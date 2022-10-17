Mast cell–derived factor XIIIA contributes to sexual dimorphic defense against group B streptococcal infections

FXIIIA limits bacterial dissemination during systemic GBS infection. Our previous work suggested that innate immune cells, such as mast cells, limit systemic GBS infection (15, 16). As FXIIIA was shown to be released by immune cells, including mast cells and myeloid cells (17, 30), we first investigated whether FXIIIA can affect the outcome of systemic GBS infections. To this end, we inoculated female and male FXIIIA-deficient mice (F13a1–/–) and control FXIIIA-sufficient mice (F13a1+/– or C57BL/6 [B6]) using the GBS systemic infection model described previously (15, 16). Mice were inoculated i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 CFU of 1 of 2 clinically relevant WT GBS strains, namely the serotype Ia strain A909 (Figure 1, A and B) or the serotype III strain COH1 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157999DS1). At 24 hours after GBS infection, mice were euthanized, and the spleen, lungs, blood, and peritoneal fluids were collected to assess GBS dissemination. Tissues were homogenized and enumerated for GBS CFU using methods previously described (15, 16). With both GBS strains, significantly higher bacterial burden was observed in the blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs of female FXIIIA-deficient mice when compared with female FXIIIA-sufficient mice (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1), with many of the FXIIIA-deficient mice exhibiting morbidity symptoms by this time. In contrast, no significant differences in bacterial burden were seen between male FXIIIA-deficient and FXIIIA-sufficient mice (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 FXIIIA-deficient female mice exhibit increased GBS dissemination during systemic infection. Female FXIIIA-sufficient (B6, F13a1+/–) and FXIIIA-deficient (F13a1–/–) mice (A) and male FXIIIA-sufficient (B6, F13a1+/–) and FXIIIA-deficient (F13a1–/–) mice (B) were infected i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 CFU of WT GBS strain A909. n = 10–12 mice/group. At 24 hours after GBS infection, bacterial burden was evaluated in blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs. Data are represented as medians with values from individual mice depicted. The Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used for comparison of bacterial burden between FXIIIA-sufficient and FXIIIA-deficient mice. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; **** P <0.0001.

Immunohistochemistry was performed on sections of mouse spleens using GBS and FXIIIA antibodies. With the GBS antibody, minimal nonspecific staining was seen in the spleens from uninfected FXIIIA-sufficient (B6 mice; Figure 2A) or FXIIIA-deficient mice (Figure 2C). In GBS-infected FXIIIA-sufficient (Figure 2B) and FXIIIA-deficient mice (Figure 2D), immunopositive staining for GBS was predominantly seen at the periphery of the lymphoid follicles and in the red pulp, and these appeared more pronounced in the GBS-infected FXIIIA-deficient mice (Figure 2D). As expected, there were minimal to no FXIIIA-positive cells in the spleens of FXIIIA-deficient mice (Figure 2, G and H). While some FXIIIA-positive cells were seen in the spleens of uninfected FXIIIA-sufficient mice (Figure 2E), numerous and strongly intense FXIIIA-immunopositive cells were seen in GBS-infected FXIIIA-sufficient mice (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Increased FXIIIA staining in GBS-infected WT mice. Uninfected and GBS-infected mouse spleens from FXIIIA-sufficient (B6) and FXIIIA-deficient mice were immunostained for GBS (left panels) or FXIIIA (right panels). (A and E) Uninfected B6 mice. (B and F) GBS-infected B6 mice. (C and G) Uninfected FXIIIA-deficient mice. (D and H) GBS-infected FXIIIA-deficient mice. Immunostaining was performed on uninfected FXIIIA-sufficient (n = 2) and -deficient mice (n = 1) and GBS-infected FXIIIA-sufficient and -deficient mice (n = 3/group). GBS and FXIIIA immunopositive cells are shown as brown. Hematoxylin counterstain was used. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 100 μm.

We also performed flow cytometry on GBS-infected tissues to determine whether the increased bacterial dissemination observed in female FXIIIA-deficient mice correlated with decreased recruitment of neutrophils and/or macrophages. The results shown in Supplemental Figure 2 indicated no significant difference in recruitment of neutrophils and macrophages in peritoneal fluids, spleen, or lungs between female FXIIIA-deficient mice (F13a1–/–) and control female FXIIIA-sufficient mice (F13a1+/–). Similarly, no significant differences in immune cell profiles were observed between uninfected FXIIIA-deficient mice and FXIIIA-sufficient mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Together, these results suggest that FXIIIA limits GBS dissemination during systemic infection in female mice and that this mechanism is independent of neutrophil and macrophage recruitment.

Sexual dimorphic expression of FXIIIA influences susceptibility to GBS infections. As sexual dimorphism has been shown to affect processes important for host defense against infections (31), we wondered whether male and female WT (B6) mice exhibit differences in FXIIIA activity levels and whether this contributes to differences in severity of GBS infections. To this end, we first compared FXIIIA activity in plasma between male and female WT mice. FXIIIA activity was significantly higher in plasma of female mice when compared with that of isogenic male mice (Figure 3A). As active FXIIIA can be linked to reduced bleeding times (32), we performed bleeding time tests on uninfected male and female WT mice. The results shown in Figure 3B indicate longer bleeding times in uninfected male mice compared with female mice, further confirming intrinsically lower FXIIIA activity in male mice. To evaluate susceptibility to GBS infection, female and male B6 mice were infected i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 CFU of WT GBS. At approximately 24 hours after infection, 1 set of infected mice were euthanized for estimation of bacterial burden and bleeding time tests were performed on the remaining mice to evaluate FXIIIA activity. Interestingly, GBS infection reduced bleeding times in both male and female mice (Figure 3B), indicating activation of the coagulation cascade. Furthermore, GBS-infected female mice exhibited significantly reduced bleeding times compared with GBS-infected male mice (Figure 3B). Bacterial burden was also significantly lower in the blood, spleen, and lungs of GBS-infected female mice compared with male mice (Figure 3C). Together, these data suggest that female mice are more protected than male mice against systemic GBS infection, potentially due to intrinsically higher FXIIIA activity.

Figure 3 Increased FXIIIA levels promote resistance to GBS infection. (A) FXIIIA activity in plasma from uninfected male and female B6 mice (n = 4–5/group). Data are represented as mean ± SD with individual values. *P < 0.05, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Bleeding time tests on uninfected or GBS-infected B6 male and female mice at 24 hours after infection (n = 7–10/group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM with individual values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. (C) Male and female B6 mice (n = 8–9/group) were infected i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 of WT GBS A909. Bacterial burden in blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs at 24 hours after infection. Data are represented as median with individual values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Exogenous FXIIIA (1 unit/mouse) or control PBS was administered i.v. to male B6 mice (n = 8 mice/group) 2 hours after GBS infection as above. Bacterial burden in blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs at 24 hours after infection. Data are represented as medians with individual values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (E) GDX and control (sham operated) male B6 mice (n = 4-5/group) were infected with WT GBS, and bacterial burden was evaluated in the peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs as above. Data are represented as median with individual values. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. Many of the infected mice in the control group were morbid and hence blood could not be collected. (F) Bleeding time tests were performed on GBS-infected male GDX or control (sham operated) B6 mice at 24 hours after infection (n = 5/group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM with individual mouse values. ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test.

We next hypothesized that exogenous administration of FXIIIA to WT male mice may provide the necessary amounts of FXIIIA to diminish GBS systemic infection. Previous studies have shown that human plasma FXIIIA is well tolerated and fully active in mice (32). To test the above hypothesis, male WT mice received exogenous FXIIIA (1 unit/mouse) i.v. 2 hours after GBS infection. Control male mice received PBS i.v. 2 hours after GBS infection. Approximately 24 hours after GBS infection, all groups of mice were euthanized, and organs were harvested for enumeration of GBS CFU as described earlier. Mice that received FXIIIA had significantly decreased bacterial burden in the peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs (with trends for lower CFU in blood) when compared with PBS controls (Figure 3D). Thus, exogenous administration of FXIIIA decreased GBS dissemination during infection.

