Spleen-derived classical monocytes mediate lung ischemia-reperfusion injury through IL-1β

Classical monocytes are necessary for neutrophil extravasation following lung IRI. We and others have demonstrated that host neutrophils are critical mediators of lung IRI (2, 7–11, 25). Using our previously described technique of multicolor flow cytometry (26–29), we determined the changes in myeloid cell populations in the lung following IRI that was mediated by transient clamping of the pulmonary hilum. We observed that classical monocytes were recruited and host neutrophils extravasated into the lung while the number of nonclassical monocytes remained unchanged after IRI (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Figure 2A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98436DS1). We also observed an increase in neutrophils and classical, but not nonclassical, monocytes in human lung allografts following reperfusion (Supplemental Figure 3). The increase in classical monocytes in human lung grafts correlated with an accumulation of neutrophils in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Classical monocytes recruited to the lung after IRI mediate neutrophil extravasation. WT mice underwent IRI using hilar clamping, and the myeloid cell populations were analyzed by flow cytometry. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots (left) and quantification (right) of extravasated neutrophils and recruited classical monocytes (CM) in resting state or that of hilar clamp–mediated IRI are demonstrated. Neutrophils and classical monocytes were gated on live CD45+Ly6G+CD11b+SSChi and live CD45+Ly6G–NK1.1–SiglecF–CD11b+CD64–Ly6Chi cells, respectively. (B) Correlation between recruitment of classical monocytes following reperfusion of human lung allografts and increase in neutrophils in the BALF. The ratio of classical monocytes normalized by alveolar macrophages was correlated with an increase in bronchoalveolar neutrophils before and 15 minutes following reperfusion. Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) was significant. (C) The percentage of extravasated neutrophils was determined after hilar clamp–mediated IRI in mice that were systemically depleted of monocytes 24 hours prior to IRI using Clo-lip (left), DT (CD11b-DTR mouse; middle), or anti-CCR2 antibody treatment (right). Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 5–13 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test (A and C).

In order to determine whether classical monocytes were responsible for neutrophil extravasation, we first depleted all circulating monocytes by pretreating the host with clodronate liposomes (Clo-lip), a technique we have previously demonstrated as causing monocytopenia for at least 72 hours (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 4) (16). This led to a significant decrease in neutrophil extravasation following lung IRI (Figure 1C). Similarly, we found a significant reduction in neutrophil extravasation in CD11b-DTR mice after monocytes were depleted using diphtheria toxin (DT) (Figure 1C, Supplemental Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Since Clo-lip treatment results in depletion of both classical and nonclassical monocytes in WT mice and there exists a possibility that administration of DT could also deplete neutrophils in CD11b-DTR mice, we next treated WT hosts with anti-CCR2 antibodies to selectively deplete classical monocytes (Supplemental Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), as previously described (21). Anti-CCR2 antibody treatment significantly reduced neutrophil extravasation, indicating that classical monocytes may mediate this process (Figure 1C).

