Deciphering the cellular interplays underlying obesity-induced adipose tissue fibrosis

Review Series 10.1172/JCI129192

Authorship note: ALMS and LBM contributed equally to this work.

Authorship note: ALMS and LBM contributed equally to this work.

Authorship note: ALMS and LBM contributed equally to this work.

Authorship note: ALMS and LBM contributed equally to this work.

Authorship note: ALMS and LBM contributed equally to this work.

Published in Volume 129, Issue 10 on October 1, 20192019;129(10):4032–4040. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129192 © 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation

Obesity originates from an imbalance between caloric intake and energy expenditure that promotes adipose tissue expansion, which is necessary to buffer nutrient excess. Patients with higher visceral fat mass are at a higher risk of developing severe complications such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular and liver diseases. However, increased fat mass does not fully explain obesity’s propensity to promote metabolic diseases. With chronic obesity, adipose tissue undergoes major remodeling, which can ultimately result in unresolved chronic inflammation leading to fibrosis accumulation. These features drive local tissue damage and initiate and/or maintain multiorgan dysfunction. Here, we review the current understanding of adipose tissue remodeling with a focus on obesity-induced adipose tissue fibrosis and its relevance to clinical manifestations.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.