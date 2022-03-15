Antiphospholipid autoantibodies in Lyme disease arise after scavenging of host phospholipids by Borrelia burgdorferi

Borrelia are fastidious bacteria requiring a complex culture medium with multiple undefined components for in vitro growth (36, 37). As a result, studies of nutrition and metabolism are difficult and rely on modified media depleted of specific nutrients (38, 39). Here, we developed an organic delipidation process for the complex components of the culture medium (serum, BSA, and yeast extract) and demonstrate that B. burgdorferi was unable to grow in the delipidated media. Using these media, the lipid content of the medium could be defined through the addition of purified lipids in order to identify the lipids that could support B. burgdorferi growth. Although the necessity of an external lipid source was predicted by a lack of synthetic enzymes in the B. burgdorferi genome (1), auxotrophy has not, to our knowledge, previously been demonstrated experimentally. The accessibility of the borrelial membrane to fatty acids was previously demonstrated by incorporation of radiolabeled palmitic and oleic acids; the fatty acid composition of cells was shown to mirror that of their growth medium (12).

The utilization of host-derived fatty acids is a common metabolic shortcut in host-associated growth; even organisms possessing pathways for de novo synthesis can bypass them in the presence of an alternative source (40). In addition to facilitating evolutionary genome reduction, the utilization of host-derived fatty acids may serve to suppress the immune responses of NKT cells. CD1d-mediated activation of NKT cells is dependent on both the polar head and fatty acid tail groups of lipids, with small variations in fatty acid composition profoundly affecting the cellular response (41, 42). The ligand-binding site of CD1d has a particular affinity for acyl chains containing characteristic microbial signatures such as anteiso methyl branches and shorter chain lengths; incorporation of host fatty acids into PG and PC can render them up to 100-fold less immunostimulatory than microbe-derived equivalents (43).

Fatty acids appear to be acquired by diffusion into the B. burgdorferi membrane (44). The ready accumulation of fatty acids and cholesterol (13) suggests the possibility that other exogenous lipid species may also enter borrelial membranes. This was confirmed here by incorporation of fluorescently labeled phospholipid conjugates into B. burgdorferi cells. The accumulation and utilization of intact PG and PC molecules presents an alternative pathway for membrane metabolism in environments where fatty acids used for phospholipid synthesis are scarce. In BSK medium, the lipid source is rabbit serum, but in vivo B. burgdorferi is only transiently found in the bloodstream (45, 46), and so this medium is unlikely to model nutrient availability for the in vivo growth of the pathogen. The plasma concentration in humans of free fatty acids is approximately 200 μM (47), a concentration likely to be sufficient for growth of B. burgdorferi. In other tissues, however, the fatty acid concentration varies widely (48) and can be 10- or 100-fold lower than that of phospholipids (49). Phospholipids may therefore be the most significant lipid source for B. burgdorferi during growth in the vertebrate host.

In addition to the canonical B. burgdorferi membrane phospholipids PG and PC, other (non-borrelial) phospholipids are also able to access the membrane and accumulate in cells. PE, PS, and PA from the medium entered the membrane within 1 hour. PA, PE, and PS are all components of mammalian cell membranes and likely to be encountered by B. burgdorferi through the course of infection. PA is also likely to be present in Borrelia as an intermediate in the synthesis of PG and PC (7), although it is not detected in BSK-cultured cells (6, 9), suggesting this intermediate is short-lived and that significant accumulation requires an external source of PA. In serum (and therefore the BSK medium), the principal phospholipid is PC (at ~2000 μM), but PE is also abundant (435 μM). Other phospholipids are present only at low concentrations (<10 μM; ref. 47). In other tissues, however, the relative concentrations of lipid species varies (49), which may affect the repertoire of lipids available to infecting cells at different sites of infection.

The use of host lipids may be a general property of spirochetes. The membranes of in vivo–cultivated Treponema pallidum (12) are significantly more diverse than those of in vitro–cultured Treponema denticola (50), and include phospholipids for which treponemes have no characterized synthetic pathways. In vivo, the fusion of membrane vesicles derived from host cells is thought to be the mechanism by which cholesterol is acquired by B. burgdorferi (13). Given their origin, such vesicles are likely to contain a great diversity of lipid species, any of which might incorporate into the borrelial membrane with possible consequences for host immune responses. While only 5 phospholipids were assayed here, it is likely that other lipid classes (e.g., sphingolipids and sterols) will also integrate into the membrane and that — to some extent — the lipid composition of B. burgdorferi will approximate that of the environment.

