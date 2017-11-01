Mutations in signal recognition particle SRP54 cause syndromic neutropenia with Shwachman-Diamond–like features

Clinical characteristics of patients. The clinical features of the 3 patients are summarized in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92876DS1). Patient AII.1 was a white male and the second child of healthy nonconsanguineous parents (Figure 1A). The patient was born after a full-term, uneventful pregnancy and presented with neonatal transitory respiratory distress, hypotonia, and central apneas. Morphological examination of the newborn revealed small size (–1.5 SD), low weight (–1.5 SD), an occipito-frontal circumference (OFC) of +1.5 SD, low-set, asymmetric ears, thinning hair, frontal angioma, mandibular microretrognathism, a high-arched palate, small teeth, and a pectus carinatum — a series of symptoms that are all uncommon in typical SDS patients. Complete blood counts in the first week of life showed severe neutropenia (0.28 × 109/l and then 0 × 109/l). Hemoglobin (15.8 g/dl) and platelet (265 × 109/l) counts were normal. He received granulocyte-CSF (G-CSF) injections, with no effect on neutrophil counts. A bone marrow smear was hypocellular and showed hypoplasia in the neutrophil lineage with retarded granulocyte maturation. Moreover, numerous cytoplasmic vacuoles were observed in myeloblasts, promyelocytes, and apoptotic cells of the granulocyte lineage (Supplemental Figure 1A). Of note, none of the erythroblasts contained vacuoles, and Perls’ staining revealed no ring sideroblasts, thus excluding Pearson syndrome. Furthermore, iron was detected in macrophages using the Prussian blue reaction. To definitively exclude a mitochondrial DNA disorder (i.e., Pearson syndrome), whole mitochondrial DNA analysis was performed using next-generation sequencing, which revealed no pathogenic mutations or rearrangements (Supplemental Figure 2). The patient’s lymphocyte immunophenotype results and serum Ig levels were normal. There were no alloimmunizations against neutrophils or granulocyte-specific antigens. Cardiac ultrasound showed large interauricular and interventricular septal defects. The cerebral MRI was normal. At 6 months of age, the patient had feeding difficulties and diarrhea. His weight, height, and OFC were 6.5 kg (–1.5 SD), 63 cm (–1.5 SD), and 45 cm (+1.5 SD), respectively. Stool analysis revealed very low elastase levels (<15 μg/g of stool; reference value: >200 μg/g of stool). Fatty infiltration of the pancreas was documented by CT (Supplemental Figure 3A). Blood levels of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K were very low. At 11 months of age, the patient’s ventricular and atrial septal defects required surgery. Severe neutropenia led to infections including acute ethmoiditis and perianal abscesses. At 4 years of age, the patient underwent genoidentical allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) without major complications. His hematologic reconstitution was uneventful. The patient showed psychomotor developmental delay and autistic behavior. At 6 years of age, he continues to receive lipase substitution (see Supplemental Table 1). Direct sequencing of the SBDS gene was performed using genomic DNA isolated from pretransplantation peripheral blood cells and failed to identify any mutations, as did panel sequencing of all known IBMFS genes. Comparative genome hybridization (CGH) also excluded pathogenic structural variants and copy number variations (CNVs) throughout the genome, including inside and in the vicinity of SBDS.

Figure 1 Heterozygous SRP54 mutations identified in 3 families with syndromic neutropenia and SDS-like features. (A) Pedigrees of the 3 families. Black symbols indicate affected individuals; asterisks indicate subjects who underwent exome sequencing. The mutational status of the SRP54 gene is indicated as WT and mutated (MT). (B) Sample sequence traces showing WT and mutant sequences for each family. (C) Protein sequence conservation among species. (D) Domain structure of the SRP54 GTPase with its N, G, and M domains. The positions of SRP GTPase-specific motifs, the I-box, and the conserved nucleotide-binding elements (G1–G5) are indicated in orange, gray, and blue, respectively. The mutated residues are shown in red.

