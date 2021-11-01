Protein kinase N2 mediates flow-induced endothelial NOS activation and vascular tone regulation

Flow induces phosphorylation of human eNOS at serines 1177 and 1179. In a mass spectrometry–based phosphoproteomic analysis of bovine aortic endothelial cells (BAECs), we found that eNOS was phosphorylated in response to laminar flow not only at serines 635 and 1179, which correspond to human eNOS serines 633 and 1177, but also at serine 1181, which corresponds to human eNOS serine 1179 (Figure 1, A and B). Increased phosphorylation of bovine and human eNOS at serines 1181 and 1179, respectively, could be validated in BAECs and human umbilical arterial endothelial cells (HUAECs) using a phosphorylation site–specific antibody (Figure 1, C and D). This antibody specifically recognized a phosphomimetic mutant of human eNOS, in which serine 1179 was replaced by aspartic acid (S1179D), while a phosphomimetic mutant of eNOS at serine 1177 (S1177D) was specifically recognized by the anti–phosphoserine 1177 antibody (Figure 1E). Serine residue 1179 of human eNOS and the surrounding sequence were highly conserved in other species (Figure 1A). Expression of the S1179D mutant of human eNOS resulted in increased NO formation, as was seen with the S1177D mutant, when expressed in endothelial cells after knockdown of endogenous eNOS (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145734DS1). A phosphomimetic serine 1177 and 1179 double-mutant (S1177D/S1179D) induced a significantly greater increase in NO formation than did either mutant alone (Figure 1F). This additive effect indicates that both phosphorylation events acted independently of each other. After knockdown of endogenous eNOS in HUAECs, reexpression of human eNOS mutants, which cannot be further phosphorylated (S1177A and S1179A) only partially rescued flow-induced NO formation compared with cells in which WT eNOS was reexpressed, and a S1177A/S1179A double-mutant showed an even more reduced ability to rescue flow-induced NO formation (Figure 1G). Similarly, carotid arteries from eNOS–/– mice, in which the S1177A and S1179A mutants of eNOS were reexpressed by adeno-associated virus 2–QuadYF–mediated (AAV2-QuadYF–mediated) transduction, only partially rescued flow-induced vasorelaxation compared with vessels that expressed WT eNOS (Figure 1H). This indicates that, in addition to phosphorylation at serine 1177, human eNOS was also phosphorylated at serine 1179 in response to flow and that serine 1179 phosphorylation contributed to the flow-induced increase in eNOS activity. Flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1179 was not affected by knockdown of AKT1, the major isoform of AKT expressed in endothelial cells, whereas AKT1 knockdown strongly inhibited flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1177 (Figure 1I). Thus, flow-induced phosphorylation of human eNOS at serine 1179 occurred in an AKT-independent manner.

Figure 1 Flow induces eNOS phosphorylation at serines 1177 and 1179. (A) eNOS amino acid sequence in different species. (B) Phosphorylation of eNOS serine residues of BAECs exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2) determined by LC-MS/MS. Shown are the fold changes of the corrected ratios of flow versus static conditions (n = 3). (C and D) BAECs (C) and HUAECs (D) were exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2), and total and p-eNOS levels were determined by immunoblotting. Graphs show the densitometric evaluation (n = 3 independent experiments). (E) HEK293 cells expressing the indicated mutants of human eNOS were lysed and analyzed by immunoblotting using phosphosite-specific antibodies. (F and G) WT or mutant human eNOS was expressed by lentiviral transduction after siRNA-mediated eNOS knockdown in HUAECs, and the NOx concentration in the cell culture medium was determined in the absence (F and G) or presence (G) of flow. Expression of eNOS was analyzed by immunoblotting (F and G, lower panels). n = 3 independent experiments. (H) eNOS–/– mice were infected with AAV2-QuadYF virus, which transduces WT or mutant eNOS or EGFP. Seven days later, carotid arteries were isolated, and flow-induced vasorelaxation was analyzed. The immunoblot demonstrates equal expression levels of different eNOS mutants. (I) HUAECs transfected with control siRNA or siRNAs directed against AKT1 were exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2). Total AKT and total and p-eNOS levels were determined by immunoblotting. Graphs show the densitometric evaluation of blots (n = 3 independent experiments). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-hoc test (C, D, G, and H; P values in H describe the difference compared with eNOS WT) and 1-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s post hoc test (F and I). P values in 1c and d describe difference compared with time point zero.

