Differential roles of regulatory T cells in acute respiratory infections

The respiratory tract is remarkably quiescent despite being continuously exposed to inhaled pathogens and air particles that challenge the homeostatic resilience mechanisms that maintain normal lung architecture and physiology (84, 85). Hence, during an over-exuberant stimulus (e.g., infection-induced ARDS) that disrupts tissue integrity and normal function, the lung must tightly balance cellular mechanisms that clear pathogens, preserve healthy tissue, and activate facultative cellular progenitors that regenerate damaged tissue (86). To exert these myriad functions, the lung is composed of distinctive cell populations within interdependent anatomical regions corresponding to epithelial, endothelial, and mesenchymal compartments (87) (Figure 2). In humans and mice, Tregs accumulate and expand in the alveolar space in response to injury (18–23, 25–27, 88). Aside from their capacity to resolve inflammation, Tregs establish intercellular circuitries that orchestrate compartment-specific tissue protection and repair of the respiratory system.

Figure 2 Mechanisms of Treg-mediated lung parenchymal tissue protection and repair. Tregs exert distinct functions to provide tissue protection and promote repair of the epithelial, endothelial, and mesenchymal compartments following infection-induced lung injury. Following lung injury, for example from influenza A virus (IAV) infection, signals from activated immune cells and damaged epithelial cells (e.g., IL-18 and IL-33) bind to their receptors on Tregs and drive Treg production of pro-epithelial growth factors (e.g., AREG and KGF) that signal to epithelial and Col14a1+ mesenchymal cells to promote epithelial regeneration. NOTCH4 regulates this axis in Tregs. The role of Tregs in modulating the population of KRT8+ transitional epithelial cells — also known as pre-alveolar type 1 transitional cell state (PATS), alveolar differentiation intermediate (ADI), damage-associated transient progenitors (DATPs), and intermediate alveolar epithelial cells (AECints) — remains unclear. Tregs also generate pro-endothelial growth factors such as VEGF that promote the regeneration of alveolar capillary endothelial cells (ECs), including those expressing carbonic anhydrase 4 (CAR4) and the endothelial tip cell markers VEGFR2, NRP1, and APLN. Tregs also decrease fibroproliferation by decreasing signaling along the CXCL12/CXCR4 axis to limit collagen deposition by bone marrow–derived collagen-producing cells. AT1 cell, alveolar epithelial type 1 cell; AT2 cell, alveolar epithelial type 2 cell.

In conjunction with alveolar epithelial type 1 (AT1) cells, alveolar epithelial type 2 (AT2) cells form a tight barrier that lines the alveolar epithelium. AT2 cells secrete surfactant to facilitate lung expansion and prevent atelectasis, absorb excess alveolar fluid through vectorial ion transport, and, in response to injury, exhibit stem/progenitor cell–like properties, including self-renewal capacity and transdifferentiation into AT1 cells to reconstitute the epithelial side of the alveolar gas-exchange barrier (85). In experimental inflammatory and non-inflammatory mouse models of lung injury and regenerative alveologenesis, Mock and colleagues demonstrated that Tregs expressing CD103 (α E integrin) promote AT2 cell proliferation (20) and that Treg depletion alters AT2 cell transcriptional profiles (24). Following on this observation, they went on to demonstrate that the epithelial growth factor keratinocyte growth factor (KGF) mediates Treg-specific enhancement of AT2 cell proliferation in mice (21). Many of these studies used diphtheria toxin to deplete Tregs in mice whose Tregs express the human diphtheria toxin receptor (89). In these mice, prolonged absence of Tregs leads to spontaneous inflammation and tissue injury, possibly confounding experiments designed to test specific tissue-protective and reparative Treg functions. Although the mouse epithelial growth factor receptor (EGFR) has low affinity for diphtheria toxin (90), subtle blockade of the mouse EGFR by diphtheria toxin could contribute to injury and dysregulated repair in these systems. In patients with ARDS, intravenous administration of KGF did not promote recovery and may have been harmful in a phase II randomized controlled trial (91). It remains possible, however, that lung Tregs programmed to overexpress KGF could promote epithelial repair via local and contextual cell-cell interactions that were not achieved by an intravenous infusion.