Our observations of differences in FXIIIA activity between male and female mice and sexually dimorphic susceptibility to systemic GBS infections prompted us to determine whether gonadal androgens present in male mice contribute to these phenotypes. To test this hypothesis, WT male mice that were either gonadectomized (GDX) or sham operated (control) were infected with GBS for 24 hours. The mice were then euthanized, and bacterial burden in peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs was enumerated. The results shown in Figure 3E indicate that, compared with sham-operated controls, male GDX mice exhibited decreased susceptibility to GBS infections. To compare FXIIIA activity, bleeding time tests were performed on GBS-infected male GDX or control mice. The results shown in Figure 3F indicate significantly lower bleeding times, reflecting increased FXIIIA activity in GBS-infected GDX mice compared with isogenic sham-operated controls. In addition, female GDX mice did not exhibit significant differences in GBS dissemination when compared with sham-operated controls (Supplemental Figure 4). Taken together, these results suggest that gonadal androgens present in male mice increase susceptibility to GBS infection.

FXIIIA mediates bacterial entrapment within fibrin clots. Previous studies have described a role for human FXIIIA in pathogen entrapment via the clotting system (23, 33, 34). Therefore, we first evaluated whether FXIIIA mediates GBS entrapment within fibrin clots, which can limit bacterial dissemination. To test this possibility, we incubated WT GBS in normal human plasma (normal plasma) or plasma obtained from patients with congenital FXIIIA deficiency (FXIIIA-deficient plasma). After the addition of thrombin to induce clotting, we enumerated GBS CFU that were entrapped within the fibrin clot using serial dilution and plating. We observed significantly fewer GBS CFU in clots generated using FXIIIA-deficient plasma when compared with normal plasma, indicating that FXIIIA significantly enhanced GBS entrapment within the fibrin clot (Figure 4A). Scanning electron microscopy also revealed fewer entrapped GBS in clots generated from FXIIIA-deficient plasma compared with normal plasma (Figure 4B). Additionally, fewer entrapped GBS were released from the clots of normal plasma compared with FXIIIA-deficient plasma (Figure 4C), thereby limiting bacterial dissemination. Furthermore, GBS also exhibited reduced survival in thrombin-activated normal and FXIIIA-deficient human plasma (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that activation of the coagulation cascade is detrimental for bacterial survival. Consistent with the increased FXIIIA activity observed in female mice (Figure 3), we observed that more GBS were entrapped in clots generated from female mouse plasma when compared with male mouse plasma (Figure 4D). Taken together, these data indicate that FXIIIA contributes to pathogen entrapment in fibrin clots, which can limit bacterial dissemination.

Figure 4 FXIIIA contributes to GBS entrapment within fibrin clots. (A–C) WT GBS COH1 (107 CFU) in 100 μL was incubated with normal human plasma (Normal plasma) or plasma obtained from patients with congenital FXIIIA deficiency (FXIIIA-deficient plasma). Thrombin was added to induce clotting. (A) GBS CFU that were entrapped within the fibrin clot were enumerated. Data are shown as percentage of initial inoculum. n > 5. *P <0.05, unpaired t test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (B) Representative scanning electron micrograph showing GBS entrapped in normal plasma or FXIIIA-deficient plasma. Scale bars: 2 μm. (C) In separate experiments, clots obtained from normal or FXIIIA-deficient plasma containing entrapped GBS were washed and incubated in buffer at 37°C for 2 hours. At t = 0 and 2 hours, the number of bacteria released into the supernatant was determined. Data represent mean ± SEM of 4 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test following 2-way ANOVA. (D) WT GBS COH1 (107 CFU) was incubated with male or female mouse (B6) plasma. Thrombin was added to induce clotting. GBS CFU that were entrapped within the fibrin clot were enumerated, and data are shown as percentages of initial inoculum. n = 7–10. *P <0.05, unpaired t test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

