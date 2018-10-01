Inhibition of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor/polyamine biosynthesis axis suppresses multiple myeloma

AHR is a direct transcriptional activator of ODC1 and AZIN1. ODC1 and AZIN1 have been shown to have protumorigenic functions (12–14), and anti-polyamine agents have long been under consideration as chemotherapeutic agents, although none is currently in clinical use (2). Thus, a therapeutic strategy aimed at the simultaneous inhibition of ODC1 and AZIN1 may prove beneficial. To identify potential transcriptional regulators of ODC1 and AZIN1, human and mouse promoter regions for these genes (from 5,000 bp upstream of the transcription start site [TSS] to the 5′-UTR) were aligned using CONREAL (Conserved Regulatory Elements Anchored Alignment, http://conreal.genomes.nl/) software. A minimal threshold value of 0.9 for the 2 relative scores provided by the program was applied, which resulted in the identification of 38 and 29 transcription factors potentially binding to AZIN1p and ODC1p, respectively, out of which 16 were found to be in common between the 2 genes (Figure 1A). One of these transcription factors was AHR (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI70712DS1). This in silico–based prediction was confirmed by interrogating a second publically available tool, the Gene Promoter Miner (GPMiner, http://gpminer.mbc.nctu.edu.tw/about.htm). To test whether AHR regulates AZIN1 and ODC1, we first used normal human fibroblasts (WI-38) as cells with the least perturbed signaling pathways.

Figure 1 AHR controls ODC1 and AZIN1 transcription. (A) Predicted transcription factors binding AZIN1 and ODC1 promoters. (B) Extracts from WI-38 cells expressing empty vector control (Ctrl) or CA-AHR probed by immunoblotting for AZIN1 and ODC1. (C) RNA from cells as in B probed in qRT-PCR with the indicated primers and probes. Data represent the average ± SEM of 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (D) Schematic of conserved (black circles) or partially conserved (shaded circle) AHR binding sites in the indicated promoters. Hs, Homo sapiens; Mm, Mus musculus. (E) WI-38 DNA was immunoprecipitated with control (IgG) or AHR-specific antibodies and probed in qRT-PCR with primers for the CYP1a1 promoter (positive control), regions in AZIN1 and ODC1 promoters described in D, or GMPR (negative control). Luciferase activity for the AZIN1 and ODC1 promoter regions described in D with increasing amounts of CA-AHR (F) or BaP (G). The XRE-luc plasmid was used as a control. Data represent the average ± SEM of 2 independent experiments performed in duplicate. (H) Cell extracts of WI-38 cells expressing control shRNA (Ctrl-sh) or 2 independent shRNAs against AHR (sh1 and sh2) probed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (I) RNA from cells as in H probed in qRT-PCR with the indicated primers and probes. Data represent the average ± SEM of 4 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (J) Polyamine content in cells as in H. Data represent the average ± SEM of 4 independent experiments. (K) Extracts of WI-38 cells treated for 2 hours with DMSO or 20 μM CH223191 probed by immunoblotting for AZIN1 and ODC1. (L) RNA from cells as in K probed in qRT-PCR with the indicated primers and probes. Data represent the average ± SEM of 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (M) Polyamine content in WI-38 cells treated with CH223191 for 48 hours. Data represent the average ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. AZI, AZIN1 ; CYP, CYP1a1; ODC, ODC1; TiP, TiPARP; Spd, spermidine; Put, putrescine; Spm, spermine.

Ectopic expression of a constitutively active AHR, CA-AHR, whose transcriptional activity is ligand independent (45), resulted in the induction of both AZIN1 and ODC1 at the protein and mRNA levels (Figure 1, B and C). Two established AHR targets, CYP1a1 (46) and TiPARP (47), were used as positive controls (Figure 1C). Human and mouse promoters for ODC1 and AZIN1 contained XREs that were conserved between species (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A). We performed ChIP assays using a commercially available antibody against AHR and primers flanking these putative AHR binding sites (Figure 1D), as well as primers flanking the AHR binding site in the CYP1a1 promoter (positive control), or primers flanking a non-XRE promoter (GMPR, negative control). Significant DNA enrichment was detected in AHR- versus IgG-precipitated material, with primers corresponding to the promoters of CYP1a1, AZIN1 (AZ1 no. 1 and AZ1 no. 2), and ODC1, while no enrichment was detected at the negative control promoter (Figure 1E).

