The vascular perspective on acute and chronic lung disease

CLDs include COPD and ILDs such as idiopathic PF (IPF) and systemic sclerosis–associated ILD (SSc-ILD). Independent of disease entity, the presence of PH in CLDs (termed “group 3 pulmonary hypertension associated with lung diseases and/or hypoxia”; ref. 2) is associated with reduced exercise capacity, greater need for oxygen supplementation, decreased quality of life (54–56), and, in patients with severe PH, a worse prognosis (57, 58). Despite extensive research efforts, PH in CLDs continues to represent an unmet medical need.

Some clinicians posit that vascular remodeling and PH in CLDs are a consequence of hypoxia in areas of insufficient ventilation and diffusion (59). However, studies in several mouse models have shown that vascular remodeling can occur independently of hypoxia and precede the development of bleomycin-induced PF, Fra-2–induced SSc-ILD, and tobacco smoke–induced emphysema (60–63), suggesting that vascular alterations might play a more active role in the progression of underlying lung diseases than previously believed.

CLDs are age associated, and indeed, age-related changes, such as genomic instability, epigenetic alterations, and cellular senescence, have been described as affecting and contributing to the development of CLDs (64, 65). In addition to natural aging, cellular senescence can be induced by oxidative stress or smoking. Although senescent cells exhibit an arrested cell cycle, they remain metabolically active and can promote chronic inflammation via senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), which is characterized by the release of inflammatory mediators and growth factors (66). It is conceivable that a so-called spillover of inflammatory factors from the lungs into circulation may affect the vascular system.

Vascular remodeling in interstitial lung disease

ILDs are characterized by progressive scarring and fibrosis of the lung, due to aberrant ECM deposition and proliferation of α-SMA–positive and –negative fibroblasts (67, 68). Although the progressive fibrotic nature of these diseases is a common denominator, the vasculature is also altered. In line with this, ILD lungs contain high numbers of severely remodeled vessels and exhibit mild to moderate PH (69).

While ECs were believed to be innocent bystanders, they have increasingly gained recognition as active drivers of ILDs (70) (Figure 1). Fibrotic lung regions show fewer ECs (71). Furthermore, in IPF there are fewer general capillary ECs capable of functioning as progenitors during homeostatic maintenance or repair after lung injury (72), suggesting that diminished regenerative properties of ECs contribute to persisting fibrosis (73).

Endothelial perturbations. The central role of ECs in the development and progression of vascular remodeling in lung fibrosis has been highlighted by a plethora of current studies. Endothelium-specific knockout of endothelin-1, a potent vasoconstrictor and profibrotic factor involved in PF (74) and PH (75), ameliorates vascular remodeling in the bleomycin mouse model, without affecting PF (76). In a TGF-β1–overexpressing rat model and in patients with PH and PF (PH-PF), EC dysfunction and vascular remodeling are associated with enhanced fibrosis (77). The contribution of ECs to pulmonary homeostasis and repair has been documented by EC-specific deletion of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which actively contributes to NOX4 activation in perivascular fibroblasts during bleomycin- or acid-induced lung injury in mice (78). Similarly, the presence of the endothelial transcription factor ETS-related gene (ERG) within the capillary endothelium is a prerequisite for tissue repair, and loss of ERG impairs the resolution of fibrosis following bleomycin-induced lung injury (79).

The endothelium not only contributes to tissue remodeling through endothelial-parenchymal crosstalk, but also serves as a recruitment site for circulating progenitor cells. For example, circulating endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs), which expand clonally and have the ability to form new blood vessels in vivo (80), have gained attention in vascular remodeling. ECFCs might contribute to IPF pathogenesis via higher prothrombotic potential (81), or through an apoptotic, senescent, and IL-8–producing phenotype that promotes neutrophil infiltration in vitro (82). Indeed, elevated levels of ECFCs with increased proliferative potential correlate with worse gas exchange in IPF (83) and diminished lung function in SSc-ILD (84). However, the role of ECFCs in PF has been questioned, as injection of ECFCs (from cord blood or IPF patient blood) failed to influence disease outcome in the bleomycin mouse model (85). Taking into account the lack of clear definition and ambiguities in the field of ECFCs (86), much more work is needed to understand their potential role in vascular remodeling in ILDs.

