Restoring mitofusin balance prevents axonal degeneration in a Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 2A model

Generation of transgenic mice expressing human MFN2WT or MFN2R94Q in neurons. We generated transgenic mice expressing Flag-tagged human MFN2 WT (MFN2WT) protein or mutant (MFN2R94Q) under the Thy1.2 promoter to drive neuronal expression (Figure 1, A and B). We chose this promoter because it drives expression postnatally in most neurons, including projection neurons of the brain and spinal cord, which are most severely affected in CMT2A and show cell-autonomous defects from mutant MFN2 expression in vitro (32). We selected the R94Q variant, as dominant point mutations in this and neighboring residues in the GTPase domain have been reported across numerous ethnic backgrounds with a consistently severe phenotype with onset in the first decade that may include optic atrophy, spasticity, developmental delay, and brain white matter abnormalities (13, 17, 33–35) and as previous in vitro studies demonstrated a dominant negative effect on mitochondrial fusion and transport (3, 26, 27, 32). We focused our analysis on 2 transgenic lines that showed comparable expression of either MFN2WT (WT-47 line) or MFN2R94Q (R94Q-44 line). Because the Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q transgene was integrated into the Y chromosome in the R94Q-44 line, only male mice were analyzed for both lines. A second mutant transgenic line (R94Q-62) was also generated with a similar phenotype in both males and females (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124194DS1), but because it was more severe and difficult to propagate, we focused analysis on the R94Q-44 line.

Figure 1 Impaired growth rate, sensorimotor function, grip strength, and vision in Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q transgenic mice. (A) Schematic of the Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q transgenic construct. The expression of human MFN2R94Q or control MFN2WT (N terminus tagged with Flag) was driven by the neuron-specific mouse Thy1.2 promoter. (B) Representative image of a nontransgenic (nTg) mouse, a Thy1.2-MFN2WT mouse, and a Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q mouse (5 months old). (C) Immunoblot of Flag-MFN2WT or Flag-MFN2R94Q transgene expression (14-month-old mice). Red arrow, Flag-MFN2; black arrow, endogenous mouse Mfn2. Expression levels of MFN2WT or MFN2R94Q transgenes were identical and slightly below endogenous Mfn2 levels. n = 3 mice/genotype. (D) Immunostaining of Flag-MFN2WT or Flag-MFN2R94Q protein expression and localization. Mouse cortex or spinal cord (5-month-old mice). Anti-Flag (red) and DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μM. Punctate mitochondrial staining was observed in both transgenic lines, but only MFN2R94Q mice showed mitochondrial accumulations in neuronal cytoplasm and proximal axons. n = 3 mice/genotype. (E) Body weight. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 6–52 per genotype per time point. Student’s 2-tailed t test (nTg vs. MFN2R94Q). *P < 0.05. (F) Survival curve. nTg (n = 59), MFN2WT (n = 29), MFN2R94Q (n = 124). log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction. nTg vs. MFN2WT, P > 0.05, not significant. nTg vs. MFN2R94Q, P < 0.01. MFN2WT vs. MFN2R94Q, P < 0.05. (G) Open-field test (total activity) and (H) open-field test (rearing). Total activity was not significantly different between groups. nTg (n = 5), MFN2WT (n = 5), MFN2R94Q (n = 6) (3-month-old mice). (I) Rotarod testing. nTg (n = 5), MFN2WT (n = 5), MFN2R94Q (n = 6). (J) Grip-strength testing (forelimbs). nTg (n = 8–11), MFN2WT (n = 5), MFN2R94Q (n = 6). (K) Visual acuity measured by OKR. nTg (n = 6), MFN2WT (n = 3), MFN2R94Q (n = 7). In G-K, data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test was used for multiple comparison. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Western blot using an antibody to Flag showed specific expression of transgenic MFN2WT or MFN2R94Q protein at the expected size of approximately 84 kDa (Figure 1C), with expression of the transgene slightly lower than that of endogenous mouse Mfn2 (Figure 1C). Immunofluorescence staining with anti-Flag antibody confirmed punctate cytoplasmic expression of exogenous MFN2WT and MFN2R94Q that colocalized with COXIV, consistent with mitochondrial localization in neurons in brain and spinal cord (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2). Occasionally, the center of the densest mitochondrial clusters showed diminished COXIV staining, which may represent partial degradation of mitochondrial components at the center of the cluster (Supplemental Figure 2). Of note, large accumulations of mitochondria were observed in neuronal cell bodies and proximal axons in cortex and spinal cord of Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q mice; these were not present in Thy1.2-MFN2WT mice (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2). Similar mitochondrial clustering was also observed in the more severe R94Q-62 line (Supplemental Figure 1). These mitochondrial accumulations were reminiscent of those previously observed in cultured (DRG) neurons expressing MFN2 mutants (28, 32). The mutant MFN2R94Q-induced mitochondrial accumulations were not due to MFN overexpression, as they were not seen in Thy1.2-MFN2WT transgenic mice.