PKN2 is activated by flow and mediates the phosphorylation of eNOS at serines 1177 and 1179. In an attempt to identify protein kinases involved in flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1179, we performed an siRNA-mediated knockdown of 25 protein kinases highly expressed in HUAECs and determined the effect on flow-induced phosphorylation of eNOS at serines 1177 and 1179 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Among the kinases whose knockdown significantly reduced flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1179 was PKN2 (Figure 2A). An alternative siRNA directed against PKN2 blocked flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1179 and at serine 1177 (Figure 2B) as well as flow-induced increases in NO levels in cellular supernatants as determined by the measurement of nitrite/nitrate (NOx) levels in HUAECs (Figure 2C). We observed corresponding effects after PKN2 knockdown in BAECs (Figure 2, D and E). We found that PKN2 was the major PKN isoform expressed in different endothelial cells, followed by PKN1, whereas PKN3 showed lower endothelial expression (Supplemental Figure 3A). Knockdown of PKN1 expression had no effect on flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation or NO formation in HUAECs (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 2 PKN2 is activated by flow and mediates the phosphorylation of eNOS at serines 1177 and 1179. (A) HUAECs were transfected with a control siRNA or siRNAs directed against the indicated protein kinases and were kept under static conditions or were exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2) for 15 minutes. Shown is the ratio of flow-induced phosphorylation of eNOS at serine 1179 in cells transfected with a control siRNA and an siRNA against a particular protein kinase. The plot shows the ranked average ratios of 3 independent experiments. (B–E) HUAECs (B and C) and BAECs (D and E) were transfected with control or an siRNA against PKN2 and were exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2). Total and p-eNOS as well as PKN2 levels were determined by immunoblotting (B and D), and NOx levels were determined in the supernatants (C and E). Graphs show the densitometric evaluation of the blots (n = 3 independent experiments). (F–I) HUAECs were exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2, if not stated otherwise) for the indicated durations. Thereafter, PKN2 was immunoprecipitated, and its kinase activity was determined as described in Methods (F), and total as well as p-PKN2 levels were determined by immunoblotting (G–I). Graphs show the densitometric evaluation of the blots (n = 3 independent experiments). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (A, compared with control, laminar flow), 1-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s post hoc test (B–H), and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (I).

To test whether PKN2 is activated by laminar flow in endothelial cells, we determined the effect of laminar shear stress on PKN2 kinase activity. Laminar flow increased PKN2 kinase activity, as shown by an in vitro kinase assay on immunoprecipitated PKN2 using myelin basic protein (MBP) as a substrate (Figure 2F). Within 5 minutes of applying laminar flow to endothelial cells, we detected phosphorylation of PKN2 at threonine 816, which has been shown to result in PKN2 activation (27) (Figure 2G). Phosphorylation of PKN2 required high shear rates of at least 10 dynes/cm2 and lasted for at least 24 hours (Figure 2, H and I).

Flow-induced PKN2 activation involves Piezo1, G q /G 11 , and PDK1, but not PI3K. RhoA, a known regulator of PKN2, was not involved in flow-induced PKN2 activation, as knockdown of RhoA did not affect flow-induced PKN2 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 4A). Since PDK1 has been shown to phosphorylate and thereby activate PKN2 (26, 27, 35), and since knockdown of PDK1 inhibited flow-induced phosphorylation of human eNOS at serine 1179 to a degree comparable to that seen with knockdown of PKN2 (Figure 2A), we tested its involvement in flow-induced PKN2 activation. Knockdown of PDK1, in fact, blocked flow-induced PKN2 phosphorylation as well as phosphorylation of eNOS at serines 1177 and 1179 (Figure 3A). The PDK1 activator PS48 induced a strong phosphorylation of PKN2 as well as of serines 1177 and 1179 of eNOS (Figure 3, B and C), and knockdown of PKN2 inhibited PS48-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serines 1177 and 1179 (Figure 3C). Similarly, NO formation induced by PS48 was also strongly inhibited by knockdown of PKN2 (Figure 3D). This indicates that flow-induced PKN2 activation resulting in eNOS phosphorylation was mediated by PDK1.

