Review Series 10.1172/JCI129191

Contribution of adipogenesis to healthy adipose tissue expansion in obesity

Lavanya Vishvanath and Rana K. Gupta

Touchstone Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rana K. Gupta, Touchstone Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, K5.240, Dallas, Texas 75390-8549, USA. Phone: 214.648.8721; Email: Rana.Gupta@UTSouthwestern.edu.

Find articles by Vishvanath, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Touchstone Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rana K. Gupta, Touchstone Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center, 5323 Harry Hines Boulevard, K5.240, Dallas, Texas 75390-8549, USA. Phone: 214.648.8721; Email: Rana.Gupta@UTSouthwestern.edu.

Find articles by Gupta, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published October 1, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 10 on October 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(10):4022–4031. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129191.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published October 1, 2019 - Version history

The manner in which white adipose tissue (WAT) expands and remodels directly impacts the risk of developing metabolic syndrome in obesity. Preferential accumulation of visceral WAT is associated with increased risk for insulin resistance, whereas subcutaneous WAT expansion is protective. Moreover, pathologic WAT remodeling, typically characterized by adipocyte hypertrophy, chronic inflammation, and fibrosis, is associated with insulin resistance. Healthy WAT expansion, observed in the “metabolically healthy” obese, is generally associated with the presence of smaller and more numerous adipocytes, along with lower degrees of inflammation and fibrosis. Here, we highlight recent human and rodent studies that support the notion that the ability to recruit new fat cells through adipogenesis is a critical determinant of healthy adipose tissue distribution and remodeling in obesity. Furthermore, we discuss recent advances in our understanding of the identity of tissue-resident progenitor populations in WAT made possible through single-cell RNA sequencing analysis. A better understanding of adipose stem cell biology and adipogenesis may lead to novel strategies to uncouple obesity from metabolic disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4023 Page 4022 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement