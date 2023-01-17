Immune checkpoint blockade in glioblastoma: from tumor heterogeneity to personalized treatment

Although predictive biomarkers for response to immune checkpoint inhibitors have been established for several cancers, they are limited to immunogenic tumor types, and most do not seem to be useful in gliomas. Biomarkers of response to ICB described for other cancers include programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) positivity on tumor and immune cells, expression of an IFN-γ gene signature, the status of the tumor immune microenvironment, T cell infiltration, microsatellite instability, high tumor mutational burden (TMB), and DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) defects, among others (35–37). The frequency of these biomarkers in GBM is very low and is restricted to small subsets of tumors, which partially explains the lack of response for most glioma patients (38–41). PD-L1 expression is heterogeneous and infrequent within tumors and in peripheral immune cells of glioma patients (39, 42). Particularly, expression of PD-L1 is lower in glioma-infiltrating monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) than in MDMs that infiltrate brain metastases (43). This may account for the lack of association between PD-L1 expression and survival in clinical trials evaluating ICB for GBM (2, 3, 41). Likewise, expression of the T cell–inflamed/IFN-γ gene signature has also shown no association with ICB outcomes in GBM (44).

Considering the multiple factors involved in an effective immune and clinical response following ICB, a multicomponent panel including clinical, genomic, and transcriptomic variables has been developed to improve the accuracy of predictive biomarkers of responses to immunotherapies in other cancer patients such as those with melanoma (45). Notably, in high-grade serous ovarian cancers, which tend to be characterized as poorly immunogenic with limited response to ICB, the use of a gene network demonstrated superior predictive power for response to immunotherapy as compared with single-gene or single-biomarker approaches (46). Therefore, rather than use of a single biomarker, the integration of multiple biomarkers specific to gliomas will likely be needed to accurately identify those patients who are likely to respond to immunotherapies. Below, we discuss the biomarkers under investigation for predicting response to ICB in gliomas.

TMB and response to ICB. Currently, the only approved indication for treatment of GBM with ICB is for recurrent disease that harbors a high TMB (>10 mutations per megabase). However, this approval arose from pan-cancer trials that did not include any patients with GBM (47). One meta-analysis failed to find evidence of improved response to ICB in gliomas with high TMB (48), and one clinical study suggests that recurrent GBM tumors with a very low TMB may be more responsive to immunotherapy (49). A recent analysis of over a thousand cancer patients treated with these immunotherapies revealed that clonal TMB was the most robust predictor for response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, whereas subclonal TMB was not significantly associated with response. Furthermore, 4 of 20 mutational signatures that predicted the formation of immunogenic epitopes, including mutational processes related to UV light, APOBEC, tobacco, and POLE (encoding DNA polymerase E), were associated with a higher likelihood of response to ICB (50). Whereas these mutational signatures are frequent in cancer patients who exhibit clinical responses to ICB, they are clearly not prevalent in the majority of patients with GBM (51). Nevertheless, a benefit from anti–PD-1 and anti–PD-L1 therapies has been observed in hypermutated GBM caused specifically by POLE deficiencies (8, 9, 52, 53). An observational study showed that children with germline POLD1 and POLE mutations exhibited durable objective responses in comparison with other mutational processes that also result in hypermutation (54). In addition, two pediatric patients with biallelic dMMR recurrent GBMs who exhibited exceptional and long-lasting responses to nivolumab harbored driver POLE mutations in their tumors (55). This is consistent with POLE mutations producing a distinct mutational signature based on the induction of specific patterns of nucleotide substitutions that generate neopeptides with increased hydrophobicity that are associated with response to ICB (50, 56). Notably, 35% of de novo hypermutated gliomas are associated with deficiencies in POLE (57), but this association is found in only 1% to 2% of all GBM tumors. For the majority of the 16.6% of GBMs that present as hypermutated at recurrence, this high-TMB phenotype is caused by the gaining of a dMMR phenotype that leads to tumor escape to the cytotoxicity of TMZ at more advanced stages (57, 58). Patients with TMZ-induced hypermutated GBMs do not experience a remarkable tumor T cell infiltration and did not show any improvement in survival after treatment with PD-1 blockade in a retrospective analysis (57).

