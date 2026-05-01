Peritoneal macrophages regulate distal wound healing via endocrine release of plasma fibronectin

Sex as a biological variable

Both male and female mice were used in this study. Sex was not considered as a biological variable. For human studies, data were collected from both men and women.

Experimental animals

All mice were maintained on the C57/Bl6J background. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes. Specific-pathogen-free (SPF) WT C57BL/6J (Jackson Laboratory), Lyz2cre (Jackson Laboratory), Gata6fl/fl, Fnfl/fl (Jackson Laboratory), C3–/– (Jackson Laboratory), Fngfp/gfp, Ccr2RFP/RFP were bred and housed in individual ventilated cages in the Animal Facility of the University of Bern (Switzerland) or in the Animal Facility of the University of Calgary (Canada). The mice were fed autoclaved rodent feed and water ad libitum. Male and female mice between 8 and 12 weeks were used for experiments.

The Gata6fl/fl mice were kindly provided by Ruslan Medzhitov (9) (Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA) and bred in-house with Lyz2cre to generate Cre+ (denoted as Mac-Gata6 KO) and Cre- (Mac-Gata6 WT).The generation of Ccr2RFP/RFP mice (Ccr2 –/–, Richard Ranshoff, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, USA) has been previously described (32, 65, 66). Gata6-tracer mouse: The Gata6-tracer mouse model was established by crossing three genetically modified mouse strains. First, a Lysozyme M (LysM) promoter-driven Cre recombinase strain was crossed with a tamoxifen-inducible Gata6-Flippase (Flp, Cyagen) strain, which includes a 2A linker to maintain normal Gata6 expression. Subsequently, the offspring were crossed with an Ai65 reporter strain (Jackson Laboratory) containing Cre and Flp-sensitive stop sequences upstream of the tdTomato gene (Figure 4A). This model ensures that only cells which have previously expressed Lysozyme M and are actively expressing Gata6 at the time of tamoxifen administration will permanently express tdTomato, allowing for efficient lineage tracing of LPM populations. Mice were fed a tamoxifen-containing diet for three weeks following weaning, followed by a two-week washout period before further experimentation. The Fnfl/fl mice were bred with Lyz2cre mice to generate Cre+ (denoted Mac-Fn KO) and Cre- (Mac-Fn WT). Fngfp/gfp mice were kindly provided by Sophie Astrof (Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey, USA).

Mouse model

In this new mouse model, we combined a sterile peritoneal injury with an additional skin injury. In brief, mice were anesthetized with a mixed triple combination of Fentanyl (0.05mg/ml), Midazolam (5mg/ml) and Medetomidin (1mg/ml). The abdominal area was shaved to remove hair and subsequently disinfected with ethanol to ensure a sterile environment for the procedure. In the peritoneal stimulus group (PS+SW), a 2 cm midline laparotomy was performed and closed in two layers, with separate continuous suturing (Prolene 6-0). Subsequently, a full-thickness excisional skin wound was generated on the right flank using disposable 4mm biopsy punches. The skin wound was intentionally placed on the distant skin away from the peritoneal cavity to enable assessment of the systemic effect on wound repair. In the wound only group (SW) a 4 mm excisional skin wound was performed. Intraperitoneal administration of E. coli, LPS, and ATP was performed at the time of wounding. After surgery an antidot mix of Buprenorphin (0.1mg/kg), Flumazenil (0.5mg/kg) and Atipamezol (2.5mg/kg) was administrated.

Parabiosis

Parabiotic pairs were generated as previously described (67). Age-matched female mice were cohoused for three weeks prior to parabiosis surgery to promote social acclimatization. Anesthesia was induced and maintained with isoflurane. Ophthalmic lubricant was applied to prevent corneal drying, and buprenorphine (0.1 mg/kg) and warmed saline were administered subcutaneously for analgesia and perioperative fluid support. A skin incision was made from the shoulder to the hip along the lateral flank of each mouse. The incisions were aligned, and sutures were placed at the shoulder and thigh skin and muscle layers. The remaining incisions were then closed along the skin flaps with a 6-0 monofilament polypropylene running suture (Prolene 6-0).