Endothelial-immune interface. Activated ECs express a variety of adhesion molecules (such as E-/P-selectin and ICAM-1/VCAM-1), which can also be found in the circulation of patients with PF/ILD and often correlate with poor lung function and outcome (70). These factors also crucially contribute to the recruitment and extravasation of inflammatory cells. In pulmonary arteries of fibrotic lungs, changes in T cells, macrophages, myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), and mast cells have been reported and linked to vascular remodeling (87–89). Increased levels of lung MDSCs worsened vascular remodeling and PH without affecting parenchymal fibrosis in a mouse model of bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis (90, 91). Also, macrophages play a crucial role in PH development in the setting of PF. In the rat bleomycin-monocrotaline model, the inhibition of Slug (encoded by SNAI2), which is highly expressed in macrophages in PH-PF lungs, ameliorates PH (92). Furthermore, reducing macrophage infiltration via blockade of macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) attenuated PH in mice following bleomycin administration (93, 94). In contrast to the increased macrophage numbers, natural killer T (NKT) cells were decreased in vessels of patients with PH-PF, accompanied by increased collagen (88). Restoration of NKT cells decreased vascular as well as parenchymal remodeling and PH in the bleomycin-induced fibrosis mouse model and reduced collagen deposition via activation of the STAT1/CXCL9/CXCR3 axis (88).

Chemokines and cytokines are important messengers in endothelial-inflammatory communication, although their effects can vary depending on the cell type involved. For instance, in the bleomycin mouse model, the knockout of CXCR2 in MDSCs ameliorated vascular remodeling and PH; however, EC-specific CXCR2 knockout worsened outcomes due to increased numbers of MDSCs (91). Additionally, IL-11 and its receptor IL-11Rα showed increased expression in pulmonary arterial SMCs (PASMCs) and ECs of IPF patients with PH versus those without PH (95). Exogenous administration of IL-11 in mice was sufficient to induce vascular remodeling, PH, and PF (95), highlighting the role of this cytokine in the development of PF-associated vascular remodeling.

Activated T cells represent another potent source of cytokines. Th2 inflammation, in particular, is a known driver of pulmonary remodeling, especially in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Many invaluable insights into the pathological processes involved in vascular remodeling have been gained from the SSc-ILD mouse model that is induced by Fra-2 overexpression. This model is characterized by progressive vascular remodeling, PF, chronic Th2 inflammation, and a concomitant decrease in regulatory T cells (Tregs) (62, 96, 97). Importantly, it was shown that Th2 cytokines, such as IL-4, predispose the ECs to exacerbated injury, leading to an aggravated disease phenotype following treatment with the antifibrotic drug pirfenidone in Fra-2–overexpressing mice, but not in bleomycin-treated mice (98). The clinical importance of restoring T cell homeostasis was also highlighted by treatments that improve vascular remodeling in this model, including the T cell costimulation blocker abatacept (99) and restoration of Tregs by either adoptive transfer or low-dose IL-2 treatment (100). Collectively, these studies emphasize the therapeutic potential of restoring EC-immune homeostasis. Furthermore, they provide valuable insights into the importance of understanding underlying disease pathomechanisms, particularly the specific inflammatory conditions that trigger preactivated endothelium and potentially lead to unfavorable outcomes.

Oxidative stress and ECM turnover. Inflammation is associated with oxidative stress that can induce cellular senescence, further promoting vascular remodeling. Mice lacking antioxidant extracellular superoxide dismutase 3 (SOD3) display worsened silica-induced PH-PF, with vascular remodeling in all pulmonary areas, while vascular remodeling in WT mice was limited to fibrotic areas (101). Many proteins involved in tissue homeostasis and repair, such as SOD3 or ERG, are decreased in older adults (79, 102). Taking into account our aging population and the higher prevalence of PF among older individuals, understanding these pathways becomes crucial in addressing the emerging health care challenge.

Oxidative stress is associated with DNA damage. Increased levels of the checkpoint inhibitors CHK1 and CHK2, members of the DNA damage control and repair system, have been reported in patients and animal models of PH-PF (103) (Table 2). CHK1/2 inhibition improves vascular remodeling and hemodynamics by preventing fibroblast-to-myofibroblast transition (103). The endothelial transcription factor sterol regulatory element–binding protein 2 (SREBP2), which is linked to oxidative stress response, contributes to vascular remodeling. SREBP2 is highly expressed in PF lungs and supports mesenchymal properties, thereby aggravating vascular remodeling (51). Also, dysregulation of protein translation via decreased eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2 alpha kinase 4 (EIF2AK4) expression was documented in patients with PH-PF. Mutations of EIF2AK4 further worsened PH-PF in a rat bleomycin model, suggesting causative relations (104).