Figure 3 Flow-induced PKN2 activation involves Piezo1, G q /G 11 , and PDK1. (A–I) HUAECs were transfected with a control siRNA or siRNAs directed against PDK1 (A and G), PKN2 (C and D), Piezo1 (E), or P2Y 2 (H), or were left untransfected (B and F) or were pretreated or not with 100 nM YM-254890 (YM) (I) for 30 minutes. Thereafter, cells were exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2) for 15 minutes for the indicated durations (A, E, H, and I), or to 5 μM PS48 for 15 minutes for the indicated durations (B–D), or to 1 μM Yoda1 for 15 minutes for the indicated durations (F and G). Total and phosphorylated levels of the indicated proteins in lysates were determined by immunoblotting (A–C, E–I), and the NOx concentration was measured in the supernatant (D). Graphs in A, C, and G–I show densitometric analyses of the blots (n = 3 independent experiments). Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01 and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

To understand the upstream regulation of PDK1 and PKN2 in flow-induced signaling, we tested the effect of knockdown or inhibition of known upstream mediators of flow-induced eNOS activation on flow-induced phosphorylation of PKN2. Knockdown of Piezo1 inhibited phosphorylation of both PDK1 and PKN2 as well as eNOS phosphorylation at serines 1177 and 1179 (Figure 3E), and the Piezo1 activator Yoda1 induced phosphorylation of PDK1 and PKN2 (Figure 3F). The effect of Piezo1 activation on PKN2 phosphorylation was blocked after suppression of PDK1 expression (Figure 3G). Flow-induced activation of Piezo1 resulting in eNOS activation has been shown to involve the release of ATP, activation of the endothelial P2Y 2 receptor, and subsequent G q /G 11 -mediated signaling (15, 16). Knockdown of P2Y 2 expression with a specific siRNA or pharmacological inhibition of G q /G 11 by YM-254890 (36) inhibited flow-induced phosphorylation of both PDK1 and PKN2 (Figure 3, H and I). Thus, flow-induced activation of PDK1 and PKN2 involves Piezo1 and P2Y 2 /G q /G 11 -mediated signaling.

Piezo1 and G q /G 11 -mediated signaling has been shown to mediate flow-induced activation of the mechanosignaling complex consisting of PECAM-1, VE-cadherin, and VEGFR2 as well as PI3K and AKT (15, 16). We therefore tested the effect of inhibition of VEGFR2 by Ki8751 and of PI3K by wortmannin or LY294002 as well as the effect of an AKT1 knockdown on flow-induced phosphorylation of PDK1, PKN2, and eNOS. Inhibition of VEGFR2 and PI3K had no effect on flow-induced PDK1 or PKN2 phosphorylation, whereas it blocked the flow-induced phosphorylation of eNOS at serine 1177 but not the phosphorylation of eNOS at serine 1179 (Figure 4A). As seen with inhibition of VEGFR2 and PI3K, knockdown of AKT1 did not affect PKN2 phosphorylation in response to flow (Figure 4B). This observation indicated that the mechanosignaling complex and PI3K/AKT were not involved in flow-induced activation of PDK1 and PKN2 downstream of Piezo1 and G q /G 11 .

Figure 4 Flow-induced PKN2 activation involves Ca2+ but not PI3K and AKT. (A–E) HUAECs were preincubated for 30 minutes with the PI3K inhibitor wortmannin (100 nM) or LY294002 (10 μM) or the VEGFR2 inhibitor Ki8751 (500 nM) (A); or with 20 μM BAPTA-AM (C); or were transfected with a control siRNA or siRNAs directed against AKT1 (B) or PDK1 (E); or were not pretreated (D). Thereafter, cells were exposed to flow (15 dynes/cm2) for 15 minutes (A–C), or to 1 μM ionomycin (D and E) for 15 minutes or the indicated durations. Total and phosphorylated protein levels in lysates were determined by immunoblotting. Graphs show the densitometric analysis of the blots (n = 3 independent experiments). The control immunoblot for AKT1 in B is from the same experiment as the one shown in Figure 1I. (F) Model of the mechanism mediating laminar flow–induced PKN2 activation resulting in eNOS phosphorylation and activation. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01 and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s post hoc test.

