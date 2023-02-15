The 25th Anniversary of the American Society of Clinical Investigation’s Korsmeyer Award

Growing up on a farm in central Illinois, Korsmeyer originally wanted to become a veterinarian. He was the youngest contestant in the history of the Illinois State Fair to show a grand champion pair of Hampshire hogs, at age 14 (1). While an undergraduate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, an early mentor and local veterinarian named Robert Goodin suggested that he pursue a career in medicine instead of veterinary science. Korsmeyer took this wise advice and enrolled at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, graduating with his MD in 1976, after publishing a first-author manuscript in the New England Journal of Medicine on autoantibodies in Crohn’s disease as a medical student (2).

Following training in internal medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, Korsmeyer moved to the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda as a fellow in molecular oncology in the laboratories of Thomas Waldmann and Philip Leder. This training led to an interest in highly recurrent chromosomal translocations in patients with hematologic malignancies. In the 1980s, Korsmeyer and others defined a translocation between chromosomes 14 and 18 that placed the regulatory elements for the heavy-chain immunoglobulin locus upstream of an uncharacterized gene called BCL2, which itself was not altered and whose function was unknown (3–5). This translocation was found in most follicular lymphomas. Korsmeyer moved his laboratory to Washington University School of Medicine in 1986, after which his group and others showed that BCL2 caused cancer not by driving cell proliferation, but rather by preventing programmed cell death, or apoptosis (6–8). This observation was paradigm shifting, because cancer had previously been thought to be a disease of increased cell proliferation — not dysregulated cell death. He continued to work at the forefront of apoptosis research and discovered many other BCL2 family members, including the prodeath gene BAX (in contrast with the anti–cell death BCL2), BID, and BAD. These advances ultimately also led to the development of a BCL2 inhibitor, Venetoclax, that is now used to treat many hematologic malignancies (9).

Although he was a nonsmoker, Korsmeyer developed lung cancer and ultimately died from it in 2005, at the age of 54. Korsmeyer’s brilliance was recognized during his lifetime. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences at age 45 as well as to the Institute of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Philosophical Society. He received the Bristol-Myers Squibb Award, the Stratton Medal from the American Society of Hematology, and the International Award for Cancer Research from the Pezcoller Foundation and the American Association for Cancer Research, among many others. Korsmeyer was recruited to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 1998, where he continued his scientific work, his mentoring, and institutional leadership until his untimely death.