XRE-containing regions from AZIN1p or ODC1p were subcloned into pGL3-promoter or pGL3-basic luciferase reporter plasmids, respectively. HEK293FT cells transfected in parallel with the above constructs were either cotransfected with increasing amounts of CA-AHR expression vector (Figure 1F) or treated with the established AHR ligand agonist benzo-a-pyrene (BaP) (16, 48) (Figure 1G). A plasmid expressing the luciferase gene under the control of XRE (XRE-luc) (49) was used as a positive control. Vectors containing either of the AZIN1p sites or the ODC1p site were responsive to AHR activation in a dose-dependent manner, as was seen with the XRE-luc vector. As ODC1 is also a well-established target of MYC (8, 9) and MYC itself has been shown to potentially be a target of AHR (50–54), we extended the sequence of ODC1p in the above construct to include MYC binding elements, either WT or mutated, to abrogate binding. We performed luciferase reporter assays as described above. The presence of MYC binding sites, WT or mutated, did not significantly affect luciferase activity induction, suggesting that MYC does not influence this regulation (Supplemental Figure 1B).

In reciprocal experiments, 2 different shRNAs against AHR (sh1 and sh2) were transduced into WI-38 cells, along with a control shRNA (Ctrl-sh). When compared with control cells, AHR-depleted cells had decreased protein and RNA levels for both AZIN1 and ODC1 (Figure 1, H and I). Importantly, AHR depletion resulted in an approximately 40% to 70% decrease of the 3 major mammalian polyamines putrescine, spermidine, and spermine (Figure 1J).

To test whether pharmacological inhibition of AHR would recapitulate the loss-of-function studies, we treated WI-38 cells with the commercial AHR antagonist CH223191 (55). Consistent with the above data, we observed that treatment with CH223191 suppressed mRNA and protein levels of ODC1 and AZIN1 (Figure 1, K and L) and polyamine amounts (Figure 1M). Together, these data strongly suggest that targeting the AHR may represent a novel anti-polyamine strategy.

CLF is an AHR antagonist. AHR has long been recognized as an attractive target for therapy (56, 57), and clinical trials for AHR agonists (aminoflavone) (58–61) or antagonists (StemRegenin 1) (62, 63) have been attempted; however, these trials were terminated before completion or withdrawn, partly because of excessive toxicity (64). Thus, we sought to identify small molecules that may be unrecognized AHR antagonists to use as anti-polyamine therapies. We queried the NextBio Pharmaco-Atlas Gene Expression database (www.nextbio.com) for compounds that had resulted in the downregulation of AZIN1 or ODC1 expression, with a score of at least 50 given by the database (range, 0–100), and focused on substances for which the molecular mechanism of action was classified as unknown.

The resulting 23 compounds were further filtered to exclude molecules with known high toxicity (Supplemental Table 1). This limited our set to 10 potential compounds. Three of these agents have been reported in separate high-throughput studies to concomitantly affect the levels of AZIN1 or ODC1 mRNA and classical markers of AHR signaling (CYP1a1, CYP1b1, or TiPARP): CLF, a lipophilic riminophenazine antibiotic used in the treatment of leprosy (65–67); harmol (Har), a β-carboline indoleamine alkaloid found in the plant from the genus Peganum (68); and fenofibrate (FF), a PPARα agonist used to lower cholesterol levels (69, 70).

We treated WI-38 cells with increasing doses of each agent and found that only CLF demonstrated robust reductions in ODC1 and AZIN1 levels in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2A), which was comparable to the effects of CH223191 (Figure 1K).

