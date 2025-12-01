Diabetes research enters the biobank era: searching for the truth in a deep well

In past decades, research on β cell fate in diabetes usually started with hypothesis generation and testing in rodent models and then, if feasible, proceeded to confirmation of key findings in human islets. Trust by some scientists in these rodent-based conclusions and in their own convictions were so “rock solid” that, often, a single experiment in human islets was considered sufficient to “prove” the rodent model findings.

A classic example of this era was the so called “Okamoto Model”; based on experiments in rodent islets exposed to the β cell toxins streptozotocin and alloxan, this model posited that activation of poly(ADP–ribose) synthetase (PARP) and consequent NAD depletion (preventable by nicotinamide) was the central cause of β cell death in type 1 diabetes (T1D) (1, 2). The Okamoto Model laid the foundation for a large double-blind, placebo-controlled trial testing nicotinamide as an approach to prevent T1D in 552 individuals with islet cell antibodies (ICAs) (the ENDIT trial (3)). Unfortunately, the results of this and subsequent trials based on a similar framework were negative (4). By then, it had started to dawn on many scientists that the field faced a phenomenon akin to that described by Thomas Mann in the introduction to his masterpiece “Joseph and His Brothers” (5), discussing the study of ancient history: “And so one runs the risk, when peering down into the well of the past, of seeing at the bottom not the real past … but rather one’s own face” — or, in the present case, one’s own favorite rodent-based hypothesis.

The solution to this conundrum arrived from 2 sides. First, the human genome project enabled the development of tools to comprehensively profile mRNAs and proteins, initially with microarrays, later with RNA-seq, advanced proteomics, and, more recently, spatial transcriptomics and proteomics. Use of genome-based tools shifted thinking from the traditional “one gene, one protein, one disease” view to understanding that complex conditions, such as β cell failure in diabetes, often result from perturbed gene and protein networks. Second, American and European initiatives, such as the Network for Pancreatic Organ Donors with Diabetes (nPOD, https://npod.org/) (6), Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP, https://hpap.pmacs.upenn.edu/) (7) and Exeter Archival Diabetes Biobank (EADB, https://foulis.vub.ac.be) (8), systematically collected pancreata from nondiabetic individuals and individuals positive for islet autoantibodies or with clinical T1D. These tissues were analyzed by advanced omics and/or histology, and data were deposited in open access resources (similar initiatives were developed for brain and other tissues [e.g., Human BioMolecular Atlas Program (HuBMAP) (9), Human Protein Atlas (HPA) (10), etc.]). Together, these advances enabled a different approach to human diabetes research; hypotheses could now be generated departing from the affected human tissue — which could be studied at its full complexity (Figure 1A) — and then tested in human β cell lines, islets, or stem cell-derived islet organoids, humanized mice, or spontaneous animal models of diabetes, such as NOD mice (Figure 1B).