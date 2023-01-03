Monocyte-neutrophil entanglement in glioblastoma

Owing to their abundant presence in GBM, monocytes and brain-resident microglia have been subject to intense research for decades. Initially, they were grouped together as one population based on research suggesting a common origin. Eventually, definitive studies on the origin of tissue-resident macrophages came to light, starting with seminal research on the origin of microglia, which showed they originate from yolk sac progenitors during embryogenesis (41–43) and possess high longevity and self-renewal capability (44). In addition to microglia, the homeostatic brain contains border-associated macrophages in the border regions (45), which originate from bone marrow (45, 46). While in homeostatic conditions microglia proliferate at low rates (44, 47), it has been demonstrated using a mouse model of GBM that approximately 70% of microglia proliferate in the TME (48). Recent studies using lineage tracing (40), live imaging (49), and scRNA-Seq demonstrate that activated microglia in GBM mainly accumulate at tumor margins in both murine and human tumors (50, 51).

In general, myeloid recruitment from blood circulation involves interactions between the myeloid cells and endothelial cells (ECs) of the vessel, and occurs through a series of steps including myeloid capture, rolling, adhesion, and intraluminal crawling, and finally myeloid transendothelial migration. There is compelling evidence that the tumor vasculature can curb trafficking of myeloid cells by influencing each step of their recruitment process. Various aspects of monocyte and neutrophil recruitment have been studied in other cancers, but not much is known in GBM (52). Highly motile CX3CR1loCCR2hi monocytes have been shown to infiltrate murine GBM models (40), where they rapidly transitioned to stationary CX3CR1hiCCR2lo and CX3CR1hiCCR2– MDMs in perivascular areas adjacent to ECs and pericytes (49). Several reports catalogued macrophages in GBM into two functionally extreme states, often referred to in the literature as polarizations: M1 and M2, which differ in terms of receptor expression, effector function, and cytokine and chemokine production (53–55). Other reports using murine tumors and human GBM patient samples illustrated that TAMs are dynamic, and their heterogeneity and multidimensional biology cannot be represented with an oversimplified M1 and M2 dichotomy (35, 56, 57). Literature on newly diagnosed versus recurrent human GBM myeloid composition produced mixed results. One study using scRNA-Seq showed that MDMs are major infiltrates in pretreatment GBM (50). Another study using scRNA-Seq, together with cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing (CITE-Seq) in limited and unmatched primary and recurrent GBM patient samples, showed that primary tumors have a higher abundance of microglia, while recurrent tumors show a higher abundance of MDMs (58). Discrepancies in these studies can be largely attributed to use of marker combinations to distinguish various myeloid subsets and to limited patient samples that do not sufficiently represent the heterogeneity of GBM. A large human glioma scRNA-Seq data set, which could be consolidated from existing data sets, would be a useful resource for the wider GBM and tumor immunology community and would help to address caveats of limited sample sizes.

Although there is no research describing driving mechanisms of neutrophil infiltration into human GBM, limited literature on neutrophil localization in GBM showed that neutrophils colocalize with necrosis temporally and spatially (59) (Figure 2B). Neutrophils are typically mobilized and recruited to sites of inflammation by ELR motif–containing CXC (ELR-CXC) chemokines (ELR motif is the glutamic acid–leucine–arginine sequence), such as murine CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL5 and human CXCL8 (also known as IL-8), which binds to the neutrophil receptor CXCR2 (60). For example, during viral encephalitis in response to IL-1α, astrocytes and neurons produce the neutrophil recruitment chemokine Cxcl1, which is essential for CXCR2+ neutrophil trafficking into inflamed CNS (61, 62). Similarly, it was shown that G-CSF and CXCL1 act synergistically to promote neutrophil mobilization during experimental autoimmune encephalitis, which led to deterioration of the clinical course. In multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, CXCL1, CXCL5, and neutrophil elastase correlated with measures of MS lesion burden and clinical disability (63). These results collectively suggest that during neuroinflammation, neutrophils can infiltrate into the CNS, and their increased presence is associated with CNS disease severity. In contrast to many neutrophil-enriched tumors, GBM is characterized by a low presence of neutrophils. Therefore, neutrophils have been largely ignored within the context of GBM.

Why GBM is highly infiltrated by monocytes and not neutrophils is an intriguing question that remains to be answered. Does it depend on tumor location, driver mutations, or both? Can oncogenic drivers or tumor suppressors dictate what type of myeloid cells are recruited via regulation of expression of chemokines and cytokines responsible for their recruitment? Or does the unique blood-brain barrier or other unaccounted-for factors contribute to this phenomenon? These are essential questions to answer in light of increased awareness of both the genetic and molecular heterogeneity in GBM. In this regard, oncogenic RAS, which is the most common mutation in human cancers (~19% of human cancers harbor a RAS mutation; ref. 64), has been shown to induce IL-8 expression to increase neutrophil recruitment to tumor sites (65). Similarly, in an oncogenic KrasG12D–driven mouse model of lung cancer (66) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (67, 68), neutrophils were shown to be a major population of tumor-immune infiltrates. These results clearly illustrate that oncogenic driver mutations can drive neutrophil recruitment and raise questions as to whether the recruitment and function of neutrophils in tumors can be impacted by other driver mutations or common tumor suppressors. While genetic alteration of RAS is rare in adult human GBM (accounting for ~1% of cases; refs. 69, 70), RAS can be activated as a downstream target of amplifications/mutations in EGFR (amplified or mutated in 45% and 26% of GBM patients, respectively), PDGFRA (13%), ERBB2 (8%), and MET (4%), or deletion or mutation of its negative regulator NF1, which is found in about 10% of GBM patients (6). In a study using multiple driver mutations induced in genetically engineered mouse models of GBM, Nf1-silenced tumors, although they had an increase in total myeloid cell infiltration, showed lower monocyte presence and had increased numbers of microglia and neutrophils. This is in contrast to EGFRvIII- and PDGFB-driven tumors, which had greater monocyte infiltration but fewer microglia and neutrophils present (56). Increased myeloid presence was also documented in the human MES GBM molecular subtype, where most NF1-deleted/mutated tumors are clustered together (9), and in the MES cellular state (18). FACS analysis also demonstrated greater microglia abundance in the MES human GBM subtype (57), which is interesting since the MES signature is associated with invasive phenotypes at the tumor margin, which is a microglia-enriched area in both murine and human GBM (40, 50, 51). In a mouse model of EGFR-driven GBM, it was shown that temozolomide treatment at high doses decreases myeloid infiltration from blood and increases microglia presence (71). Another study using HrasG12V- and PDGFB-driven de novo mouse GBM models showed that HrasG12V-driven GBMs have an increased neutrophil presence. Similarly, the MES human GBM subtype shows increased expression of neutrophil recruitment chemokines (72).