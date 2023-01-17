Targeting ryanodine receptors to treat human diseases

Novel therapeutics target leaky RyR channels. With the above brief background, it should be clear that important unanswered questions must be addressed to better understand how RyR channels become leaky and how Rycal drugs fix the leak. Toward this end, we have recently solved the high-resolution structures of RyR1 and RyR2 bound to the Rycal ARM210, identifying the binding site for the drug (19, 74). Unexpectedly, the Rycal binding site is in a cleft at the periphery of the channel that also binds ATP or ADP (74). The rings of the Rycal form π stacks with tryptophan residues in the binding site and with the adenine ring of the ATP/ADP. Addition of ATP to the Rycal in a binding reaction increases the B max of the reaction approximately 10-fold (because ATP is the binding partner for the Rycal in the RyR binding site) (19). Since the drug binding site is about as far from the channel pore as possible, it raises the question of how drug binding all the way out in the periphery of the cytoplasmic domain can fix a leak in the channel pore.

To address this question, we first solved structures of the CPVT-linked RyR2-R2474S mutant channel, in part because prior observations told us that the Rycal drugs do not bind well to non-modified (i.e., non-PKA-phosphorylated, non-oxidized) wild-type channels (19). Moreover, we wanted to understand how mutations in the cytoplasmic domain of the channel could render the channel leaky. Bingo — solving the structure of RyR2-R2474S with and without ARM210 yielded answers to both questions (19).

First, we found that the mutant RyR2-R2474S channel linked to CPVT had an overall alteration in its structure as determined by cryo-EM (19). We expressed the human recombinant RyR2 in HEK293T cells and purified it for cryo-EM; this allowed us to also introduce the CPVT mutations into the channel. The entire CPVT channel structure had been shifted to what we defined as a “primed state” — essentially halfway between open and closed (19). This suggested that the channel could be more readily activated by Ca2+, which would explain why the channel was unstable and leaky under conditions in which a normal channel was tightly closed (e.g., during diastole when the resting [Ca2+] cyt is very low, ~100 nM, and normal RyR channels are not active). We were able to make this determination because of the remarkably high resolution we had achieved — approximately 2.5 Å for the entire channel and even higher in some regions (19).

RyR posttranslational modifications, channel structure, and HF. I have previously noted the parallelism between CPVT-causing RyR2 mutations that result in SR Ca2+ leak and the leak present in otherwise normal RyR2 channels in failing hearts (46, 75, 76, 86). The former are due to a mutation in the channel that we now know places the channel into the primed state (19), and the latter is due to posttranslational modifications that displace the stabilizing subunit calstabin2 and cause SR Ca2+ leak. This observation led naturally to the question of whether the posttranslational modifications themselves affected the overall structure of the channel. To address this question, we solved the structure of the PKA-phosphorylated RyR2 channel to mimic one of the common posttranslational modifications observed in HF RyR2 channels (19).

Remarkably, PKA phosphorylation of the channel, which occurred primarily on Ser2808 as determined by mass spectrometry analyses, also placed the channel into a primed state (19). However, compared with the primed state of the CPVT mutant RyR2-R2474S channel, the PKA phosphorylation–induced primed state was less open (19). This makes sense because the CPVT mutation is a pathological state that causes exercise-induced sudden cardiac death, a catastrophic outcome. In contrast, PKA phosphorylation of the channel occurs with normal exercise (49) and is not necessarily lethal, although when the channel becomes chronically PKA phosphorylated, as is the case in HF, the resulting chronic SR Ca2+ leak depletes the SR Ca2+, contributes to impaired contractility, and triggers arrhythmias, which are common in HF (2).