Patient BII.1 was a 1-year-old white girl who was the only child of healthy nonconsanguineous parents (Figure 1A). At birth, her weight, height, and OFC were 3.26 kg (0 SD), 45.5 cm (–2 SD), and 32.5 cm (–1 SD), respectively. She had no dysmorphic features. Repeated blood counts revealed severe neutropenia (e.g., 0.02 × 109/l), while her other blood parameters were normal, including fetal hemoglobin, cupremia, lymphocyte immunophenotyping, and Ig levels. No alloimmunization against granulocytes was found. Cerebral MRI as well as abdominal and cardiac ultrasound imaging results were normal. Her fecal elastase level was very low (<15 μg/g of stool; reference value: >200 μg/g of stool). Abdominal CT showed a fatty infiltration of the pancreas (Supplemental Figure 3B). At 6 months of age, the patient presented with facial cellulitis and ethmoiditis. She was given G-CSF without success. At 1 year of age, she underwent unrelated cord blood transplantation. Pretransplantation clinical examination revealed small stature (69 cm; –2 SD), low weight (8.5 kg; –0.5 SD), and an OFC of 48 cm (+1 SD) (Supplemental Table 1). No overt developmental delay or psychomotor retardation was observed before she passed away at 16 months of age (see below). A blood cell count revealed a total absence of neutrophils. Her other blood count parameters were normal. Anomalies similar to those in patient AII.1 were observed in the bone marrow smear of this patient, who also had no ring sideroblasts and no mitochondrial DNA anomalies (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2). Her ferritin level was normal (37 μg/l). Other cell lineages were normal. HCT and hematopoietic reconstitution were uneventful. Two months after transplantation, the patient developed multiorgan failure, which rapidly led to death. Postmortem pathology showed severe veno-occlusive disease. Direct sequencing of the sbds gene (and panel sequencing of all other IBMFS genes) using genomic DNA isolated from pretransplantation peripheral blood cells failed to identify any mutations. No pathogenic structural variants were detected via CGH array, as was the case with the previous patient.

Patient CII.1 was a Hispanic boy and the second child of healthy nonconsanguineous parents (Figure 1A), who was born after a full-term, uneventful pregnancy. His birth weight was 3.24 kg (25th percentile), and no dysmorphic features or bony abnormalities were visible. He did not have any feeding or gastrointestinal problems. At 2 years of age, he was diagnosed with language delay and autism spectrum disorder. At the same time, he was noted as having anemia (hemoglobin 10.5 g/dl) with normal iron stores and neutropenia (0.76 × 109/l). At 4 years of age, the patient was referred to the hematology clinic for evaluation of mild anemia (hemoglobin 9.4–10.5 g/dl), intermittent neutropenia (0.13 × 109/l to 1.88 × 109/l), fevers, and recurrent episodes of mucositis, otitis media, and cellulitis (Supplemental Table 1). Serial complete blood counts showed a cyclical pattern of neutropenia (0 × 109/l to 2.92 × 109/l) lasting 13–15 days. He tested negative for anti-neutrophil antibodies as well as for mutations in an IBMFS gene panel that included SBDS (the analysis was performed using genomic DNA extracted from peripheral blood) (Supplemental Table 1). His initial bone marrow evaluation at 4 years of age showed 80% cellularity with a maturation arrest at the myelocyte stage, while other cell lineages were normal (as reported in the patient’s medical records; images not available). At 8 years of age, he was started on G-CSF at 5 mcg/kg every other day, with improvement in anemia, neutrophil counts, mucositis, and infections. His early growth parameters showed height and weight in the 13th percentile, and these improved, reaching the 30th percentile with G-CSF therapy. He continues to do well on G-CSF therapy and is now 18 years of age.

In summary, all 3 patients presented with neutropenia associated with a host of various other symptoms, including exocrine pancreatic deficiency (2 of 3 patients) and/or autistic behavior (documented in 2 of 3 patients; not assessable in the third, patient BII.1, due to early death), along with a host of other morphological abnormalities and/or bone marrow morphology that are not typically observed in classical SDS (Supplemental Table 1). All 3 patients were negative for any mutations in all known IBMFS genes, including SBDS.

