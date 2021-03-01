Tetracyclines improve experimental lymphatic filariasis pathology by disrupting interleukin-4 receptor–mediated lymphangiogenesis

We reveal persistent lymphatic dilation, remodeling, and dermal backflow patterns in mice that emulate clinical lymphatic remodeling in both filarial and nonfilarial LE patients (14–17). Further, we record significant upregulation of the prolymphangiogenic circulating factors Ang-2, TNF-α, and VEGF-C, which are clinical serological markers of filariasis infection and LE pathology (29, 35, 36). Thus, we conclude that our preclinical model is representative of early lymphatic pathological changes in filariasis patients and a useful tool to interrogate the pathophysiology and therapeutic targeting of filarial disease.

Our model revealed that, surprisingly, abbreviated larval filarial infections, in as little as 6 days, could rapidly induce enduring lymphatic pathology without the necessity for establishment of chronic adult infections. It is currently not known whether such rapid pathology is evident in humans, as markers of adult filarial infection are typically utilized as selection criteria for study. However, a recent investigation has defined via lymphoscintigraphy that lymphatic pathology is evident in children as young as 5 years (37). Thus, we contend that frequent larval assaults transmitted by mosquito bites, that do not necessarily result in patent adult infections, may cause underappreciated lymphatic pathology in LF-endemic areas.

Strain-dependent magnitude of lymphatic remodeling, whereby BALB/c mice exhibited reduced pathology compared with C57BL/6J mice, reflects the relative vigor of sterilizing immunity against filarial infection between these 2 strains (38). Indeed, severity of LE in filariasis patients is associated with magnitude of CD4+ T cell immune responses to filarial antigen (20). In our model, local draining LN adaptive immune responses were polarized toward CD4+ T cell IL-4 and IL-13 secretion, suggesting an important role for type 2 sterilizing immune responses in induction of lymphatic dysfunction. We have defined eosinophil coordinated type 2 immune responses as critical to preventing B. malayi larval survival (22, 39). Lymphatic remodeling and dysfunction were reduced in SCID mice following filarial infection, demonstrating a requirement for adaptive immunity to induce early lymphatic dysfunction.

A limitation of our study was that while lymphatic pathology was rapidly induced, we did not observe overt LE in immunocompetent mice following a single infection event and up to 16 weeks follow-up. Further, we used a single high-dose infection (100 L3), whereas humans will be naturally exposed repetitively to low doses (typically <10 L3) in so-called trickle infections. Although dilation of B. malayi adult parasitized lymphatics and LE formation has been documented in B. malayi–susceptible T cell–immunodeficient mice (11, 13), reactivation of adaptive immunity during chronic infection time courses in aged mice was not scrutinized in these leaky lymphopenic models. Indeed, experimental immune reconstitution triggers a destructive, fibrotic, perilymphangitic pathology with myeloid-rich infiltrates in infected lymphatics coincident with immune-mediated killing of adult parasites (11). Further, in experimental infections of outbred feline and canine natural Brugia hosts, overt LE is associated with leukocytic intralymphatic obstructive thrombi and exacerbated by bacterial or fungal secondary infections (40, 41). In a susceptible ferret model of B. malayi infection, 6 trickle-dose inoculations over a 10-week period resulted in overt LE in 1 out of 4 animals tested (12). Thus, we suggest the immediate adaptive immune-dependent lymphatic pathology we detail is an early facet of a complex multifactorial process, likely requiring several chronic infection events within the limb lymphatic network and prime-boosting of type 2 immunity to culminate in pronounced lymphedematous disease.

In nonfilarial LE models, CD4+ T cell depletion reduces lymphatic pathology, while specific neutralization of type 2 cytokines IL-4 and IL-13 ameliorates edematous skin fibrosis (42, 43). Confirming the importance of type 2 immunity in filarial lymphatic pathology, IL-4R–deficient mice did not develop significant remodeling and were protected from lymphatic dysfunction after infection. IL-4R deficiency resulted in reductions in multiple circulating lymphangiogenic factors, notably VEGF-C and Ang-2, reduced monocyte/MΦ expansions within parasitized lymphatics, and prevention of MΦ alternative activation. We, and others, have previously described IL-4R–dependent alternative activation of serous cavity tissue MΦ populations in the context of filarial infection (22, 44). In oncology, dysregulated, tumor-derived stimuli polarize monocytes and MΦs into tumor-associated phenotypes, possessing similarities to AAMΦs, and resulting in increased tumor angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis (45). In clinical filariasis, circulating monocytes with features of alternative activation have also been detected (46). We determined that lymphatic-associated monocytes and AAMΦs from parasitized tissues produced elevated VEGF-C, sALK-1, and prolactin, the 3 most upregulated prolymphangiogenic molecules in circulation following filarial infection, demonstrating that this cell lineage is a source of lymphangiogenic mediators at the site of filarial lymphatic pathology. Clinically, it has been shown that circulating blood mononuclear cells derived from filarial LE patients also demonstrate heightened VEGF-A/-C production upon ex vivo stimulation with either TLR or filarial antigens (47).

