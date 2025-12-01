Altered immune and metabolic molecular pathways drive islet cell dysfunction in human type 1 diabetes

Research on isolated islets from donors with T1D is impacted by the rarity of acquiring human tissue for study. Single-donor studies suggest a loss of glucose-dependent insulin secretion when isolated at (26) or months after (11) diagnosis, but perhaps some glucose-responsive secretion in long-standing T1D (8). Moreover, glucose suppression of glucagon secretion appears lost, with preserved arginine responses (8, 11). A multidonor study on islets from 8 donors with T1D suggested normal glucose-dependent insulin secretion of remaining β cells but disrupted glucagon secretion (7). And islets from 6 donors with T1D (3 included in the present study), showed glucagon secretion that was unresponsive to glucose but increased with amino acids (70). Furthermore, somatostatin secretion from T1D islets was increased, and the antagonism of this increase also led to increased glucagon secretion. Alterations in glucagon secretion appear to occur early in T1D, possibly even before clinical diagnosis, given the differences observed in islets from 9 donors without T1D but positive for GADA autoantibody (22).

We find significant differences in the phenotypes of α and β cells from donors with T1D compared with ND controls matched for age, sex, and BMI. Electrophysiological distinctions were demonstrated by altered activity of key ion channels, exocytotic processes, and aggregate biophysical properties (i.e., the α/β scores). This loss of electrophysiologic phenotype likely contributes to observed dysregulated function, such as the increased α cell excitability and responsiveness to stimuli. By connecting transcriptional changes with biophysical phenotypes, we not only captured known transcriptional changes (e.g., MHC-I upregulation) but also revealed genes and pathways likely contributing to α cell dysfunction in T1D. Furthermore, these transcripts, linked to exocytotic dysfunction and loss of functional phenotypes in T1D α cells, are enriched for genes involved in T1D risk. We validated some of these candidates of α cell dysfunction, showing altered MHC-I and glucagon localization, a reduction in nuclear abundance of α cell lineage TFs ISL1 and NEUROD1, and potential roles of suppressed mTOR activity and disordered lysosomal homeostasis.

Studies of live pancreas slices from donors with T1D show that remaining β cells are functionally impaired in T1D (9, 13, 14), which is consistent with the loss of electrophysiological phenotype in our findings and the transcriptomic upregulation of glycolysis and downregulation of mitochondrial respiration, suggesting a “stem-like” metabolic phenotype (71). Indeed, the metabolic interplay between glucose metabolism and mitochondrial respiration observed in stem cell–derived β cells is a driving factor in their altered secretory behavior (72, 73). Overall, we provide patch-seq evidence that the remaining β cells in T1D have altered functional and transcriptomic phenotypes. However, due to their limited availability, we focused on a deeper analysis of α cell phenotypes.

Glucagon secretion is dysregulated in T1D, lacking stimulation by hypoglycemia (19) and an inappropriately elevated response to a mixed meal (20), while in the isolated islets, glucagon stimulation by low glucose appears impaired, but not to arginine (7, 8, 11, 74), although this finding is not universal (14). Interestingly, glucagon secretion from islets of autoantibody-positive donors are hyperresponsive to cAMP-raising agents (22). Consistent with this, we find that islets of T1D donors are hyperresponsive to GIP and alanine. GPCR signalling (including GIPR expression) appears upregulated and correlates with inappropriately elevated exocytosis in T1D α cells, complementing the elevated serum levels of GIP reported in T1D patients (75). The survival of α cells in T1D is somewhat enigmatic (76). One paradigm is that α cells better handle ER stress and unfolded protein responses (76) and show greater resistance to apoptosis (77), which may be evident by the upregulation of proteasomal components that correlate with α score to a greater extent in T1D than in ND, and the upregulation of markers like BCAP31, BCL2L1, and APIP, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8). Further complicating their autoimmune evasion in T1D, α cells in ND not only possess elevated MHC-I (23) but may also contribute to macrophage and T cell recruitment (78). Indeed, we see MHC-I (HLA-A/B/C and B2M) elevated in T1D α cells and correlating with worsening α scores while those expressing higher levels of immune signaling inhibitors (PIAS1, TOLLIP, and NFKBIA) associate with improved α scores. The microscopy showing compartmentalization of GCG and MHC-I in ND α cells, but colocalization in T1D, suggests the possibility of upregulated antigen presentation contributing to dysfunction by impacting the glucagon secretory pathway. Thus, in T1D, α cell susceptibility to dysfunction via MHC-I upregulation could be due to a combination of cell-intrinsic and -extrinsic influences. Cytokine exposure (79) may be variable across the T1D pancreatic environment (80, 81), while intrinsically higher immune inhibitory signals within some α cells could help preserve canonical α cell behavior.