Identification of a candidate gene. Prior to exome sequencing, sbds single point mutations were excluded in all 3 cases using Sanger sequencing of all coding exons. SBDS CNVs/structural variants were also excluded using CGH microarray analysis, as were mutations in other IBMFS genes using panel sequencing. In the index family (family A) (Figure 1A), exome sequencing was performed in patient AII.1 and his healthy parents. Variants of the index case were ranked on the basis of coding region sequence effect, frequency in public databases, and absence in healthy parents (other modes of transmission were excluded beforehand). A single de novo c.677G>A (p.G226E) missense mutation in the srp54 (signal recognition particle 54 kDa) gene remained after these filtering steps (Table 1 and Figure 1B). A total of 84 additional sbds-negative potential SDS patients were screened for mutations in srp54 using Sanger sequencing and/or WES. The inclusion criteria included SBDS-negative SDS patients and other patients with molecularly undiagnosed severe congenital neutropenia as well as other IBMFSs. This exploratory cohort was composed of the following data sets: (a) Thirty-four patients from the North American Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Registry and local US Bone Marrow Failure Registries, including thirty-three with neutropenia and/or bone marrow failure and one with no cytopenias. Steatorrhea or abnormal exocrine pancreatic function was noted in 18 of these patients, and failure to thrive was noted in 16 of them. (b) Twenty SBDS-negative patients were included from the Hacettepe Bone Marrow Failure Center (Ankara, Turkey). Of these, 10 had neutropenia and/or bone marrow failure, while 8 had no cytopenias. Steatorrhea or abnormal exocrine pancreatic function was noted in 10 patients, and failure to thrive was noted in 8. (c) Thirty cases were included from a mix of French and European case-by-case referrals. Of the latter cohort, the only available information was the presence of severe congenital neutropenia and/or a clinical SDS phenotype. During the course of this screening, we identified a second family (family B) that harbored a second de novo c.343A>G (p.T115A) missense mutation in SRP54 (Figure 1B and Table 1). To exclude additional candidate genes, we also performed WES of the proband and her parents. Finally, a third family was independently identified at Baylor College of Medicine using trio WES (family C). In this family, we identified a c.349_351del (p.T117del) de novo missense mutation in the SRP54 gene. The variant filtering strategy and the identified variants are summarized in Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 2, respectively. All 3 mutations affected highly conserved amino acids located in the GTPase domain of the protein (Figure 1, C and D). The mutations have deleterious predictive values, as indicated by various bioinformatics analyses (Table 1). In addition, none of the 3 variants was found in the 1000 Genomes database (http://www.internationalgenome.org/1000-genomes-browsers/), the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) Browser (http://exac.broadinstitute.org/), our internal exome database, or various other databases that altogether contain more than 100,000 exomes. All 3 mutations and their de novo nature were validated using Sanger sequencing in all probands and their parents. Finally, the mutations were also validated using Sanger sequencing on genomic DNA extracted from nonhematopoietic cells, i.e., buccal swabs (patient AII.1) and kidney (patient BII.1), thereby confirming the germline nature of these mutations.

Table 1 Details of srp54 sequence alterations in the 3 patients

3D modeling of srp54 mutations. We analyzed the spatial location and predicted functional impact of the 3 identified mutations (p.T115A, p.T117del and p.G226E) using 3D modeling. Figure 2A shows the locations of the 3 affected residues on the structure of SRP54 associated with the SR. The mutated residues are all located around the GTP-binding domain in highly conserved regions (G domain) (20–22). The amino acid change p.G226E, which we observed in family A, is predicted to affect receptor binding, because it would lead to extremely short contacts between E226 in SRP54 and G233, T232, and D43 in the receptor, without major rearrangements of the local protein fold (Figure 2B). This was confirmed by the modification of the electrostatic surface induced by this mutation (Supplemental Figure 5). The mutation p.T115A in family B most likely directly affects GTP binding, because T115 forms an important hydrogen bond with GTP that is lost when the residue is mutated to alanine (Figure 2C). The mutation p.T117del in family C might also impact GTP binding. Residues 115–117 correspond to a threonine triplet. When 1 of these threonines is deleted, the helix structure at Gly113 starts earlier than expected, while the 112–115 region forms extensive H-bonds with the GTP. However, because the region before G113 is a loop region, it is difficult to determine the impact of this mutation on GTP binding (Figure 2D). The p.T117del mutation is therefore likely to have a milder effect than the 2 other mutations (see also below).

Figure 2 Structural impact of SRP54 mutations. (A) Molecular model of the N and G domains of SRP54 (PDB 2j37 chain W) and its SR (FtsY, PDB 1rj9 chain B). SRP54 and SR are in green and pink, respectively. The positions of SRP GTPase-specific motifs and the conserved nucleotide-binding elements (G1–G5) are indicated in orange and blue, respectively. The mutated residues are shown in red. Each partner binds a GTP molecule. (B) Close-up of the WT residue G226 and side-chain modeling of mutant E226. The very short distances between oxygens of E226 of SRP54 (dark red) and D43, T232, and G233 of the receptor (pink) induce repulsive electrostatic forces that perturb the stability of the complex. Assuming a given protein backbone fold, the observed distances of 1.9 to 2.5 Å are indeed lower than those of standard hydrogen bonds between a hydroxyl group and an oxygen atom (2.8 Å). (C) Close-up of the WT residue T115 and side-chain modeling of mutant A115. According to the model, the hydrogen bond between the hydroxyl side chain of T115 and GTP is lost when mutated to A115. This modification most likely impairs GTP binding. (D) Close-up of the WT and structural model of deletion in T117. As residues 115–117 are all threonine the deletion of threonine introduces an earlier start of the helix structure at G113. According to the structural model, residues 113–116 form extensive hydrogen bonds with GTP. The deletion of T117 may affect GTP binding through rearrangements of residues 113–116, but this is difficult to predict.

