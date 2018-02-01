Erythrocyte efferocytosis modulates macrophages towards recovery after intracerebral hemorrhage

MDMs are essential for optimal hematoma resolution and functional recovery after ICH. Clinical evidence has revealed that hematoma volume is one of the major determinants of ICH patient outcomes (37) and iron toxicity from the hematoma exacerbates brain injury (38). Thus, acceleration of hematoma clearance is a logical therapeutic strategy for ICH. In order to evaluate the role of MDMs in ICH clearance, we created bone marrow–chimeric mice with either Ccr2–/– or WT hematopoietic cells and subjected them to experimental ICH by blood injection. Ccr2–/– monocytes have impaired ability to egress from the bone marrow, and Ccr2–/– bone marrow chimeras have minimal MDM recruitment to the brain after ICH (11). Chimeric mice with Ccr2–/– hematopoietic cells had larger residual hematomas than the WT chimeras at day 7 (Figure 1A), a time point when the majority of the blood has been cleared in the autologous blood injection model (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95612DS1). By 15 days, both genotypes had equal residual hemoglobin (Figure 1A), indicating that in the absence of MDMs other cell types are capable of ICH clearance, although clearance is markedly delayed. Interestingly, even at this time point when the ICH has been cleared in both genotypes, the functional outcomes of the Ccr2–/– chimeras were worse than the WT chimeras (Figure 1B), suggesting that MDMs contribute to functional recovery.

Figure 1 MDMs contribute to hematoma clearance and functional recovery after ICH. (A) Left: Representative brain coronal sections show hematoma from WT and Ccr2–/– bone marrow chimeras (BMCs) at days 7 and 15 after ICH. Right: Quantification of residual hematoma volume in the WT and Ccr2–/– BMCs. n = 11 at day 7; n = 9 at day 15. *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test. (B) Cylinder test and apomorphine turning test from WT and Ccr2–/– BMCs at day 15 after ICH. n = 6/group for cylinder test; n = 8/group for apomorphine turning test. *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test. (C) Cylinder test, neurological deficit score, and corner test in control- and anti-CCR2 antibody–treated mice at days 1 and 3 after collagenase ICH. n = 7/group. *P < 0.05 by 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) Top: Representative coronal sections show hematoma from control- and anti-CCR2 antibody–treated WT mice after blood injection ICH at 7 days. Bottom: Quantification of hematoma volume, n = 3/ group. *P < 0.05 versus control by Student’s t test. (E) Top: Representative coronal sections show hematoma in the isotype control– and anti-CCR2 antibody–treated mice from collagenase model at day 12. Bottom: Quantification of hematoma volume. n = 8/group. *P < 0.05 versus control by Student’s t test. (F) The cylinder test, neurological deficit score, and corner test in isotype control– and anti-CCR2 antibody–treated ICH mice at days 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 after collagenase ICH surgery. n = 8/group. *P < 0.05 versus isotype control group by 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. αCCR2, anti-CCR2 antibody.

Although our previous study showed that MDM infiltration begins as early as 12 hours after ICH and exacerbates acute ICH disability, we also found that MDMs gradually upregulated CD36 expression by 7 days after ICH (11). These data suggest a separate, reparative role for macrophages in the subacute period after ICH. In order to evaluate the functional diversity between early infiltrating MDMs and subacute MDMs, we used an anti-CCR2 antibody (MC-21) to deplete circulating CCR2+ cells immediately after ICH or beginning 2 or 3 days after ICH (schematics shown in Supplemental Figure 2). Consistent with our previous findings of early deleterious functions of recruited MDMs in the autologous blood model (11), acute MDM depletion immediately after collagenase injection improved functional outcomes in mice at days 1 and 3 after ICH (Figure 1C). However, in both the blood injection model and the collagenase model, the residual hematoma volume was increased in the mice depleted of monocytes compared with controls (Figure 1, D and E). We then took advantage of the larger ICH and more severe and persistent functional deficits in the collagenase model to dissociate the varying impact of MDMs on functional recovery over time. MDM depletion beginning at day 3 led to better performance on cylinder and corner tests at day 5 after ICH, indicating that the MDMs contribute to acute disability for the initial 5 days in this model. However, mice with intact MDMs recovered over the next week after ICH, while recovery was more limited in the mice lacking MDMs (Figure 1F). These results demonstrate that MDMs contribute to impaired neurobehavioral function at the early stage of ICH, but provide beneficial roles in the brain later through both blood clearance and functional recovery. We next sought to identify the mechanisms by which MDMs contribute to ICH recovery and determine whether hematoma clearance directly contributes to recovery.