By serial depletion of CCR2+ monocytes or total phagocytes in vivo, we confirmed that temporal monocyte deficiency and impaired lymphatic recruitment alleviated lymphatic dysfunction and reduced lymphatic dilation. Similarly, CCR2+ monocyte recruitment has been demonstrated to mediate intestinal inflammatory lymphangiogenesis (48), whereas monocyte CD36 blockade prevents corneal lymphangiogenesis (49), suggesting a common mechanism in inflammatory lymphangiogenesis induction. We hypothesize that the gross local dilation in parasitized skin lymphangions impairs trafficking of solutes from proximal interstitial spaces during type 2 filarial inflammation. Lymphangion lumen dilation to the point of valve dysfunction has been proposed as a mechanism for lymphostasis in postsurgical LE (50). In filarial hydrocele pathology, gross honeycomb dilation of the supratesticular lymphatics correlates with circulating VEGF-A levels (15). As VEGF-A and VEGF-C both activate lymphatic endothelium via VEGFR1/2 and VEGFR3, respectively, our data support VEGF-A/-C–specific activation of the superficial lymphatics during filarial type 2 inflammation, delivered by recruited CCR2+ monocytes and their subsequent differentiation into AAMΦs. However, we also identified circulating and monocyte-specific production of other lymphangiogenic factors, namely sALK-1 and prolactin, while another lymphangiogenic factor, Ang-2, which was IL-4R type 2 dependent in circulation, was not produced by the monocyte/MΦ lineage within parasitized lymphatics. This suggests additional lymphangiogenic factors contribute to remodeling events during initiation of type 2 filarial inflammation within sdLNs. The relative functional roles of these multiple growth factors need investigating to determine whether targeted antiangiogenics may be of therapeutic benefit in filarial LE.

In our human cell coculture system, polarization of monocyte-derived MΦs with type 2 cytokines resulted in a MΦ phenotype able to induce LEC proliferation. However, live filarial larvae or their products could also induce an MΦ phenotype without additional type 2 cytokine help. Type 2 or filaria-polarized monocyte-derived MΦs in vitro produced increased secretions of VEGF-A/-C, follistatin, and HGF. Filaria-specific activation of human CD14+ monocytes has been previously demonstrated to induce prolymphangiogenic VEGF-A secretions (9). Thus, local patrolling CD14+ monocyte populations in the lymphatics may also be able to facilitate localized lymphatic dilations in the immediate vicinity of invading larvae in response to larval secretions. This may facilitate larval migrations through lymphatics and would occur prior to initiation of type 2 immunity, resulting in the recruitment of inflammatory monocytes, their differentiation into AAMΦs, and resultant augmented and widespread lymphatic pathology.

Prior clinical research has promoted an antipathological role of 6-week 200 mg/day doxycycline treatment in ameliorating filarial LE pathologies (7, 16, 29, 51). Reduced circulating VEGF-A/-C was observed in these studies, strengthening the hypothesis that chronic lymphatic remodeling supports development and maintenance of filarial LE (7, 16, 29). The mechanism by which doxycycline mediates antimorbidity effects in filariasis is difficult to determine in the clinic, due to its curative activity via targeting filarial Wolbachia (52), and its broad-spectrum antibiotic properties that reduce secondary skin bacterial infections and cellulitis complications (53). Further, Wolbachia can directly activate classical inflammatory processes upon liberation from filarial tissues (32) and have been identified as mediators of systemic adverse reactions in LF patients after filaricidal treatment (54, 55). Therefore, Wolbachia may contribute to filarial LE via triggering classical inflammation (56) and doxycycline may prevent this disease pathway. Upon characterizing a type 2 inflammatory response causal in inducing filarial lymphatic pathology, we exploited our model systems to investigate the mode of action by which second-generation tetracyclines ameliorate filarial lymphatic disease. First, we established that both doxycycline and the related second-generation tetracycline, minocycline, are directly antilymphangiogenic, blocking LEC proliferation in response to VEGF stimuli. These data confirm earlier reports that doxycycline directly modifies VEGF-C–induced LEC proliferation by interrupting phosphorylation of phosphoinositide 3 kinase (PI3K), α-serine/threonine protein kinase (AKT1), and endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) signaling (57). We also determined that the suppressive effect of doxycycline extends to inhibiting LEC proliferation mediated by IL-4/-13 or filaria-conditioned proangiogenic MΦs. The antiangiogenic pharmacological activity of doxycycline or minocycline achieved in vitro, at 10 or 20 μM, was at or slightly higher than typical clinical peak-plasma concentrations. However, concentrations of doxycycline, following 14-day dosing in the skin, are known to accumulate 3-fold more than measured in circulation (58). This suggests our effective dose levels reflect local concentrations experienced within and surrounding superficial lymphatics.

