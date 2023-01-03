Cargo selection in endoplasmic reticulum–to–Golgi transport and relevant diseases

SAR1. The first COPII protein recruited by SEC12 to the ERES is SAR1, which, in turn, recruits other COPII subunits to the ER membrane. Regulation of SAR1 GTPase kinetics by SEC23 and SEC31 is thought to be important for concentration of large cargo proteins (50). Most invertebrate genomes contain a single SAR1 gene, whereas most vertebrates, including mammals, contain two paralogs: SAR1A and SAR1B. The human SAR1A and SAR1B paralogs differ at only 20 of 198 amino acid residues. Though the average degree of amino acid sequence identity for orthologous proteins between the human and mouse genomes is about 85%, each of the human and mouse SAR1 ortholog pairs exhibits about 98% sequence identity, differing in only three amino acids for SAR1A and two amino acids for SAR1B.

Despite this high degree of similarity between the two SAR1 paralogs, human genetic data suggest distinct functions for SAR1A and SAR1B. Although both SAR1 paralogs are highly expressed in the intestine, only mutations in SAR1B have been linked to the rare autosomal recessive disorder chylomicron retention disease (CMRD, or Anderson’s disease) (51–53), and no human disorder has yet been associated with mutations in SAR1A. The approximately 1.5-fold increase in the expression of SAR1A in CMRD patients does not compensate for the loss of SAR1B (53). CMRD is characterized by failure to thrive and chronic diarrhea in infants due to malabsorption of dietary lipids and fat-soluble vitamins (54, 55). In CMRD patients, secretion of chylomicrons from the enterocytes is inhibited because of an inability to transport chylomicrons from the ER and/or abnormal fusion of prechylomicron transport vesicles to the Golgi — processes for which SAR1B appears to be required (56).

To explore the question of redundant/unique function between SAR1 paralogs at the molecular level, Melville et al. (57) identified three clusters of at least three amino acid sequence differences between SAR1A and SAR1B. Two of these clusters are highly conserved among mammals, reptiles, and birds. One cluster is adjacent to the GTP-binding pocket, and the other is on an α-helix near the known binding site of SEC31 on SEC23, which might influence SAR1 interaction with the SEC23-SEC31 complex. Further analyses demonstrated a faster GTPase exchange rate for SAR1A than for SAR1B, with a swap of the amino acid cluster adjacent to the GTP-binding pocket reversing this difference between the two paralogs. In contrast, SAR1B binds more strongly to SEC23 than does SAR1A, and swapping the α-helix amino acid cluster reverses SEC23 affinity. These data indicate that SAR1A and SAR1B have some distinct biochemical properties at the molecular level.

However, limited in vitro data suggest some degree of functional overlap for these SAR1 paralogs. Inactivation of SAR1B in human Caco-2/15 cells, a chylomicron-secreting cell line, results in decreased chylomicron secretion, disrupted lipid homeostasis, and increased oxidative stress (58, 59). SAR1A-null Caco-2/15 cells exhibit a similar but less dramatic phenotype (59). Combined deletion of SAR1A and SAR1B was required to recapitulate the more severe phenotype observed in patients with CMRD. This discrepancy between in vivo and in vitro could potentially be explained by relative expression levels of SAR1A and SAR1B. SAR1B is expressed at approximately 3-fold higher levels than SAR1A in human intestine (53), while SAR1A is expressed at slightly higher levels than SAR1B in Caco-2/15 cells, with a further approximately 1.3-fold increase in SAR1A expression following SAR1B deletion (58). In mice, loss of expression from a single Sar1b allele is sufficient to recapitulate the reduced chylomicron secretion phenotype seen in humans, with homozygous Sar1b deletion in mice resulting in late-gestation lethality (60). Taken together, these data suggest at least some degree of functional overlap between SAR1A and SAR1B, with the total level of SAR1 expression providing an important determinant for CMRD manifestations.