MDMs dramatically shift gene expression from the acute to subacute period after ICH. In order to better understand the changes in MDM gene expression after ICH, we performed a temporal transcriptional analysis of 780 genes from MDMs sorted from mouse brains over the course of 10 days after ICH by autologous blood injection (Supplemental Figure 3A, clusters enlarged in Supplemental Figure 3, B–F). Principal components analysis (PCA) was performed and data projected along the first 2 components (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4). This analysis revealed that replicate samples cluster close together and allowed us to identify genes that account for variability in MDM phenotype over the time course. Hierarchical clustering of the most variable genes across samples revealed distinct patterns of MDM transcriptional activation across time (Figure 2B). We found robust initial activation of proinflammatory genes at day 1, which then decreased at days 7 and 10. These include cytokines, chemokines, and their receptors, including Ifnar2, Mif, Il1a, Il1b, Tnf, Il6st, Ccl2, Ccl3, Ccl4, Ccl9, and Ccr5. Consistent with the IL-1 activation, Nlrp3 was also upregulated. Another gene set was transiently upregulated at day 3 and then rapidly downregulated. These genes included interferon-related genes, such as Isg20, Isg15, Ifit2, Ifit3, Irf7, Rsad2, Bst2, and Stat1, as well as other inflammatory genes, including Sell, Rel, Cxcl10, Ccrl2, Ddx58 (RIG-I), and Fcgr1. Interestingly, in the same cluster, we found increased expression of genes involved in protective responses, such as antiinflammatory responses (Il1rn, Tnfaip3, Oasl1, Hmox1 [heme oxygenase-1], and Klf4) (39), efferocytosis (Havcr2 and Tim3), autophagy (Lamp2) (40), and the lectins Lgals3 (galectin-3) and Clec7a (dectin-1).

Figure 2 Temporal transcriptional analysis of MDMs identifies Axl and Mertk as potential mediators of the resolution phase after ICH. (A) The scatter plots show each sample projected on the first 2 principal components and are color coded according to time point after ICH. Biological replicates cluster closely at each time point. (B) Heatmap of the Z score of genes identified by PCA for each sample. Data were clustered hierarchically in GENE-E using one minus the Pearson correlation and complete linkage. Data are colored according to row minimum and maximum. (C) Top: Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes in MDMs from brain on day 1 compared with day 3 after ICH. Axl is indicated in purple. Bottom: Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes in MDMs from brain on day 1 compared with day 7 after ICH. Axl has the highest fold increase in MDMs on day 7. (D) Top: Representative histograms show AXL and MERTK expression on MDMs in FMO (gray) and post-ICH day 1 (red), 3 (blue), and 7 (green) samples. Bottom, quantification of percentage of AXL and MERTK expression on MDMs. n = 6/ group. *P < 0.05 versus FMO, day 1, or day 3 group by 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. Data are the mean ± SD. FMO, fluorescence-minus-one control; MFI, mean fluorescence intensity.

We then focused on the cluster of genes that were increased in expression from day 3 to day 10 after ICH (outlined in Figure 2B). Some of these genes were involved in leukocyte activation (Cd84, Slamf5, Slamf7, and Cd319) and antigen presentation (H2d1, H2aa, and H2ab1). The remaining genes suggest a major role of phagocytosis and the lipid processing requirements resulting from the engulfment of cell membranes. These specific genes function in efferocytosis and in the inhibition of cytokine responses (Axl), phagolysosome formation (Lamp1 and Cd63) and lipid efflux (Abcg1) (41, 42). Clustering very closely were genes involved in cholesterol transport and efferocytosis (Apoe), immunoproteasome formation (Psmb9 and Pbmb8), and efferocytosis and the resolution of inflammation (Anxa1) (43–45). Taken together, these results show that this set of genes may be responsible for maintaining a reparative phenotype of MDMs.

We next sought to identify significantly differentially expressed genes that may drive MDM phenotype. To this end, we compared the magnitude of gene expression between day 1 (when macrophages are likely to contribute most to brain injury based on our previous work; see ref. 11) and day 3 (when macrophages are likely transitioning to a beneficial phenotype in this model) and, similarly, between day 1 and day 7 (when macrophages are likely fully reparative). We found many differentially expressed genes (Figure 2C) across both comparisons. Interestingly, we found that Axl was significantly upregulated both at day 3 and day 7 compared with day 1, and was the most upregulated gene between days 1 and 7. This suggests, together with the PCA results, that Axl is a critical gene in the changing phenotype of MDMs in the ICH brain. Overall, our transcriptional results suggested a role for efferocytosis in the modulation of the macrophage phenotype in brain after ICH and a potential link between clearance of the hematoma and the resolution of macrophage inflammatory responses.