Production of growth factors such as the EGFR ligand family molecule amphiregulin (AREG) has emerged as a mechanism of Treg-mediated tolerance, tissue protection, and possibly active repair, in multiple tissue types, including the lung (23, 28, 92–97). Specifically, in a mouse model of intranasal influenza-induced lung injury, Arpaia and colleagues found that IL-18 and IL-33 signaling drives Treg production of AREG to maintain lung gas exchange function and barrier architecture, suggesting a tissue-protective and perhaps reparative role for Treg-derived AREG (23). The signaling and transcriptional pathways by which Tregs exert reparative functions in the lung are now beginning to be uncovered. NOTCH4 regulates IL-18–induced generation of AREG by Tregs in mice with experimental lung injury, and NOTCH4 expression is inversely associated with serum AREG and disease severity in patients with COVID-19 (97). Recently, Kaiser and colleagues identified a Col14a1-expressing mesenchymal cell population that is particularly sensitive to Treg-derived AREG, colocalizes with infiltrating Tregs during influenza-induced lung injury in mice, and supports alveolar epithelial organoid growth (96). In that study, genetic ablation of EGFR activation on stromal cells resulted in worsening oxygenation in mice following influenza infection, suggesting that Treg-derived AREG exerts — to some extent — its tissue-protective effect through mesenchymal cells. Importantly, the mesenchymal lineage of the lung is composed of distinct subpopulations with unique spatial distribution and regulatory functions. Whereas some mesenchymal cell subsets support alveolar epithelial growth, others (e.g., AXIN2+ myogenic precursors) drive dysplastic injury responses through myofibroblast activation and collagen deposition (98). During the fibroproliferative phase of experimental acute lung injury in the LPS mouse model, Tregs reduce recruitment of bone marrow–derived collagen-producing cells by decreasing signaling via the CXCL12/CXCR4 axis to mitigate postinjury lung fibrosis (99). In that study, the CXCR4 antagonist AMD3100 decreased fibroproliferation independent of CXCL12 levels in the lung, credentialing CXCR4 as a target in fibroproliferative lung injury.

Restoration of gas exchange function after pneumonia-induced lung injury also requires repair of the alveolar endothelium. As discussed above, the mechanisms of Treg-mediated alveolar epithelial repair following injury have been the focus of numerous experiments, but these studies have largely ignored the necessity of simultaneous endothelial repair to restore lung homeostasis. It is increasingly recognized that repair of the alveolar capillaries requires coordinated signals between the endothelium and epithelium (100). Indeed, during developmental and postviral lung injury conditions, different groups of investigators identified a distinctive lung endothelial cell (EC) population characterized by carbonic anhydrase 4 (CAR4) expression and dependence on epithelial cell–derived VEGFA (101, 102). Notably, CAR4+ ECs are anatomically juxtaposed to AT1 cells, proliferate in areas of severe postviral inflammation, and exhibit a transcriptional signature enriched for endothelial tip cell genes (e.g., Vegfr2, Nrp1, and Apln), underscoring a potential key role for this EC population in the coordination of intercellular signaling networks during regenerative alveolar remodeling. The role of Tregs in promoting vessel sprouting (angiogenesis) has been explored mostly in the context of tumor immunity and tissue-specific ischemic injury (103). Facciabene and colleagues reported that hypoxic intraperitoneal tumors upregulate CCL28 to recruit CCR10+ Tregs (104). Once in the tumor microenvironment, these Tregs promote EC expansion through increased VEGFA expression. In a mouse model of type 2 diabetes mellitus–induced peripheral artery disease, Tregs facilitate de novo formation of blood vessels through release of AREG and IL-10 in an apelin-dependent manner (105). Finally, in the mouse lung, D’Alessio and colleagues demonstrated that Tregs were necessary to mediate lung angiogenesis, but the mechanisms by which Tregs exert this reparative function remain unclear (106).

Age is the predominant risk factor for lung diseases, including pneumonia, and is associated with progressive homeostenosis — a lack of pro-homeostatic physiological reserves. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza viruses caused up to 650,000 respiratory deaths per year worldwide, mostly in people over age 65 (107). Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the dramatic association between age and the severity of viral pneumonia–induced ARDS (108). Adaptive T cell immune competence wanes throughout the lifespan, as does the naive T cell repertoire and T cell–specific protective and reparative functions (109, 110). Our group demonstrated in a mouse model of heterochronic adoptive Treg transfer that old Tregs exhibit a cell-autonomous impairment in their ability to promote resolution of lung inflammation and parenchymal repair following viral pneumonia (25). In that study, lung Tregs in young adult mice upregulated AREG, among other reparative molecules, to a greater extent than lung Tregs from old mice following influenza infection. Age-related alterations in DNA methylation patterning are a core hallmark of aging (108), and in our study, genome-wide DNA methylation profiling revealed that age-related epigenetic alterations explained the loss of reparative transcriptional programs following influenza infection. Beyond the lung, a growing body of literature suggests that age-related Treg dysfunction affects other tissues and organs, including adipose tissue, skeletal muscle, and the nervous system (29, 111, 112). In addition to age, sex and gender are important biological and demographic variables, respectively, that are associated with differential risks from severe pneumonia, including due to SARS-CoV-2, with male sex and gender consistently demonstrating increased susceptibility (113–115). Experimental data in the mouse model of pneumococcal pneumonia demonstrated that estrogen signaling promotes Treg-macrophage crosstalk to restrain macrophage proinflammatory responses (116). Going forward, a more detailed understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms underpinning age- and sex-related alterations in Treg phenotype and function will better inform the development of Treg-targeted or Treg-based immunotherapies that promote recovery from severe respiratory infections across populations.