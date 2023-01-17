Entry receptors — the gateway to alphavirus infection

Eight different cell surface proteins have been described as putative entry receptors for alphaviruses in mammalian, avian, arthropod, and nematode species (Table 1), although the level of supporting evidence for each receptor varies. The first two receptors for SINV (laminin receptor and NRAMP2) were identified using a library of blocking monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and RNAi (107, 151, 152). The third and fourth molecules (prohibitin-1 and CD147) were identified by 2-dimensional virus overlay binding or coimmunoprecipitation assays coupled with mass spectrometry. Four additional receptors for CHIKV (MXRA8) and other arthritogenic alphaviruses VEEV (LDLRAD3), EEEV, SFV, and SINV (VLDLR and ApoER2) were identified more recently using CRISPR/Cas9 screens (97–99). In this section, we review the evidence for these proteins as alphavirus receptors.

Laminin receptor. The 67-kDa high-affinity laminin receptor, which functions in both development and tumor metastasis, was the first alphavirus receptor identified based on mAb blocking screens (151). Anti–laminin receptor antibody inhibited SINV binding to BHK, Vero, and SW13 cells, and SINV binding was enhanced in CHO cells overexpressing laminin receptor (151). Despite these data, direct binding between laminin receptor and SINV or evidence for laminin receptor–mediated internalization of SINV has not been documented. Although a more recent study suggests that the carboxyl-terminal domain of laminin receptor interacts with VEEV E2 (152), an effect on infection with this encephalitic alphavirus has not been described. Moreover, there are no data in vivo on the contribution of the high-affinity laminin receptor to SINV infection or pathogenesis.

NRAMP/NRAMP2. Natural resistance–associated macrophage protein (NRAMP) was identified as an insect cell receptor for SINV using RNAi screening in Drosophila cells, and its mammalian ortholog, NRAMP2, was proposed as a receptor for SINV in mammalian cells (107). Gene silencing of Drosophila NRAMP resulted in decreased infection of SINV strains in flies (107). As transfection of SINV RNA directly into Drosophila cells bypassed a requirement for NRAMP, this protein was hypothesized to function during alphavirus entry. Direct virus binding to and colocalization with NRAMP were demonstrated by coimmunoprecipitation and confocal microscopy experiments. SINV infection also was reduced in NRAMP2-deficient mouse embryonic fibroblasts. Iron treatment, which downregulates NRAMP/NRAMP2 protein expression, resulted in loss of SINV infection in several insect and mammalian cell lines. In contrast, infection of a chimeric alphavirus displaying the RRV envelope proteins was insensitive to iron treatment or NRAMP2 deletion. The role of NRAMP2 in SINV pathogenesis in mammals remains uncertain, as NRAMP2-knockout mice die shortly after birth and naturally occurring functional mutations cause severe anemia, potentially confounding results (153, 154). Thus, the physiological importance of NRAMP2 for SINV and other alphaviruses remains to be demonstrated.

Prohibitin-1. Prohibitin-1 (PHB1) regulates cell proliferation and mitochondrial integrity, and was one of the first proposed CHIKV receptors (155). PHB1 was identified as a candidate binding partner for CHIKV in microglial cells using 2-dimensional virus overlay binding assays and mass spectrometry (156). An interaction between CHIKV E2 protein and PHB1 was confirmed by confocal microscopy and coimmunoprecipitation studies (156), although direct binding of purified, recombinant PHB1 and CHIKV was not demonstrated. Incubation of cells with increasing concentrations of an anti-PHB1 antibody or PHB1 siRNA decreased CHIKV infection of cells (156). Although these data suggest that PHB1 might act as a receptor for CHIKV, its effects on virus binding and internalization in cells have not been reported. Moreover, at present, there are no data in vivo establishing a key role of PHB1 in CHIKV infection.