We then confirmed the transcriptional findings at the protein level and determined the kinetics of expression by MDMs using flow cytometry. MDMs increased cell surface expression of AXL at days 3 and 7 after ICH (Figure 2D). Interestingly, the tyrosine kinase family member MERTK was highly expressed on the MDMs at all time points after ICH. While AXL and MERTK are highly expressed on MDMs, the other family member of the TAM (TYRO3-AXL-MERTK) receptor tyrosine kinases, TYRO3, is predominantly expressed on neurons rather than myeloid cells in the brain after ICH (Supplemental Figure 5). Thus, we hypothesized that the dual expression of AXL and MERTK with similar functions in efferocytosis suggests they might both have important roles in recovery after ICH.

Engulfment of eryptotic erythrocytes decreases macrophage proinflammatory phenotype. Given the gene expression data highlighting a role for efferocytosis during recovery and the high AXL and MERTK expression on macrophages, we next sought to determine whether efferocytosis of the cells comprising the ICH and/or recruited to the perihematomal area could modulate macrophage phenotype. We first asked whether cells in the perihematomal area externalized PtdSer, and if so, which cell types did so. We found that the frequency of PtdSer exposure in the CD45–TER119+ erythrocyte population was much higher than the CD45+TER119– leukocyte population. The number of PtdSer-positive (eryptotic) erythrocytes was approximately 30-fold greater than that in the leukocytes at day 3 after ICH (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Engulfment of eryptotic erythrocytes induces macrophage reparative phenotype. (A) Left: Representative flow cytometry plots of TER119 and CD45 expression from brains at days 1 and 3 after ICH. Population TER119+CD45– and TER119–CD45+ quadrants representing eryptotic erythrocytes and apoptotic leukocytes, respectively, and their percentages are shown. Right: Quantification of absolute number of PtdSer-positive RBCs and WBCs in the brains at days 1 and 3 after ICH. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05 versus day 1 group by Student’s t test. (B) Representative flow cytometry shows LIVE/DEAD–annexin V+ population from non–heat-shocked erythrocytes (0 minutes) and 56°C heat-shocked (HS) erythrocytes (5 minutes), and their percentages are shown. n = 3/group. (C) Top: Representative immunofluorescence images show engulfment of PHK-26–labeled HS erythrocytes (red) in normal and thrombin-stimulated CD11b-positive (green) BMDMs with or without annexin V incubation, with higher magnification of the boxed area in the inset. Bottom: Quantification of n = 3/group; each independent experiment includes 2 technical replicates. *P < 0.05 versus control+HS group; #P < 0.05 versus thrombin+HS group by Student’s t test. (D) Gene expression for markers of proinflammatory (Tnf and Cd86) and reparative (Hmox1 and Clec7a) phenotypes from BMDMs with or without HS treatment under normal or thrombin-stimulated conditions. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05 versus thrombin group by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) Representative phase contrast images showing control and thrombin-stimulated BMDMs treated with HS and beads, with inset of higher magnification of the boxed area showing engulfment. n = 3/group. (F) Gene expression of Tnf and Cd86 in thrombin-stimulated BMDMs is reduced after HS but not bead treatment. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05 versus control group; #P < 0.05 versus thrombin group by Student’s t test. An.V, annexin V; B, beads; C, control; T, thrombin.

We next asked whether engulfment of erythrocytes was dependent on PtdSer. We used in vitro stimuli that would replicate the initial macrophage inflammatory response to the complex milieu after ICH in vivo. This was achieved using a thrombin preparation that contained small amounts of LPS, as high-purity thrombin did not recapitulate the macrophage phenotype observed in vivo (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). This finding is consistent with previous work demonstrating that both thrombin and TLR4 activation are critical initiators of the inflammatory response after ICH (30, 46–51). After stimulation, bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were incubated with fluorescently labeled heat-shocked erythrocytes that externalized PtdSer (Figure 3B). Both thrombin-stimulated and unstimulated BMDMs engulfed erythrocytes; however, thrombin-stimulated BMDMs demonstrated less erythrophagocytosis than control BMDMs (Figure 3C). Importantly, the addition of annexin V as a competitive inhibitor of PtdSer-receptor interactions inhibited erythrophagocytosis, showing that the erythrophagocytosis is largely dependent on PtdSer (Figure 3C).