Reduced growth rate, sensorimotor deficits, and vision loss in Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q mice. Both MFN2WT and MFN2R94Q mice were born at normal Mendelian ratios. While MFN2WT mice were indistinguishable from nontransgenic mice, MFN2R94Q mice showed stunted growth (Figure 1, B and E) and died prematurely from failure to thrive (25% died by 15 months of age; Figure 1F). By 3 months of age, MFN2R94Q mice showed a wobbling gait defect and occasionally dragged their hind limbs (Supplemental Video 1). By 10 months, MFN2R94Q mice had severe uncoordinated movements and hind limb paw clasping (Supplemental Figure 3), a neurologic finding commonly seen in mouse models of neurodegeneration (36).

No change in total activity was present on open-field testing; however, rearing activity (standing up on the side of the cage) was reduced in MFN2R94Q mice (Figure 1, G and H). On rotarod testing, MFN2R94Q mice fell off significantly earlier than either MFN2WT or nontransgenic mice and did not improve over time (Figure 1I). MFN2R94Q mice also showed weaker grip strength than MFN2WT or nontransgenic control mice (Figure 1J). Given that some CMT2A patients have optic atrophy and vision loss, we examined response to visual stimulation on optokinetic response (OKR) testing and found that MFN2R94Q mice also had severe vision loss (Figure 1K). While MFN2R94Q mice declined in terms of overt coordination and clasping, most of these phenotypes were static and early onset. The early onset and sensorimotor deficits with vision loss in MFN2R94Q mice are consistent with the broader spectrum of neurologic dysfunction seen in the more severe CMT2A patients, including those carrying the R94Q mutation who typically have onset in the first decade of life.

Axon atrophy and degeneration without neuronal cell body loss in MFN2R94Q mice. CMT2A patients have a spectrum of neurologic dysfunction, including optic atrophy (16), spinal cord involvement with spastic paraparesis (17), and brain involvement with developmental delay (18, 19). We therefore examined MFN2R94Q mice broadly for neuronal and axonal pathology in the central and peripheral nervous system. At 5 months of age, we observed diffuse axon degeneration on Fluoro-Jade staining in white matter tracts of the brain, including pyramidal tracts of the medulla and the lumbar spinal cord (Figure 2A). Surprisingly, in the distal tibial nerve, which typically shows severe axon loss in CMT2A patients, axons were smaller in caliber, but were normal in number, without degenerating profiles such as those seen in the spinal cord or brain (Figure 2, B and C). Similar axonal atrophy without degeneration has been observed in other mouse models of axonal CMT (29, 37, 38), possibly due to shorter length, species differences, or lower promoter expression in peripheral neurons. In whole mounted retinas, neurofilament staining showed beaded, swollen, and degenerating axons with atrophic retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) in MFN2R94Q mice (Figure 2D). In optic nerves, SMI32 staining showed significant neurofilament loss and axonal spheroids in MFN2R94Q mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 4A), presumably explaining the vision loss in these animals. Interestingly, axon degeneration occurred in the absence of cell body loss throughout the nervous system, as no quantitative neuronal loss was observed in the retina, brain, or spinal cord, including motor cortex, sensory cortex, and ventral horn (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5A). While no neuronal degeneration was observed, reactive astro- and microgliosis (enhanced Gfap and Iba1 immunoreactivity) were observed adjacent to projection neurons in cortical layer 5 and brain stem motor nuclei (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Costaining with Flag to label mutant MFN2R94Q-containing mitochondria showed that gliosis was most pronounced adjacent to neurons with cytoplasmic accumulations of mitochondria (Figure 2F). These results indicate that MFN2R94Q expression produced widespread axon degeneration in the brain and spinal cord, particularly in regions containing long projection neurons. While neuronal cell bodies showed cytoplasmic mitochondrial accumulations and adjacent gliosis, no cell body loss was observed.

