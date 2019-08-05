CNS-targeting pharmacological interventions for the metabolic syndrome

Review Series 10.1172/JCI129195

Address correspondence to: Kerstin Stemmer, Institute for Diabetes and Obesity, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Ingolstädter Landstraße 1, 85764 Neuherberg, Germany. Phone: 49.89.3187.2109; Email: kerstin.stemmer@helmholtz-muenchen.de .

Address correspondence to: Kerstin Stemmer, Institute for Diabetes and Obesity, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Ingolstädter Landstraße 1, 85764 Neuherberg, Germany. Phone: 49.89.3187.2109; Email: kerstin.stemmer@helmholtz-muenchen.de .

Address correspondence to: Kerstin Stemmer, Institute for Diabetes and Obesity, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Ingolstädter Landstraße 1, 85764 Neuherberg, Germany. Phone: 49.89.3187.2109; Email: kerstin.stemmer@helmholtz-muenchen.de .

Address correspondence to: Kerstin Stemmer, Institute for Diabetes and Obesity, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Ingolstädter Landstraße 1, 85764 Neuherberg, Germany. Phone: 49.89.3187.2109; Email: kerstin.stemmer@helmholtz-muenchen.de .

Address correspondence to: Kerstin Stemmer, Institute for Diabetes and Obesity, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Ingolstädter Landstraße 1, 85764 Neuherberg, Germany. Phone: 49.89.3187.2109; Email: kerstin.stemmer@helmholtz-muenchen.de .

The metabolic syndrome (MetS) encompasses medical conditions such as obesity, hyperglycemia, high blood pressure, and dyslipidemia that are major drivers for the ever-increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer. At the core of clinical strategies against the MetS is weight loss, induced by bariatric surgery, lifestyle changes based on calorie reduction and exercise, or pharmacology. This Review summarizes the past, current, and future efforts of targeting the MetS by pharmacological agents. Major emphasis is given to drugs that target the CNS as a key denominator for obesity and its comorbid sequelae.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.