Table 2 Pathways associated with vascular remodeling in PF and ILD

The ECM and its associated proteins influence cellular behavior and contribute to vascular remodeling; one example is the matricellular CCN family of intercellular signaling proteins. In bleomycin-treated mice, CCN2, also known as connective tissue growth factor, was partially responsible for PH development (105), while CCN3 had beneficial effects on lung endothelial homeostasis, partially by antagonizing CCN2 expression (106). Galectin-3, a known profibrotic lectin, was also suggested to induce endothelial-mesenchymal transition in bleomycin-induced PF (107) and is currently the focus of a clinical trial in patients with IPF (108). Furthermore, hyaluronan, a major component of the ECM, and hyaluronan synthase 3 (HAS3) were upregulated in response to adenosine signaling and contributed to vascular remodeling in PF (109). Inhibition of this pathway using adenosine depletion or 4-methylumbelliferone, a blocker of HAS3 activity, ameliorated vascular manifestations in the Ada–/– model of PH with combined pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema (CPFE) (109). 4-Methylumbelliferone also alleviated vascular pathologies in Fra-2 overexpression and graft-versus-host disease mouse models of SSc-ILD (110), further corroborating the important role of the ECM and/or hyaluronan production in the development of vascular remodeling in PF. Indeed, 4-methylumbelliferone is currently under investigation for the treatment of PH-ILD in a phase II clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05128929).

These studies underscore the central role of ECs in injury and repair processes, connecting immune cell homeostasis, cellular senescence, oxidative stress, and ECM deposition in the development of vascular remodeling and lung fibrosis (Table 2). In the future, our focus should shift toward better understanding the interplay between these processes and disease dynamics. Instead of seeking and treating a singular culprit, the objective should be to restore tissue homeostasis, thereby improving the overall disease phenotype. Furthermore, it has to be kept in mind that different ILD entities with diverse underlying pathomechanisms may require specific treatments, as pre-injured ECs could be further activated, thereby initiating detrimental rather than beneficial effects.

Vascular remodeling in COPD

COPD is the most common CLD and the third most common cause of death worldwide (111). It is characterized by the destruction of parenchyma, airspace enlargement, and airway remodeling with aberrant mucus production and hyperresponsiveness (112). In COPD, PH is typically mild to moderate; however, up to 4% of COPD patients present with severe PH but only mild to moderate airway obstruction (113, 114). Patients in this group are described as having the pulmonary vascular phenotype (115). Pulmonary vascular alterations in these patients include medial hypertrophy and intimal thickening, with the degree of remodeling depending on disease severity (116, 117). In COPD accompanied by severe PH, vascular remodeling is more morphologically similar to that seen in idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) than to that noted in COPD with mild to moderate PH (117, 118). However, vascular remodeling can also be observed in explanted COPD lungs even without PH (116, 119).

The pathological mechanisms underlying the development of PH in COPD (PH-COPD) are still poorly understood. Early triggers may include endothelial dysfunction, especially in combination with cigarette smoke exposure, leading to inflammatory and oxidative stress. Hypoxia exposure additionally damages ECs, and leads to vasoconstriction and consequently compensatory remodeling (120, 121). It has also been postulated that progressive capillary loss leads to the simultaneous loss of terminal bronchioles and associated arteries (122–124).

The loss of endothelium is an early event in emphysema development, where changes in VEGF signaling promote cell apoptosis (125). Furthermore, isolated pulmonary arteries from COPD samples exhibit endothelial dysfunction (126, 127). Although advanced COPD does not associate with EC population shifts (neither in the macro- nor the microvasculature), EC gene expression profiles indicate an increase in the inflammatory signaling stress response and a decrease in vessel development (128). In an elastase-induced emphysema mouse model, disruption of the pulmonary endothelium promotes a pro-angiogenic state, and i.v. injection of healthy lung ECs reversed emphysema (129). Many factors released during EC activation and injury recruit and modulate immune cells, which might influence and further accelerate the tissue pathobiology.

