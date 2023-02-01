Unlocking life-threatening COVID-19 through two types of inborn errors of type I IFNs

There are currently 21 human inborn errors of type I IFN immunity (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Figure 1 Inborn errors of type I IFN immunity or tolerance. Left, middle: Variants in genes expressed in thymic medullary epithelial cells, indicated in red, are linked to a defect in T cell selection and the production of type I IFN autoantibodies. Right: Variants in genes indicated in red alter type I IFN induction and response pathways.

Table 1 Twenty-one inborn errors of type I IFN immunity

Inborn errors of ISGF3 (STAT1, STAT2, and IRF9). The first human inborn error of type I IFN immunity was reported in 2003, in a child with autosomal recessive (AR) complete STAT1 deficiency presenting with herpes simplex virus encephalitis (HSE) (6). The role of inborn errors of type I IFNs in HSE was not unequivocally demonstrated until almost 20 years later, when a child with HSE due to AR IFN-α/β receptor chain 1 (IFNAR1) deficiency was identified (7). AR complete STAT1 deficiency abolishes both GAS-activating factor–dependent (GAF-dependent) and IFN-stimulated gene factor 3–dependent (ISGF3-dependent) responses to type I, II, and III IFNs, and to IL-27. In total, 24 patients with AR complete STAT1 deficiency have now been reported (8). This condition is the most clinically severe inborn error of type I IFN immunity, with much more serious consequences than AR partial STAT1 deficiency, which has been reported in eight other patients (8). Clinical presentation occurs early in life, and mortality is high. It predisposes patients to a broad range of viral diseases (Table 1). However, it was soon noted that these patients were, paradoxically, not particularly vulnerable to certain common viral infections (9). Only 13 patients with AR complete STAT2 deficiency (10–16) and two with AR complete IFN regulatory factor 9 (IRF9) deficiency (17–19) have been reported. The selective impairment of downstream ISGF3-dependent type I and III IFN responses, with intact GAF-dependent type I, II, and III IFN immunity, probably accounts for the milder clinical phenotype of these patients. They present with a globally and individually narrower range of viral diseases (Table 1).

Inborn errors of IFNAR1 and IFNAR2. Evidence that the viral diseases of STAT2- and IRF9-deficient patients result from deficiencies of type I IFN immunity is provided by the similarity of their viral infections to those seen in patients with AR IFNAR1 (7, 20–25) or IFNAR2 (26–29) deficiency. As many as 18 patients with AR IFNAR1 deficiency, and eight with AR IFNAR2 deficiency, have been reported. These patients are rare globally, but about 1 in 1,000 individuals of Western Polynesian or Inuit ancestry are IFNAR1 or IFNAR2 deficient, respectively, owing to the presence of null IFNAR1 and IFNAR2 alleles, which are surprisingly “common” (defined as a minor allele frequency greater than 1%) in the Pacific and Arctic regions (22, 29, 30). Surprisingly, only a few viral diseases have been reported in patients with IFNAR1 or IFNAR2 deficiency (Table 1). The most striking wild-type viral illnesses in these patients prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have been HSE and critical influenza. Remarkably, the patients are resistant to most common viruses. The number of patients, their diversity, the small range of viral diseases, their incomplete penetrance, and the occurrence of common deleterious alleles in at least three ancestries all converge to suggest that human type I IFNs are essential for host defense against only a small range of viruses. This observation suggests that there are type I IFN–independent mechanisms of cell-intrinsic antiviral immunity, which may include tissue- and virus-specific restriction factors (31–33).

Inborn errors of JAK1 and TYK2. IFNAR1 is constitutively associated with JAK1 and IFNAR2 is constitutively associated with tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) (15) in their respective signaling pathways, and patients with AR deficiencies of JAK1 or TYK2 have been reported. AR JAK1 deficiency has been reported only as a partial form in a single patient, who presented a few viral diseases due to its impact on type I IFNs (34, 35). In total, 40 patients with AR TYK2 deficiency have been reported since 2006 (36–41). Two of these patients had a partial defect across pathways, 25 had a complete defect (with or without expression), 3 had a rare selective defect of the IL-23 pathway, and about 1 in 500 individuals of European descent were homozygous for the TYK2 P1104A variant, which also selectively impairs responses to IL-23. All had severe mycobacterial disease due to impaired responses to IL-23. The cellular response to type III IFN of these AR TYK2-deficient patients appears to be maintained, and responses to type I IFNs are only partially affected, and only in patients with complete or partial TYK2 deficiency, 60% of whom had viral disease (41). Residual type I IFN signaling probably accounts for the relative rarity and benign nature of their viral diseases (Table 1) (16, 41).