Figure 2 Widespread axon degeneration and gliosis without neuronal cell loss in MFN2R94Q mice. (A) Degenerating axons labeled with Fluoro-Jade staining in the brain pyramidal tracts of the medulla and the spinal cord of MFN2R94Q mice (5 months old). Scale bar: 50 μM. Graph represents the quantification of Fluoro-Jade–positive signal as pixel2 per mm2 ROI subtracted from background. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. Student’s t test, 2-tailed for pyramidal track and 1-tailed for spinal cord. *P < 0.05. (B) Toluidine blue–stained plastic sections of spinal cord and tibial nerves from 14-month-old nTg or MFN2WT and MFN2R94Q mice. Scale bars: 10 μM (spinal cord); 50 μM (tibial nerve). Arrows indicate degenerating axons in the spinal cord. Tibial nerve showed axonal atrophy without axonal loss. n = 3 mice/genotype. (C) Size frequency histogram of tibial nerve axons (n = 3 mice/group) showing axonal atrophy in MFN2R94Q mice (Kolmogorov-Smirnov test, P < 0.0001). (D) RGC axons stained with neurofilament antibody (RT97) in retinal whole-mount preparations. Scale bars: 50 μM. Arrowheads indicate beaded axons, and arrows indicate atrophic RGCs, seen only in MFN2R94Q mice. n = 2 mice/genotype. (E) Neurofilament in cross sections of optic nerve stained with SMI32 antibody. Scale bar: 50 μM. Axonal spheroids (white arrowheads) were present in the optic nerves of MFN2R94Q mouse (3 months old). Graph represents the quantification of axonal spheroids. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 4 /genotype. Student’s t test, 2-tailed. ****P < 0.0001. (F) Astrocyte activation was present in regions of MFN2R94Q mouse brains (brain stem shown here) in areas of projection neurons that contained mitochondrial aggregates (5-month-old mice). GFAP (green); Flag (red); DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μM. n = 3 mice/genotype. (G) Microgliosis in regions of MFN2R94Q mouse brains (cortex shown here) (5-month-old mice). Iba1 (green); Flag (red); DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 100 μM. n = 3 mice/genotype.