Antilymphangiogenic activities of doxycycline and minocycline were reproducible in vivo, whereby oral dosing of mice with human bioequivalent regimens (30) significantly reduced the magnitude of lymphatic remodeling and dysfunction induced by filarial infection. We determined that this antipathological mechanism was tetracycline specific and unrelated to broad-spectrum antibiotic or anti-Wolbachia efficacies. Lack of evidence for Wolbachia in lymphatic pathology induction in our larval model probably reflects low Wolbachia titers in infectious stage B. malayi and does not necessarily preclude a role for higher titers of Wolbachia, liberated upon death of more mature filariae in parasitized lymphatics, augmenting LE pathology development in vivo. The skewed, local type 2 inflammation observed in our mouse model also reflects low Wolbachia exposure during initial immune priming, as we previously demonstrated that type 2 T cell polarization by filarial extract becomes modified toward a mixed type 1 and type 2 T cell response by relative abundance of Wolbachia products (32).

Doxycycline modified the type 2 recruited monocyte/AAMΦ pathway of lymphatic pathology at multiple points in vivo. Thus, we demonstrate that doxycycline has wide-ranging immunosuppressive and antiinflammatory activities in modulating filaria-induced type 2 inflammatory lymphangiogenesis. As doxycycline directly perturbed prolymphangiogenic MΦs in response to type 2 or filaria-specific stimuli in vitro, this provides evidence of a specific targeted effect at the level of MΦs. Doxycycline has previously been shown to suppress IL-4/-13–dependent alternative activation of monocyte-derived MΦs, with concomitant impairment in MΦ-induced angiogenesis (59). The likely multifaceted mechanisms by which second-generation tetracyclines cause such wide-ranging antilymphangiogenic, antiinflammatory, and immunosuppressive effects on mammalian cells to stymie filarial type 2 lymphatic pathogenesis require further detailed investigations. An assumed mode of doxycycline-mediated antiangiogenic activity in vivo has been via targeted inhibition of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) to prevent extracellular matrix degradation necessary for neovascularization (60, 61). One alternative, emerging mechanism is that doxycycline suppresses mammalian mitochondrial protein synthesis, thus shifting cellular metabolism toward glycolysis and slowing the cell proliferative rate (62). Finally, a recent study demonstrates that calcium signaling is relevant in VEGF-A–induced angiogenesis (63). Because doxycycline is a known calcium ion chelator, antiangiogenic and more widespread antiproliferative effects of the drug could be mediated by attenuating multiple calcium-dependent, second messenger signaling pathways. Certainly, the T cell antiproliferative activity of doxycycline can be overcome by addition of exogenous calcium (64).

As with current indications in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis or rosacea (65), we found that the mode of action of second-generation tetracyclines in mediating antipathological efficacy in filariasis is via immunosuppressant/antiinflammatory activities. However, akin to the dual mode of action considered important in the treatment of acne (65), we do not discount that second-generation tetracyclines are also beneficial to filarial LE patients by resolving secondary bacterial infections, preventing ADLA episodes. Lipophilicity and dermal accumulation of second-generation tetracyclines may be important physiochemical features contributing to a long tail of antipathological activities in superficial lymphatics and local sdLNs. Because minocycline is a more lipophilic antibiotic compared with doxycycline (30), it may be a clinically superior treatment for filarial LE, warranting comparative clinical assessment, while newly approved formulations of minocycline (66) for the treatment of skin complaints warrant clinical assessment of antipathological effects in filarial LE patients.

Because sterile postsurgical LE has been clearly linked with inflammation and leukotriene production (67), doxycycline may be of therapeutic benefit in the treatment of nonfilarial LE of inflammatory origin, especially where cellulitis complications contribute to disease etiology.

Potential limitations of the deployment of oral second-generation tetracyclines as antimorbidity therapy for filarial LE include the potential for gastrointestinal side effects, development of photosensitivity, and contraindications during pregnancy and for young children. However, large-scale implementation trials of doxycycline treatment as a cure for filariasis in over 13,000 African participants have determined greater than 90% adherence to treatment and phase II trials have only reported infrequent and generally mild adverse effects during 6-week therapy (68). Large-scale, multicenter trials are currently commencing to evaluate doxycycline as an antimorbidity therapy for filarial LE (69). Future clinical trials should also address dose duration and frequency, comparative efficacy of doxycycline versus minocycline, and whether addition of affordable nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs, such as ketoprofen, which is currently undergoing clinical assessment for the treatment of postsurgery LE (70), may be of added benefit, including in contraindicated groups.

In conclusion, our preclinical research establishes the mode of action of second-generation tetracyclines as antimorbidity drugs in the therapy of filarial LE. These findings support the onward clinical evaluation of these affordable, readily available, and safe treatments for LE of filarial origin and potentially for other LE associated with chronic inflammation.