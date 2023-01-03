Macrophages and microglia in glioblastoma: heterogeneity, plasticity, and therapy

TAMs in GBM are composed of bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs; hereafter referred to as macrophages) and brain-resident microglia (hereafter referred to as microglia) that originate from progenitor cells in the bone marrow and embryonic yolk sac, respectively (9, 19). In general, macrophages can be distinguished from microglia using specific cell surface markers and advanced tools (Figure 1). Subtle differences in CD45 protein expression have previously been used to distinguish between CD11b+CD45hi macrophages and CD11b+CD45lo microglia in GBM tumors from mouse models (24, 25). However, this classification has limitations, because the expression of CD45 in microglia can be upregulated under certain pathological conditions, including in the GBM TME (26–28). With the development of single-cell technologies, more markers have been identified to distinguish these two populations. For example, CyTOF, scRNA-Seq, and cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing (CITE-seq) analyses have demonstrated that CCR2, CD45RA, CD141, ICAM, CD1C, CD1B, TGFBI, FXYD5, FCGR2B, CLEC12A, CLEC10A, CD207, CD49D, and CD209 are more likely enriched in macrophages, whereas CX3CR1, SALL1, HEXB, P2RY12, and TMEM119 are highly expressed in microglia (23, 24, 29–34). Since TAMs are highly plastic, integration of multiple markers is required to distinguish macrophages from microglia in the GBM TME. Moreover, recent studies using advanced approaches (e.g., genetically engineered mouse models, genetic lineage tracing, and intravital two-photon microscopy) have made further progress in determining macrophage and microglia identity. For example, the ontogeny of these two populations has been suggested in GBM tumors established in Cx3cr1CreER R26YFP mice (24) and Cx3cr1GFP/WT Ccr2RFP/WT knockin mice (35). Genetic lineage tracing studies have nominated CD49D as a macrophage marker in GBM tumors (36). Moreover, studies using intravital two-photon microscopy revealed that macrophages and microglia in GBM tumors have morphological and behavioral differences (37). Microglia are highly branched stationary cells with larger cell sizes, whereas macrophages have a better migratory ability with fewer branches and smaller sizes (37). Given these differences, we hypothesize that monocytes may take advantage of their morphological features to cross the blood-brain barrier and then differentiate into macrophages in the TME, whereas infiltrating microglia can quickly change their states (e.g., exhibiting downregulation of homeostatic genes and upregulation of IFN and phagocytic/lipid signatures) during tumor development (24). However, further studies are needed to decipher how these morphological differences between macrophages and microglia affect their functions and dynamics in the GBM TME.

Figure 1 TAM origin, identity, and heterogeneity in GBM. TAMs in GBM include brain-resident microglia and macrophages that arise from the yolk sac and bone marrow and can be characterized as CD11b+CD45lo and CD11b+CD45hi cells, respectively. In addition to specific markers, microglia can be distinguished from macrophages using advanced approaches (e.g., single-cell technologies, genetically engineered mouse models, lineage tracing, and intravital two-photon microscopy). TAM heterogeneity is regulated in a context-dependent manner (e.g., distinct tumor origins, genetic and epigenetic alterations, treatments, and sex of the host). TAMs are typically characterized as immunostimulatory (antitumor) and immunosuppressive (protumor) phenotypes. However, single-cell technology development expands our understanding of this plasticity in GBM.

TAMs in brain cancers are a population of heterogeneous immune cells. Single-cell analyses of brain tumors demonstrate that TAM compositions in primary brain tumors differ from those in metastatic brain tumors (tumors originate from other locations in the body, such as breast and lung) (18, 23). Specifically, primary brain tumor (e.g., GBM) is more likely to be infiltrated with reactive microglia (CD49d–Mertk+CX3CR1+CD11c+CD64+ cells). These microglia are diffusely scattered throughout GBM tumor regions but are absent from the core of metastatic brain tumors (23). In contrast, macrophages localize near CD31+ vascular structures in GBM and brain metastatic tumors (19, 23). In addition, single-cell analyses have provided further evidence supporting TAM heterogeneity in GBM patient tumors (24, 38). For example, multiple TAM subsets with distinct gene signatures, such as macrophage in the transitory state (with high LYZ, EREG, and S100A6 expression and low C1Q expression), microglia-like macrophage (with high BIN1, CX3CR1, TMEM119, and OLFML3 expression), hypoxic macrophage (with high BNIP3, ADAM8, FAM162A, and MIF expression), and phagocytic/lipid macrophage (with high FABP5, GPNMB, LGALS3, and CD63 expression), have been identified in GBM patient and mouse tumors (24). Growing evidence further supports that the heterogeneity of TAMs in GBM is context dependent (19). First, tumor origin (e.g., newly diagnosed tumor versus recurrent tumor) is a prominent factor contributing to this heterogeneity (Figure 1). It has been shown that microglia are the predominant cell population in newly diagnosed GBM tumors, whereas macrophages outnumber microglia in recurrent GBM tumors (24, 38).