Another unresolved question that had been haunting us for years was how the CPVT mutations and posttranslational modifications could cause reduced binding of calstabin2 to the channel. The answer was hidden in a paper we had published in Cell back in 2003, before anything was known about the RyR2 structure and the primed state had not yet been conceived. Figure 4D in this paper showed that the binding affinity of calstabin2 to three different CPVT mutant channels was reduced (3)! This experiment showed that the primed state, which these CPVT channels were in due to the mutations in RyR2 (19), had a reduced affinity for the stabilizing subunit calstabin2, which fit beautifully with our current structural data. This would explain why the mutant CPVT channels were leaky: they had reduced binding to the stabilizing subunit and were in a primed state such that they were more readily activated at low (normally non-activating) [Ca2+] cyt .

The next question is what happens in HF. Are RyR2 channels that are oxidized and phosphorylated in failing hearts also in a primed state? If so, does this explain why they are depleted of calstabin2 and leaky? These are good questions and will require additional studies to firmly address. For example, we need to be able to purify sufficient amounts of RyR2 from failing hearts to solve its structure and in so doing preserve the “native” condition of the channel. Another challenge is to figure out whether and how the primed state affects the binding pocket for calstabin2 in the channel. To solve this question, we have had to purify the channel without calstabin2 bound, and structures of these channels should be published soon.

Next we asked: how does Rycal binding to the channel fix the leak? Recall that the Rycal binding site is far away from the pore of the channel. Again the structures provided an unexpected answer. Binding of the Rycal ARM210 shifted the mutant CPVT RyR2-R2474S structure back from the primed state toward the stable closed state of the channel — fixing the leak without impairing the ability of the channel to open normally (19).

Controversy over RyR’s PKA phosphorylation site. The PKA phosphorylation site at Ser2808 has become something of a lightning rod in the field, attracting some attention and controversy as noted earlier. In our mass spectrometry analyses (19), Ser2808 was PKA phosphorylated at least an order of magnitude more abundantly than any other site in the channel. Yet there are certainly other sites in RyR2 that can be PKA phosphorylated in vitro (77). There is also the question of the relative role of CaMKII phosphorylation of RyR2. It has been proposed that CaMKII phosphorylation of RyR2 at S2814 and not PKA phosphorylation at S2808 causes SR Ca2+ leak (78). We generated knockin mice with alanine or aspartic acid substitutions for Ser2808 (PKA site) and the nearby Ser2814 (CaMKII site). In our hands, substitution of an alanine for Ser2808 (the RyR2-S2808A mouse) ablated PKA phosphorylation of the channel and severely blunted the effects of isoproterenol in terms of increasing contractility and heart rate, whereas alanine substitution for Ser2814 did not. In fact, alanine substitution for Ser2814 resulted in a mouse that was defective in the Bowditch phenomenon, otherwise known as the positive staircase in which increasing heart rate results in increasing contractility (79). We reasoned that this showed that the Ser2814 site was a sensor for global [Ca2+] cyt and that, as heart rate increased, the integral of [Ca2+] cyt increased, and this in turn would activate CaMKII, leading to phosphorylation of Ser2814 and activation of RyR2 to release more SR Ca2+ to ensure that contractility increased to avoid a loss of output at higher heart rates.

RyR-targeting drugs in HF and myopathy trials. The future holds clinical trials; two are currently planned and others are being considered. This year a two-center trial will be conducted at the Mayo Clinic and in Amsterdam testing the Rycal ARM210 in patients with CPVT and known RyR2 mutations. This trial will include some form of exercise testing and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring in patients who have residual arrhythmia on standard therapy. The potential benefit of a Rycal in this setting is that it could be disease modifying, avoid the adverse effects of beta blockade, and not require titration to heart rate and blood pressure since it has little effect on either.

