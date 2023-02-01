Next-generation antigen-presenting cell immune therapeutics for gliomas

High-grade malignant glioma and glioblastoma (GBM) are aggressive types of primary brain tumors that are almost universally fatal despite some progress in treatment and management. Most therapeutic benefit has been gained when the upfront treatment includes maximal safe resection followed by adjuvant multimodality chemotherapy (temozolomide) and radiotherapy. In clinical trials, the median progression-free survival is 5 to 7 months, and the median survival is 15 to 20 months. Better treatments and a more sustained efficacy are needed (7). These tumors are characterized by poor lymphocytic infiltration and a microenvironment preferentially populated by myeloid cells (8). Tumor-associated myeloid cells form a large and heterogeneous population of cells, including brain-resident microglia and bone marrow–derived macrophages, neutrophils, and DCs. Tumor-associated myeloid cells represent the primary APC compartment. Nonmyeloid cells such as B cells can rarely infiltrate gliomas and act as APCs. This section will briefly discuss the APC function of tumor-associated myeloid cells, DCs, and B cells and how gliomas inhibit their immune activation functions.

Macrophages and monocytes. Bone marrow–derived myeloid cells, including macrophages and monocytes, represent the major immune cells infiltrating gliomas (9, 10). They have a vast immune and nonimmune effector function that ranges from thrombosis, phagocytosis, and debris clearance to Ag presentation and immunosuppression (11, 12). Initiation of the processing of TAAs to subsequently present to T cells via their MHC depends on the ability of macrophages and monocytes to engulf tumor cells. The interactions between tumor cells and macrophages/monocytes that regulate this engulfment are driven by “eat me” ligands, such as calreticulin, SLAMF7, opsonizing antibodies, or phosphatidylserine, and “don’t eat me” ligands, such as CD47, PD-L1, or MHC I (13). Tumor cells use this “don’t eat me” network to prevent phagocytosis, ensure their survival, and avoid antitumor T cell response. In addition, preclinical models of GBM have shown a limited impact of Ag presentation and Ag-specific T cell expansion by macrophages and monocytes (14). In GBM, myeloid cells are best known for their immunosuppressive function driven by a multifactorial network able to shut down the antitumor adaptive immune system. This network includes immunomodulatory factors (IL-10, TGF-β, IDO-1) (15–20), metabolic remodeling of the tumor microenvironment via the arginine pathway (21), and expression of suppressive molecules such as PD-L1 (22). Seminal work led by M. Suvà and I. Tirosh (23, 24), which explored intratumoral GBM diversity, unveiled the association of tumor-infiltrating macrophages with the mesenchymal-like (MES-like) state, one of the four malignant cellular states that define GBM heterogeneity. Further analysis of this association revealed a reciprocal interaction and underlined how macrophages induce the MES-like state via the secretion of oncostatin M. This work highlights the direct gliomagenesis effect of tumor-associated macrophages, which suggests that macrophages are plastic and multifunctional, and their role in supporting tumor growth goes beyond the well-documented immunosuppression.

Neutrophils. Like macrophages and monocytes, neutrophils are tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells that can act as APCs upon maturation. In lung adenocarcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, these APC-like neutrophils stimulate the proliferation of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in an MHC-dependent manner, and stimulate expression of the costimulatory molecules CD86, 4-1BB ligand, and OX40 ligand (25, 26). Secretion of lymphocyte-chemoattractant factors such as CXCL10, CCL2, CCL3, CXCL1, and CXCL2 further amplifies the potential of neutrophils to impact T cell immunity (27, 28). Both macrophages and neutrophils are highly susceptible to the immunosuppressive microenvironment of gliomas. For instance, gliomas recruit macrophages and monocytes (29) and rapidly convert them into glioma-supportive cells. This process involves the generation of specific metabolic niches, such as hypoxia (30, 31), or the production of metabolites with immunosuppressive capabilities, such as polyamines (21). Also, mutated IDH1 gliomas secrete immunomodulatory factors such as G-CSF that can inhibit the positive immune response of neutrophils (32). Because of the immunosuppressive and tumorigenic effect of glioma-associated macrophages and neutrophils, their inhibition or depletion are attractive therapeutic approaches (22, 32).

Microglia. Microglia are resident myeloid cells of the central nervous system (CNS) with a known capacity to present Ags and activate cytotoxic T cells (33, 34). However, the immunosuppressive microenvironment of gliomas downregulates MHC expression, which limits their APC ability (35–39). Glioma cells also stimulate the secretion of IL-10 and inhibit the production of TNF-α by microglia, further promoting the suppression of the immune response (40).