TMB may lead to clonal (present throughout all tumor cells) or subclonal (present in a subset of tumor cells) neoantigens. In a series of 31 tumors from non–small cell lung cancer patients treated with pembrolizumab, only clonal and not subclonal neoantigens were recognized by T cells (59). Thus, clonal TMB is a critical driver of response to ICB as opposed to subclonal mutations (50, 59). In support of this, we reported that in the setting of immunotherapy, tumor clones with mutations that were predicted to lead to immunogenic neoantigens were present in pretreatment tumor samples, and were then specifically depleted in recurrent tumors of responder GBM patients treated with adjuvant PD-1 blockade (4). On the other hand, the determination of mutational signatures associated with response to ICB has the potential to provide a clinical benefit for a selected number of patients with GBM with high TMB. ICB response in GBM may also rely on other sources of antigens, such as transposable elements (60). Together, this evidence strongly indicates that the clonality and quality, but not quantity, of neoantigens are critical for immunotherapy efficacy (61), and suggests caution when considering use of only TMB as a biomarker for treatment of GBM with ICB.

DNA replication stress and ICB response. Beyond defects in dMMR, we recently identified that defects in DNA replication stress response may predict clinical outcomes to ICB in GBM and other nonhypermutated tumors (44). When DNA replication machinery encounters obstacles such as DNA lesions or atypical DNA structures that impede replication fork progression, cells activate the DNA replication stress response to stabilize the fork and ensure faithful genome duplication (62). However, this process is often dysregulated in cancer. We found that tumor cells with deficient DNA replication stress response have exhausted pools of replication protein A required to protect single-stranded DNA formed during replication stress, resulting in accumulation of immunostimulatory cytosolic DNA. Further, we found that a gene expression signature that can predict functional defects in the DNA replication stress response was associated with better outcomes in two studies evaluating PD-1 blockade in recurrent GBM from Zhao et al. (4) and Cloughesy et al. (5). This evidence suggests that PD-1 checkpoint inhibition might be beneficial for a particular subset of patients with GBM that could be identified by a unique molecular status involving DNA damage and replication stress, but validation in larger cohorts is needed for the implementation of this biomarker. These results also suggest that sensitivity to ICB may be induced by inhibitors of the key replication stress response kinases ATR and/or CHK1, which both have multiple compounds in varying stages of clinical trials.

MAPK pathway activation and ICB response. In an effort to distinguish those patients with GBM capable of exhibiting durable response to ICB as documented previously (1, 4, 63), we reported two clinical studies designed to identify molecular features associated with response to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy (4, 6). We and collaborators first reported that responder patients with recurrent GBM treated with adjuvant PD-1 blockade had enrichment of BRAF or PTPN11 activating mutations in their tumors (odds ratio = 12.8) (4). However, the frequency of these mutations is very low among GBMs (2%–3%) (64), and these were found in only approximately 30% of responder patients. Thus, they are not a robust biomarker for identifying most patients who would experience benefit from PD-1 blockade.

Given that BRAF/PTPN11 mutations induce signaling of the MAPK pathway, to develop a means of identifying responder patients who do not necessarily have MAPK activating mutations, through immunohistochemistry, we investigated the abundance of the phosphorylated/activated downstream effector ERK1/2 of the MAPK pathway (p-ERK) in recurrent GBM samples. p-ERK was present in tumors of patients with GBM exhibiting better clinical outcomes after adjuvant PD-1 blockade, but no difference was found in outcomes for patients who did not receive ICB (6). In other words, patients with high p-ERK levels in their tumors who underwent treatment with PD-1 exhibited longer overall survival than patients with low p-ERK levels, or than patients with elevated p-ERK staining who did not get immunotherapy. Yet, in patients not treated with immunotherapy, p-ERK was not associated with survival. All the responder patients had tumors with high p-ERK and included tumors that did not have BRAF/PTPN11 mutations. Notably, most p-ERK staining derived from tumor cells. We observed a consistent association between p-ERK and survival in a second independent GBM cohort treated with adjuvant PD-1 blockade. Interestingly, elevated p-ERK was present in all responder patients, but not all patients with elevated p-ERK demonstrated prolonged survival (mean AUC of PD-1 blockade cohort: 0.78; mean AUC of no-immunotherapy cohort: 0.57).