Next we asked whether engulfment of eryptotic erythrocytes induced changes in the phenotype of the stimulated macrophages. Erythrophagocytosis decreased proinflammatory markers Tnf and Cd86 and increased reparative markers heme oxygenase-1 (Hmox1) and dectin-1 (Clec7a) (Figure 3D). These effects were similar to the transcriptional changes in macrophages observed in vivo between days 1 and 3, when the hematoma is beginning to be cleared. To further determine whether erythrophagocytosis was specifically needed for the change in macrophage responses or if nonspecific phagocytosis would induce the same changes, stimulated BMDMs were incubated with eryptotic erythrocytes or carboxylate beads for 24 hours (Figure 3E). The gene expression of Tnf and Cd86 did not decrease in the BMDMs that engulfed beads (Figure 3F), demonstrating that signaling specific to erythrophagocytosis is necessary to reduce macrophage inflammatory gene expression.

Axl and Mertk deficiency reduces erythrophagocytosis and alternative activation in macrophages. Once we determined that macrophage erythrophagocytosis directly modulated macrophage phenotype and was dependent on PtdSer, we next sought to determine whether AXL and MERTK were PtdSer receptors involved in this process. WT and Axl–/– Mertk–/– (AM DKO) BMDMs were stimulated and then exposed to eryptotic erythrocytes. AM DKO BMDMs engulfed significantly fewer erythrocytes than WT BMDMs in both the stimulated and control conditions (Figure 4, A and B), indicating a critical role for these receptors in erythrophagocytosis. In addition, AM DKO BMDMs had reduced Hmox1 expression after erythrocyte incubation (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Axl/Mertk deficiency reduces erythrophagocytosis and macrophage reparative phenotype. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images show engulfment of heat-shocked (HS) PHK-26–labeled erythrocytes (red) in CD11b-positive (green) WT and Axl–/– Mertk–/– double-knockout (AM DKO) BMDMs with or without thrombin stimulation. (B) Bar graph shows reduced erythrophagocytosis in AM DKO BMDMs compared with WT with or without thrombin stimulation. n = 3/group; each independent experiment includes 2 technical replicates. *P < 0.05 versus WT control; #P < 0.05 WT thrombin-stimulated by Student’s t test. (C) Hmox1 expression from WT and AM DKO BMDMs after 6-hour HS, thrombin, or thrombin+HS stimulation. n= 4/group. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus thrombin; †P < 0.05 versus WT by Student’s t test. (D) Hmox1 expression from WT and AM DKO BMDMs after 6-hour cobalt protoporphyrin (Copp) or sulforaphane (SFN) treatment with or without thrombin stimulation. n = 4 /group. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus thrombin by Student’s t test. Throughout, data are the mean ± SD. B, beads; C, control; T, thrombin.

Hmox1 expression is regulated by the transcription factor Nrf2 (52). We therefore examined whether Axl and Mertk deficiency impaired activation of Nrf2 signaling by BMDMs. The pharmacological direct Nrf2 activators cobalt protoporphyrin (CoPP) and sulforaphane (SFN) were able to induce Hmox1 upregulation equally in WT and AM DKO BMDMs (Figure 4D), confirming that the failure to upregulate Hmox1 was not due to disruption of the Nrf2/heme oxygenase-1 axis in AM DKO BMDMs. Rather, reduced erythrophagocytosis likely mediates the lower Hmox1 expression in the AM DKO BMDMs. Taken together, these results indicate that AXL and MERTK are critical for the efferocytosis of eryptotic erythrocytes and subsequent modulation of macrophage phenotype.