In vivo and in vitro functional impact of the mutations. The level of SRP54 mRNA in (pretransplantation) bone marrow mononuclear cells from patients AII.1 and BII.1 was 3.6-fold lower than those in healthy bone marrow donors (Figure 3A). We assessed the in vitro GTPase activity of recombinant WT and mutant SRP54 using a malachite green assay. The p.G226E mutation reduced the activity by a factor of 3.5. In the p.T115A mutant, phosphate release was nearly completely abolished, whereas the p.T117del (third patient) mutant showed a clear (although not attaining statistical significance; P = 0.0579), yet moderate, 1.6-fold decrease in enzymatic activity (Figure 3B). This result is consistent with the above-mentioned structural modeling, which also predicted a milder functional impact for this mutation. Finally, when SRP54 was silenced in 2 cell lines (HeLa and HL60), it had no impact on the expression of 2 other proteins known to be mutated in SDS (i.e., SBDS and DNAJC21) (Supplemental Figure 6) or on the mTOR pathway, which was previously linked to SDS pathophysiology (23, 24).

Figure 3 In vivo and in vitro functional impact of SRP54 mutations. (A) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of SRP54 expression in bone marrow cells from patients AII.1 and BII.1 compared with bone marrow cells from healthy controls (see Methods for the source of healthy bone marrow cells). Measurements were performed in triplicate. RQ, relative quantitation. (B) GTPase activity of recombinant WT and mutated SRP54 proteins. Representative Western blot analysis of whole cellular extract of HEK293 cells transiently transfected with a mammalian expression vector containing WT human SRP54 cDNA or the mutated forms (G226E, T115A, and T117del). Western blot analyses were performed with an anti-SRP54 antibody (top lane). Loading controls were performed with an antibody against GAPDH (bottom lane). Graph demonstrates GTPase activity of recombinant WT and mutated SRP54 proteins. Phosphate release was measured with the Sigma-Aldrich ATPase/GTPase Activity Assay Kit (MAK113) using malachite green reagent. Each experiment was repeated 3 times, and error bars indicate the average values with SD. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed t test.

Zebrafish model. The zebrafish is an established model for studying hematopoiesis and development (25, 26). At 26 hours post fertilization (hpf), expression data indicated ubiquitous staining for the zebrafish homolog srp54 (bottom image, Supplemental Figure 7A). Later in development, srp54 expression was more pronounced in the anterior part of the zebrafish (top image, Supplemental Figure 7A). A similar expression pattern has been shown for the zebrafish homolog of the sbds gene at these developmental time points (27). To investigate the role of srp54 in zebrafish embryonic development, we performed in vivo loss-of-function experiments by treating zebrafish embryos with 2 different antisense morpholino oligonucleotides (MOs), to inhibit srp54 pre-mRNA splicing. Both MOs were designed to induce intron retention. We found that transcripts in morphants were indeed misspliced (Supplemental Figure 7B). To analyze the neutrophil numbers in developing zebrafish embryos, control and srp54 MO–injected transgenic Tg(mpx:eGFP) and Tg(lyz:DsRed) fish were first analyzed using flow cytometry, which revealed respectively fewer mpx+ and lyz+ neutrophils in dissociated srp54 morphants than in the control-injected fish, which could be partially rescued by coinjection of human srp54 mRNA (Figure 4) (28). This suggests a conserved functional identity between the 2 orthologs, which is consistent with their high evolutionary conservation (96% sequence identity between zebrafish and human proteins) (Supplemental Figure 8). Following tail fin injury, we further observed fewer numbers of neutrophils migrating to the site of injury in srp54 morphants than in the embryos injected with the control MO (Figure 5, A and B), which again could be rescued by coinjection of human SRP54 mRNA. Time-lapse imaging in double-transgenic embryos further documented both the quantitative reduction in neutrophils — visualized as migrating lyz:DsRed/mpx:eGFP cells — and the chemotaxis defect in response to injury (Figure 5C and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Pancreas development was also impaired upon srp54 knockdown, as shown by altered ptf1a expression at 72 hpf, indicating exocrine pancreatic defects (Figure 6A), while the endocrine pancreas appeared unaltered as monitored by whole-mount ISH (WISH) of insulin-a (insa) (Figure 6B). Both the neutrophil and the pancreas phenotypes were confirmed by mpx and trypsin WISH, which showed reduced numbers of neutrophils (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 9A) and incompletely surrounded islets (Figure 7B) in srp54 morphants versus control MO–injected embryos. We obtained similar results for both phenotypes with a second MO (Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, while injection with human srp54 mRNA was able to rescue the number of neutrophils and their migration capacity (Figure 4, Figure 5, Figure 7A, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) as well as pancreas development in srp54 morphants (Figure 6 and Figure 7B), coinjection of human mutant srp54 RNA, expressing either the p.T115A, the p.G226E, or the p.T117del mutation, did not rescue the neutrophil or the pancreas phenotypes caused by knocking down zebrafish srp54, and in all cases showed phenotypes statistically indistinguishable from those observed in srp54 morphants (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Of note, we found that expression levels of the hematopoietic stem cell genes runx1 and c-myb and the erythrocyte marker globin were not altered by srp54 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B), consistent with the observation that quantitative and qualitative defects in neutrophils were the most prominent hematologic defects. Finally, srp54 knockdown did not affect embryo body length in assays performed up until 5 days after fertilization (Supplemental Figure 11C).