SEC23. SEC23 is a cytosolic protein that forms a heterodimer with SEC24. The SEC23-SEC24 complex is recruited to the ER membrane by SAR1 and, together with SAR1, forms the inner COPII coat, which recruits cargo proteins from the ER lumen (61, 62). Though invertebrate genomes generally encode a single SEC23 gene, most vertebrate genomes, including mammal genomes, encode two SEC23 paralogs, SEC23A and SEC23B (48). The SEC23 gene duplication is estimated to have occurred about 615 million years ago. The two mammalian SEC23 paralogs share about 85% sequence identity at the amino acid level, whereas the human and mouse SEC23A and SEC23B orthologs are about 98% and about 97% identical at the protein level, respectively (63).

Human genetic data again suggest that the SEC23 paralogs have evolved divergent functions. Despite ubiquitous expression of both SEC23A and SEC23B, loss-of-function mutations in each paralog lead to different disorders affecting distinct cell types. Mutations in human SEC23A result in defective collagen secretion leading to the autosomal recessive condition cranio-lenticulo-sutural dysplasia (CLSD), characterized by abnormal cranial fontanel closures, facial dysmorphisms, skeletal abnormalities, and sutural cataracts (64, 65). In contrast, mutations in SEC23B result in congenital dyserythropoietic anemia type II (CDAII), an autosomal recessive disorder characterized by anemia and increased numbers of bi/multinucleated red blood cell precursors in the bone marrow (66, 67). Additionally, expression of human SEC23A and not SEC23B has been shown to rescue Sec23p-null yeast, which is also consistent with unique functions for the two mammalian SEC23 paralogs (68).

Initial results from mouse models also suggested distinct, though potentially partially overlapping, functions for SEC23A and SEC23B. Sec23a-null mice exhibit mid-embryonic lethality associated with defective extraembryonic membrane development and neural tube closure in the midbrain, likely due to impaired secretion of multiple collagen types (69), and consistent with the collagen secretion defect observed in humans with CLSD. However, in contrast to human SEC23B deficiency, SEC23B-deficient mice exhibit an entirely normal red blood cell phenotype (70, 71), instead demonstrating perinatal lethality due to degeneration of the pancreas (70, 72). There is also no evidence for altered collagen secretion in Sec23b-null mice (70). Notably, complete loss of one SEC23 paralog in combination with haploinsufficiency of the remaining paralog results in embryonic death at an earlier developmental time (69), suggesting some degree of overlapping functions between the paralogs.

Though it was previously demonstrated that only human SEC23A can rescue Sec23p deficiency in yeast, a more recent study shows that murine and human SEC23A and SEC23B are each individually sufficient to complement the loss of Sec23p in yeast, and delivery of a sec23a transgene rescues the lethality of Sec23b deficiency in zebrafish (63). Additionally, substitution of the SEC23A coding sequence for that of SEC23B at the endogenous Sec23b locus fully rescued the perinatal lethal pancreatic degeneration seen in SEC23B-deficient mice, with no apparent abnormalities in these adult animals expressing only SEC23A sequences, but under the regulatory control of both the endogenous Sec23a and Sec23b genes (63). Similarly, SEC23A has been demonstrated to overlap in functions with SEC23B in human erythroid cells, with increased SEC23A expression being sufficient to rescue the erythroid differentiation defect in SEC23B-deficient cells (73). Taken together, these data demonstrate that the two mammalian SEC23 paralogs exhibit highly overlapping and potentially identical functions, with the discordant phenotypes observed between SEC23A and SEC23B deficiencies, and between humans and mice, resulting primarily from evolutionary differences in tissue-specific gene expression programs. Consistent with this hypothesis, murine Sec23a gene expression has been shown to be maintained throughout erythropoiesis, in contrast to human SEC23A expression, which declines rapidly upon induction of terminal erythroid differentiation (74), potentially explaining the absence of a red blood cell phenotype in mice with hematopoietic deficiency of SEC23B (71). Indeed, inactivation of all four Sec23 alleles in erythroid cells is required to reproduce the CDAII phenotype in mice (73). While subtle differences in biochemical properties between the SEC23 paralogs (as between the SAR1 paralogs) cannot be excluded, these data suggest that mammalian SEC23A and SEC23B are largely functionally interchangeable.