Mitochondrial clustering and morphology abnormalities induced by MFN2R94Q. To better visualize mitochondrial morphology and accumulations, we crossed MFN2R94Q mice to transgenic mice with cyan fluorescent protein–labeled (CFP-labeled) mitochondria (39). By 8 months, accumulations of CFP-labeled mitochondria were observed in hippocampus, cortex, thalamus, cerebellum, brain stem, and spinal cord in MFN2R94Q:CFP-COX8A double-transgenic mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6A); these were similar to what was seen with anti-Flag antibody (Figure 1D). Despite the accumulation of mitochondria in spinal motor neurons, mitochondria were present in distal axons and at neuromuscular junctions (NMJs), although they were frequently clumped or clustered (Figure 3B); this is reminiscent of findings seen in nerve biopsy samples from patients with CMT2A (40, 41). While NMJs showed abnormal shape in the MFN2R94Q:CFP-COX8A double-transgenic mice, NMJ occupancy was normal at 8 months of age (Figure 3B). Neuronal cytoplasmic mitochondrial accumulations were positive for both p62 and ubiquitin (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 6, B–E), indicating they were marked for degradation by mitophagy. While early studies reported mitochondrial clustering from extremely high-level WT MFN2 overexpression in tissue culture (42), no mitochondrial clustering was observed in MFN2WT transgenic mice despite similar levels of expression, indicating this was a mutant-specific effect (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Dominant negative disruption of mitochondrial fusion, but not mitophagy, by MFN2R94Q. (A) Cytoplasmic accumulations of mitochondria in the hippocampus of MFN2R94Q:CFP-COX8A mutant mice, not seen in CFP-COX8A control mice (7-month-old mice). Scale bar: 100 μM. n = 2 mice/genotype. (B) Mitochondrial clustering was also seen in distal peripheral nerve and NMJ of MFN2R94Q:CFP-COX8A mice (quadriceps muscle shown). NMJ was labeled with α-bungarotoxin (BTX, red). Arrowheads indicate mitochondrial clusters in distal axons (7-month-old mice). Scale bar: 50 μM. n = 2 mice/genotype. (C) Mitochondrial accumulations in MFN2R94Q mice were colocalized with p62 protein, indicating they were marked for mitophagy. Anti-Flag staining labels transgenic MFN2. DAPI labels nuclei (5-month-old mice). Scale bars: 50 μM. Numbers of p62 aggregates per ROI (0.01 mm2) are quantified. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3 mice/genotype. Student’s 2-tailed t test, **P < 0.01. (D) Effects of MFN2R94Q on mitochondrial fusion, membrane potential, and mitophagy in MEFs. MEFs were infected with β-gal (control), MFN2WT, or MFN2R94Q lentivirus. Depolarization was induced by treating MEFs with FCCP (10 μM) for 1 hour. Mitochondria were labeled with MitoTracker (green) and TMRE (red). Scale bar: 10 μM. (E) Quantification of D. Mitochondrial fusion at the basal level is presented as mitochondrial aspect ratio measurement (mitochondrial length/width; n = 9 repeat experiments). Initiation of mitophagy is presented as mitochondrial depolarization ratio (green/green+yellow mitochondria; n = 3). (F) Parkin localization. MEFs were infected with adenovirus expressing RFP-parkin. Scale bars: 10 μM. (G) Quantification of parkin localization in F (n = 3 repeat experiments). (H) Colocalization of mitochondria and lysosome. Mitochondria were labeled with MitoTracker Green, and lysosomes were labeled with LysoTracker Red. Scale bars: 10 μM. (I) Quantification of mitochondria and lysosome colocalization in H (n = 3 repeat experiments). In E, G, and I, data are represented as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Dominant negative disruption of mitochondrial fusion, but not mitophagy, by MFN2R94Q. Accumulations of fragmented mitochondria in cell bodies and axons from CMT2A-related MFN2 mutants were previously demonstrated in cultured neurons, together with disruption of mitochondrial fusion and transport induced by MFN2R94Q (3, 26, 32). However, given subsequent studies defining a role of MFN2 in mitophagy (5, 9), we investigated whether mutant MFN2R94Q could disrupt mitophagy directly, leading to accumulation of mitochondria in the cell body that could not be degraded. Therefore, we examined mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) expressing MFN2WT or MFN2R94Q via lentiviruses. The mitochondrial aspect ratio (length/width), a measure of mitochondrial fusion (43), was significantly decreased in MEFs expressing MFN2R94Q, but increased in MEFs expressing MFN2WT, in comparison with control MEFs (Figure 3, D and E). Additionally, a significant (P < 0.0001) increase in depolarized mitochondria was observed in MEFs expressing MFN2R94Q compared with control MEFs or those expressing MFN2WT (Figure 3, D and E). These data indicate that MFN2R94Q suppresses mitochondrial fusion in a dominant negative manner and that this suppression is accompanied by disruption of mitochondrial membrane potential. To assess mitophagy directly, we treated MEFs with trifluoromethoxy carbonyl cyanide phenylhydrazone (FCCP), which uncouples oxidative phosphorylation and ATP production and leads to Parkin-dependent mitophagy (5). Parkin translocation from the cytosol to mitochondria was not different between MEFs expressing MFN2R94Q and controls (Figure 3, F and G), indicating MFN2R94Q is recognized normally by the Pink1/Parkin mitophagy pathway. Additionally, mitochondria-lysosome colocalization was normal in MFN2R94Q-expressing MEFs and increased similarly after mitophagy induction with FCCP treatment (Figure 3, H and I). These data indicate that mutant MFN2R94Q does not disrupt Parkin-mediated mitophagy and that the mitochondrial accumulations observed in MFN2R94Q mice are not due to a direct block in mitochondrial degradation.