Cellular senescence. One of the most important risk factors for COPD is old age. Age-related processes, including cellular senescence, indeed, crucially contribute to the pathomechanisms of COPD. For example, in patients with COPD, expression of phospholipase A 2 receptor 1 (PLA2R1) is increased and localized to alveolar epithelial type II cells, ECs, and PASMCs. In mice, overexpression of PLA2R1 induces EC senescence, lung emphysema, and PH (130). The senescence-associated mTOR pathway is activated in COPD lungs and drives EC senescence and emphysema (131). In addition, several microRNAs have been implicated in the regulation of cellular senescence or vascular remodeling in COPD (132–136) (Table 3). Exemplarily, microRNA-126 (miR-126), which has well-documented roles in lung regeneration and homeostasis, is downregulated in senescent ECs (137) and was recently linked to vascular remodeling in COPD (138) (Figure 1).

Table 3 Pathways associated with vascular remodeling in COPD

Oxidative stress. Independent of age, oxidative stress can induce cellular senescence. Increased oxidative stress in COPD can derive from structural and immune cells. Recent evidence has suggested a role for macrophage iNOS (NOS2) in mediating smoke-induced PH (139). iNOS, an enzyme involved in the macrophage inflammatory response and upregulated by hypoxia or proinflammatory cytokines, such as tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), interleukin 6 (IL-6), or interferon-γ (IFN-γ), plays a crucial role in the development of tobacco smoke–induced emphysema and PH in mice (61). However, specific deletion of iNOS in the bone marrow or macrophages protects against smoke-induced PH, but not emphysema (61, 139). Similarly, ROS-induced activation of the non-lysosomal cysteine protease calpain contributes to vascular but not parenchymal remodeling in COPD (140). Neuronal nitric oxide synthase 1 (NOS1) was recently revealed to be a direct target of miR-4640-5p, whose expression is markedly higher in PH-COPD lung tissue compared with healthy controls (136). NOXO1, a subunit of the non-phagocytic NADPH oxidase, is a source of superoxide, which drives emphysema and PH in cigarette smoke–exposed mice (141, 142). The expression of another NADPH subunit, NOX4, correlates with increased pulmonary vascular wall volume in COPD lungs (143), where it is speculated to promote ROS production and distal pulmonary vascular remodeling. Interestingly, high levels of the antioxidant SOD3 can also contribute to vascular remodeling in COPD, through increased levels of hydrogen peroxide (144). Cumulatively, these studies highlight the contribution of oxidative stress to vascular remodeling and shed light on its potential as a therapeutic target. Indeed, antioxidant treatment using MitoQ, which targets mitochondrial ROS production, restored endothelial barrier function and diminished activation of proinflammatory pathways in ECs (145).

Immune cell alterations. In the pulmonary arterial wall of patients with COPD, an increase in the number of CD45+ cells has been observed, along with a decrease in the number of circulating progenitor cells. These changes were associated with endothelial dysfunction and vessel remodeling (146). In the adventitial layer, total leukocytes increase, especially CD8+ T cells, albeit with no changes in neutrophil or macrophage numbers. Furthermore, the total number of leukocytes was associated with the degree of intimal thickening (147). Although the number of monocytes and macrophages in COPD vessels is maintained, these cells may still contribute to vascular remodeling in PH-COPD. In emphysema, the arginine methyltransferase PRMT7 promotes the extravasation of monocytes, resulting in tissue injury (148). Similar mechanisms may also damage the vascular wall and contribute to vascular remodeling. COPD lungs possess increased tertiary lymphoid structures, which are rich in B and T cells. As tertiary lymphoid structures have been linked with idiopathic PAH (149), it would be useful to determine their relevance in PH-COPD. In line with this, regulatory B cells (Bregs) were downregulated in the circulation of COPD patients, and their ability to produce IL-10 in response to cigarette smoke exposure was limited, contributing to the inflammatory milieu in COPD lungs (150). In addition, Bregs are involved in COPD vascular remodeling by influencing T cell differentiation (toward Th cells and away from Tregs) and PASMC proliferation (151).

PH-COPD is also associated with increased circulating cytokines including IL-6 (152), TNF-α (153), and the alarmin HMGB1 (154), all of which are strongly implicated in PH pathogenesis. Increased IL-6 plasma levels correlate with mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP), further supporting the role of inflammation in the pathogenesis of PH-COPD (155). TNF-α is a potent activator of ECs, facilitating inflammatory cell recruitment. HMGB1 acts as a chemoattractant and induces the proliferation of PASMCs and ECs, via ERK/JNK and AP1 (153).