Antibodies against the borrelial membrane constituent galactosylcholesterol are well characterized in Lyme disease (14, 33). Given this, and the utility of phospholipids in the diagnosis of the related T. pallidum, a screen of phospholipid antibodies was conducted in naive and B. burgdorferi–infected mice. Antibody responses to phospholipids, including those not synthesized by B. burgdorferi itself, were raised as early as day 7, with the greatest increases seen within 14 days. During infection, IgG antibodies against all assayed phospholipids were raised, with the exception of CL. Antibodies against galactosylcholesterol, which have been characterized in humans but not previously in mice, were also elevated.

Three of the elevated antibodies in mice were tested for potential diagnostic value in human samples. We chose anti-PA and anti-PC, as they reached the highest titers and had the greatest increase (versus the naive controls) of those assayed in mice. Anti-PS was included as it entered B. burgdorferi cells most readily, after PC. On the basis of the results from the mouse studies, we also included anti-CL as a potential negative control. Anti-PA, anti-PC, and anti-PS were all elevated in infection. Interestingly, the antibody titers against different phospholipids did not correlate, which indicated a degree of independence in the responses. It is unclear whether this reflects localization of the organism to specific tissues, in which B. burgdorferi may have scavenged different phospholipids, as our sample size was too small to separate patients by manifestation. However, this independence may be valuable for the development of diagnostics if the different antibodies correlate with different clinical characteristics.

As expected, no significant response to CL was observed in the patients with Lyme disease. IgG anti-CL has been previously described in a minority of patients with Lyme disease (51). However, these antibodies were most common in those with neurological symptoms (52), which were described in 3 of the 12 individuals in our untreated group and 2 of the 12 individuals in our treated group. Lyme disease sera are not thought to cross-react with the CL-based nontreponemal tests for syphilis (34, 53). Two positive tests for anti-CL were seen in patients long after treatment, but the significance of this is unclear. A group of 12 patients with syphilis were also tested for anti-PA, anti-PC, and anti-PS antibodies. No significant difference between control and syphilis sera was found for any of the 3 antibodies.

Although all the phospholipids assayed may be present (constitutively or conditionally) in the borrelial membrane, the source of the antigens that precipitate antibody production was undetermined here. The antibodies may be part of a specific adaptive response: other borrelial lipid antigens are presented to T cells by CD1d after phagocytosis (54, 55), and a humoral response to lipid antigens has been demonstrated after infection by other pathogens (26, 56). Alternatively, phospholipid antigens may arise indirectly after host tissue damage during the course of infection (57). In T. pallidum infection (26), both mechanisms contribute. B. burgdorferi does not cause tissue destructive lesions comparable to the chancres that develop with syphilis infection, which may account for the lack of an anti-CL response. CL is found predominantly in the mitochondria, and, as such, B. burgdorferi may not encounter it in significant quantities in the absence of cellular destruction.

Although coinfection of syphilis or relapsing fever spirochetes (such as Borrelia hermsii) with B. burgdorferi is unlikely, one limitation of this study is that we did not have access to sufficient sample volumes to test for these or other spirochetal diseases. Borrelia miyamotoi coinfections can occur alongside B. burgdorferi but are currently much less common in the northeastern United States, where our samples were collected. Surveillance of infection rates in ticks in the Northeast typically show 10- to 50-fold less infection with B. miyamotoi than with B. burgdorferi (58). B. miyamotoi infection is treated with the same antibiotics as for Lyme disease, and so possible coinfections would probably also have resolved in our treated group. All patients had Lyme disease, as confirmed by either erythema migrans (EM) rash or STT testing, but we cannot rule out possible coinfections with B. miyamotoi.