CD147. The CD147 protein complex was identified as a possible entry factor for alphaviruses using an affinity purification scheme with CHIKV virus-like particles (VLPs) and 293T cell lysates and subsequent mass spectrometry (157). Follow-up experiments showed that CRISPR/Cas9–mediated deletion of CD147 or its complex protein partner CLS1A5 resulted in a moderate reduction in CHIKV reporter virus (CHIKV isolate LR-2006 East/Central/South African strain) binding and infection in human 293T cells. Other arthritogenic and encephalitic alphaviruses (e.g., RRV, SINV, WEEV, and EEEV) showed similar loss-of-infection phenotypes following deletion of CD147 with or without CLS1A5, with SINV showing the greatest reductions (157). Unexpectedly, this phenotype was not observed with a West African strain of CHIKV. Moreover, direct binding of CD147 to CHIKV or other alphaviruses was not shown, and correlations between CD147 expression and CHIKV infection were not reported. Clearly, more experiments are needed to establish the role of CD147 in alphavirus cell entry, infection, and pathogenesis and whether it truly acts as a bona fide entry receptor.

MXRA8. Matrix remodeling associated 8 (MXRA8; also called DICAM, ASP3, or limitrin) was identified as a receptor for CHIKV and other Semliki Forest complex members (SFV, ONNV, RRV, and MAYV) using a CRISPR/Cas9 screen in mouse 3T3 cells (97). MXRA8 is an adhesion molecule present in mammals, birds, and amphibians and expressed on epithelial, myeloid, and mesenchymal cells (158–161). It was the top hit on a flow cytometry–based CRISPR/Cas9 LOF screen in 3T3 cells (97) and fulfilled the criteria as a receptor: (a) recombinant MXRA8 directly bound with CHIKV with high (~80 nM) affinity; (b) MXRA8 facilitated CHIKV binding and internalization into target cells; (c) CHIKV infection was reduced following blockade with anti-MXRA8 mAbs, knockout of MXRA8 gene expression, or incubation with soluble MXRA8 receptor decoys; and (d) CHIKV infection correlated with cell surface expression of MXRA8 (97).

The role of MXRA8 in pathogenesis of arthritogenic alphavirus infection was demonstrated in mice (97, 162, 163). Coinjection of a MXRA8-Fc decoy receptor with CHIKV-AF15561 or ONNV diminished infection and swelling in the foot and muscle (97). Passive transfer of blocking anti-MXRA8 mAbs reduced CHIKV infection in joint-associated tissues (97). To confirm these results, CRISPR/Cas9–gene-edited mice with mutant or knockout Mxra8 alleles were generated. MXRA8-deficient primary fibroblasts sustained reduced CHIKV infection in cell culture, and MXRA8-deficient mice showed markedly reduced infection and swelling of musculoskeletal tissues after inoculation with CHIKV, MAYV, RRV, or ONNV (163). These studies establish a key role for MXRA8 in the pathogenesis of multiple alphaviruses and suggest that pharmacological targeting of this protein (e.g., with soluble decoy receptors) might mitigate disease.

The complex between MXRA8 and CHIKV was solved by cryo-EM (164–166). The ectodomain of MXRA8 is composed of two immunoglobulin-like domains oriented in a unique disulfide-linked head-to-head arrangement. MXRA8 binds to residues in E2 and E1 of CHIKV by wedging into a cleft created by two adjacent heterodimers in one trimeric spike and engaging a neighboring spike. Contact residues were identified in both domains 1 and 2 of MXRA8 (164, 165). Mutations in some of the tested MXRA8 contact residues were associated with reduced binding and infection (164, 165). These structural studies provided insight into how MXRA8 binds CHIKV and create a path for developing alphavirus decoy receptors or entry inhibitors.