The spleen is necessary for the recruitment of classical monocytes and neutrophil extravasation into the injured lung. Both bone marrow and spleen are sites where monocytes can be recruited from in models of lung inflammation (30). We first set out to analyze classical monocytes in different compartments following lung IRI. While the injured lungs showed an increase in classical monocytes (Figure 2A), levels of classical monocytes were decreased in the host spleen (Figure 2B), but remained constant in the bone marrow before and after injury (Figure 2C). Administration of anti-CCR2 antibodies resulted in a significant reduction of classical monocytes in both spleen and bone marrow at baseline (Figure 2, B and D). After reperfusion, treatment with anti-CCR2 antibody resulted in a significant reduction of classical monocytes in lungs and spleen (Figure 2, A and B). To determine whether classical monocytes can be recruited directly from the bone marrow, we performed a splenectomy, which resulted in a significant reduction in the recruitment of classical monocytes to the injured lungs along with a decrease in neutrophil extravasation, suggesting that the spleen serves as a reservoir for the inflammatory classical monocytes (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2E). Splenectomy did not alter the number of nonclassical monocytes in injured lungs (Supplemental Figure 2E). In order to further explore this hypothesis, we performed heterotopic congenic spleen transplants (CD45.1 donor into CD45.2 recipient) after native splenectomy, as previously described (31). We found that the donor spleen was repopulated by host-derived myeloid cells and, at 1 week, greater than 95% of classical monocytes were of recipient origin (Supplemental Figure 5). Mice that underwent a native splenectomy and received heterotopic spleen transplants demonstrated preserved recipient-derived classical monocyte infiltration into the lung as well as neutrophil extravasation following pulmonary IRI. Moreover, removal of the transplanted spleen prior to lung IRI abrogated classical monocyte recruitment and neutrophil extravasation, which was similar to our observations in WT mice after splenectomy (Figure 2, E and F). This further confirmed the importance of the spleen as a source of inflammatory classical monocytes that are recruited to injured lungs. Notably, splenectomy did not affect neutrophil extravasation in other models of lung injury, including administration of intratracheal LPS or acid aspiration (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 2 Classical monocytes mediating neutrophil extravasation in lungs subjected to IRI through hilar clamping are mobilized from the spleen. Numbers of classical monocytes in the (A) lung, (B) spleen, and (C) bone marrow before and 2 hours after hilar clamp–mediated lung IRI. Numbers of classical monocytes in the lung and spleen are shown after treatment with isotype control or anti-CCR2 antibody. (D) Numbers of classical monocytes in bone marrow of resting mice after treatment with isotype control or anti-CCR2 antibody. Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Recruitment of classical monocytes to injured lung and (F) percentage of extravasated neutrophils in injured lung after hilar clamp–mediated IRI in the presence or absence of a spleen. Congenic spleen transplants were performed into hosts that had undergone native splenectomies. Splenectomy of the transplanted spleen (resplenectomy) rendered these mice asplenic. txp, transplant. For E, 1 statistical outlier in the spleen transplant and 1 statistical outlier in resplenectomy group were excluded from the analysis. For F, 1 statistical outlier was excluded in the splenectomy group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 6–8 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm-Šídák test (A–C, E, F).

Next, to achieve clinical relevance, we used a murine vascularized lung-transplant model to investigate the role of the spleen as a reservoir for inflammatory classical monocytes. Unlike the hilar clamp model, in which the lungs are subjected to warm ischemia, the lung-transplant model mimics the clinical situation in which lungs undergo a period of cold ischemia prior to reperfusion (24). We splenectomized recipient C57BL/6 (B6) CD45.2 mice prior to transplantation of congenic B6 CD45.1 lungs. The abundance of classical monocytes was significantly decreased in the peripheral blood and lung grafts when compared between splenectomized and nonsplenectomized recipients after reperfusion (Figure 3, A and B). Using PET/CT with our recently described CCR2-specific imaging probe, we observed that, after removal of the recipient spleen, the signal in the lung graft was significantly diminished at 2 hours after transplantation, which was similar to our previous observations in CCR2-deficient lung-transplant recipients (Figure 3, C and D) (22). Moreover, there was an overall decrease in PET signal in the periphery of splenectomized hosts. Thus, similarly to what we found in our observations in the hilar clamp model, the spleen is an important reservoir for inflammatory classical monocytes that infiltrate transplanted lungs immediately after reperfusion. Given that we have previously shown that donor nonclassical monocytes mediate the recruitment of recipient neutrophils into pulmonary grafts, we next set out to determine whether nonclassical monocytes played a role in the recruitment of classical monocytes into the transplanted lung (21). At baseline, classical monocytes were more abundant in both bone marrow and spleen compared with nonclassical monocytes (Supplemental Figure 7). However, while more classical monocytes were present in the bone marrow compared with the spleen, we observed more nonclassical monocytes in the spleen compared with the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 7). We observed that serum levels of the CCR2 ligand MCP-1 were significantly reduced after lung transplantation when grafts were devoid of nonclassical monocytes, which was achieved by pretreating lung donors with Clo-lip injection or by using donors that were deficient in NR4A1, a transcription factor that is necessary for the development of nonclassical monocytes (Figure 3E) (17). Recruitment of classical monocytes was significantly reduced after transplantation of donor lungs that lack nonclassical monocytes (Figure 3F). Importantly, reconstitution of NR4A1-deficient grafts with WT nonclassical monocytes restored the recruitment of classical monocytes to the transplanted lung. Thus, in addition to their previously reported role in mediating neutrophil recruitment, donor nonclassical monocytes promote the recruitment of classical monocytes from the recipient’s spleen.