Conformation-altering peptides and MFN1 complementation for MFN2R94Q-induced defects. The MFN2R94Q mutation lies adjacent to the GTPase domain, which is a hot spot for CMT2A mutations (44). While there are several models of MFN2 structure and conformation during mitochondrial fusion, all require GTPase function for fusion of the outer mitochondrial membrane (43, 45–48). In the most well-studied model, initial tethering involves C-terminal heptad-repeat 2 (HR2) domains in trans, with subsequent GTPase domain–mediated GTP hydrolysis (43, 45). Therefore, MFN2 GTPase mutants such as MFN2R94Q are competent for initial tethering with MFN1 or MFN2 on adjacent mitochondria, but are unable to complete fusion (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Model of dominant negative function by MFN2R94Q mutation and effect of conformation-altering peptides and MFN1 complementation. (A) Model of MFN2R94Q mutant dominant negative function and effect of allosteric peptide TAT-MP1Gly. Alteration of GTPase activity does not affect initial mitochondrial tethering (mediated by HR2 domain), but leads to inability to fuse after tethering. TAT-MP1Gly peptide drives the tethering permissive state in this model by blocking HR1-HR2 interaction. (B) Mitochondrial fusion defects caused by MFN2R94Q are only rescued by TAT-MP1Gly in the presence of Mfn1 in MEFs. MEFs lacking either Mfn2 alone or both Mfn1 and Mfn2 were infected with MFN2R94Q lentivirus and imaged with MitoTracker Green and TMRE to label mitochondria. Scale bar: 10 μM. (C) Quantification of B. Mitochondrial fusion is presented as mitochondrial aspect ratio measurement (mitochondrial length/width). TAT-MP1Gly only improved mitochondrial fusion in the presence of functioning Mfn1, but not in cells lacking all functional Mfns. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3 repeat experiments). Student’s 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05. (D) MFN2R94Q-induced mitochondrial aggregation was enhanced by TAT-MP1Gly peptide in a neuronal cell line (SH-SY5Y cells) and rescued by increased MFN1 expression. MFNs were expressed by lentivirus, with mito-RFP to visualize mitochondria. Original magnification, ×20 (upper panels). Inset boxes are shown at higher magnification below (×3 magnification). Scale bar: 100 μM. Representative of 3 repeat experiments. (E) Quantification of D. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 5). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test was used for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To test this model and investigate potential therapeutic strategies for CMT2A, we first examined the effect of a recently described peptide (TAT-MP1Gly) that allosterically enhances mitochondrial fusion through altering C-terminal heptad repeat (HR1-HR2) interactions and promoting a “tethering permissive” state (43). We observed that the TAT-MP1Gly peptide partially rescued the fusion defect caused by MFN2R94Q in MEFs lacking endogenous mouse Mfn2 (but retaining Mfn1), but could not rescue fusion in double-knockout MEFs (lacking both Mfn1 and Mfn2) (Figure 4, B and C). This supports that MFN2R94Q by itself is fusion incompetent and that the TAT-MP1Gly peptide requires at least one functioning Mfn isoform (in this case Mfn1) to promote fusion as well as that presumably in MEFs, the peptide is rescuing fusion by promoting Mfn1:Mfn1-mediated fusion events. Interestingly, lentiviral expression of MFN2R94Q (but not MFN2WT) in SH-SY5Y neuroblastoma cells promoted mitochondrial clustering similar to that seen in the MFN2R94Q mice, and clustering was exacerbated by the TAT-MP1Gly peptide (Figure 4, D and E). This suggests that, because of the lower levels of endogenous MFN1 in this neuronal cell line, the further promotion of an HR1-HR2 tethering permissive conformation of MFN2R94Q enhanced the frequency of failed fusion events and mitochondrial clustering. In keeping with the idea that the MFN1/MFN2 ratio is the key determinant of sensitivity to the MFN2R94Q mutant, the mitochondrial aggregation effect of MFN2R94Q expression in SH-SY5Y cells was significantly rescued by increasing expression of MFN1 (Figure 4, D and E).

In summary, these data support the idea that MFN2R94Q is fusion incompetent and can suppress mitochondrial fusion in a dominant negative manner depending on the level of available fusion-competent MFN1 and MFN2 molecules in the cell. They further support the concept that the low levels of MFN1 in the nervous system potentially underlie the selective vulnerability of neurons in CMT2A (27).

Phenotypic rescue of MFN2R94Q mice by augmenting MFN1 expression in the nervous system. To examine whether altering the balance of MFN1 and MFN2 can mitigate the toxic effects of MFN2R94Q, we generated mice expressing Flag-tagged human MFN1 under the mouse prion protein (PrP) promoter to drive expression in the nervous system (Figure 5, A and B). Western blot confirmed the expression of Flag-tagged MFN1 in both brain and spinal cord at levels slightly lower than Thy1.2-driven MFN2R94Q (Figure 5C). As noted before, endogenous Mfn1 protein was nearly undetectable in the nervous system of nontransgenic animals (Figure 5C). Despite the high level of Flag-MFN1 expression over endogenous Mfn1, normal punctate mitochondrial staining was observed in cell bodies (Figure 5D) and animals were phenotypically and histologically normal throughout their life spans.

