Use of host lipids by the Lyme disease spirochete may lead to biomarkers

The B. burgdorferi membrane includes lipoproteins and lipids, such as phosphatidylcholine (PC), phosphatidylglycerol (PG), and cholesterol (5–8). Because of an evolutionarily reduced genome, B. burgdorferi lack the metabolic pathways to synthesize many required lipids and rely on scavenging lipids from the host environment or culture medium (9). Cholesterol, for example, is taken directly from the host. Cholesterol and cholesterol-glycolipid rafts present on the B. burgdorferi surface can also interact with the lipid rafts of host cells and help Borrelia adhere to cells (10). Lipids are transferred between B. burgdorferi and host cells by direct contact and outer membrane vesicles released by the host (10). Using a delipidated medium, Gwynne et al. showed that B. burgdorferi was unable to grow in the absence of environmental lipids and that this growth was restored when fatty acids and cholesterol were added to the medium (4). The growth was also dependent on the concentration of these fatty acids and cholesterol. While the Borrelia membrane is known to contain PC and PG (11), Gwynne and colleagues revealed that other phospholipids — phosphatidylethanolamine (PE), phosphatidylserine (PS), and phosphatidic acid (PA) — were incorporated into borrelial membranes. Further, the study compared PC uptake in different bacteria and revealed that such uptake was specific to Borrelia and likely acquired by random diffusion. Borrelia lipase (bb0562) contributes to fatty acid scavenging and Borrelia survival under conditions in which free fatty acids are limited (12), but a comprehensive understanding of uptake will require further work. Gwynne and co-authors also demonstrated that the ratio of environmental lipids found in the growth media directly correlated with the proportion of lipids found in the Borrelia membrane (4). This lipid ratio agrees with previous work, demonstrating that Borrelia membrane lipid composition reflects the environmental lipid composition. It stands to reason that the membranes of Borrelia infecting a host would reflect this pattern, whereby the composition of lipids in the host environment would directly relate to the composition of lipids in the infecting Borrelia membrane. Borrelia may scavenge host lipids as a strategy to evade the host immune response directed against Borrelia antigens. The incorporation of host fatty acids into the membrane may allow the spirochetes to evade immune cells patrolling for pathogen lipids, making the spirochetes less immunostimulatory (13–15).