SEC24. SEC24 is the primary COPII component responsible for cargo selection via either direct interaction with an ER exit signal on the cytoplasmic domain of the cargo protein itself (in the case of transmembrane proteins) or an indirect interaction mediated through a cargo receptor (for soluble cargoes restricted to the ER lumen) (26). SEC24 has also been implicated in autophagy of the ER (ER-phagy), with SEC24A/B involved in bulk ER-phagy (75), whereas SEC24C is required for selective ER-phagy (76). We refer readers to other reviews for a more detailed discussion of ER-phagy and crosstalk between the secretory and autophagy pathways (77, 78).

Several cargo binding sites on SEC24 have been mapped (27). SEC24 is the only COPII component encoded by more than one paralogous gene in yeast (Sec24, Lst1, and Iss1). Yeast Sec24p shares 55% and 23% protein sequence identity with Iss1p and Lst1p, respectively, with overexpression of Iss1p, but not Lst1p, sufficient to rescue Sec24p deficiency (79–81). Mammalian genomes encode four SEC24 paralogs, SEC24A–SEC24D, with the SEC24A and SEC24B subgroup more similar to yeast Sec24p and Iss1p, and the SEC24C and SEC24D subgroup more similar to yeast Lst1p (82, 83). Analysis of available eukaryotic SEC24 sequences suggests the presence of at least three SEC24 paralogs in the last common eukaryotic ancestor (48). Human SEC24 paralogs share about 50% sequence identity within and about 25% sequence identity across subgroups at the amino acid level. All SEC24 paralogs contain a highly conserved C-terminal region and a hypervariable N-terminal segment (84). Given the role of SEC24 in cargo recruitment, the expansion of COPII paralogs is thought to have been driven to accommodate a greater diversity of secretory cargoes in mammals. Current evidence suggests that SEC24 paralogs within the same subgroup (SEC24A/B versus SEC24C/D) may exhibit largely but not entirely overlapping function, with larger differences in cargo-sorting signal affinity between the two subgroups (85–88).

No human disorders have been associated with mutations in SEC24A or SEC24C. Compound heterozygosity for loss-of-function mutations in SEC24D has been reported to result in a syndromic form of osteogenesis imperfecta (89). Though heterozygous SEC24B missense variants were reported in 4 of 163 cases of neural tube defects (NTDs) in one study (90), these and other missense variants are present in unaffected individuals in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) (91), arguing against a significant association of heterozygous SEC24B mutations with NTDs. In contrast, a wide range of phenotypes have been reported in mice genetically engineered to be deficient in each of the four SEC24 paralogs. SEC24A-deficient mice demonstrate normal development and survival with the only identifiable phenotype being moderate hypocholesterolemia due to impaired secretion of PCSK9, a plasma protein that negatively regulates low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor abundance and, thereby, LDL clearance from circulation (92). SEC24B-deficient mice exhibit late embryonic lethality at approximately E18.5 due to a neural tube closure defect, likely resulting from decreased trafficking of VANGL2, a planar-cell polarity protein (93). Notably, no NTD phenotype was observed in heterozygous Sec24b+/– mice, further arguing against an association between heterozygous mutations in human SEC24B and NTDs. Ubiquitous loss of murine SEC24C results in early embryonic lethality at approximately E7.5 due to abnormal gastrulation and ectoderm development (94), while mice with SEC24C deficiency restricted to neural progenitors demonstrate perinatal lethality and microcephaly due to widespread cell death (95). Lastly, absence of SEC24D results in early embryonic death at or before the eight-cell stage (96). A recent proteomic study using an in vitro vesicle reconstitution system demonstrated that SEC24C and SEC24D preferentially interact with ERGIC1 whereas SEC24A favors CNIH4 (97), a proposed cargo receptor for G protein–coupled receptors (98). Several other cargo-specific preferences for each SEC24 paralog have also been reported, including preference of the cargo PCSK9 for SEC24A/B (92); of VANGL2 for SEC24B (93); of SERT (99), SLC6A14 (100), and autotaxin (101) for SEC24C; and of GABA transporter 1 (GAT1) (102) for SEC24D. The glycine transporter (GLYT1) has also been demonstrated to physically interact with SEC24D, though it is unclear whether this interaction is exclusive to SEC24D, as interactions with the other SEC24 paralogs were not tested in this study (103).