We then tested whether the increase in intracellular free Ca2+ ([Ca2+] i ) induced by flow through Piezo1 and G q /G 11 -mediated signaling (16) is involved in flow-induced activation of PDK1 and PKN2. In fact, chelation of [Ca2+] i by BAPTA-AM [1,2-Bis(2-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N′,N′-tetraacetic acid tetrakis(acetoxymethyl ester)] blocked the flow-induced phosphorylation of PDK1 and PKN2 (Figure 4C), and, in addition to the Piezo1 activator Yoda1, the Ca2+ ionophore ionomycin also induced PDK1 and PKN2 phosphorylation (Figure 4D). Phosphorylation of PKN2 in response to ionomycin was blocked after suppression of PDK1 expression (Figure 4E). These data indicate that flow-induced PKN2 phosphorylation was mediated by PDK1 in a manner dependent on Piezo1, ATP/P2Y 2 , G q /G 11 , and Ca2+, but independent of PI3K (Figure 4F).

PKN2 mediates eNOS activation by AKT-dependent phosphorylation at serine 1177 and direct phosphorylation at serine 1179. Although activation of PDK1 and PKN2 appeared to occur independently of flow-induced activation of the mechanosignaling complex and PI3K, which has been shown to be required for flow-induced phosphorylation of eNOS at serine 1177 by AKT (16, 37), knockdown of PKN2 and PDK1 blocked flow-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1177 (Figure 2B and Figure 3A). We therefore tested whether AKT activation by flow requires PKN2 and PDK1. As shown in Figure 5, A and B, knockdown of PKN2 and PDK1 had no effect on flow-induced AKT phosphorylation at serine 473 but strongly inhibited AKT phosphorylation at threonine 308. Flow-induced AKT phosphorylation at serine 473 was instead blocked by knockdown of the mTORC2 component Rictor (Figure 5C). Thus, PDK1 and PKN2 acted upstream of AKT by mediating phosphorylation at threonine 308 but not at serine 473, which was phosphorylated via mTORC2. Consistent with this, the PDK1 activator PS48 induced AKT phosphorylation at threonine 308 but not at serine 473, and this effect was blocked after knockdown of PKN2 (Figure 5D). In addition, expression of a constitutively active mutant of PKN2 induced phosphorylation of eNOS at both serine 1177 and serine 1179, however, only phosphorylation at serine 1177 was strongly inhibited after knockdown of AKT1 (Figure 5E). Similarly, the increased NO production induced by the expression of constitutively active PKN2 was partially reduced by knockdown of AKT1 as well as by overexpression of the AKT1 phosphosite mutant T308A (Figure 5, F and G). These data indicate that PKN2 was involved in flow-induced AKT phosphorylation at threonine 308 and that AKT mediated the PKN2-induced eNOS activation at serine 1177.

Figure 5 PKN2 mediates phosphorylation of AKT at threonine 308 but not at serine 473. (A–G) HUAECs were transfected with a control siRNA or siRNAs directed against PKN2 (A and D–G), PDK1 (B), Rictor (C), or AKT1 (E–G) and were then exposed to laminar flow (15 dynes/cm2) for 15 minutes or for the indicated durations (A–C) or to 5 μM PS48 for 15 minutes (D). Alternatively, a constitutively active mutant of PKN2 (PKN-CA) (E–G) as well as the indicated phosphosite mutants of AKT1 (G) were expressed by lentiviral transduction after siRNA-mediated knockdown of AKT1 (E and F) in HUAECs. The levels of phosphorylated or total proteins was determined in lysates by immunoblotting (A–E), and NOx concentrations were measured in the supernatant (F and G). Graphs in A–E show the densitometric evaluation of the blots (n = 3 independent experiments). Control immunoblots for PKN2 and PDK1-knockdown efficiency in A, B, and D are from the same experiments as those shown in Figure 2B and Figure 3, A and C, respectively. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A–F) and 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (G).