Human samples

We obtained blood samples from patients who were undergoing major abdominal surgeries including pancreatic, colorectal and hepatic resections at the Department of Visceral Surgery and Medicine, Inselspital Bern, Switzerland. Postoperative complications were classified according to the Clavien-Dindo grading system (46, 68, 69). For the patient cohort, peripheral blood was collected by venipuncture into EDTA-containing tubes and processed immediately. Platelet-rich plasma was isolated using minimal handling to limit artifactual platelet activation.

Collection of skin wound, peritoneal fluid, blood and other organs

Prior to harvesting, mice were anesthetized using 2 μl/kg mouse body weight of a mixed triple combination as described above. The skin wounds were excised with a 8mm biopsy disposable punch. To collect the peritoneal fluid, 15ml ice cold PBS were injected intraperitoneally using a 10ml syringe and a 18 gauge plastic catheter. The peritoneal fluid was collected in a 50 ml Falcon tube (70). Tubes were centrifuged at 350 g for 7 min to pellet cells present in the peritoneal fluid. Blood was collected from the inferior vena cava using a 22 gauge plastic catheter. Blood was incubated for 60min at room temperature and centrifuged at 2000g for 20 min. Serum was collected in a new Eppendorf tube and frozen for future experiments. Various organs, including liver, lungs, kidney, mesenterial lymph nodes, small intestine, colon and fecal pellets were snap frozen in liquid nitrogen for future experiments.

Activation of mouse peritoneal macrophages

To collect peritoneal macrophages, the peritoneal cavity was washed with ice cold PBS. After cells were centrifuged at 350g and 4°C for 7 minutes and resuspended in HBSS medium. Then, 100uM ATP and 2mM was added to the treatment group and incubated in the cell-culture incubator for 20 minutes in a ultralow adherent 6 well plate (StemCell, # 38071), as described previous (14). The cells were then centrifuged for 350g for 7 minutes and the supernatant was collected to measure the fluorescence intensity.

Flow cytometry

To perform flow cytometry, cells were isolated from the skin wounds and from the peritoneal cavity. Peritoneal cells were isolated by washing the peritoneal cavity with ice cold PBS 49. The skin wound was cut in small pieces and placed in 5ml Iscove`s Modified Dulbecco`s Medium (IMDM) containing 2% FBS, 1mg/ml collagenase I and 0,1mg/ml DNase I (Roche) with shaking at 37°C for 90 min. Single cell suspension was passed through 100 μm cell strainer.

After isolation, cells (peritoneal cells or skin wound cells) were washed once with PBS. Cells were processed in 96-well V-bottom plates and all staining steps were performed at 4°C in the dark. Cells were incubated with a fixable viability dye (AmCyan, eBioscience #65-0866-14 or GhostRed710, Tonbiosciences #120871-T100) and Fc receptor block (anti-moues CD16/CD32, BioLegend, San Diego CA) in PBS for 20 minutes at 4°C to exclude dead cells and to minimize nonspecific binding. Single-cell suspensions were incubated with fluorescence-coupled antibodies dilutes in FACS buffer (Supplemental Table 1). Compensation of fluorescence emission was performed using ultra-compensation beads (BD Biosciences). Finally, cells were acquired on LSR Fortessa (BD) or Cytek Aurora and data were analyzed with FlowJo software (Treestar Data Analysis Software) and OMIQ (https://www.omiq.ai/).

Histology and immunohistochemistry

For histological analysis, sections were consistently taken through the center of the wound to allow a standardized assessment. Fresh skin wound tissue was fixed for 4 hours in 4% paraformaldehyde. For hematoxylin-eosin (H&E) staining, sections were deparaffinized with xylol and then counterstained with H&E (H-51275, E6003; Sigma-Aldrich Chemie GmbH, Steinheim, Germany). For immunohistochemistry, paraformaldehyde-fixed tissue was cut into 3.5μm thick sections followed by deparaffinization, rehydration, and antigen retrieval with citrate buffer. Unspecific binding was blocked with 3% goat serum, 0.5% casein, 0.025% Tween20 and endogenous peroxidase was quenched with 3% H 2 O 2 . Sections were incubated first with anti-F4/80 (invitrogen, MA5-16363) followed by biotinylated anti-rabbit (Dako, BA1000) and ABC-HRP reagent (Vector Laboratories, VC-PK-7100). After incubation of the tissue sections with DAB (Sigma, D3939), slides were counterstained with hematoxylin (H-51275; Sigma-Aldrich Chemie GmbH, Steinheim, Germany). Stained sections were imaged with the Panoramic 250 automated slide scanner (3DHistech version 3.0.2) at 20x magnification. Epithelial gap, epidermal thickness and length of epithelial tongue were quantified using Fiji v.2.16.0 (71).