FXIIIA transglutaminase activity diminishes GBS infection and mediates bacterial entrapment in a fibronectin-dependent manner. To determine the importance of FXIIIA transglutaminase activity in GBS infection, we determined whether administration of tridegin (a peptide inhibitor of FXIIIA transglutaminase activity, ref. 35) influences GBS dissemination in infected mice. To this end, tridegin was administered to WT female mice i.v. (6 μg/mouse, retroorbital injection) 2 hours after GBS infection (i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 of WT GBS). Control mice received PBS i.v. at the same time point. At 24 hours after infection, mice were euthanized and organs harvested for enumeration of GBS CFU as above. The results shown in Figure 5A indicate that bacterial burden was significantly increased in the peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs of mice that received tridegin when compared with PBS controls. Thus, pharmacological inhibition of FXIIIA transglutaminase activity by tridegin increases the severity of GBS infection.

Figure 5 FXIIIA transglutaminase activity is important for limited GBS dissemination. (A) Tridegin (6 μg/mouse) or equivalent volume of control PBS was administered i.v. to female B6 mice (n = 9–10/group) 2 hours after GBS infection (i.p., WT A909). Bacterial burden was evaluated 24 hours after infection. Data are represented as median with values from individual mice shown. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. (B and C) WT GBS COH1 was incubated with normal plasma or FXIIIA-deficient plasma. (B) Biotin-cadaverine and streptavidin-cy3 were used to visualize FXIIIA transglutaminase activity on the bacterial surface by immunofluorescence/confocal microscopy. DAPI and bright-field images are also shown. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Quantification of FXIIIA transglutaminase activity via immunostaining fluorescence intensity. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

We next performed fluorescence microscopy to visualize FXIIIA transglutaminase activity on the GBS microbial surface. Previous studies have shown that substrates with small primary amines, such as biotin-cadaverine, can mimic lysine during FXIIIA transglutaminase-mediated crosslinking and mark proteins involved in crosslinking by FXIIIA (23). Thus, GBS were incubated with either normal or FXIIIA-deficient plasma in the presence of thrombin, and biotin-cadaverine was used to detect FXIIIA transglutaminase-mediated crosslinking on the microbial (GBS) cell surface. The results shown in Figure 5, B and C (normal and FXIIIA-deficient human plasma), and Supplemental Figure 6 (mouse WT and FXIIIA-deficient [F13a1–/–] plasma) indicate increased incorporation of biotin-cadaverine on the surface of the GBS-fibrin complex, with normal/WT plasma compared with FXIIIA-deficient plasma. These data confirm the importance of FXIIIA transglutaminase activity in interactions with the GBS cell surface.

As FXIIIA catalyzes crosslinking of soluble fibronectin to the fibrin clot (36), we examined the role of fibronectin in GBS entrapment within fibrin clots. To this end, WT GBS was incubated in normal human plasma (normal plasma) or human plasma deficient in fibronectin. The results shown in Figure 6A indicate that significantly fewer GBS CFU were entrapped in clots generated using fibronectin-deficient plasma when compared with normal human plasma. Furthermore, scanning electron microscopy revealed substantially altered clot morphology and fewer entrapped GBS in fibronectin-deficient plasma when compared with normal human plasma (Figure 6B). Taken together, these results indicate that both FXIIIA and fibronectin are important for GBS entrapment within the fibrin clot.