Figure 3 Classical monocytes are mobilized from the recipient’s spleen to lung grafts after transplantation. (A) Representative contour plots and histograms depict recipient (CD45.2+) CD11b+Ly6chiCCR2+ monocytes in pulmonary grafts and peripheral blood 2 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into control or splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ mice. (B) Graphic presentation of monocytes as percentages of recipient CD45.2+ hematopoietic cells and absolute numbers in lung grafts and peripheral blood. Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. (C) A CCR2-specific PET radiotracer (64Cu-DOTA-ECL1i) was injected into control (left) or splenectomized (right) B6 recipients of syngeneic lung grafts 2 hours after transplantation and imaged by 0- to 60-minute dynamic PET/CT scanning after intravenous injection. L, liver; K, kidney; B, bladder. Circle shows lung graft. (D) Graphic presentation of 64Cu-DOTA-ECL1i uptake in native right lungs and pulmonary grafts 2 hours after transplantation into control or splenectomized syngeneic B6 recipients. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm-Šídák test. (E) Depletion of nonclassical monocytes in B6 donor lungs through Clo-lip or genetic deletion of NR4A1 led to a reduction in the serum MCP-1 levels of the BALB/c recipient 2 hours after reperfusion compared with control PBS-liposome treatment mice. (F) Recruitment of BALB/c recipient classical monocytes into the B6 allograft was significantly reduced 2 hours after reperfusion when donor lungs were treated with Clo-lip to deplete donor nonclassical monocytes or when NR4A1–/– donor lungs were used. Reconstitution of B6 NR4A1–/– lungs with WT B6 nonclassical monocytes prior to transplantation restored the levels of classical monocytes recruited to the donor allograft following reperfusion. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 5–8 per group. ****P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm-Šídák test (E and F).

Having shown that spleen-derived classical monocytes infiltrate lung grafts shortly after reperfusion, we next set out to determine whether IRI following lung transplantation is affected by the removal of the recipient’s spleen. Compared with what occurred in control recipients, graft function was significantly better in splenectomized hosts (Figure 4A). Since neutrophils play a crucial role in lung IRI, we next compared neutrophil graft infiltration in nonsplenectomized and splenectomized lung recipients. Host splenectomy prior to lung transplantation resulted in an overall reduction of recipient neutrophils in the graft tissue (Figure 4B). Splenectomy resulted in a significant decrease in the percentage of neutrophils that exited the vascular compartment (Figure 4C) and a lower abundance of neutrophils in the airways (Figure 4D), indicating a lower degree of tissue entry and thus supporting the notion that classical monocytes are necessary for the extravasation of host neutrophils following lung IRI. Graft function and neutrophil extravasation in recipients that underwent a sham laparotomy prior to lung transplantation were comparable to that in nonsplenectomized hosts (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Furthermore, we observed significantly lower levels of the proinflammatory cytokines Il1b and Tnfa (Figure 4E) as well as the neutrophil chemokines Cxcl1 and Cxcl2, but not Cxcl5 transcripts in lung grafts after transplantation into splenectomized hosts (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Spleen-derived classical monocytes promote neutrophil extravasation into lung grafts after transplantation. (A) Arterial blood oxygenation was assessed, and absolute numbers of neutrophils were determined in (B) lung grafts 24 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into control or splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ recipients. (C) Contour plots depicting gating strategy to identify intravascular vs. extravascular recipient neutrophils (CD45.2+CD11b+Gr-1+) and quantification of the percentage of graft-infiltrating neutrophils 24 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into control or splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ hosts. Debris, dead cells, and doublets have been excluded from analysis based on forward scatter/side scatter (FSC/SSC) and FSC–pulse area [FSC-A]/FSC–pulse width [FSC-W] characteristics. (D) Absolute numbers of neutrophils were determined in the BALF 24 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into control or splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ recipients. Data for A–D are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 4 per group for arterial blood gas measurement; n = 7 per group for enumeration of neutrophils in lung grafts and BALF. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Expression levels of Il1b, Tnfa, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, and Cxcl5 in B6 CD45.1+ lung grafts 24 hours after transplantation into control or splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ hosts, assessed by quantitative real-time PCR. Results were normalized to Rn18s. Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test.

