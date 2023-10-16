Alveolar epithelial regeneration in the aging lung

The primary physiologic function of the mammalian lung is to supply oxygen sufficient to meet the metabolic needs of the organism and to remove carbon dioxide to prevent toxicity (21). This is accomplished by diffusion of these gases across a basement membrane shared by alveolar epithelial type I (AT1) cells and a specialized population of endothelial cells marked by expression of carbonic anhydrase 4 (CAR4) (22). AT1 cells are extremely large and thin cells that in the mouse can be conceptualized as bedsheets draped over approximately three alveoli (23, 24). AT1 cells represent approximately 50% of the cells in the alveolar epithelium but comprise 95% of the alveolar surface area (25). In stark contrast, alveolar epithelial type II (AT2) cells are relatively small cuboidal cells that secrete lipoproteins (surfactants) necessary to maintain alveolar surface tension and prevent regional alveolar atelectasis, and play key roles in the host response to infection (26, 27). Several fibroblast populations are found in the alveolar interstitium, and alveolar macrophages reside both in the alveolar luminal space and around bronchovascular bundles (28–30).

Repair of the alveolar epithelium after injury may involve the activation of developmental pathways, which might decline with advancing age. Development of the alveolar airspaces (i.e., alveolarization) starts postnatally during the alveolar stage and continues for 4 to 5 weeks in mice and at least 3 years in humans (31). During homeostasis, the turnover of AT2 cells in the alveolar space is thought to be slow, with some estimates suggesting a turnover of approximately 7% of murine alveoli per year (32). The normal doubling time of murine AT2 cells is long, ranging from months to more than one year, likely depending on age, anatomical location, or injury exposure (33, 34). Turnover of the lung extracellular matrix (ECM) is also thought to be slow. For example, deletion of Lama3, one of the matrix component–encoding genes secreted by epithelial cells, in mouse distal lung epithelium resulted in just an approximately 50% loss of the protein at 3 months (35). Whether these turnover rates slow with aging in either mice or humans represents an interesting but unresolved question, particularly given that pulmonary fibrosis, a disease of excessive ECM accumulation, is associated with advanced age and may be worsened by reduced rates of ECM turnover (36).

In normal young adult mice, lineage tracing methods revealed that AT2 cells both self-renew and give rise to AT1 cells, and thus serve as the primary progenitor cells responsible for alveolar epithelial maintenance (32, 34). Evidence suggests that only a subpopulation of AT2 cells (1%–20%) are poised to regenerate AT2 cells and form new AT1 cells, and this poised state is controlled by localized activation of β-catenin (33, 37). These Wnt-activated AT2 cells, lineage-labeled with the universal β-catenin target gene Axin2, manifest key features of stem cells: they are long-lived, with a greater capacity for cell division than Axin2-negative AT2 cells; they also show an ability to clonally expand (self-renew) and give rise to AT1 daughters. What controls the range in percentage of Axin2+ AT2 cells between distinct mouse Cre lines remains unknown. Using genetic tools to force-activate or inhibit β-catenin signaling in AT2 cells, Nabhan et al. affirmed that β-catenin signaling maintained the AT2 progenitor cell state without differentiation, whereas removal of β-catenin promoted the AT2-to-AT1 differentiation (33). How β-catenin–activated, Axin2-expressing AT2 cells are spatially maintained or inhibited within the narrow confines of AT2 cell niches is not fully understood. While the Axin2+ status of AT2 cells requires Wnt secretion from adjacent stromal cells (33), whether particular Wnts are spatially arranged to direct these decisions is under investigation (38). In addition, while AT1 renewal by AT2 progenitor cells appears biased toward perivascular and sub-mesothelial regions (32), Axin2+ AT2 cells appear sporadically distributed throughout the lung (33, 37), suggesting that cues for these regional expansion zones are likely codirected by signals other than Wnts.