Figure 2 CLF is an AHR antagonist. (A) Extracts of WI38 cells treated for 2 hours with increasing concentrations of CLF, Har, or FF probed in the immunoblot for AZIN1 and ODC1. (B) Cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of WI38 cells treated for 2 hours with DMSO, 4 μM CLF, or 20 μM CH223191 resolved in the immunoblot and probed for AHR. Tubulin and TBP were used as positive controls. Quantification of band intensity was performed with ImageJ (NIH). (C) WI38 cells treated as in B and immunostained for AHR (red), DNA (Hoechst-33342, blue), and actin (phalloidin, green). Images are representative of 2 independent experiments. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Luciferase activity assay of HEK293FT cells transduced with XRE-luc, with increasing concentrations of BaP and DMSO, 4 μM CLF, or 20 μM CH223191. Data represent the average ± SEM of 2 independent experiments performed in duplicate. (E) Cytosolic fractions of Hepa 1c1c7 cells preincubated with vehicle or 16 nM TCDD and increasing concentrations of CLF or CH223191, and then incubated with XRE-containing biotinylated oligonucleotides and resolved on native gels. Protein-DNA complexes were visualized with a chemiluminescence system. (F) RNA from WI-38 cells treated for 2 hours with DMSO or 4 μM CLF probed in qRT-PCR with the indicated primers and probes. Data represent the average ± SEM of 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (G) Polyamine content in WI38 cells treated with 4 μM CLF for 48 hours. Data represent the average ± SEM of 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) Proliferation of WI38 cells expressing empty vector (Ctrl) or CA-AHR, with increasing concentrations of CLF over time. Control cells were supplemented with 10 μM spermidine and 1 mM aminoguanidine. IC 50 values were determined using GraphPad Prism. Data represent the average of 2 experiments performed in quadruplicate. **P < 0.001, by extra sum-of-squares F test using GraphPad Prism.

Immunoblot analysis of WI-38 cells treated with vehicle (DMSO), CH223191, or CLF revealed that treatment with either drug reduced the nuclear content of AHR, promoting its accumulation in the cytoplasm (Figure 2B). We obtained similar results with immunostaining of WI-38 cells treated as above (representative images are shown in Figure 2C).

We transfected HEK293FT cells with the XRE-luc vector and treated them with increasing concentrations of BaP, which resulted in a dose-dependent increase in luciferase activity that was blunted by concomitant treatment with either CH223191 or CLF (Figure 2D), indicating that CLF inhibits AHR signaling.

Next, we used an established EMSA-based approach with cytosolic fractions of mouse hepatoma (Hepa 1c1c7) cells, as under these experimental conditions murine AHR is more stable than the human counterpart (55). Cytosolic extracts were preincubated with the canonical AHR ligand 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin (TCDD) (16, 48) in the presence of increasing amounts of CH223191 or CLF, and the ability of AHR to bind DNA was assessed using a biotinylated double-stranded probe containing a single XRE motif. We found that both CH223191 and CLF were able inhibit TCDD-induced AHR-oligonucleotide complex formation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2E), suggesting that CLF can prevent the binding of AHR to DNA. At the same time, CLF did not seem to interfere with TCDD-induced AHR binding to its dimerizing partner ARNT, but it reduced basal AHR-ARNT complex formation, as evidenced by co-IP experiments in WI-38 cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). Although the exact mechanisms are unknown, this could be due to an increased retention of AHR in an inactive state through enhanced binding with the hsp90 complex.

CLF treatment reduced, in a dose-dependent manner, the binding of AHR to the promoters of CYP1a1, AZIN1, and ODC1 (Supplemental Figure 1D). Furthermore, we performed ChIP assays in WI-38 control cells, WI-38 cells treated with CLF, or WI-38 cells transduced with AHR-specific shRNAs with antibodies against RNA polymerase II (RNApol II), histone H3 acetylated at lysine 9 (H3K9AC, a marker of actively transcribed chromatin), and histone H3 trimethylated at lysine K27 (H3K27Me3, a marker of repressive chromatin and primers flanking the promoter regions described in Figure 1D). CLF treatment and AHR knockdown (KD) concordantly reduced the ability of RNApol II to bind to these promoters, as compared with the control. Concomitantly, the levels of H3K9AC and H3K27Me3 were decreased and increased, respectively, at the studied promoter regions (Supplemental Figure 1E).