Figure 6 Fibronectin is important for GBS entrapment in fibrin clots. (A and B) GBS WT COH1 (107 CFU) was incubated in 100 μL of normal or fibronectin-deficient human plasma. (A) GBS CFU that were entrapped within the clot were enumerated. Data are shown as percentage of initial inoculum. n = 6. **P < 0.01, unpaired t test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (B) Representative scanning electron micrograph showing GBS entrapped in normal plasma or fibronectin-deficient plasma. Scale bar: 2 μm.

The fibronectin-binding protein ScpB promotes bacterial entrapment and limits GBS dissemination. To gain further insight into FXIIIA and fibronectin interactions with GBS, we determined whether a GBS surface protein could promote bacterial entrapment in the fibrin clots. A fibronectin-binding protein of Staphylococcus aureus was suggested to act as a substrate for FXIIIA (24), prompting us to determine whether GBS fibronectin-binding proteins served a similar role. To this end, we compared bacterial entrapment in fibrin clots between GBS WT and isogenic mutants lacking known fibronectin-binding proteins, such as ScpB (37), SfbA (38), and Fib1 (39). GBS deficient in the expression of the fibronectin-binding protein ScpB exhibited significantly reduced entrapment within fibrin clots when compared with WT; this was not observed with GBS deficient in other fibronectin-binding proteins, such as SfbA or Fib1 (Figure 7A). Additionally, complementation of ΔscpB with the WT scpB allele restored GBS entrapment within fibrin clots to levels comparable to those seen with GBS WT (Figure 7B). Fluorescence microscopy was also used to visualize FXIIIA transglutaminase activity on the GBS microbial surface. Consistent with previous observations, we noted that FXIIIA-mediated incorporation of biotin-cadaverine on the GBS bacterial surface was ScpB dependent (Figure 7, C and D). Of note, bacterial growth and colony morphology were not markedly different between the ScpB-proficient and -deficient GBS strains (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 7 The fibronectin-binding protein ScpB promotes GBS entrapment within fibrin clots. (A) Approximately 107 CFU of GBS WT strain COH1 or isogenic mutants deficient in expression of fibronectin-binding proteins SfbA, ScpB, and FibA (denoted as ΔsfbA, ΔscpB, ΔfibA, respectively) were incubated in normal human plasma. After the addition of thrombin to induce clotting, GBS CFU that were entrapped within the fibrin clot were enumerated. Data are shown as percentage of initial inoculum. n = 6. *P < 0.05, Tukey’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (B) Complementation of ΔscpB with the WT allele exhibited increased entrapment in fibrin clots. GBS WT COH1 and isogenic ΔscpB and the complemented strain ΔscpB/pScpB were incubated in normal human plasma. After the addition of thrombin to induce clotting, GBS CFU that were entrapped within the fibrin clot were enumerated. Data are shown as percentage of initial inoculum. n ≥ 8. **P < 0.01, Tukey’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) Plasma obtained from WT mice was activated with thrombin in the presence of either GBS WT COH1, isogenic ΔscpB, or the complemented strain ΔscpB/pScpB. Biotin-cadaverine and streptavidin-cy3 were used to visualize FXIII transglutaminase activity at the bacterial surface using immunofluorescence/confocal microscopy. DAPI and bright field images are also shown. Control samples were processed as above, except that biotin-cadaverine was not added to these samples. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Quantification of FXIIIA transglutaminase activity via immunostaining fluorescence intensity. **P < 0.01, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. Data are represented as mean ± SD.

Previous studies showed that FXIIIA transglutaminase activity promoted the formation of covalently crosslinked heteropolymers between fibronectin and a staphylococcal fibronectin-binding protein (24). To determine whether transglutaminase activity of FXIIIA stabilizes a protein complex between GBS ScpB and fibronectin and induces the formation of heteropolymers, we incubated recombinant ScpB with fibronectin and FXIIIA and probed for ScpB-fibronectin complexes by Western blotting. The results shown in Figure 8A indicate that ScpB and fibronectin undergo crosslinking, observed as higher molecular mass species detected by both anti-ScpB and anti-fibronectin antibodies (see P1–P3 in top and bottom panels). Formation of these polymers required FXIIIA, as they were not detected in reactions lacking FXIIIA (Supplemental Figure 8). In the absence of fibronectin, FXIIIA can catalyze the formation of ScpB multimers (Supplemental Figure 8), which likely do not promote bacterial entrapment, as significant GBS entrapment was not seen with fibronectin-deficient human plasma (Figure 6). Taken together, these data suggest that FXIIIA catalyzes the formation of covalently crosslinked heteropolymers comprising ScpB and fibronectin that facilitate GBS entrapment within fibrin clots.