Figure 5 Phenotypic rescue of MFN2R94Q mice by augmenting MFN1 expression in the nervous system. (A) Schematic of the Prp-MFN1 transgene. The expression of human MFN1 (N terminus tagged with Flag) in brain and spinal cord is driven by the murine Prp gene promoter. Prp-MFN1 transgenic mice were crossed with Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q transgenic mice to generate Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q:Prp-MFN1 double-transgenic mice. (B) Representative image of a 20-week-old MFN2R94Q:MFN1 double-transgenic mouse compared with a MFN2R94Q mutant mouse and an nTg control. (C) MFN1 and/or MFN2R94Q transgene expression detected by immunoblotting. Lysates of 14-month-old mouse brain and spinal cord. Expression levels of the 2 MFN transgenes were comparable. Note low level of endogenous Mfn1 expression in the mouse brain and spinal cord. n = 3 mice/genotype. (D) Flag immunostaining of MFN1 transgenic protein in 7-week-old mouse spinal cord showing punctate cytoplasmic staining consistent with mitochondria. DAPI stains nuclei. Scale bar: 100 μM. n = 3 mice/genotype. (E) Body weight. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. nTg (n = 8–32 per time point), MFN2R94Q (n = 24–63 per time point), and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (n = 17–31 per time point). Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001. MFN2R94Q vs. MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (asterisks in black). nTg vs. MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (asterisks in gray). (F) Survival curve. nTg (n = 8–32 per time point), MFN2R94Q (n = 24–63 per time point), and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (n = 17–31 per time point). log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction. nTg vs. MFN2R94Q, P < 0.01; MFN2R94Q vs. MFN2R94Q:MFN1, P < 0.01. nTg vs. MFN2R94Q:MFN1, P > 0.05 (not significant). (G) Open-field test (rearing). nTg (n = 5), MFN2R94Q (n = 5), and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (n = 10). (H) Rotarod testing. nTg (n = 3–5), MFN2R94Q (n = 3–5), and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (n = 3–10). (I) Grip-strength testing (all paws). nTg (n = 3–5), MFN2R94Q (n = 3–5), and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (n = 3–10). (J) Visual acuity measured by OKR. nTg (n = 6), MFN2R94Q (n = 7), and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 (n = 4). In G–J, data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test was used for multiple comparison. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We then crossed Prp-MFN1 mice with Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q mice to generate the double-transgenic (MFN2R94Q:MFN1) mice. Expression of MFN1 in the nervous system rescued the stunted growth and reduced survival seen in MFN2R94Q mice (Figure 5, E and F). MFN2R94Q:MFN1 mice appeared phenotypically normal with a normal gate (Supplemental Video 2) and did not exhibit clasping even at advanced ages (Supplemental Figure 7A). In comparison with MFN2R94Q mice, MFN2R94Q:MFN1 double-transgenic mice had marked improvement in rearing activity in open-field testing, rotarod fall latency, and grip strength (Figure 5, G–I). Visual acuity of MFN2R94Q:MFN1 double-transgenic mice was restored to the level of nontransgenic mice (Figure 5J). In summary, increasing the level of MFN1 in the nervous system was well tolerated and provided complete or near-complete phenotypic rescue of defects in locomotor activity, sensorimotor coordination, and vision loss in MFN2R94Q mice.

Mitochondrial aggregation, axon degeneration, and transcriptomic signature rescued by MFN1 augmentation. We next determined whether increasing MFN1 levels in the nervous system could rescue the mitochondrial clustering, axon degeneration, and gliosis seen in Thy1.2-MFN2R94Q mice. To examine mitochondrial morphology and accumulations, we generated triple-transgenic mice carrying MFN2R94Q, MFN1, and CFP-COX8A to fluorescently label mitochondria. Compared with MFN2R94Q:CFP-COX8A mice, MFN2R94Q:MFN1:CFP-COX8A mice showed rescue of CFP-labeled mitochondrial clustering in hippocampus (Figure 6A). Immunofluorescence staining with anti-Flag and anti-p62 antibodies confirmed that MFN1 augmentation completely rescued the mitochondrial clustering caused by MFN2R94Q (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Fluoro-Jade staining demonstrated complete rescue of degenerating axons in the spinal cords of MFN2R94Q:MFN1 mice in comparison with MFN2R94Q mice (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7C). The number of axonal neurofilament spheroids was significantly rescued in MFN2R94Q:MFN1 mice when compared with MFN2R94Q mice (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 7D). Finally, Gfap and Iba1 immunofluorescence staining were normalized in MFN2R94Q:MFN1 mice (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 7, E and F), consistent with rescue of the microglial and astrocytic reactions seen in MFN2R94Q mice.