Figure 4 srp54 gene knockdown reduces neutrophils in zebrafish embryos. (A) Flow cytometric quantification of dissociated Tg(mpx:eGFP) (left) and Tg(lyz:DsRed) embryos (right) at 52 hpf, respectively. Percentages of positive fluorescence in dissociated control–injected, srp54 MO–injected, and MO plus hSRP54 mRNA–coinjected transgenic embryos are shown. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD. (B) Representative images of control-, srp54 MO–, and srp54 MO plus 100 pg hSRP54 mRNA–injected Tg(mpx:eGFP) and Tg(lyz:DsRed) embryos. Lateral views are shown, with anterior to the left, dorsal up. Whole embryo size: 3.1 mm; original magnification for insets, x2 (images were taken with a x5 objective on a Leica DM 2000 LED microscope). A minimum of 4 biological replicate experiments with at least 5 embryos per group in each biological replicate experiment were performed. hSRP54, human SRP54.

Figure 5 srp54 gene knockdown reduces neutrophil chemotaxis in zebrafish embryos. (A and B) Tail fin wounding experiments and detection of neutrophils using anti-mpx immunostaining (A) and Tg(lyz:DsRed) embryos (B), respectively. Shown are representative images and corresponding quantitation of neutrophils, indicating reduced numbers at the wound in srp54 morphants compared with control-injected or srp54 MO plus hSRP54 mRNA–coinjected embryos. Dotted lines indicate the localization of the wound. Graphs summarize the counts of all visible neutrophils in the region of the wound and, respectively, the percentages of migrating neutrophils to the wound region (neutrophils at the wound relative to total numbers in the tail region, from the yolk sac extension to the tip of the wounded tail). Arrows indicate downregulation (↓) or rescued phenotype (↑) for each gene. Numbers indicate the sum of embryos with the respective phenotype/total number of embryos analyzed. Data from 3 biological replicates with 2 or more animals per group for each individual biological replicate experiment are shown. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD. (C) Still images of confocal time-lapse live imaging of tail fin amputation in Tg(mpx:eGFP lyz:DsRed) transgenic embryos. Shown are 3 representative time points for control-injected and spr54 MO–injected transgenic embryos, in which the migration of double-positive neutrophils to the wound area was visible over time. For each time point, merged images are shown. Dotted lines indicate the localization of the wound. Scale bars: 100 μm (A–C).

Figure 6 Effects of srp54 gene knockdown on pancreas development in zebrafish embryos. (A) Confocal images of control-injected, MO-injected, and MO plus 100 pg hSRP54 mRNA–injected transgenic Tg(ptf1a:Gal4 UAS:Kaede) embryos at 72 hpf. Lateral views are shown, with anterior to the left, dorsal up. Arrows indicate downregulation (↓) or rescued expression (↑) for each gene. The red boxed area corresponds to 300 µm (confocal images were taken with a ×10 objective). Original magnification, ×3, for the images below, which show enlarged views of the red boxed area. (B) WISH of insa at 72 hpf in control-injected, MO-injected and MO plus 100 pg hSRP54 mRNA–injected embryos. Dorsal views are shown, with anterior to the left. Shown are representative images from 3 biological replicate experiments with 4 or more embryos per group for each individual biological replicate experiment. Embryo size depicted: 1.75 mm (whole embryo size is 3.5 mm); original magnification of insets, ×2 (images were taken with a ×5 objective on a Leica DM 2000 LED microscope). The graphs below each panel in A and B display the percentages of embryos with normal versus decreased expression in all embryos analyzed across the biological replicates. Numbers indicate the amount of embryos with the respective phenotype/total number of embryos analyzed. ***P < 0.001, by Fisher’s exact test.