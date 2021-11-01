Commentary 10.1172/JCI154256

Protein kinase N2 connects blood flow with NO production in a double AKT

David J.R. Fulton and David W. Stepp

Vascular Biology Center at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia, USA.

Address correspondence to: David J.R. Fulton, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, 1460 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, Georgia 30907, USA. Email: dfulton@augusta.edu.

Vascular Biology Center at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia, USA.

Published November 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 21 on November 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(21):e154256. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154256.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published November 1, 2021 - Version history
Shear stress is an important regulator of blood flow, and luminal endothelial cells (ECs) sense increases in frictional forces and respond with an appropriate release of vasoactive mediators. In this issue of the JCI, Jin et al. identified a mechanism by which ECs respond to shear stress with endothelial NOS (eNOS) activation and NO release. The authors showed that PKN2 was activated by fluid shear stress and contributed to eNOS activation via a double play — indirect phosphorylation at serine 1177 (S1177) via AKT and direct phosphorylation of the S1179 site. Phosphorylation of both sites individually increased eNOS activity, but together they had an additive effect. In sum, these findings reveal exciting details about how shear stress regulates eNOS and have important implications for blood flow and blood pressure.