The genetic alterations in GBM also affect TAM heterogeneity (Figure 1). Genetic profiling of GBM tumors has identified key mutational genes (e.g., TP53, EGFR, NF1, and PTEN) (39). Since distinct immune cell compositions are observed in different GBM subtypes, one hypothesis is that these genetic alterations contribute to immunological changes in the TME. Indeed, TAM infiltration is significantly triggered by the mutation/deletion of NF1 and PTEN in mesenchymal GBM (7, 40). Another frequently mutated gene in gliomas (generally low grade) is isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), a key enzyme that regulates tryptophan metabolism (30). Gliomas mutant for IDH have a better prognosis than IDH–wild type (WT) tumors (typically grade IV GBM) (41). Compared with IDH-mutant tumors, IDH-WT GBM tumors harbor microglia with increased expression of reactive phenotype genes (e.g., CD14 and CD64) and more macrophages with increased expression of HLA-DR and MHC I/II genes (18). Mechanistically, IDH mutation reduces the differentiation of monocytes toward macrophages, which is supported by the CyTOF data showing that IDH-WT and IDH-mutant tumors are enriched with CD163+CX3CR1+CADM1+ macrophages and CD33+CCR2+CD14+ undifferentiated monocytes, respectively (23). Additionally, the heterogeneity of TAMs relates to the tumor stage in gliomas under specific genetic backgrounds. A recent study using scRNA-Seq and CyTOF technologies in a mouse model demonstrated that IDH-mutant tumors harbor more microglia but fewer macrophages than IDH-WT tumors at the early stage (30). However, macrophage infiltration was increased in the IDH-mutant mouse model rather than in the IDH-WT counterpart during the tumor progression (30). Despite distinct transcriptional profiles and dynamics, macrophages and microglia in IDH-WT GBM display a similar expression pattern of genes (e.g., THBS1, TGFBI, FN1, and VCAN) that regulate extracellular matrix proteins (18), suggesting that different TAM subpopulations may cooperatively shape the TME in response to a certain genetic mutation. As a result of their infiltration, macrophages maintain GBM cells and/or glioma stem cells (GSCs) in a mesenchymal subtype by secreting innate immunity–associated cytokines such as TNF-α (42), whereas microglia display such an effect via remodeling of metabolic transcriptomes (e.g., SREBP1/2) and the nitric oxide synthesis pathway (42). From these findings, we conclude that the heterogeneity of TAMs relates to genetic alterations (e.g., NF1, PTEN, and IDH1 deletion and/or mutation) of glioma cells.

Furthermore, epigenetic regulation of glioma cells contributes to TAM heterogeneity (Figure 1). A recent study demonstrates that the infiltration of PD-L1+ macrophages in GBM tumors is triggered by epigenetic changes of GSCs following an immune attack but is independent of genetic selection (43). Moreover, recent studies focusing on epigenetic regulator screen have identified circadian locomotor output cycles protein kaput (CLOCK) as a top hit in GSCs that promotes the infiltration of microglia, but not macrophages, in GBM (25, 44). Finally, the TAM heterogeneity is also manifested in GBM upon treatments (e.g., the standard of care) and regulated in a sex-specific manner. For example, ionizing radiation shifts the TAM composition toward macrophages rather than microglia in recurrent GBM, suggesting macrophages as a key target for GBM recurrence after radiation therapy (29). Microglia from male GBM mouse models and patients express more MHC II components (e.g., H2-Aa, H2-Ab1, H2-Eb) and Cd74 than microglia from female GBM (33). Taken together, these findings indicate that TAMs are a highly heterogeneous population of cells, and that this heterogeneity is context dependent (e.g., tumor under specific origin, genetic and epigenetic backgrounds, treatment, and sex of the host) in GBM.