Markers of α cell lineage (82), such as TFs PAX6, NEUROD1, and ISL1, have been shown as upregulated in T1D α cells (24), and our analyses corroborate these findings. We also see that, in ND α cells, higher expression of these markers correlate with a decrease in α score, which may be unsurprising as a subset of α cells likely possess altered functional behavior due to immaturity, or a transient loss of maturity, which would then drive the expression of these markers (83). However, the correlation is mostly lost in the T1D α cells, suggesting a potential breakdown in this feedback mechanism. Microscopy revealed reduced nuclear NEUROD1 and ISL1 in T1D α cells, suggesting that, despite upregulation, impaired nuclear access may limit their ability to restore α cell maturity. In fact, immune signaling (and viral infections) can monopolize nuclear transport machinery, leading to a disruption of homeostatic nuclear permeability (65), and, in conjunction, we also found reduced expression of nuclear import machinery members KPNA4, KPNA6, and TNPO1 associated with α cell dysfunction.

Previous studies showed that prolonged hyperglycemia sustains mTORC1 activity in α cells, leading to elevated glucagon secretion (84). Inhibition of mTOR, either via α cell–specific RAPTOR knockout (84, 85) or rapamycin treatment (85), abrogates this secretion. Notably, RAPTOR knockouts were conducted in mice, and rapamycin was administered chronically, which can deplete ER and mitochondrial Ca²+ stores, impairing mitochondrial respiration and reducing secretion (86). Here, we report that during euglycemia (5 mM glucose) acute mTOR inhibition using Torin-2 — a potent and selective inhibitor — increases glucagon secretion from ND islets. mTORC1 components positively correlate with α score, supporting their role in α cell function, but show a strong negative correlation with exocytosis in ND, a relationship lost in T1D. When considered alongside the significantly reduced expression of assembly/regulatory components in T1D α cells, including RHEB, LAMTORs, and RRAGD, these findings imply that reduced mTORC1 signaling contributes to dysfunction. This may further align with our earlier implication that MHC-I upregulation disrupts glucagon secretion, as impaired mTOR signaling induces MHC-I overexpression (87). Alterations in mTORC1 signaling in T1D α cells may also impact lysosomes. Studies in αTC1-6 cells — a model of α cells — show that, under chronic hyperglycemia, glucagon granules misroute from degradative LAMP2+ lysosomes to LAMP1+ secretory lysosomes, contributing to hypersecretion (47). This complements our observations of elevated secretory responses and increased LAMP1/LAMP2 ratios in T1D α cells. While a full mechanistic analysis is beyond the scope of this study, our findings suggest that T1D α cell dysfunction may involve coordinated alteration to mTORC1 signaling, lysosomes, and proteasomes. Notably, free amino acid pools link these pathways, and altered plasma amino acid profiles are a well-established feature of T1D (88).

While T1D genetic risk is strongly associated with T-cell activity, risk variants have also been linked to β cells and other pancreatic cell types, including acinar and ductal cells (89). Our findings now extend this to α cells, as genes upregulated in T1D α cells are enriched for T1D risk variants. This supports a model where genetic, transcriptomic, and biophysical factors interact with α cell dysfunction. Furthermore, T1D-associated genes were enriched among transcripts negatively correlated with α score and depleted among positive correlates in T1D α cells. These data suggest that α cells with more pronounced electrophysiological impairment (i.e., lower α scores) express higher levels of T1D risk genes, while cells with preserved function show reduced expression. Notably, MHC-I genes — key factors of T1D susceptibility — were among the most enriched. Together, these findings highlight a potential mechanistic link between α cell dysfunction and genetic predisposition to T1D.

In summary, we identify molecular and functional differences in α and β cells from donors with T1D, consistent with disrupted glucagon and insulin secretion. A deeper analysis of α cells (Figure 8) revealed transcriptomic alterations linked to elevated immune signaling and antigen presentation, alongside impairments in mTOR signaling and lysosomal balance. Notably, increased proteasomal activity, associated with improved model scoring in both ND and T1D, could alter intracellular amino acid pools and contribute peptides for MHC-I loading and presentation. This is further complicated by defects in mTORC1 assembly, which may disrupt amino acid sensing and lysosomal homeostasis. Additionally, the colocalization of MHC-I with glucagon in T1D α cells suggests a breakdown in compartmentalization, potentially driven by immune signaling, causing MHC-I upregulation to the cell surface. While α cell lineage transcription factors such as NEUROD1 and ISL1 are upregulated in T1D α cells, their functional impact may be limited by reduced nuclear localization. Future studies could investigate variations in the nuclear localization sequences of these TFs in conjunction with importins (90) to better understand this exclusion. Finally, some of the transcriptional correlates of functional alterations in T1D α cells overlap with genetic risk loci, aligning with previous findings (22) that α cell dysfunction may even precede symptomatic onset of T1D. Overall, our findings highlight multiple candidate pathways and targets — several of which we validated — contributing to α cell dysfunction in T1D pathophysiology.