Vascular remodeling in COPD remains an enigma, and much work is still needed to delineate its active contribution to COPD development. Again, ECs appear to play a dominant role, as a multitude of factors contribute to their dysfunction, ultimately leading to vascular remodeling and emphysema (Table 3). Further investigations are warranted to comprehensively explore the impact of oxidative stress, cellular senescence, and the immune system, not only within the local vasculature and lungs but also on a systemic level.

Conclusions, future challenges, and opportunities

Despite the divergent effects of ILD and COPD on the lung parenchyma, with ILD associated with abnormal fibrosis and COPD characterized by tissue degradation, both diseases share the common complication of vascular remodeling, which worsens patient outcomes. Pulmonary vascular remodeling in PH-PF is particularly notable, marked by substantial collagen deposition, whereas in PH-COPD, it is comparatively less pronounced (116, 156, 157) (Figures 2 and 3). The diverse vascular alterations are reflected by different gene expression patterns and immune cell composition in pulmonary arteries isolated from these two entities (116, 157), indicating that targeted treatments for each disease may be necessary. Despite these differences, several pathways, such as oxidative stress and cellular senescence, seem to be shared in the vascular remodeling of ILDs and COPD (Figure 3). However, our understanding of common and diverse underlying pathomechanisms remains limited by a lack of comparative studies. Furthermore, mechanistic and functional studies often rely on animal models, which despite their advantages often do not fully recapitulate human disease (Table 4). Especially in complex diseases such as ILDs or COPD, characterized by diverse etiologies and/or endotypes, animal models have to be chosen with care depending on the underlying pathomechanism to fully exploit their translational potential.

Figure 2 Endothelium at the center of tissue maintenance and development of CLDs. The endothelium plays a key role in regulating vessel homeostasis by exerting a predominantly inhibitory effect on inflammation. Different stressors can activate ECs and induce loss of their barrier function, promoting leukocyte adhesion and transendothelial migration. Exacerbated EC dysfunction together with activation of inflammatory response and recruitment of leukocytes creates an inflammatory storm, leading to tissue destruction and subsequent remodeling. If not resolved, or if sustained tissue damage is too great, this process can lead to the onset of progressive fibrosis in the lung tissue. However, beyond acute EC damage, chronic EC dysfunction also emerges as an important player in CLD development. Vascular alterations — although to a different degree — are commonly found in CLDs, irrespective of their etiology, and can lead to the development of PH. Importantly, vessels contribute to the regulation of immune cell homeostasis and actively participate in the propagation of tissue damage, as seen in COPD, or remodeling, as occurs in PH-PF.

Figure 3 Vascular remodeling in the lungs of PH-PF and PH-COPD patients. Pulmonary arteries of patients with PH-PF present with more pronounced intimal and medial remodeling, reflected as thickness changes that vary with vessel size. The vessels of patients with PH-PF also show increased collagen deposition as compared with those from patients with PH-COPD. The two conditions are further distinguished by diversity in corresponding immune cell profiles (116, 156, 157). Differential gene expression and regulated pathways, including those related to the ECM and retinol metabolism, underscore the differences between PH-PF and PH-COPD (116). However, several general mechanisms, such as cellular senescence, oxidative stress, and disturbed EC homeostasis, seem to be shared in the vascular remodeling processes of patients with PH-PF and PH-COPD.

Table 4 Animal models of CLDs

Substantial progress has been made in characterizing pathomechanisms driving vascular remodeling in various CLDs. However, it is important to acknowledge that our current understanding of the disturbed EC function and immune homeostasis remains limited and represents only the tip of the iceberg. Delineating interconnections and crosstalk between the endothelium, surrounding structural cells, and the immune system will help in understanding disease pathobiology. Here, single-cell omics approaches can give excellent insights into intercellular communication and interaction pathways. In addition, artificial intelligence and machine learning will provide unknown opportunities with respect to image analysis and multi-omics data interpretation. However, confirmatory approaches and in vivo studies will be needed to validate the postulated interdependencies. The next big challenge will be to target cell type–specific alterations delineated by these technologies. Nevertheless, a better understanding of the molecular and cellular processes underlying vascular pathology could pave the way for the development of targeted interventions that can effectively restore tissue homeostasis and improve clinical outcomes in a disease-specific manner.