Figure 8 GBS ScpB forms protein complexes with fibronectin and attenuates GBS dissemination. (A) FXIIIA-mediated crosslinking between purified ScpB and fibronectin. ScpB (2 μM) was incubated with fibronectin (1 μM) and FXIIIA (30 μg/mL) in TBS, pH 7.4, 5 mM CaCl 2 buffer at 25°C from 0 to 240 minutes. Aliquots were removed at the indicated times and were separated on SDS-PAGE, followed by Western blotting with either the anti-ScpB (top panel) or anti-fibronectin (bottom panel) antibodies. Controls included ScpB alone, fibronectin (FN) alone, or samples lacking FXIIIA. Arrows indicate the positions of the ScpB, FN, and products of the crosslinking reaction, which are depicted as P1, P2, and P3. A representative blot from 3 independent experiments is shown. (B) WT B6 mice were infected i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 CFU of WT GBS strain COH1, isogenic ScpB-deficient GBS (ΔscpB), or the complemented strain(ΔscpB/pScpB). At 24 hours after infection, bacterial burden was evaluated in blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs. Data are shown as medians with boxes representing values from individual mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Based on our findings that ScpB promotes GBS entrapment, we hypothesized that GBS deficient in ScpB would exhibit exacerbated dissemination during infection. To this end, WT female mice were infected i.p. with either WT GBS or isogenic ΔscpB or the complemented strain ΔscpB/pScpB. At 24 hours after infection, the mice were euthanized and bacterial burden in blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs was enumerated. As shown in Figure 8B, increased bacterial loads were seen in mice infected with ΔscpB when compared with either WT or the complemented ScpB strain. These data provide insight into how the presence of ScpB may diminish the severity of systemic GBS infections.

The fibronectin-binding PDF region of ScpB mediates bacterial entrapment and limits GBS dissemination. Previous studies indicated that a phase display fragment (PDF) region in ScpB comprising amino acids 116–227 is important for fibronectin binding (37). To this end, we generated a ScpB variant lacking the PDF region (ScpBΔPDF) and assessed heteropolymer formation with fibronectin. Western blot analysis of ScpBΔPDF after coincubation with fibronectin and FXIIIA revealed that heteropolymers were reduced in abundance (e.g., >460 kDa) compared with that seen with full-length ScpB (Supplemental Figure 9); these results are consistent with previous observations that the PDF domain binds fibronectin with high affinity, but at lower levels compared with full-length ScpB (37), suggesting that other regions of ScpB may also be FXIIIA substrates. In the absence of fibronectin, higher molecular weight species were not seen with the ScpBΔPDF, following coincubation with FXIIIA (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that the PDF region is important for FXIIIA crosslinked ScpB homopolymers.

To evaluate the role of the PDF region in FXIIIA-mediated GBS entrapment, we performed coagulation assays using GBS strains with and without the PDF region in ScpB. The results shown in Figure 9A indicate that, when compared with the isogenic GBS strain expressing full-length ScpB (GBSΔscpB/pScpB), the GBS strain lacking the PDF domain in ScpB (GBSΔscpB/pScpBΔPDF) shows fewer entrapped bacteria. Consistent with these observations, significantly increased bacterial dissemination was seen in the peritoneal fluids and spleens (and trends toward higher CFU in lungs) of mice infected with GBS lacking the PDF domain in ScpB (ΔscpB/pScpBΔPDF), compared with the isogenic strain expressing full-length ScpB (ΔscpB/pScpB) (Figure 9B). Taken together, these data suggest that the PDF domain is important for ScpB-dependent GBS entrapment and diminished dissemination in vivo.