LDLRAD3. Using a CRISPR/Cas9 screen in N2a neuronal cells, low-density lipoprotein receptor class A domain–containing 3 (LDLRAD3) was identified as a receptor for VEEV but not other encephalitic or arthritogenic alphaviruses (98). Before the screen, to reduce background infection, N2a cells were edited to lose expression of B4galt7, which encodes an enzyme required for the biosynthesis of HS and other glycosaminoglycans (98). The library of ΔB4galt7 N2a cells was inoculated with a chimeric SINV-VEEV-GFP that encodes the nonstructural genes of SINV, the structural genes of VEEV, and green fluorescent protein (GFP) (98). This allowed for the screen to be performed at a lower biosafety containment level. In this LOF screen, the few cells lacking GFP expression (or infection) were sorted, propagated, and then reinoculated with SINV-VEEV-GFP. The top hit was LDLRAD3, a conserved plasma membrane protein of the LDL scavenger receptor family found in mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish (98).

VEEV infection was abolished in LDLRAD3-knockout cells and restored in cells complemented with LDLRAD3 (98). Overexpression of LDLRAD3 was associated with higher levels of infection, and cells expressing LDLRAD3 had a higher level of VEEV binding and internalization compared with knockout cells (98). Domain 1 (D1) of LDLRAD3 bound directly to VEEV but not to CHIKV VLPs (98), and VEEV infection was blocked by LDLRAD3-D1-Fc decoy molecules (98). Treatment of cells with anti-LDLRAD3 polyclonal antibodies also blocked VEEV infection (98).

The role of LDLRAD3 in VEEV pathogenesis was demonstrated in mice (98). Injection of LDLRAD3-D1-Fc was associated with near-complete survival of mice infected with VEEV compared with the 100% death rate of animals injected with control protein. VEEV infection in serum, spleen, and brain of mice given LDLRAD3-D1-Fc was remarkably (>3 log 10 ) lower than that in animals given control protein. Gene deletion of LDLRAD3 in mice was associated with 100% survival after infection with multiple VEEV strains, whereas congenic wild-type mice succumbed rapidly to infection (98).

A cryo-EM structure revealed that D1 of LDLRAD3 binds to domains A and B of E2 and the fusion loop in E1 of VEEV by wedging into a cleft created by two adjacent E2-E1 structural protein heterodimers (167, 168). Atomic modeling of this interface was supported by mutagenesis studies and anti-VEEV antibody binding competition assays (167). Interestingly, VEEV engages LDLRAD3 in a manner that is similar to the way CHIKV binds to MXRA8, but with a much smaller interface (167), even though LDLRAD3 and MXRA8 are not structurally related.

VLDLR and ApoER2. Very low-density lipoprotein receptor (VLDLR) and apolipoprotein E receptor 2 (ApoER2), two closely related scavenger family receptors, were identified recently as alphavirus receptors in vertebrate and invertebrate cells (99). VLDLR and ApoER2 are members of the LDL receptor family and mediate endocytosis of lipoproteins and other ligands (169). Both receptors were identified using a CRISPR/Cas9 screen in 293T cells (99). The E2 and E1 glycoproteins of SFV, EEEV, and SINV interacted with the ligand-binding domains (LBDs) of VLDLR and ApoER2 (99). The LBDs are composed of seven tandem type A domain repeats arranged in head-to-tail fashion (169). Ectopic expression of either VLDLR or ApoER2 facilitated cell attachment and internalization of SFV, EEEV, and SINV VLPs (99). Anti-VLDLR antibody and VLDLR LBD–Fc fusion protein inhibited SFV infection of neurons in culture (99). Moreover, administration of a VLDLR LBD–Fc fusion protein prevented fatal SFV infection in neonatal mice (99). The invertebrate receptor orthologs of VLDLR from mosquitoes and worms can serve as entry receptors for SFV and EEEV (99). Nonetheless, infection of CHIKV, VEEV, or WEEV was not supported by VLDLR or ApoER2. The contribution of VLDLR and ApoER2 to alphavirus pathogenesis has yet to be determined, as knockout mice were not evaluated. It remains unclear whether there is cell type– and/or tissue-specific utilization of VLDLR and ApoER2, or whether other members of this protein family also can act as receptors for different alphaviruses.