CLF-mediated inhibition of AHR signaling in WI-38 cells decreased the transcription of the AHR targets CYP1a1 and TiPARP as well as AZIN1 and ODC1 (Figure 2F), as was observed with CH223191 treatment (Figure 1K). This was also accompanied by reduced levels of all 3 polyamines (Figure 2G). Loss of the higher polyamines in such a short amount of time suggests that polyamine catabolism may also be increased. The 2 major enzymes of polyamine catabolism are spermine oxidase (SMOX), which converts spermine into spermidine (71, 72), and spermidine/spermine N1-acetyltransferase 1 (SSAT), which acetylates spermine and spermidine, inducing their export from the cell (73, 74). We found that SMOX protein levels were slightly increased by CLF treatment at the 48-hour time point (Supplemental Figure 2A). It is well accepted that SMOX levels and activity are directly proportional (71, 72); thus, these data suggest that oxidation of spermine is slightly increased in response to CLF. The SSAT protein is extremely unstable and cannot be detected by immunoblotting unless stabilized by high amounts of polyamines or, pharmacologically, by selective polyamine analogs (75); thus, as a readout for SSAT levels and activity, we measured the amount of acetylated polyamines in the media. CLF treatment increased the secretion of acetylated polyamines by approximately 2-fold (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that this is another mechanism that contributed to the rapid loss of the increased polyamines.

Polyamine depletion suppresses cell proliferation (3, 6). Thus, we assessed the proliferation of WI-38 cells in response to increasing amounts of CLF and in the presence of CA-AHR overexpression or spermidine supplementation. Both treatments resulted in a 2.3- to 4.4-fold increase in the CLF IC 50 (1.8 μM in control vs. 4.1 μM in spermidine and 7.9 μM in CA-AHR; Figure 2H).

The above data, in conjunction with the notion that the CLF structure fits the broad description of AHR ligands (planar, aromatic, and hydrophobic molecules [refs. 16 and 48], and Supplemental Figure 2C), strongly suggest that CLF is an antagonist of AHR and polyamine biosynthesis.

CLF has been previously characterized as an inhibitor of the Kv1.3 channel (40, 76). Since WI-38 cells express detectable amounts of Kv1.3 (Supplemental Figure 2D), we investigated whether Kv1.3 inhibition could account, at least partially, for the observed effects. WI38 cells were treated with the established Kv1.3 inhibitor PSORA-4 (77), which was used in parallel with CLF in previous studies (40, 76). PSORA-4 did not cause any changes in AZIN1 or ODC1 levels (Supplemental Figure 2E), even at a dose of 40 μM, which is double that required for effective inhibition of Kv1.3 in several cell lines (40). Combined with the previous data, these experiments suggest that Kv1.3 inhibition is unlikely to be responsible for the polyamine-inhibiting and growth-suppressing functions of CLF in WI38 cells.

CLF treatment and AHR depletion affect similar pathways. To gain insights into the global transcriptome affected by genetic or pharmacological inhibition of AHR signaling, we performed RNA-sequencing (RAN-seq) in WI-38 cells treated with CLF or transduced with the shAHR constructs described above (Figure 1, H–J). Differential expression (1.5–fold change [FC], adjusted P < 0.05) revealed a strong concordance between genes regulated by individual AHR-targeting shRNAs, suggesting limited off-target binding (Supplemental Figure 2F). Genes regulated by both shRNAs were compared with those coherently affected by CLF treatment. We detected a highly significant overlap between AHR- and CLF-regulated gene sets (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 2G), indicating that both treatments affect similar global expression patterns and pathways. This was further confirmed by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) using the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) (http://www.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/index.jsp) (78, 79) Gene lists were then cross-referenced for enrichment of Gene Ontology (GO) gene sets for GO biological processes and GO molecular functions. All pathways that were affected by AHR depletion or CLF treatment with a FDR below 0.1 were analyzed, and a strong overlap in the enrichment groups was detected (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 2; hypergeometric test P = 1.73 × 10–86). Altogether, these data indicate that AHR depletion and CLF treatment affect similar pathways and confirm that both of them suppress AZIN1 and ODC1.

