Review Series 10.1172/JCI129188

β Cell dysfunction during progression of metabolic syndrome to type 2 diabetes

Laura I. Hudish,1 Jane E.B. Reusch,2 and Lori Sussel1

1Barbara Davis Center and

2Division of Endocrinology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lori Sussel, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, 1775 Aurora Ct., Aurora, Colorado 80045, USA. Phone: 303.724.9119. Email: lori.sussel@cuanschutz.edu.

First published August 19, 2019 - More info

J Clin Invest. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129188.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published August 19, 2019 - Version history

In a society where physical activity is limited and food supply is abundant, metabolic diseases are becoming a serious epidemic. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) represents a cluster of metabolically related symptoms such as obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and carbohydrate intolerance, and significantly increases type 2 diabetes mellitus risk. Insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia are consistent characteristics of MetS, but which of these features is the initiating insult is still widely debated. Regardless, both of these conditions trigger adverse responses from the pancreatic β cell, which is responsible for producing, storing, and releasing insulin to maintain glucose homeostasis. The observation that the degree of β cell dysfunction correlates with the severity of MetS highlights the need to better understand β cell dysfunction in the development of MetS. This Review focuses on the current understanding from rodent and human studies of the progression of β cell responses during the development of MetS, as well as recent findings addressing the complexity of β cell identity and heterogeneity within the islet during disease progression. The differential responses observed in β cells together with the heterogeneity in disease phenotypes within the patient population emphasize the need to better understand the mechanisms behind β cell adaptation, identity, and dysfunction in MetS.

