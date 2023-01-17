Impact of epigenetic reprogramming on antitumor immune responses in glioma

Transcriptional reprogramming. The most evident mechanism by which epigenetic alterations in glioma manipulate the tumor-infiltrating immune cells is via transcriptional modulation of genes associated with immune activation/suppression (Figure 2). For epigenetically mediated transcriptional modifications on the tumor cells to affect the immune cells, immune cells must sense a tumor-derived signal. The interaction between tumor cells’ surface ligands and immune cells’ receptors is an example of a direct mechanism. It was demonstrated that glioma TME-associated T cells are different from non-infiltrating T cells, and that glioma cells express ligands that can reprogram the T cell toward an exhausted phenotype (58). Our group and others demonstrated that mIDH1 expression mediates the transcriptional silencing of the PD-L1–encoding gene CD274 via DNA methylation (59, 60). The DNA methylation levels in the regulatory regions of CD274 decrease when mIDH1 glioma cells are treated with an mIDH1 inhibitor (59). PD-L1 expression by tumor cells supports T cell exhaustion, so mIDH1-harboring gliomas have less PD-L1 to suppress T cell activity. A recent study describes that loss of ATRX, another epigenetic modulator in both adult and pediatric glioma (20), epigenetically induces the expression of PD-L1 and several immunosuppressive cytokines, eliciting tolerogenic mechanisms in ATRX-mutant glioma (61).

Figure 2 Epigenetic mechanism–mediated interactions between glioma cells and nontumoral cells that shape the TME. Connections are indicated by arrows, and the color of the arrows indicates whether the interactions lead to immunosuppressive/protumoral or immune-activating/antitumoral mechanisms. The start of the black arrows indicates the mutations in the glioma cells that elicit the epigenetic mechanisms.

Tumor cells can also release cytokines that can be distally sensed by immune cells to activate or suppress the immune response. In particular, glioma cells secrete the immune-modulating cytokines IL-1β, IL-6, TGF-β, and IL-8 (62). Our group demonstrated that granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) expression is epigenetically activated by mIDH1 in glioma stem/progenitor-like cells, mediating reprogramming of myeloid cells within the mIDH1 glioma TME (63). This increased G-CSF prompts the expansion of pre-neutrophils and neutrophils, while reducing the immunosuppressive phenotype of PMN-MDSCs encountered in the mIDH1 TME (Figure 3) (63). Other potential mechanisms by which tumor cells can alter the immune cells distally involve the release of damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs). HMGB1 and extracellular ATP, for example, are released by glioma cells and promote inflammation in the TME (64, 65). Tumor cells also produce extracellular vesicles (EVs), which can mediate cell signaling. Glioma-derived exosomes can carry immunosuppressive molecules (66) and were shown to have functional suppressive activity on different immune cell types (66, 67). The role of epigenetic mutations in the regulation of the secretion of EVs and their cargo is an exciting, understudied field that could open opportunities for the development of tailored therapies.

Figure 3 Model of aberrant granulocyte differentiation in mIDH1 tumors. (A) In WT IDH1 tumors, tumor cells express low levels of G-CSF and the TME contains a high number of immunosuppressive MDSCs. (B) Through epigenetic reprogramming mediated by mIDH1-induced 2-HG accumulation, mIDH1 glioma cells express and secrete G-CSF. Circulating G-CSF has a direct effect on hematopoiesis in the bone marrow and spleen, promoting the expansion, differentiation, and mobilization of granulocytic myeloid cells. As a result, the granulocytes recruited to the TME are mainly neutrophils and preneutrophils, with inhibitory PMN-MDSCs, constituting a smaller fraction of the total granulocytes in the mIDH1 tumor. Figure adapted from Alghamri et al. (63).

The epigenetic modulation of tumor cells’ differentiation also has consequences for the TME. Glioma epigenetic mutations (in particular, H3 mutations in pediatric glioma and mIDH1 mutations in adults) have been shown to result in stalled differentiation, committing the cells to an undifferentiated, stem-like state. Cancer stem-like cells are less immunogenic, and can evade the immune system through various mechanisms, including major histocompatibility complex (MHC) transcriptional downregulation, induction of quiescence, and other mechanisms that promote immune tolerance. Thus, epigenetically mediated interruption of cell development in early neoplastic stages likely makes the initial tumor development possible by hampering the antitumoral immune response. A recent study shows that glioma stem cells (GSCs) selected to grow in immunocompetent hosts go through a process of epigenetic adaptation, which leads to secretion of immunosuppressive cytokines (68). Moreover, the adapted GSCs show upregulation of IRF8, a cytokine normally restricted to myeloid cells as it controls myeloid lineages and macrophage differentiation (68). This demonstrates that epigenetic mechanisms mediate reprogramming of glioma cells resulting in the modification of immune cells and induction of a pro-tumorigenic TME.

The role of histone mutations as modulators of the immune TME remains understudied. A recent study describes that the transcription factor RACK7 (ZMYND8) has increased affinity for the mutant histone H3.3-G34R (a driver mutation of pHGG). Increased binding of RACK7 to the mutant histone leads to transcriptional repression of selected genes, including CIITA, a master regulator of MHC class II expression (69).

Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PCR2) is a family of histone methyltransferases that controls epigenetic silencing, and whose function can be altered in glioma (70). PCR2 proteins’ expression levels were correlated with poor prognosis, and it was suggested that PCR2 chromatin silencing mediates immunosuppression by blocking the expression of immune-stimulatory cytokines in tumor cells (70). A better response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) was recently reported for tumors with mutations in PCR2 (70). This opens possibilities to improve the response to immunotherapies by reverting the methylase activity of PCR2 via epigenetic pharmacological modulation (71).

The Notch pathway was shown to be epigenetically modulated in mIDH1 gliomas, through DNA methylation of CpG sites within the delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) gene (72). DLL3 is an inhibitory Notch ligand, and its expression positively correlated with survival in mIDH1 gliomas. mIDH1 gliomas with high expression of DLL3 showed increased immune infiltration, suggesting an association between Notch signaling and immune activity in these tumors (72).

The role of noncoding RNAs in TME modulation. In recent decades, noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) like microRNAs (miRNAs) and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) were shown to play critical roles in glioma, including acting as epigenetic modulators. miRNAs are natural interference RNAs that act via inactivation of mRNA (73). Loss of miRNAs that naturally regulate critical mRNAs can be oncogenic, such as miR-31, which silences CDKN2A/B (74), and miR-34a, which controls EGFR levels (75). The expression of different miRNAs was observed in certain molecular subtypes, indicating that miRNAs can regulate the heterogeneity of glioma by mediating transcriptional subtype transitions (76).

LncRNAs are also involved in glioma biology, progression, and response to therapies (77). The lncRNA HOTAIRM1 acts as an epigenetic regulator by binding to transcription start sites and blocking the access of epigenetic modifiers to regulatory gene regions (78). Similarly, lncSNHG6 and lncRNA ZFAT-AS1 can promote epigenetic silencing by inducing H3K27me3 gene-specific deposition (79, 80).

One characteristic of ncRNAs is that they can function as intercellular signals (81). miRNA and lncRNA secretion by glioma cells can impact TME behavior. For example, lncRNA-ATB secreted by glioma cells can suppress miR-204-3p in astrocytes, which could promote migration of glioma cells (82). Other studies indicate that lncRNAs secreted via exosomes can have a paracrine effect, promoting adaptation to stress/hypoxia conditions and resistance (83, 84). The communication between glioma cells and the TME via ncRNA emerges as an area with great therapeutic potential, although the role of ncRNA in altering the epigenetic landscape of the TME, particularly the immune cells, remains understudied.

The epigenetic manipulation of metabolism within the TME. Epigenetic activation of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway is commonly observed in glioma, resulting in selection advantages such as increased metabolism, proliferation, stemness, and invasiveness. This excessive metabolism in glioma cells leads to the switch from oxidative phosphorylation (respiration) to the oxidation of pyruvate to lactate (aerobic glycolysis) (85). This phenomenon, typical of cancer cells, is called the Warburg effect. It was demonstrated that aerobic glycolysis can modulate immune cells’ functions. The release of lactic acid and the resulting hypoxia lead to the induction of an immunosuppressive TME by mechanisms that include increased secretion of TGF-β, inhibition of the monocyte differentiation to dendritic cells by lactic acid, and secretion of pro-tumorigenic cytokines (i.e., IL-23) (86). Additionally, the metabolic alteration of the TME can affect the function of astrocytes to promote the growth of glioma cells (via release of cholesterol) and the recruitment of immunosuppressive macrophages (87).

d-2-Hydroxyglutarate uptake by immune cells within the TME. Glioma cells expressing mIDH1 produce increased levels of d-2-hydroxyglutarate (2-HG), resulting in epigenetic reprogramming of the tumor cells (88). The ability of 2-HG to affect the immune TME remains unclear. It has been reported that 2-HG can be internalized by T cells in vitro, and that T cells isolated from mIDH1 acute myeloid leukemia patients have high levels of 2-HG (89). One study found that 2-HG triggers HIF-1α protein destabilization, leading to metabolic skewing, oxidative phosphorylation, increased Treg frequency, and reduced Th17 polarization (89). A recent study found that exposure to 2-HG reduced proliferation of activated T cells, although a study from our group found no effects of 2-HG on T cell proliferation (59). Sodium-dependent dicarboxylate transporter 3 (SLC13A3) and organic anion transporter SLC22A6 were hypothesized to mediate 2-HG internalization by T cells (89, 90). The mechanisms mediating the internalization of 2-HG have yet to be elucidated for the glioma immune TME.