Figure 3 CLF and AHR work in overlapping pathways. Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes in CLF-treated and AHR-KD WI38 cells. A FC of 1.5 and a P < 0.05 threshold were applied. Black dots indicate no significance, blue dots indicate genes that changed significantly only with CLF treatment, and orange dots indicate genes that changed significantly with both CLF treatment and AHR KD.

CLF suppresses AZIN1, ODC1, and polyamine levels in MM. AHR has been demonstrated to possess tumor suppressor (25, 26) or oncogenic (27, 28, 80) functions, depending on the tumor type. We analyzed AHR expression in relation to patient survival in 26 different cancer data sets (see Methods). AHR levels were significantly associated with survival in 5 of the 26 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4A). In esophageal carcinoma (ESCA) and kidney renal clear-cell carcinoma (KIRC), higher levels of AHR were linked to increased survival rates. In MM, cervical squamous cell carcinoma and cervical and endocervical cancers (CESCs), and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), AHR levels were instead inversely correlated with survival (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Thus, AHR inhibition in the latter 3 malignancies would potentially be beneficial.

Figure 4 CLF inhibits polyamines in MM cells. (A) Survival distribution of patients with MM (GEO GSE4581, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi), separated by AHR expression levels. The cohort consisted of 256 patients, 64 of whom were classified as “high AHR” (average expression value = 340.14) and 192 as “low AHR” (average expression value = 27.45). Statistical analysis was performed with a log-rank test. (B) Cell extracts of the human MM cells MM.1S, RPMI-8226, and U266 were probed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (C) Cell extracts as in B were treated for 2 hours with 2 μM CLF and probed by immunoblotting. Quantification of band intensity was performed with ImageJ. (D) Extracts of MM.1S and 8226 cells were transduced with control shRNA (Ctrl-sh) or 2 independent shRNA against AHR (sh3 and sh4) and probed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (E) Extracts of MM.1S and 8226 cells transduced with empty vector (Ctrl) or CA-AHR were probed by immunoblotting as in D. Quantification of band intensity was performed with ImageJ. (F) Polyamine content in MM.1S and 8226 cells transduced with control or CA-AHR. Data represent the average ± SEM of 4 (MM1.S) or 2 (RPMI-8226) independent experiments. Cell proliferation of MM.1S (G) or 8226 (H) cells transduced with control or CA-AHR and treated for 48 hours with increasing concentrations of CLF. Control cells were supplemented with 10 μM spermidine and 1 mM aminoguanidine. IC 50 values were determined using GraphPad Prism. Viability of MM.1S (I) or RPMI-8226 (J) cells (WT or resistant to BTZ-R) treated with the indicated drugs and doses for 24 hours. Data represent the average ± SEM of 2 experiments performed in duplicate. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001 compared with the untreated control, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (F, I, and J) and sum-of-squares F test with GraphPad Prism (G and H).

We decided to test this hypothesis in MM, an incurable malignancy of bone marrow–resident plasma cells (32), as we already gained extensive experience with this tumor type (81–88). Since our previous data revealed that AHR controls polyamine biosynthesis, we decided to assess the degree to which polyamine biosynthesis gene expression correlates with patient survival. To this end, we created a polyamine biosynthesis score by summing the expression levels of the signature enzymes for polyamine biosynthesis (AZIN1, OAZ1, OAZ2, ODC1, SMS, SRM, and AMD1) as previously described for a different gene expression set (89). We analyzed patient survival in relation to this score. Similar to what we observed for AHR (Figure 4A), patients with a high polyamine biosynthesis score had poorer survival compared with patients with a low score (Supplemental Figure 4B), underlining the importance of polyamine biosynthesis in MM pathogenesis.

We selected 3 human MM cell lines (MM.1S, RPMI-8226, and U266) for further studies. All 3 cell lines expressed similar levels of AZIN1 and ODC1, however, unlike MM.1S and RPMI-8226, the U266 cells did not express AHR protein (Figure 4B). Correspondingly, we found that CLF treatment resulted in decreased AZIN1 and ODC1 protein levels in MM.1S and RPMI-8226 cells, but not in AHR-negative U266 cells (Figure 4C). Additionally, while all 3 cell lines expressed Kv1.3 (Supplemental Figure 2D), inhibition of Kv1.3 with PSORA-4 did not change AZIN1 or ODC1 levels in any of the cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4C).