Monocyte-derived IL-1β plays a critical role in neutrophil extravasation. In order to elucidate how monocytes regulate neutrophil graft infiltration and their extravasation, we sorted recipient-derived graft-infiltrating classical monocytes and analyzed their gene expression by quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR). Compared with classical monocytes that were concurrently isolated from the bone marrow of these lung-transplant recipients, Il1b expression levels were several thousandfold higher in graft-infiltrating classical monocytes shortly after reperfusion (Figure 5A). Expression levels of Tnfa and Cxcl2 were also increased in graft-infiltrating monocytes, although they were less pronounced than Il1b (Figure 5A). At baseline, we also observed higher expression of Il1b, Tnfa, and Cxcl2 in lung compared with bone marrow monocytes, although the differences were less pronounced than after IRI (Supplemental Figure 9). Fractalkine/Cx3cl1 expression could not be detected in monocytes in either compartment (data not shown). Expression levels of IL1B, but not TNFA, were found to be significantly elevated in human lung grafts after reperfusion (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10). Based on the markedly elevated levels of IL-1β in graft-infiltrating classical monocytes, we next evaluated whether expression of this cytokine in monocytes regulated neutrophil extravasation into lung grafts during IRI. To this end, we injected splenic classical monocytes isolated from either WT or IL-1β–deficient B6 CD45.2 mice into splenectomized B6 CD45.2 recipients 1 hour prior to transplantation of congenic B6 CD45.1 lungs. Graft function was significantly better after injection of IL-1β–deficient compared with WT classical monocytes (Figure 5C). In fact, graft function after adoptive transfer of WT classical monocytes into splenectomized recipients was comparable to that observed after lung transplantation into nonsplenectomized hosts, while graft function after adoptive transfer of IL-1β–deficient classical monocytes into splenectomized recipients was not significantly different from that in splenectomized recipients that did not receive monocyte injections (Figure 4A). While the absolute numbers of classical monocytes and neutrophils in lung grafts did not differ between the 2 experimental adoptive transfer groups (Figure 5, D and E), a higher percentage of graft-infiltrating neutrophils had left the vascular compartment (Figure 5F) and a greater number of neutrophils had entered the airways (Figure 5G) after adoptive transfer of WT compared with IL-1β–deficient classical monocytes. To confirm that IL-1β signaling regulates neutrophil trafficking in freshly reperfused lung grafts, we transplanted lungs that lack expression of the IL-1 receptor (IL-1R) into syngeneic LysM-GFP neutrophil reporter mice and imaged the grafts by intravital 2-photon microscopy 2 hours after reperfusion. Corroborating our flow cytometry data, we observed that, compared with WT grafts, neutrophils failed to extravasate efficiently in IL-1R–deficient lungs (Figure 5H) (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). We then compared IL-1β expression in bone marrow and splenic classical monocytes in resting mice and after lung transplantation. Under both conditions, IL-1β expression was significantly increased in splenic monocytes, with a more pronounced difference after lung transplantation (Supplemental Figure 11A). Of note, as opposed to reconstitution with splenic monocytes, injection of bone marrow monocytes into splenectomized hosts did not restore neutrophil extravasation into pulmonary grafts or result in an impairment in oxygen exchange (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C).