Axl/Mertk deficiency exacerbates ICH outcomes and reduces macrophage reparative phenotype. To determine if AXL and MERTK-mediated erythrophagocytosis was important in vivo, ICH was induced in WT and AM DKO mice. We utilized MRI to quantify hemorrhage volumes in the brains at day 7 after ICH. Consistent with our findings of reduced erythrophagocytosis in the AM DKO BMDMs in vitro, the AM DKO mice had larger residual cerebral hematomas after ICH induction (Figure 5A). We then confirmed this finding histologically by Perls’ staining to detect ferrous iron deposition at this subacute stage after ICH. Compared with the WT mice, iron-positive cells were increased in the hemorrhagic tissue of AM DKO mice (Figure 5B). Meanwhile, AM DKO mice had more severe functional deficits than the WT animals at day 7 after ICH (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Axl/Mertk deficiency impedes ICH brain recovery and reduces macrophage reparative phenotype. (A) Left: Representative T 2 -weighted MR images and R 2 maps delineating hematoma in the WT and Axl–/– Mertk–/– double-knockout (AM DKO) brains on day 7 after ICH show increased hemorrhage volume in the AM DKO mice. The hemorrhage in gray matter is shown in red and in white matter is shown in yellow. Total hematoma volume quantified in right panel, n =10/group. *P < 0.05 versus WT group by Student’s t test. (B) Representative Perls’ staining image shows iron deposition from WT and AM DKO coronal brain sections at day 7 after ICH. Dotted lines mark the needle track. (C) Cylinder test results from WT and AM DKO mice at days 1, 3, and 7 after ICH. n = 11 for WT and n = 10 for AM DKO. *P < 0.05 versus WT group by 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) Left: Representative histogram shows PKH-26–labeled RBC signal in monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) from control and WT and AM DKO ICH chimeras at day 3 after ICH. Right: Quantification of percentage of PKH-26–labeled RBC expression in MDMs. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05 versus WT chimeras by Student’s t test. (E) Left: Representative histograms show heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), CD36, and TNF expression in the MDMs from brains of WT and AM DKO chimeras on day 7 after ICH, with quantifications in the right panels. n = 14 for WT chimeras and n = 15 for AM DKO chimeras. *P < 0.05 versus WT chimeras by Student’s t test. (F) Cylinder test in WT and AM DKO chimeras at days 1, 3, and 7 after ICH. n = 14 for WT chimeras and n = 15 for AM DKO chimeras. *P < 0.05 versus WT chimeras group by 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. NS, no significant difference.

AXL and MERTK are expressed on both hematopoietic cells as well as multiple cell types in the CNS (53). We created bone marrow–chimeric mice in which WT (CD45.1) hosts were irradiated and the hematopoietic system reconstituted with either AM DKO or WT (CD45.2) bone marrow. We then modeled ICH by autologous blood injection in which the erythrocytes had been prelabeled with a fluorescent dye prior to injection. Mice were sacrificed at day 3 after ICH to quantify erythrophagocytosis by macrophages in vivo by flow cytometry. In line with our in vitro BMDM and in vivo MRI findings of diminished erythrophagocytosis in the absence of AXL and MERTK, AM DKO MDMs had reduced erythrophagocytosis in the perihematomal brain (Figure 5D). At day 7 after ICH induction, MDMs isolated from the perihematomal tissue of AM DKO bone marrow chimeras had decreased levels of heme oxygenase-1 and CD36 expression. There was no difference in TNF levels in the MDMs (Figure 5E), indicating that other pathways maintain TNF production in vivo. The basal level of CD36 expression did not differ between WT and AM DKO BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that the failure to upregulate CD36 expression was downstream from reduced erythrophagocytosis in the AM DKO MDMs. The functional performance of AM DKO bone marrow chimeras was worse than the WT chimeras at days 3 and 7 after ICH induction (Figure 5F). Together the results indicate that AXL and MERTK on MDMs contribute to erythrocyte clearance from the brain, induce a tissue-specific macrophage reparative phenotype, and subsequent functional recovery after ICH.

Macrophage phenotypic modulation by eryptotic erythrophagocytosis is conserved in human macrophages. To assess the translational relevance of our findings in patients, we first investigated whether human macrophages also phagocytose erythrocytes via PtdSer engagement. Similar to our murine results, the addition of annexin V decreased the engulfment of erythrocytes (Figure 6A). We then determined whether erythrophagocytosis modulated the phenotype of human macrophages after stimulation. Interestingly, the kinetics of the TNF response was much faster in the human macrophages, with robust TNF expression by 3 hours after stimulation and resolution by 14 hours, while the kinetics of the heme oxygenase-1 response was similar to the murine macrophages (Figure 6B). Similar to the murine cells, the engulfment of heat-shocked erythrocytes by stimulated macrophages reduced TNF gene expression and increased HMOX1 expression (Figure 6B). Furthermore, the modulation of macrophage phenotype was dependent on the PtdSer expression of the erythrocytes, as the addition of control erythrocytes that did not express PtdSer did not induce HMOX1 expression or the changes in macrophage inflammatory state (Figure 6C). To further determine whether engulfment of other apoptotic cells induces a reparative macrophage phenotype that benefits hematoma clearance and brain recovery after ICH, thrombin-stimulated macrophages were incubated with apoptotic neutrophils or T cells for 6 hours. Indeed, in agreement with previous findings (20, 54), the addition of apoptotic neutrophils or T cells decreased TNF expression in macrophages; however, HMOX1 expression was not increased by the engulfment of apoptotic leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Thus, the tissue-specific reparative phenotype of macrophages after ICH is dependent on the efferocytosis of eryptotic erythrocytes.