Genetic instability and immunity. Besides the transcriptional alterations, epigenetic dysregulation can cause direct effects on the structure of the chromatin. In glioma, histone and ATRX mutations have been associated with genetic instability, which results from abnormal histone mark deposition in these cells (20).

Mutant IDH was shown to epigenetically upregulate the DNA damage response (91). The genetic instability has many consequences, among them the emergence of extrachromosomal DNA in the cytoplasm. This phenomenon activates the cGAS/STING pathway in the tumor cells, leading to the activation of innate immune cells, such as dendritic cells (92). Additionally, epigenetically mediated genetic instability results in the accumulation of chromosomal alterations, promoting the expression of neoantigens arising from mutant proteins (93). These neoantigens can be recognized by adaptive immune cells, leading to immune activation or tolerance, depending on the tolerogenic properties of the TME. Notably, epigenetic regulation of STING (via STING promoter DNA methylation) has been proposed to modulate the immune response in glioma (94). Moreover, STING silencing in glioma can be reversed by DNA methyltransferase inhibition (95). A recent study from our group demonstrated that H3-G34 mutations, present in pHGG, confer genomic instability to these tumors (96). This results in activation of the cGAS/STING pathway, and promotes the activation of the immune system, improving the efficacy of DNA-damaging treatments (96).

Epigenetic reprogramming in tumor heterogeneity, evasion, and resistance. Intratumoral heterogeneity in glioma was evidenced by the heterogeneous levels of expression of specific markers in biopsied tissue (97). Recent single-cell high-throughput analyses have helped to uncover the molecular basis of spatial and temporal heterogeneity (98, 99). The intratumoral heterogeneity can be based on genetic differences among the tumor cells, or due to epigenetic differences, which lead to different transcriptional profiles (100). Glioma cells were shown to transition between transcriptional states resembling mesenchymal (MES), astrocytic, neural precursor, and oligodendrocyte precursor lineages (98). A recent study aimed to characterize the interaction of these molecular programs in glioma cells and their interactions with the TME through the integration of spatial transcriptomics and scRNA-Seq from multiple glioma patients (101). The spatial transcriptomics uncovered that diverse molecular regions are recurrent in glioma. One of these niches encompasses tumor areas undergoing hypoxia and composed of MES-like cells. Glioma cells in these regions have increased genomic instability and are proposed as potential sources of adaptive evolution and development of resistance to therapies. Another niche is described as “reactive immune” and is characterized by increased immune infiltration, glioma cells with MES-like phenotype, and expression of immunosuppressive markers. The work also describes that the environment in which the tumor is growing (i.e., species and host age) can determine the molecular phenotypes adopted by glioma cells. This study demonstrated the impact of the intratumoral heterogeneity on the TME and reveals the potential of manipulating the TME to induce changes in the tumor cells.

Epigenetic heterogeneity can impose additional effects on the immune TME, as there can be differences among the immune-stimulating or immunosuppressive activities of different glioma cells according to the location of the cell and the stage of tumor development. As mentioned above, GSCs have immunosuppressive activities, and the epigenetic mutations commonly found in gliomas can affect the stemness of the tumor, as well as the identity of the cells (98). Heterogeneous expression of glioma markers mediated by epigenetic mechanisms has been mentioned as one factor limiting the success of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies (102). Local DNA methylation disorder is another common dysregulation in glioma cells, particularly in those with mutations affecting epigenetic machinery (99, 103, 104). In response to stresses (i.e., hypoxia and irradiation), DNA methylation disorder increases, and it was speculated that this can provide a mechanism by which the plasticity of glioma cells increases to adapt to stressors.

Heterogeneity also plays a main role in the adaptation of gliomas to treatments, as it contributes to the generation of a larger population of phenotypes from which resistant cells will emerge. After the treatment, a fraction of the cells survive (i.e., resistant cells), leading to a transient reduction of tumor heterogeneity. Thus, a strategy recently proposed to treat glioma aims to target this window when heterogeneity is reduced, as the tumor cells have reduced plasticity to adapt to a second treatment.