A second trial will potentially provide definitive answers as to whether a Rycal (ARM210) is safe and beneficial for patients with RyR1-RM. RyR1-RM is, in some patients, a progressive myopathy that results in loss of muscle function over time. There is no current treatment. More severely affected patients typically have recessive genotypes, and more moderately affected individuals are typically those with dominant forms of inheritance. Again, a Rycal could be disease modifying in these patients. Another muscle disorder for which a Rycal could be beneficial is DMD. In DMD, RyR1 channels in skeletal muscle are leaky because they become nitrosylated as a result of an upregulation of the inducible form of nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) (24). The nitrosylation decreases the binding affinity of calstabin1 for the channel (24), possibly because it places the channels in a primed state, but we need structural data to ascertain this. We initially showed efficacy for Rycals in DMD using the mdx mouse model (24), and these findings were independently confirmed by two other groups (80). If a Rycal is well tolerated and beneficial in DMD, it could be transformative therapy, because the major cause of mortality in boys with DMD is heart disease as the boys develop a cardiomyopathy and arrhythmias. A Rycal could potentially treat the skeletal muscle and cardiac myopathies and the arrhythmias. Moreover, another major symptom in boys with DMD is pulmonary failure due to impaired respiratory function caused by diaphragmatic weakness, and Rycals improve diaphragm function in animal models (81–83).

Targeting RyR in other diseases. In another study, we found that murine models of human CPVT exhibited glucose intolerance and impaired insulin secretion (29). This was because leaky RyR2 channels in pancreatic β cells caused ER stress and mitochondrial dysfunction leading to reduced ATP production, decreased K ATP channel activity, and reduced voltage-dependent Ca2+ influx, which reduces insulin release. Treatment of murine models of diabetes mellitus (DM) improved insulin release and glucose tolerance (29). A Rycal could be an excellent therapeutic in DM because it wouldn’t be limited by the potential for hypoglycemia like many diabetes therapeutics. Moreover, since most DM patients also have heart disease, it could treat that as well, whereas many current diabetes therapeutics exacerbate heart disease.

Cancer-associated muscle weakness is the major paraneoplastic syndrome suffered by breast cancer and other patients. Together with Theresa Guise we used a murine model of human breast cancer metastatic to bone to show that TGF-β released from the bone activated a pathway leading to oxidation of RyR1 in the neighboring skeletal muscle, rendering the channels leaky and promoting muscle weakness (50). Either fixing the leak with a Rycal or preventing bone resorption with an osteoclast inhibitor could reduce the leak and improve muscle strength in mice (50).

Age-dependent loss of muscle function, also known as “sarcopenia” (importantly, this term describes only the loss of muscle mass, not the loss of intrinsic muscle function), is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in aging. Using aged mice from a colony maintained at the National Institute on Aging, we showed that progressive oxidative overload associated with normal aging could cause RyR1 channel leak and contribute to reduced muscle function (51). Fixing the leak with a Rycal improved muscle function in aged mice (51).

The brain is a particularly challenging organ to treat, and neurodegenerative disease has reached epidemic proportions while evading effective therapy. We first became interested in neurological diseases for the simple reason that the identical RyR1 and RyR2 channels present in skeletal and cardiac muscles, respectively, are also expressed in different regions of the brain. It made sense therefore to see whether stress could induce leaky RyR channels in the brain. We looked at a murine model of PTSD, which afflicted thousands of soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and other areas of conflict and is without effective pharmacological therapy. Armed with a generous grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, we were able to show that RyR2 channels became leaky in a murine model of PTSD and that either pharmacological (with a Rycal) or genetic (using the non-leaky RyR2-S2808A mouse) treatments could rescue the cognitive and behavioral deficits classically associated with PTSD in this model (26). It was a simple extension of this observation to look at Alzheimer’s disease (AD) using several murine models of familial AD and show that leaky RyR2 channels upstream of amyloid and neurofibrillary tangles could be rescued either pharmacologically (with a Rycal) or genetically by crossing of the mice with RyR2-S2808A mice (27, 28). Most of the therapeutics being tested for AD have targeted some aspect of the amyloid pathway or amyloid itself, but without success. Targeting of Ca2+ has been thought of for decades (84), and our data and those of others (85) provide fresh impetus to take another look at this possibility.