Figure 9 ScpB PDF domain is important for GBS entrapment. (A) Approximately 107 CFU of GBS COH1 with and without the PDF domain in ScpB (GBSΔscpB/pScpB and GBSΔscpB/pScpBΔPDF) was incubated in normal human plasma. After the addition of thrombin to induce clotting, GBS CFU that were entrapped within the fibrin clot were enumerated. Data are shown as percentage of initial inoculum. n = 7. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (B) Female B6 mice were infected i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 CFU of the above GBS strains (n =10 mice/group). At 24 hours after GBS infection, bacterial burden was evaluated in blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs. Data are shown as medians with circles representing values from individual mice. ** P < 0.01; *** P < 0.001. Mann-Whitney U test was used for comparisons of bacterial burden between groups.

FXIIIA deficiency in mast cells influences susceptibility to GBS infections. FXIIIA can be synthesized by a variety of immune cells, including myeloid cells and mast cells (17, 24, 30). We next attempted to discern whether mast cell– and/or myeloid cell–derived FXIIIA is critical for regulation of GBS systemic infections. For this purpose, we generated mice in which FXIIIA expression was depleted in either mast cells or myeloid cells. For depletion of FXIIIA expression in mast cells, a conditional knockout mouse was obtained by crossing Cpa3-Cre+ mice (40) with mice containing loxP-flanked F13a1 alleles (30) (Cpa3-Cre+;F13a1fl/fl mice). BMCMCs generated from Cpa3-Cre+; F13a1fl/fl mice exhibited significantly reduced FXIIIA levels compared with BMCMCs generated from littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 10). Mice with FXIIIA deficiency in myeloid cells were obtained by crossing LysM-Cre+ mice with those containing loxP-flanked F13a1 alleles (30) (LysM-Cre+; F13a1fl/fl mice). Female mice of both these strains were infected i.p. with WT GBS, as described earlier. The results shown in Figure 10A indicate that FXIIIA deficiency in mast cells significantly exacerbated systemic GBS infections compared with that in controls, and this result was not recapitulated in mice with FXIIIA deficiency in myeloid cells (Figure 10B). Furthermore, no significant differences in GBS dissemination were observed between male and female mice lacking FXIIIA in mast cells (Supplemental Figure 11), suggesting that the sexually dimorphic resistance to GBS systemic infection can be attributed to mast cell–derived FXIIIA. Finally, consistent with our results using i.p. inoculation, i.v. inoculation of GBS also significantly increased bacterial burden in female mice with FXIIIA deficiency in mast cells (Supplemental Figure 12). Collectively, our results indicate that sexually dimorphic expression of FXIIIA influences susceptibility to GBS infections, with mast cells being an important source of FXIIIA for host defense (Figure 11).

Figure 10 Mast cell–derived FXIIIA is important for defense against GBS infections. (A) Female mice with mast cells lacking FXIIIA (Cpa3-Cre+; F13a1fl/fl) and control mice (n = 9–11/group) were infected i.p. with 0.5 to 1 × 108 of WT GBS strain A909. At 24 hours after infection, bacterial burden was evaluated in peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs. Data are shown as medians with values from individual mice also shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Mann-Whitney U test was used for comparisons of bacterial burden between the GBS strains. (B) Female mice with myeloid cells lacking FXIIIA (LysM-Cre+; F13a1fl/fl) and control mice were infected with WT GBS as above. At 24 hours after infection, bacterial burden was evaluated in blood, peritoneal fluids, spleen, and lungs. Data are shown as medians with values from individual mice also shown. Mann-Whitney U test was used for comparisons of bacterial burden between the GBS strains.