DCs. DCs are typically not found in normal brain parenchyma but are present in the choroid plexus and meninges; this is suggestive of potential migratory pathways of peripheral DCs into the CNS (41–43). During chronic inflammatory diseases, acute infections, neurodegeneration, and cancer, DCs can migrate to the brain and spinal cord through either afferent lymphatics or high endothelial venules (44). The specific role of DCs in gliomas remains to be fully elucidated. Still, current studies suggest a complex interplay between DCs, microglia and macrophages, T cells, and tumor cells in the tumor microenvironment. One suggested role for DCs in this context is in recognizing and presenting tumor Ags in the brain or the tumor-draining deep cervical lymph nodes to elicit coordinated T cell–mediated responses (44). Through signal 1 and 2 costimulatory interactions, these DCs mobilize and stimulate the development of various effector T cells associated with immune defense, such as cytotoxic T cells and CD4+ T helper cells (45, 46). Indeed, the immunosuppressive milieu of gliomas is harsh on DCs. Recent explorations into the role of DCs in glioma progression have focused on homeostatic regulators of DC function, including Nrf, a redox-sensitive transcription factor that is involved in counteracting the effects of reactive oxygen species. The tumor microenvironment of GBM is thought to induce overexpression of Nrf in DCs, resulting in the suppression of DC maturation and the consequent decrease in effector T cell activation. The inhibition of Nrf2 pathways rescues the maturation of CD80+ and CD86+ DCs in a glioma-conditioned medium and partially restores the secretion of bioactive cytokines such as IL-12p70 (47).

Extracranial tumor Ag presentation occurs in peripheral lymph nodes. Activated T cells have been found in the deep cervical lymph nodes of rat GBM models (48). This activation is controlled by DCs that migrate from the CNS to the lymph nodes via the lymphatics (49). Alternatively, CNS- and tumor-associated Ags can move out of the CNS through perivascular spaces and be collected by resident DCs in cervical lymph nodes (50, 51).

B cells. Mature B cells recognize Ags (soluble or cell-bound Ags) using their B cell receptor (BCR) and are activated to become antibody-producing cells. As part of the differentiation to plasmacytes, B cells use the MHC class II Ag presentation pathway to process BCR-bound and internalized protein Ags and present selected peptides in complex with MHC II to CD4+ T cells (52). Under pathological and inflammatory conditions, B cells can also cross-present exogenous Ags to CD8+ T cells via their MHC I (53, 54). The antitumor effect of B cells in cancers came from studies showing that their intratumoral density is associated with a good prognosis in breast cancer (55), colorectal cancer (56, 57), non–small cell lung cancer (58), head and neck cancer (59), ovarian cancer (60), biliary tract cancer (61), primary cutaneous melanoma (62), metastatic melanoma (63), and hepatocellular carcinoma (64). The analysis of 54 cohorts of 25 cancer types revealed that although the prognostic impact of tumor-infiltrating B cells was positive in 50% of the studies, it was deleterious in 9% and neutral in 41% (65). A few studies addressed the question of the role of regulatory B cells (Bregs), which have an immunosuppressive phenotype, in human cancers. The frequency of IL-10–producing Bregs correlated with shorter overall survival in bladder cancer patients (66) and in breast cancer (67), and the coexistence of Bregs with regulatory T cells correlated with shorter metastasis-free survival in breast cancer (68). These findings suggest that protumoral and antitumoral B cells might coexist. In neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (PD-1 blockade) treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma patients, the B cell signature was the best predictor of overall survival, even when combined with CD8, PD-1, or CTLA-4 signatures (69). In advanced metastatic melanoma, tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS) and B cell signatures, but not T cell signatures, predicted therapeutic responses to pembrolizumab and ipilimumab (CTLA-4 blockade). B cells in tumors of responding patients exhibited oligoclonal repertoires of the immunoglobulin (Ig) genes compared with nonresponding patients’ polyclonal B cell repertoires. Moreover, B cells and TLS densities increased during treatment only in responding patients (70). A TLS gene signature synergized with a T cell effector signature to predict responses to immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) with PD-1 and CTLA-4 blockade (63). Antitumoral functions of B cells upon ICI therapy have been attributed to their differentiation into plasmablasts (71), the subsequent production of tumor-reactive antibodies (72–74), and T cell activation via Ag presentation (75, 76) or Ab-dependent complement activation (77). However, B cell–mediated APC immune function and T cell activation in primary brain tumors remain unclear owing to their rarity, as they represent less than 0.5% to 1% of the immune milieu (78–80). In addition to the low numbers in the tumor microenvironment, gliomas promote the conversion of B cells into immunosuppressive B cells that sustain tumorigenicity (81). More recently, work published by our groups suggested a more immunosuppressive function of glioma-infiltrating B cells, characterized by the suppression of CD8+ T cell activation in both GBM patients and glioma-bearing mice (79).