Figure 6 Efferocytosis modulates human MDM phenotype and is associated with ICH recovery in patients. (A) Left: Representative immunofluorescence images show engulfment of PHK-26–labeled control erythrocytes (R) and heat-shocked erythrocytes (HS) (red) in thrombin-stimulated CD11b-positive (green) MDMs with or without annexin V incubation. Right: Quantification of erythrophagocytosis. n = 3/group; each independent experiment includes 3 technical replicates. *P < 0.05 versus thrombin+R; #P < 0.05 versus thrombin+HS by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (B) Gene expression of TNF and HMOX1 in human macrophages after thrombin, HS, and thrombin+HS stimulation for 3, 6, and 14 hours. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05 versus HS group by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C) TNF and HMOX1 gene expression in human macrophages after thrombin, thrombin+R, and thrombin+HS treatment for 3 hours (TNF) and 6 hours (HMOX1). n = 3/ group. *P < 0.05 versus thrombin group by Student’s t test. (D) Representative immunofluorescence images show MERTK (red), IBA1 (green), and AXL (pink) signals in the day 0 and day 3 ICH patient brain sections, with enlarged and merged image of the boxed area shown for colocalization. An.V, annexin V; C, control; T, thrombin.

Patients with ICH recruit AXL+MERTK+ leukocytes to the brain and recovery is associated with efferocytosis. Next we sought to determine whether this process aids in the resolution of the inflammatory response in patients with ICH. Pathological specimens were obtained from 2 patients who died from ICH at different times from onset (Supplemental Figure 9). In the patient who died immediately after onset and thus had limited time for peripheral monocyte recruitment, we found that IBA1-positive cells largely expressed MERTK but not AXL. This is consistent with previous studies that have shown that MERTK is highly expressed in tissue-resident macrophages including microglia (55). In contrast, in the perihematomal tissue of the patient who died 3 days after ICH, we found increased AXL- and MERTK-positive signals that were colocalized with IBA1-positive cells. This observation suggests that AXL and MERTK double-positive macrophages are recruited to the perihematomal brain by day 3 after ICH in patients (Figure 6D).

In inflammatory tissues, AXL and MERTK can be cleaved from the plasma membrane. Higher extracellular levels of soluble receptors could result in reduced responsiveness of the MDMs to AXL and MERTK ligands, either by enhanced cleavage of receptor from the cell surface directly limiting the cell surface availability of the receptor or by cleaved receptor acting as a soluble decoy receptor directly competing for the ligands GAS6 and PROS. Interestingly, in the murine model, we found greater soluble AXL (sAXL) than sMERTK in the perihematomal tissues (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C) and in the thrombin-stimulated BMDM culture medium (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). Elevated sAXL was also detected in the perihematomal tissue on day 3 (Supplemental Figure 10F) and in serum on days 3–28 (Supplemental Figure 10G) after ICH. Notably, when we induced ICH of varying severities, we found that sAXL in serum was directly correlated with functional disability after ICH at day 3 (Supplemental Figure 10H). This murine work demonstrates that AXL and MERTK are differentially cleaved after ICH and that the cleavage of AXL may impact recovery.

We next determined whether sAXL levels in patient plasma could give insight into recovery pathways activated after human ICH. In a prospective cohort study, we collected clinical data, plasma sAXL at 72 hours after ICH onset, and functional outcomes for 1 year. The characteristics of the cohort are shown in Table 1. There was no association of sAXL levels at 72 hours after ICH onset with patient age, ICH volume, warfarin use at ICH onset, or ICH score, the most commonly used prognostic score in clinical practice (56). We also found no association of sAXL at 72 hours with initial stroke severity as measured by the NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score (Supplemental Figure 11), which differed from our results in the murine model, and likely reflects the multitude of patient factors that contribute to clinical severity. Strikingly, we found that elevations in plasma sAXL (and not sMERTK) were independently associated with poor functional outcome at 1 year after ICH even after adjustment for prognosis by the ICH score (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 1). Overall, the human data support the notion that efferocytosis is an important mediator of the resolution of inflammation in ICH patients.

Table 1 Characteristics of the patient cohort