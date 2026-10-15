Insulin sensitivity and mitochondrial homeostasis connect lactation to maternal metabolic health

An estimated 5%–15% of women are unable to produce sufficient breast milk because of inadequate mammary gland development, a condition referred to as “insufficient glandular tissue,” or IGT (1). Early studies describing IGT were limited by a lack of direct assessment of milk production and were conducted in fairly homogenous, healthy patient populations (2). Some of the suspected risk factors for IGT include maternal history of infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, hypertension, thyroid dysfunction, hyperandrogenism, advanced maternal age (AMA; >35 years of age or older), pre-pregnancy obesity, preeclampsia, and breast reduction (3, 4); however, some women experience IGT based on anatomic deficiency without any of the above risk factors (5). Studies using human mammary epithelial cells have demonstrated that insulin signaling regulates mammosphere formation and milk protein gene expression (6), raising the possibility that impaired insulin sensitivity contributes to mammary gland and lactational dysfunction. Indeed, emerging evidence suggests that insulin resistance may play an important role in both IGT and low milk supply (LMS) (7).

Unlike IGT, which reflects inadequate mammary gland development, LMS is a multifactorial clinical condition that may arise from numerous maternal or infant factors. In a recent study of 460 patients in Australia, LMS was reported in a startling 38% of women over a 24-hour measured period of milk production (8). Maternal obesity and AMA have been consistently identified as important risk factors. In a cohort of 609 women, both a BMI greater than 25 and AMA were associated with LMS, while women older than 40 years diagnosed with overweight or obesity experienced a 44% greater incidence of delayed lactogenesis (onset later than 72 hours postpartum) (9). Similarly, women with gestational diabetes have been reported to experience delayed initiation of breastfeeding and LMS (10), further supporting a role for metabolic dysfunction in impaired lactation.

The consequences for LMS extend beyond maternal breastfeeding success. Infants born to women with perceived LMS, based on self-reported 24-hour milk production, exhibit reduced weight-for-length gain during the first four months of life (11). Moreover, women with severe LMS have higher rates of obesity, elevated circulating and milk concentrations of TGF-α, and reduced concentrations of long-chain fatty acids in breast milk (12), suggesting that maternal metabolic health influences both milk quantity and composition.

Despite growing evidence linking obesity and insulin resistance with impaired lactation, the underlying biological mechanisms remain poorly understood. Lactation physiology in general has historically been an understudied area of female and reproductive biology. Although substantially more research has been performed in animal models, comparatively few controlled studies have been performed in women, often due to categorization of pregnant and lactating women as protected participants. Elucidating the mechanisms underlying human mammary gland physiology is challenging because it requires the collection of sensitive biological samples (e.g., breast milk, mammary tissue), and prospective or randomized controlled studies are often difficult to conduct in breastfeeding women. Furthermore, the mechanisms underpinning lactation physiology in various animal models, while informative and conducted under highly controlled conditions, are not fully transferable to humans.

This gap in mechanistic understanding is further highlighted by intervention studies targeting maternal metabolism. For example, treatment with metformin improved milk production in only 20% of women with insulin resistance and LMS (13), indicating that insulin resistance alone cannot explain lactational insufficiency. Collectively, these results suggest that metabolic dysfunction contributes to impaired lactation but that additional mechanisms regulating mammary gland development and function remain to be identified.

In this issue of the JCI, Meng et al. examined the role of insulin resistance in regulating lactation insufficiency in humans using a combination of human milk samples and in vitro mammary epithelial cell models from humans and rodents (14). To date, due to the limitations discussed above, researchers have yet to delineate the biology underpinning IGT and LMS. The work herein highlights the need for mechanistic studies in prospectively controlled animal and in vitro models to determine the true etiologies of IGT and LMS, to better support women affected by these conditions.