Figure 5 IL-1β production by graft-infiltrating monocytes is essential for neutrophil extravasation after lung transplantation. (A) Recipient monocytes (CD45.2+CD11b+Ly6Chi) were isolated from the bone marrow or lung grafts in resting mice or 2 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into B6 CD45.2+ recipients, and their expression levels of Il1b, Tnfa, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, and Cxcl5 were analyzed by quantitative PCR. n = 4 each compartment with 1 statistical outlier for Cxcl1 and 1 statistical outlier for Cxcl5 in the lung excluded from analysis. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Expression levels of IL1B in human donor grafts at conclusion of cold ischemia and 2 hours after reperfusion, assessed by quantitative PCR. n = 5. **P < 0.01, paired t test. (C) Arterial blood oxygenation was assessed and absolute numbers of recipient (D) monocytes and (E) neutrophils were determined in lung grafts 24 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ recipients that received either B6 WT or B6 IL-1β–deficient monocytes. Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 6 per group. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Representative contour plots of extravascular vs. intravascular neutrophils and quantification of the percentage of graft-infiltrating neutrophils in lung grafts and (G) number of neutrophils in BALF 24 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into splenectomized B6 CD45.2+ recipients that received B6 WT or B6 IL-1β–deficient monocytes. Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (H) Representative intravital 2-photon microscopy of B6 WT or B6 IL-1R–KO lung grafts 2 hours after transplantation into syngeneic B6 LysM-GFP mice and quantification of neutrophil extravasation. Qdot 655 labeled the vessels red. Recipient neutrophils are green. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

MyD88 signaling in graft-infiltrating classical monocytes is necessary for IL-1β production and neutrophil extravasation. We and others have shown that endogenous substances, which are released at the time of organ implantation, can activate innate immune receptors and trigger the release of proinflammatory cytokines, such as IL-1β (32). Many such endogenous triggers of inflammation, referred to as damage-associated molecular patterns, signal via MyD88, an adaptor protein downstream of all TLRs except TLR3 and downstream of IL-1 and IL-18 receptors. We next examined requirements for IL-1β production in monocytes after stimulation with lysates generated from B6 lungs. Expression levels of IL-1β were significantly decreased when monocytes lacked MyD88 (Figure 6A). To assess the role of MyD88 signaling in graft-infiltrating monocytes in vivo, we transferred splenic classical monocytes from either WT or MyD88-deficient B6 CD45.2 mice into splenectomized B6 CD45.2 hosts 1 hour prior to transplantation of congenic B6 CD45.1 pulmonary grafts. Similarly to our observations with monocytes that lack IL-1β, oxygenation was significantly improved after injection of MyD88-deficient when compared with WT monocytes (Figure 6B). The monocyte and neutrophil numbers that had accumulated in the pulmonary grafts were comparable between the 2 experimental groups (Figure 6, C and D); however, a lower percentage of neutrophils extravasated and accumulated in the airways when monocytes lacked expression of MyD88 (Figure 6, E and F).

Figure 6 MyD88 expression by graft-infiltrating monocytes is essential for neutrophil extravasation after lung transplantation. (A) Expression levels of IL-1β were assessed by quantitative real-time PCR in bone marrow–derived B6 WT or MyD88-deficient monocytes after treatment with B6 lung lysates. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM of 3 biological replicates. **P < 0.01, unpaired t test. (B) Arterial blood oxygenation was assessed and absolute numbers of recipient (C) monocytes and (D) neutrophils were determined in lung grafts 24 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ recipients that received either B6 WT or B6 MyD88-deficient monocytes. (E) Representative contour plots of extravascular vs. intravascular neutrophils and quantification of the percentages of graft-infiltrated neutrophils in lung grafts as well as (F) number of neutrophils in BALF 24 hours after transplantation of B6 CD45.1+ lungs into splenectomized congenic B6 CD45.2+ recipients that received either B6 WT or B6 MyD88-deficient monocytes. Data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitey U test (B–F).