As expected from the initial observation that flow-induced phosphorylation of human eNOS at serine 1179 did not involve AKT (Figure 1H), AKT1 knockdown had no effect on eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1179 induced by active PKN2, but inhibited PKN2-induced eNOS phosphorylation at serine 1177 (Figure 5E). To determine whether PKN2 can directly phosphorylate eNOS at serine 1179, we first tested whether PKN2 and eNOS physically interact. When PKN2 was precipitated from endothelial cells under static conditions, no signal could be detected with an anti-eNOS antibody in the precipitate. However, after 15 minutes of laminar flow, a relatively strong eNOS signal was seen in the PKN2 precipitate (Figure 6A). When recombinant eNOS was incubated together with purified PKN2 in the presence of ATP, we observed strong phosphorylation of serine 1179, but not serine 1177 (Figure 6, B and C). These data indicate that PKN2 can interact with eNOS and phosphorylate serine 1179 of eNOS, suggesting that PKN2 induces eNOS activation in response to flow through AKT-dependent phosphorylation at serine 1177 as well as by direct phosphorylation of eNOS at serine 1179 (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 PKN2 mediates eNOS activation by direct phosphorylation at serine 1179 and by AKT-dependent phosphorylation at serine 1177. (A) HUAECs kept untreated or exposed to flow were lysed, and PKN2 was immunoprecipitated with a specific antibody. IgG served as a negative control. Shown are immunoblots (IB) of the lysate and the immunoprecipitate using anti-eNOS and anti-PKN2 antibodies. (B and C) Purified eNOS was incubated in kinase buffer with or without recombinant purified PKN2, together with 50 μM [γ-32P]-ATP (3000 Ci/mmol/L) (B) or ATP (C) for 30 minutes at 30°C. Thereafter, samples were separated by SDS-PAGE. Shown are an autoradiogram and a Coomassie stain of the gel (B). Alternatively, immunoblot analysis was performed using antibodies against eNOS and PKN2 proteins or eNOS S1177 and S1179, as well as the PKN2 T816 phosphosites (C). (D) Model of the role of PKN2 in flow-induced phosphorylation of eNOS.

Endothelial PKN2 deficiency results in hypertension and loss of flow-induced vasodilation. To test whether PKN2-mediated endothelial eNOS activation is physiologically relevant, we generated mice with tamoxifen-inducible, endothelium-specific PKN2 deficiency (Tek-CreERT2 Pkn2fl/fl mice, herein referred to as EC-Pkn2–KO mice) (Figure 7A). Precontracted aortic segments from induced EC-Pkn2–KO mice showed normal relaxation in response to acetylcholine (Figure 7B). However, endothelial loss of PKN2 resulted in a strong reduction of flow-induced dilation of precontracted mesenteric vessels (Figure 7C). We then tested the effect of an acute induction of endothelial PKN2 deficiency on telemetrically recorded blood pressure in conscious mice. Treatment of WT mice with tamoxifen resulted in a transient increase in arterial blood pressure (Figure 7D). However, induction of endothelial PKN2 deficiency led to a sustained 20 mmHg increase in arterial blood pressure. We detected a very similar increase in blood pressure after tamoxifen treatment of Cdh5-CreERT2 Pkn2fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Induction of endothelial Pkn1 deficiency had no effect on blood pressure (Figure 7D), consistent with a lack of any effect of Pkn1 knockdown on flow-induced eNOS activation in vitro. In parallel to the increase in arterial blood pressure after induction of endothelium-specific PKN2 deficiency, we observed a reduced phosphorylation of murine mesenteric artery eNOS at serines 1176 and 1178, corresponding to serines 1177 and 1179 in human eNOS, respectively (Figure 7E). The reduced phosphorylation of eNOS in mice with induced endothelial PKN2 deficiency was accompanied by a decrease in plasma NOx levels (Figure 7F). These data indicate that the acute loss of PKN2-mediated signaling in the endothelium results in reduced eNOS activity, leading to increased vascular tone and blood pressure.