Interrogation of the immune microenvironment showed that patients with GBM showing better clinical outcomes had increased numbers of TMEM119+ microglial and Iba1+ myeloid cells in their tumors. By differential expression analysis using single-cell RNA-Seq, we showed that myeloid cells had enrichment of several inflammatory gene signatures, including “MHC class II protein complex binding” as the topmost expressed. Furthermore, MHC class II was abundantly expressed in myeloid cells from patients with GBM who had tumors with abundant p-ERK+ cells and longer survival after PD-1 blockade. In contrast, PTEN-mutated GBMs, which have poor responses to PD-1 blockade, had deficient MHC class II expression by CD68+ myeloid cells (4). In combination with previous reports suggesting immune evasion due to compromised MHC class II expression by glioma-associated microglia (65, 66), these results suggest that variations in MHC class II expression among GBM (19) may account for differences in clinical responses to immunotherapy (49). Furthermore, this shows the uniqueness of the tumor microenvironment in responder patients, consisting of an abundance of TMEM119+ microglial cells expressing MHC class II. Therefore, efficacy and biomarkers for response to immunotherapies for GBM point to a close relation with the antitumoral function of glioma-associated myeloid cells. In this regard, preclinical studies also highlight the important contribution of glioma-associated microglial cells to the efficacy of anti–PD-1 therapy (67).

Whereas p-ERK was found to be associated with survival and a different tumor immune microenvironment in patients with GBM treated with PD-1 blockade, additional steps are needed to implement this biomarker in the clinic. These include further validation in prospective studies, refinement of the cut point value for categorical decision making, and standardization of the technique to determine tissue sample quality, p-ERK epitope integrity, and consistency of assessment of p-ERK across different centers.

Fc-γR polymorphisms and CTLA-4 ICB response. Ongoing clinical trials are testing anti–CTLA-4 therapies in GBM, and therefore it is relevant to take into account the antitumoral mechanism of this immunotherapy. This form of ICB relies, in part, on T cell priming and depletion of intratumoral Tregs mediated by anti–CTLA-4 coengaging activating Fc-γ receptors (Fc-γRs), specifically CD16 (Fc-γRIIIA), expressed on antigen-presenting cells or natural killer cells, and CTLA-4 expressed on T cells (68). Interestingly, germline variants, i.e., single-nucleotide polymorphisms in FCGR2A (H131R) and FCGR3A (V158F), have been associated with improved outcomes owing to a higher binding affinity to IgG1 and IgG2, which increases antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. These CD16 polymorphisms (V158F) have been shown to impact the response to ipilimumab, an IgG1 anti–CTLA-4 antibody, in patients with advanced melanoma (69). Among patients with high neoantigen burden, improved response rates were observed in patients who expressed the high-affinity polymorphic variant of CD16 as compared with those who only expressed the low-affinity variant (69). This is consistent with IgG1 anti–CTLA-4 antibodies demonstrating poor binding to the low-affinity CD16 receptor. These studies highlight that germline genetic variations in patients with cancer, such as Fc-γR polymorphisms, could contribute to effective immune activation, including efficient Treg depletion with anti–CTLA-4 therapies that would be relevant to assess in ongoing and future clinical trials testing this immunotherapy in patients with GBM.

Assessing germline variants in GBM patients’ blood by sequencing and determining the transcript levels of Fc-γRIII in the tumor will be immediate steps necessary to investigate the relevance of Fc-γR polymorphisms with anti–CTLA-4 therapies in GBM. A summary of evidence highlighting the potential biomarkers for ICB in GBM is shown in Figure 2.