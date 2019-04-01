Finding a new balance to cure Charcot-Marie-Tooth 2A

Commentary 10.1172/JCI127820
1Venetian Institute of Molecular Medicine, Padova, Italy.
2Research Center for Child Mental Development, University of Fukui, Fukui, Japan.
3Department of Biology, University of Padova, Padova, Italy.
Address correspondence to: Luca Scorrano, Department of Biology, University of Padua, Via U. Bassi 58B, Padua, Italy. Phone: 390498276320; Email: luca.scorrano@unipd.it.
Find articles by Iwata, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Venetian Institute of Molecular Medicine, Padova, Italy.
2Research Center for Child Mental Development, University of Fukui, Fukui, Japan.
3Department of Biology, University of Padova, Padova, Italy.
Address correspondence to: Luca Scorrano, Department of Biology, University of Padua, Via U. Bassi 58B, Padua, Italy. Phone: 390498276320; Email: luca.scorrano@unipd.it.
Find articles by Scorrano, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
First published March 18, 2019 - More info
Motoneurons are particularly sensitive to mutations in mitofusin-2 (MFN2) that cause the neurological disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2A (CMT2A). MFN2 is a mitochondrial outer membrane protein that, together with its homologue MFN1, fuses mitochondria in most tissues. In this issue of the JCI, Zhou and colleagues show that increasing MFN1 expression in neurons can curtail neurological defects in a CMT2A mouse model. These results show that the ratio of MFN1 to MFN2 can explain the tissue specificity of CMT2A and indicate that augmentation of MFN1 in the nervous system has potential as a possible therapeutic strategy for CMT2A.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.