Antibodies against PA and PS were the most reliable diagnostic indicators, identifying 10 of 12 infections and 6 of 12 infections in the untreated group, respectively. Anti-PC was less sensitive, and only 4 individuals in the untreated group passed the positivity cutoff (Table 1). When the antibodies are taken together as a panel, elevation in any 1 of the 3 antibodies diagnosed 11 of the 12 untreated samples. Three of those identified by antiphospholipid antibodies tested negative by conventional STT testing, suggesting that these antibodies may enhance diagnostic coverage early in infection, when the STT test has low sensitivity (59). Further studies with greater numbers of samples will be needed to test this possibility. It is possible that antibodies against phospholipids may arise earlier because of the T cell–independent pathway by which these molecules are processed and activate the immune system. Invariant NKT (iNKT) cells stimulated with lipid antigens interact directly with B cells and may provoke faster activation than peptide-specific T cell interactions do (60, 61).

Table 1 Diagnostic characteristics of the untreated group

Two of the 3 antibodies that were elevated prior to treatment declined significantly in the post-treatment samples, and using the same diagnostic cutoff, only 4 of the 12 samples from the post-treatment group were positive for anti-PL antibodies (Table 2). In the same group, all 12 individuals remained positive by STT testing, despite no evidence of new infection. Again, the difference in the processing of phospholipids and the generation of antibodies has been suggested as the reason why antiphospholipid antibodies may be short-lived in the absence of continued stimulation. Although cognate iNKT help of B cells generates a robust initial response, it may not result in the generation of memory B cells (62). In 2 other long-term infections, Mycobacterium tuberculosis (19) and Helicobacter pylori (63), antiphospholipid antibodies are found to decline after successful treatment. A limitation of these post-treatment samples is that they were collected from patients under evaluation for nonspecific symptoms long after their initial diagnosis and treatment; other conditions unrelated to Lyme disease may have been present. Although none had clinical signs of reinfection, the lack of a gold-standard test for the eradication of B. burgdorferi makes it impossible to be certain that the treated patients were free of infection at the time of sampling. These factors combined may account for the 4 positive results in the treated group.

Table 2 Patient characteristics of the treated group

To better assess the evolution in antiphospholipid titers during treatment, serial samples were analyzed in a group of 10 patients during treatment and recovery. Although true baseline (pre-infection) titers were not available for these patients, a marked decline was observed in antibody titers over the period of 1 year. This decline was more pronounced for anti-PC and anti-PS titers, suggesting that these antibodies may be of greatest value in monitoring the response to treatment — similar to the use of the nontreponemal tests used to track responses to therapy in syphilis.

Two major gaps in Lyme disease diagnostics are the inability to identify whether continued infection may play a role in post-therapy symptoms and the inability to identify patients with repeat infection. A return to baseline of antiphospholipid antibody levels during convalescence would enable repeat testing if a new or unresolved infection is suspected, in comparison with standard ELISA and Western blot tests, which can remain positive for decades after infection (31). Here, anti-PA and anti-PC antibodies were found to reach approximately 85% of their maximum titer on the day of diagnosis, highlighting their potential application for diagnosis early in the course of infection. This may partly be due to the distinct processing of lipid antigens but may also be a function of their status as autoantibodies. Stimuli driving derepression of existing autoantibodies, already circulating at low levels, may increase titers more rapidly than occurs with antibodies generated de novo by uniquely bacterial antigens.

Previous screens for antibodies raised during Borrelia infection have been genomic (64, 65), proteomic (66, 67), or peptide based (68) and therefore neglect the lipid component of cells. The identification of IgG antiphospholipids — in addition to the known anti-galactosylcholesterol (14) — expands the repertoire of antibodies that may have diagnostic potential. Further investigation of the antibodies described here (and potentially other anti-lipids) may reveal them to be valuable diagnostic tools. The prevalence of these antiphospholipid antibodies in the healthy population and in other infectious and inflammatory diseases will need to be determined to understand the specificity of the responses identified here. Given the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies in numerous infectious and inflammatory diseases, it is possible that the responses may lack the specificity required for broad use as a standalone test for Lyme disease. Nevertheless, antiphospholipid antibody testing could be a valuable adjunctive test to standard antibody testing, one that is useful for identifying early infection, repeat infection, and response to therapy.