As with WI-38 cells, shRNA-mediated depletion of AHR or overexpression of CA-AHR in MM.1S and RPMI-8226 cells led to, respectively, a reduction or induction of AZIN1 and ODC1 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 4, D and E). In both cell lines, CLF treatment reduced the levels of all 3 polyamines (Supplemental Figure 4C), which was accompanied by a decrease in cell proliferation rates, as was seen with AHR depletion (Supplemental Figure 4E). Ectopic expression of CA-AHR induced all 3 polyamines in MM.1S and RPMI-8226 cells (Figure 4F) and completely (MM.1S) or partially (RPMI-8226) rescued CLF-induced polyamine depletion (Supplemental Figure 4D). CLF-inhibited proliferation in both cell lines was partially rescued by CA-AHR overexpression or spermidine supplementation (as evidenced by a 1.7- to 2.4-fold increase in the CLF IC 50 in cells treated with spermidine or overexpressing CA-AHR) (Figure 4, G and H). At the highest concentration, CLF caused a modest increase in cell death, which was rescued by spermidine supplementation or CA-AHR expression (Supplemental Figure 4F). CLF treatment did not cause any change in SMOX levels in either cell line (Supplemental Figure 5A) but did induce acetylated polyamines secretion (Supplemental Figure 5B, measured for 8226 cells).

shRNA-mediated depletion of AHR also caused a modest increase in cell death (from 10% to ~25% to 30%, Supplemental Figure 5C), as was seen with CLF treatment (Supplemental Figure 4F). Importantly, ectopic expression of CA-AHR, AZIN1, or ODC1 had a protective effect (Supplemental Figures 5, D–G).

The CLF/AHR axis was further confirmed in 2 additional AHR-expressing MM cell lines (ARH-77 and KMS-11, Supplemental Figure 5, H–J). Addiction to c-MYC in MM has been previously reported (90, 91). ODC1 is a classical MYC target (8, 9), thus, we decided to test whether AHR regulation would also affect MYC. We treated MM.1S, 8226, and KMS-11 cells with CLF for 4 hours and assessed the levels of MYC and ODC1 (as a control for CLF treatment) by immunoblotting. At this time point, we found that ODC1 levels were substantially depleted by CLF, however MYC levels were unaltered. Furthermore, treatment of MM.1S and 8226 cells with CH223191 did not cause any change in MYC levels, whereas CYP1a1 levels were substantially depleted (Supplemental Figure 5L). These results strongly suggest that AHR effects on ODC1 levels are MYC independent.

To confirm that genetic and pharmacological inhibition of AHR affects overlapping pathways in MM cells as it does in WI38 cells, we performed RNA-seq comparison of MM.1S, depleted of AHR or treated with CLF, and differential expression analysis (FC = 1.5, adjusted P < 0.05). As with WI-38 cells (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3), the list of genes affected by AHR depletion or CLF treatment in MM cells also significantly overlapped (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Unbiased GSEA pathway analysis revealed a strong concordance in the pathways affected by each treatment (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 3; hypergeometric test P = 9.79 × 10–13).

BTZ shows high clinical efficacy in patients with MM; however, the occurrence of drug-resistant relapses is a common event (33). We selected BTZ-resistant (BTZ-R) cell populations, which showed no sensitivity to 6 nM BTZ (MM.1S) or 3 nM BTZ (RPMI-8226), whereas a 24-hour treatment with the same doses caused approximately 30% death of the corresponding parental cells. A dose of CLF that caused approximately 30% death of the parental cells also affected the viability of BTZ-R cells, albeit to a slightly lesser degree (Figure 4, I and J), suggesting that resistance to BTZ does not make MM cells less sensitive to CLF, at least not in vitro.

Thus, in MM cells, AHR functions as an important transcriptional activator of the polyamine biosynthetic pathway, whereas CLF antagonizes this activation.