In contrast to this evidence for cargo specificity, other studies suggest significant overlap in cargo repertoire for SEC24 paralogs, especially between those within the same subgroup. The vesicular stomatitis virus G glycoprotein (VSV-G) has been reported to interact strongly with mammalian SEC24A/B but not SEC24C/D, whereas syntaxin 5 and membrin are specifically packaged by mammalian SEC24C/D (84). Similarly, in Sec24a-null mice, inactivation of an additional Sec24b allele results in a further approximately 25% reduction in plasma cholesterol, consistent with partial overlap in function between murine SEC24A and SEC24B (92). In contrast, the human recycling transmembrane protein p24-p23, which acts as a cargo receptor for GPI-anchored CD59, prefers SEC24C/D for ER export (104). Lastly, replacement of the majority of the Sec24c coding sequence with Sec24d at the endogenous Sec24c locus partially rescues the embryonic lethal Sec24c-null phenotype, again suggesting significant functional overlap between SEC24C and SEC24D (87). Taken together, these data demonstrate partial functional overlap between SEC24 paralogs within the same subgroup and divergence between the two subgroups.

SEC31. Heterotetramers of SEC31 and SEC13 form the outer COPII coat (105–107). The SEC13-SEC31 complex mediates membrane deformation. SEC31 also directly interacts with SEC23 to stimulate its GTPase-activating protein (GAP) activity, thereby triggering SAR1 GTP hydrolysis (108). It has been suggested that SEC31 fine-tunes SEC23 GAP kinetics to accommodate large cargoes such as collagen (109, 110). Indeed, downregulation of SEC31 as a result of SEC13 depletion in HeLa cells leads to impaired secretion of collagen but not of the temperature-sensitive VSV-G–ts045 glycoprotein (111). VSV-G is a viral protein that is evolutionarily optimized for ER-Golgi export, and experimentation with this protein requires overexpression and culturing of cells at high temperature for a prolonged period. It is unclear whether deletion of SEC31 would produce the same effect for physiologic cargoes. Mammalian genomes encode two paralogs of SEC31 (SEC31A and SEC31B), while yeast contains only a single Sec31 gene. SEC31A is highly expressed in most human tissues, except for the brain, whereas SEC31B is expressed at low levels in most tissues, except for the cerebellum and testis. Human SEC31A shares about 45% sequence identity with SEC31B, and these two paralogs share about 26% and about 19% sequence similarity, respectively, with yeast Sec31p at the amino acid level (112–114). Human SEC31B also appears to be alternatively spliced, producing a C-terminally truncated protein that is about 41% of the full-length SEC31B, though the function of this truncated SEC31B is unclear (114). No human disorder has been associated with mutations in either SEC31 paralog, and mouse models have also not yet been reported.

Though there are currently no published data to assess potential functional overlap among vertebrate SEC31 paralogs, there is some evidence for such overlap in plants. The Arabidopsis genome also encodes two SEC31 paralogs, which share about 59% protein sequence identity with each other and about 25% protein sequence identity with their human SEC31 orthologs. SEC31B-mutant Arabidopsis are infertile because of a defect in pollen development (115), whereas SEC31A-deficient Arabidopsis exhibit normal vegetative and reproductive development. Inactivation of both SEC31A and SEC31B results in lethality due to impaired gametogenesis (116). SEC31B is expressed at about 600-fold higher levels in most plant tissues than SEC31A. However, SEC31B-null transgenic plants in which SEC31A expression is driven by the SEC31B promoter exhibit normal fertility (116), demonstrating significant functional overlap between these two plant paralogs, with their evolutionary conservation likely driven by their divergent gene expression programs.

SEC13. SEC13, together with SEC31, forms the outer COPII coat complex. SEC13 also interacts with several proteins of the nuclear pore complex and shuttles between the nucleus and the cytoplasm (117–119). The single human SEC13 gene shares about 97% and about 46% sequence identity with mouse and yeast SEC13, respectively. Though SEC13 mutations are not associated with any known human disorder, mice with complete loss of SEC13 are not viable. However, mice with low levels of residual SEC13 appear grossly normal, though exhibiting aberrant expression of several genes involved in immune response and inflammation (120). In zebrafish, deletion of sec13 leads to impaired retinal and gut development associated with a procollagen secretion defect (121, 122). Consistent with these observations, depletion of SEC13 in human intestinal epithelial (Caco-2) cells results in aberrant cyst morphogenesis (123).