IL-1β produced by classical monocytes modulates endothelial tight junctions through downregulation of ZO-2. Having shown that neutrophils accumulated in lung grafts, but were unable to exit the vasculature efficiently when graft-infiltrating classical monocytes lacked expression of IL-1β or when IL-1β signaling in the graft was disrupted, we next wanted to determine how endothelial permeability was regulated by IL-1β. We observed that exposure of primary mouse lung microvascular endothelial cells (MLVECs), grown on Transwell membranes, to IL-1β resulted in a significant increase in their permeability (Figure 7A). This increase in permeability was blunted by pretreating the cultures with an IL-1R–blocking antibody (Figure 7B). To examine downstream mechanisms through which IL-1β disrupts the pulmonary vascular endothelial barrier, we next focused on tight junction proteins. Immunofluorescent staining and Western blotting demonstrated that treatment with IL-1β resulted in a dose-dependent downregulation of ZO-2, a cytoplasmic protein that interacts with transmembrane tight junctional proteins (Figure 7C). Of note, blocking IL-1R signaling attenuated the downregulation of ZO-2 (Figure 7D). We next set out to examine how expression of IL-1β in graft-infiltrating monocytes regulates these processes in vivo. Immunofluorescent staining revealed that the expression of ZO-2 was significantly reduced in CD31+ endothelial cells of B6 lung grafts that were transplanted into splenectomized syngeneic recipients receiving WT compared with IL-1β–deficient monocytes (Figure 7E). We also observed significant downregulation of ZO-2 in human pulmonary grafts following reperfusion (Figure 7F). To elucidate whether downregulation of ZO-2 was sufficient to affect pulmonary endothelial barrier function, an siRNA was used to knock down ZO-2 expression in MLVECs. The knockdown efficiency of the ZO-2 siRNA was confirmed by Western blotting (Figure 8, A and B) and immunofluorescent staining of endothelial cell cultures 48 hours after the transfection (Figure 8C). ZO-2 knockdown resulted in enhanced endothelial permeability, as measured by the FITC-dextran assay (Figure 8D) and neutrophil transmigration (Figure 8E).

Figure 7 IL-1β mediates downregulation of ZO-2 in vascular endothelial cells and increases endothelial permeability. Permeability was assessed in MLVEC cultures treated with (A) IL-1β at indicated concentrations and (B) after adding IL-1R–neutralizing (2.5 μg/ml) or control antibody for 24 hours. For A, a representative experiment of 3 biological replicates is shown. Data represent mean ± SD of 3 technical replicates. For B, data are presented as mean ± SD of 4 biological replicates. One statistical outlier was excluded in the group receiving IL-1β treatment only. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm-Šídák test (A and B). RFU, relative fluorescence unit. (C) MLVECs were treated with IL-1β (0, 0.5, and 1 ng/ml) for 24 hours, fixed, and stained with ZO-2. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) MLVECs were treated with IL-1R–neutralizing or control antibody for 30 minutes prior to the addition of IL-1β (1 ng/ml). Cell lysates were analyzed for ZO-2 by Western blotting. The same blot was reprobed for GAPDH. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Frozen tissues of B6 CD45.1+ lung grafts, collected 24 hours after transplantation into splenectomized B6 CD45.2+ hosts that received B6 WT or B6 IL-1β–deficient monocytes and (F) human donor grafts at the conclusion of cold ischemia and 2 hours after reperfusion were stained with antibodies for ZO-2 (red) and CD31 (green). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. Arrowhead indicates colocalization of CD31 and ZO-2. Scale bar: 20 μm. Images were taken with a ×40 objective lens. The relative mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of ZO-2 staining was quantified and is represented graphically for E and F. For E, data are expressed as median with interquartile range. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. For F, n = 8 patients per group. *P < 0.05, paired t test.