CLF suppresses MM in vivo. To test whether CLF possesses anti-MM efficacy, we first evaluated its effect on MM cell xenografts growing in immunocompromised mice. MM.1S cells were inoculated in both flanks of SCID mice. When the tumors reached a volume of 100 mm3, the animals were randomized into 2 groups and treated with daily i.p. injections of either vehicle or CLF (10 mg/kg). We detected no signs of toxicity or distress using this CLF treatment regimen, in agreement with previously reported data (40, 41). Tumor volume was measured every 5 days over a 3-week period, at which point the animals in the control group were sacrificed. CLF treatment significantly reduced tumor growth on MM.1S xenografts (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 8A). We analyzed 6 tumors per group by immunoblotting and found overall suppression of ODC1 and AZIN1 in the CLF group compared with the control group, as well as downregulation of CYP1a1 expression (Figure 5B). Conversely, we observed that xenografts of MM.1S cells ectopically expressing CA-AHR were resistant to treatment (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 5 CLF inhibits MM xenograft growth. (A) MM.1S cells were inoculated s.c. into both flanks of 4- to 6-week-old female SCID mice. The animals were randomized into 2 groups (6 animals/group) and treated with daily i.p. injections of vehicle in PBS or CLF (10 mg/kg). Tumor volumes were recorded every 5 days. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Protein extracts from 6 tumors/group from A were resolved by immunoblotting and probed for CYP1a1, AZIN1, or ODC1. Growth of MM.1S (C) or RPMI-8226 (D) cell xenografts was monitored as in A. Animals were randomized into 3 treatment groups: PBS, CLF, or BTZ (1 mg/kg, biweekly i.p. injections). Tumor measurement distributions were tested for normality by Shapiro-Wilk test, and the significance of individual comparisons (treated/untreated) were determined by Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction.

To compare the efficacy of CLF and BTZ, MM.1S and RPMI-8226 cells were inoculated into SCID mice, which were randomized for treatment as described above, with the inclusion of a BTZ treatment group as a positive control (1 mg/kg, biweekly i.p. injections) (81, 87). Tumors were measured as described above. Importantly, in both MM1.S- and RPMI-8826–derived xenografts, we found that CLF and BTZ had similar efficacy (Figure 5, C and D).

Next, we evaluated the in vivo effects of CLF in the Vk*MYC mouse model system, an immunocompetent transgenic model in which c-MYC expression is sporadically activated in B cells, causing the spontaneous development of MM with dynamics and features that closely recapitulate those observed in human MM patients (88, 92). Of note, among more than 30 drugs that have been evaluated in clinical trials for MM, 73% of those that induced a response in the Vk*MYC model have been approved for use in the treatment of patients (87, 93)

In a pilot experiment, mice with similar disease burdens (as measured by serum IgG secretion levels; see Figure 6A, week 0) were randomized into 1 of 2 groups and treated with either vehicle in PBS or CLF, as described above. Blood was collected every 7 days to assess IgG levels by ELISA. After 2 weeks of treatment, the CLF-treated mice displayed a significantly decreased disease burden (as evidenced by IgG secretion) (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 CLF suppresses MM burden. (A) 12 Vk*Myc mice with similar disease burdens (day 0) were randomized into 2 groups and treated with vehicle in PBS or CLF (10 mg/kg). Mice were bled once a week, and total murine IgG levels were determined by ELISA. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Nine Vk*Myc mice with similar disease burdens were randomized into 3 treatment groups: PBS, CLF, or BTZ (1 mg/kg, biweekly i.p. injections). Total murine IgG levels were determined as in A. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA.

To further compare the effects of CLF and BTZ, mice with similar disease burdens were selected for a second experiment and randomized into 3 treatment groups (PBS, CLF, or BTZ treatment). Blood was collected every 7 days to assess IgG levels and M-spike by serum protein electrophoresis (SPEP, another indicator of disease burden) (88). As a single agent, we found that CLF was as effective as BTZ at reducing disease burden in mice, as evidenced by both assays (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 9).

Cumulatively, our data demonstrate a role for AHR activation in MM proliferation and survival and suggest that CLF could be an efficient therapeutic intervention for MM patients with detectable levels of AHR, setting the foundation for new studies in this area.