Figure 6 Increased expression of MFN1 rescued the mitochondrial accumulation, axon degeneration, gliosis, and transcriptomic changes seen in MFN2R94Q mice. (A) Mitochondrial accumulation labeled with CFP-COX8A in vivo (7-month-old mice). Scale bar: 100 μM. n = 2 mice/genotype. The photograph for MFN2R94Q:CFP-COX8A is the same as in Figure 3A. (B) Colocalization of clustered mitochondria with p62. Flag-MFN2R94Q (red), p62 (green), DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μM. n = 3–4 mice/genotype. (C) Degenerating axons stained with Fluoro-Jade in the spinal cord (5-month-old mice). Scale bar: 50 μM. n = 2–3 mice/genotype. (D) Neurofilament in cross sections of optic nerve stained with SMI32 antibody. Scale bar: 50 μM (3-month-old mice). n = 3–4 mice/genotype. (E) Astrogliosis in brains (brain stem shown here) of 5-month-old mice. Gfap (green), Flag (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μM. n = 3 mice/genotype. (F) Microglial staining in brains (cortex shown here) of 5-month-old mice. Iba1 (green), Flag (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 100 μM. n = 3 mice/genotype. (G) PCA of RNA-Seq data of lumbar spinal cord (10 months old). n = 3–5 mice/genotype. (H) Schematic diagram of a model for MFN1:MFN2 heterotypic interactions in cis in a torus-like conformation. The balance of MFN1 and MFN2 on mitochondria in different cell types determines the sensitivity to a dominant negative MFN2 mutant within a multimolecular complex (WT MFN shown with circular head, mutant MFN2 as a diamond). Altering the MFN1:MFN2 balance through increasing MFN1 protein in neurons restores mitochondrial fusion and other MFN functions despite the continued presence of mutant MFN2R94Q.

To analyze transcriptome alterations in MFN2R94Q mice, we performed RNA-Seq on the lumbar spinal cords of nontransgenic MFN2R94Q and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 animals. Principal component analysis (PCA) showed that the first principal component (PC1) separated the 3 genotypes, with nontransgenic and MFN2R94Q:MFN1 mice clustering more closely together and MFN2R94Q clustering separately (Figure 6G). To define the pathways that drove this difference, we performed Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) on the gene loadings ranked by the most positive to the most negative contributions to PC1 and found that oxidative phosphorylation and respiration electron transport were the pathways most significantly downregulated in PC1, indicating these drove the difference between the genotypes, and were rescued by MFN1 overexpression (Table 1). Overall, these data provide strong evidence that the ratio of MFN1 to MFN2 is a key determinant of the sensitivity of the nervous system to the dominant negative effects of mutant MFN2 expression and support the idea that elevating MFN1 levels to restore the MFN1/MFN2 balance is a viable therapeutic strategy for CMT2A (Figure 6H).

Table 1 Pathway analysis of MFN2R94Q mice

Finally, to further characterize whether MFN2R94Q functions as a dominant negative, we first examined whether MFN2WT could also rescue the toxic effects of the mutant protein. As with MFN1 (Figure 4D), increased expression of MFN2WT using lentivirus decreased the amount of mitochondrial aggregates induced by mutant MFN2R94Q in SH-SY5Y cells in culture (Supplemental Figure 8A). To further determine whether increasing MFN2WT could rescue the phenotype of MFN2R94Q mice, we crossed the MFN2R94Q to the MFN2WT transgenic mice. We observed that MFN2R94Q:MFN2WT double-transgenic mice showed restored weight gain (Supplemental Figure 8B) and that their behavior appeared overtly normal and indistinguishable from that of MFN2R94Q:MFN1 mice. As in SH-SY5Y cells, hippocampal mitochondrial aggregation was rescued in the MFN2R94Q:MFN2WT double-transgenic mice (Supplemental Figure 8C). Finally, we observed that increasing MFN2WT levels was able to rescue the axonal degeneration seen in the pyramidal tract of MFN2R94Q mice (Supplemental Figure 8D). These data strongly support that MFN2R94Q mutant acts by a dominant negative mechanism that can be rescued by increasing the number of fusion-competent MFN1 or MFN2 molecules.