Figure 8 Summary of mechanisms contributing to α cell dysfunction in T1D. (Green) In T1D α cells, key transcription factors fail to localize to the nucleus, likely due to reduced nuclear import factor expression, impairing α cell gene regulation and identity. (Pink) MHC class I (MHC-I) molecules are aberrantly upregulated and colocalize with glucagon, suggesting that chronic cytokine exposure disrupts intracellular trafficking and secretory control. (Purple) Immune pressure is further supported by elevated (immuno)proteasome expression, promoting MHC-I peptide presentation. Increased proteasomal activity may also raise intracellular amino acids, stimulating glucagon release and activating mTORC1. (Orange) Despite this, mTORC1 components are downregulated in T1D α cells, disrupting lysosomal feedback. The resulting imbalance between LAMP1+ (secretory) and LAMP2+ (degradative) lysosomes likely impairs glucagon degradation and contributes to secretory dysregulation.

Limitations. We carefully selected control donors matched to the T1D cohort; however, both groups were skewed toward male donors due to limited donor availability. While this study links functional and molecular phenotypes of α cells in T1D, we acknowledge that dissociated islet cells may not fully reflect the behavior of cells in intact tissue. This discrepancy may arise from the loss of paracrine signaling, cell-cell interactions, and other structural features of the islet microenvironment. Ongoing studies using live pancreas slices may help address these limitations (9, 14, 74), although a direct connection between molecular profiles and in situ (dys)function remains a challenge. Although we observe clear phenotypic differences between cells from donors with and without diabetes, it remains possible that culture time could alter cellular transcriptomes and physiology, as some recovery of functionality has been suggested (12, 16). We performed validation studies using tissue sections and glucagon secretion measurements from intact islets, providing additional confidence that key single-cell findings are preserved in native tissue. Furthermore, our ability to detect canonical T1D pathways supports the validity of our results, indicating that, despite potential recovery effects from culturing, disease-relevant functional differences remained.

While Spearman correlations, which we previously used (16, 25), are well suited to detect monotonic relationships (i.e., those that continuously increase or decrease) without assuming a specific functional form, this approach may overlook nonmonotonic associations between gene expression and electrophysiological properties (like parabolic relationships). Future studies could apply alternative strategies, including generalized additive models, kernel-based dependence measures, or mutual information methods, to identify more complex patterns of association. However, these approaches are computationally more demanding and can be more sensitive to the inherent noise in biological data, especially with low-throughput patch-seq data. In all cases, experimental validation of key findings and hypotheses remains essential to substantiate the observed associations.

Ideally, protein-level validation would be performed using direct biochemical approaches such as immunoprecipitation or Western blotting. However, limited availability of T1D donor tissue and the low abundance of islets in the pancreas result in insufficient protein yield, particularly following cell-type sorting. Additionally, recapitulating the T1D phenotype in experimental systems remains challenging, as current animal models do not fully reflect the human condition (91). As a result, we relied on biopsy-based imaging to assess protein localization in situ, using only ratiometric or colocalization-based quantification methods that self normalize within each sample. We avoided direct comparisons of fluorescence intensity across samples, which are prone to variability due to factors such as FFPE tissue size, preservation time, sectioning variability, and other technical limitations beyond our control.

We observed altered MHC-I colocalization with glucagon and reduced nuclear accessibility in T1D α cells, likely linked to immune pathway upregulation, but did not examine the underlying mechanisms. This would require a detailed analysis of endolysosomal trafficking and nuclear pore composition. Whether enhancing nuclear permeability restores α cell secretory function in T1D remains unclear. Future studies could examine how inflammatory responses affect nuclear access and transcription factor activity. Although mTOR inhibition in ND islets increases glucagon secretion, it does not fully recapitulate the T1D α cell phenotype, where reduced expression of mTORC1 components likely impairs complex assembly. As such, it remains unclear whether mTOR agonism would restore behavior without first reestablishing complex integrity.

Finally, our findings primarily focus on α cells and longstanding disease, given that most donors were studied many years after T1D diagnosis. This, along with the generally low-throughput nature of the patch-seq approach, likely contributed to the low number of β cells collected. Thus, while patch-seq is a powerful method for studying islet cell physiology (16, 92) and diabetes (25), our β cell findings should be considered in the context of the limited number of T1D cells collected. Similarly, the α cell dysfunction studied here should be considered in the context of established T1D, although this remains quite relevant, given the continued importance of glucagon dysregulation. We suggest that studies on samples from donors with long-standing T1D highlight relevant aspects of the disease and are complementary to studies focused on autoantibody-positive or recent-onset donors (23, 93–95), which provide important insights into early disease stages.