Inborn errors of NEMO, TBK1, IRF3, and IRF7. Type I IFNs are induced when cells are stimulated or infected, with or without viral replication, and rely on a family of transcription factors and regulators for their production. An AR deficiency in IRF7, a key transcriptional regulator of type I IFNs, was first reported in a 3-year-old child with critical influenza pneumonia (42). AR IRF7 deficiency was recently reported in six other patients from five families (43). Intriguingly, the viral infection phenotype of these patients was restricted to the respiratory tract (Table 1). It is possible that residual IFN-β levels account for the better control of viruses in these patients than in patients with IFNAR1 or IFNAR2 deficiency, despite the lack of IRF7-dependent induction of type I and III IFNs. Adaptive immunity to viruses may also compensate for the defects of type I IFN immunity in these patients (43). In contrast, a child with an autosomal dominant (AD) and partial form of IRF3 deficiency has been reported to have HSE (44). A defect further upstream in the type I IFN–inducing cascade, AD TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) deficiency, also underlies HSE (45). Paradoxically, AR TBK1 deficiency was found to underlie an autoinflammatory condition in four patients aged 7 to 32 years with no history of severe viral disease (46). Finally, a boy with HSE and a specific variant in NEMO, encoding the regulatory component of the IKK complex in the canonical NF-κB pathway, has also been reported (47, 48). The mechanism probably involves the disruption of the induction of type I IFN, probably via its impact on IFN-β.

Inborn errors of TLR3, TRIF, UNC93B, MDA5, and POLR3A/C. The triggering of type I IFN production frequently relies on viral sensing receptors and their regulators. AR defects of TLR3, TRIF/TICAM1, or UNC93B underlie forebrain HSE (Table 1) (49–52) with a penetrance higher than that of the corresponding AD forms of TLR3 and TRIF deficiency (49, 51–53). TLR3 is an endosomal sensor of double-stranded RNA (dsRNA), which is generated as an intermediate or by-product of viral infection. It also controls the tonic, baseline levels of type I IFN in fibroblasts and cortical neurons, and possibly also in respiratory epithelial cells, with the potential involvement of hitherto unknown endogenous agonists (54). TRIF/TICAM1 is an adaptor and UNC93B is a binding partner in the secretory pathway. TRIF binds almost exclusively to TLR3 (and TLR4), whereas UNC93B is also required for responses to the other three endosomal sensors of nucleic acids, TLR7, TLR8, and TLR9. AR MDA5 deficiency is less rare in the general population, as at least one loss-of-function (LOF) allele has a frequency of almost 1%. However, only four patients with this deficiency have been reported (55–57); three of these unrelated patients presented with respiratory viral diseases other than influenza (55, 57), and the fourth presented with brainstem enterovirus encephalitis (56). TLR3 senses dsRNA in endosomes, whereas MDA5 senses dsRNA in the cytosol. Finally, variants of the genes encoding the dsDNA sensor subunits A and C of RNA polymerase III (POLR3A and POLR3C) have been reported in patients with varicella zoster virus encephalitis (58).

Inborn errors of TLR7, IRAK4, and MyD88. Other inborn errors of type I IFN immunity affect the sensing of single-stranded RNA (ssRNA) rather than dsRNA. Almost all patients with AR IRAK4 or MyD88 deficiency described between 2003 and 2019 exhibited pyogenic bacterial infections, but not viral infections (59, 60). Two exceptions were patients with human herpesvirus 6 encephalitis (61, 62). This led to the suggestion that human TLR7, TLR8, and TLR9, which are endosomal sensors of nucleic acids and which all depend on IRAK4 and MyD88 for their signaling, were redundant for host defense against most current and common viruses (59, 60). Moreover, patients with AR UNC93B deficiency, whose cells cannot respond to TLR3, TLR7, TLR8, and TLR9, were found to be prone to HSE, like patients with TLR3 deficiency (49). This further suggested that TLR7, TLR8, and TLR9 were largely redundant in host defense (49). This idea was paradoxical, because the genes encoding the four endosomal TLRs sensing nucleic acids, including TLR3, were under stronger negative selection than those encoding the other TLRs (63). As detailed below, this riddle was solved when X-linked recessive TLR7 deficiency was found to be a genetic etiology of critical COVID-19 pneumonia (64). Patients with IRAK4 or MyD88 deficiency were subsequently found to be at very high risk of life-threatening COVID-19 pneumonia (65). These findings are consistent with the demonstration that plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) are dependent on IRAK4 and TLR7 for SARS-CoV-2 sensing and type I IFN production (64, 66) and with the observation that patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia have diminished counts of pDCs and are prone to hypoxemic COVID-19 pneumonia (67).

Inborn errors of MX1. The first human inborn error of an IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) to be described was AR ISG15 deficiency (68). The patients did not have viral disease , and their cells were even found to be unusually resistant to viral infection (69). These cells have abnormally high levels of type I IFN activity in vivo, and the patients present a type I interferonopathy manifesting with brain calcifications (69). The underlying mechanism involves unchecked USP18- and STAT2-dependent regulation of the type I IFN response pathway, as confirmed by the identification of patients homozygous for STAT2 variants disrupting the interaction of STAT2 with USP18 (70–72) and of patients with complete or partial AR USP18 deficiency (73–75), who also have a type I interferonopathy. Paradoxically, the first two recessive disorders of ISGs (ISG15 and USP18 deficiencies) underlie a type I interferonopathy that can potentially increase resistance to viruses. It was not until 2021 that an AD form of MX1 deficiency was reported in Chinese patients with critical disease due to avian influenza virus (76). The IFN-induced GTPase MX1 was first identified by complementation studies in 1986 as essential for immunity to influenza virus in various mouse strains (77). This seminal discovery launched the search for susceptibility genes for host infection (78). Thirty-five years later, an enrichment in rare germline variants of MX1 was found in Chinese patients with severe avian influenza (76). Most of these LOF variants are also dominant negative.