IMC

IMC tissue staining. To prepare for IMC, mouse formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue was sliced with a microtome into 3.5 μm thick sections and placed on a SuperFrost Plus Adhesion slide (Thermofisher, J1800AMNZ). The tissue was positioned in the middle of the slide to ensure it is in the laser accessible region of the slide. The slide was dried at 37°C overnight and a consecutive slide was stained with H&E to determine the regions of interest (ROI) to acquire on the IMC. Briefly, and as described in detail in OMIP-088 (72), tissue was dewaxed with Xylol and EtOH (Xylol 2 x 10 minutes, 100% EtOH 2 x 5 minutes, 94% EtOH 1 x 5 minutes, 70% EtOH 1 x 5 minute) and then antigen retrieval was performed in citrate buffer at pH6 in the Decloaking Chamber™ NxGen at 110°C for 15 minutes. Slides were then rinsed in Maxpar Water (Standard BioTools, 201069) and blocked in blocking solution (TBS, 0.1% NaN3 (Merck, 106688), 3% Goat serum (Thermofisher, 16210-064), 0.5% Casein (Sigma, C-8654), 0.025% Tween20 (Sigma, P1379)) for 1 hour at room temperature. The slide was then stained overnight at 4°C in antibody cocktail (Supplemental Table 2) and rinsed with DPBS + Tween20 before staining with Cell-ID Intercalator-Ir in DPBS for 30 minutes at room temperature. The intercalator was washed off in Maxpar Water and the slide was dried for a minimum of 20 minutes under an airflow hood.

Sample acquisition on imaging mass cytometer. Images were acquired on a Standard BioTools Hyperion Imaging System with the CyTOF 7 software operated by the IMC Platform at the University of Bern and Inselspital. Quality control is ensured by first running an automated QC program on the Standard BioTools tuning slide that is coated with 3 metal isotopes (175Lu, 89Y and 140Ce). When all parameters are within the specified ranges, we insert the sample slide and align a downloaded tissue image with the camera view image. Once the co-alignment is complete, we take a high-resolution panorama image of the tissue to aid us to locate the ROI selected in the H&E tissue image. The ROIs are then drawn on the panorama image and the channels to open for detection are selected in an acquisition template. We acquired these images at 200 hz ablation frequency and a laser power of 2.

Data preprocessing. Raw imaging mass cytometry (IMC) data files were visualized and checked for image quality in napari v.0.4.17 (73) using napari-imc plugin v0.6.5. (74). Minor acquisitions labelled as lp1, lp2, and lp3 were used for Hyperion laser tests and discarded from further analysis. Remaining regions of interest (ROI) were segmented using napari-steinpose plugin v0.01.1 applying cellpose v2 tissuenet sgmentationmodel with parameters diameter 8.0, flow_threshold = 1, cellprob_threshold = -3. Channels DNA1 and DNA2 were used as representing nuclear signal, and channels ICSK1, ICSK2, B220, CD44, CD45, CD11b, CollagenT1, and Vimentin – representing cytoplasmic or membrane signal. Resulting segmentation masks were used as a part of steinbock v0.16.1 pipeline (74). Briefly, raw IMC image data was filtered for hot pixels using steinbock preprocess imc images --hpf 50 command. Using napari-steinpose-produced masks, cell channel intensities and spatial region properties were measured using steinbock measure intensities and steinbock measure regionprops commands. 5 nearest neighbor graphs were constructed using steinbock measure neighbors --type centroids --kmax 5. Individual channel images for quantification were generated using steinbock export histocat function.

IMC data analysis. Resulting datasets were imported into R v.4.3.0 in Rstudio v.2024.9.0 using imcRtools package v.1.7.0 (73). Data was analyzed according to the “IMC Data Analysis Workflow” at https://bodenmillergroup.github.io/IMCDataAnalysis/index.html, without spillover and batch effect correction steps. Prior to any stochastic calculations seed was set to 322. IMC dual counts were arcsinh-transformed and used for dimensionality reduction on individual cell level using scater v.1.28.0 via runUMAP and runTSNE functions with default parameters. To minimize false positive segmentation calls, cells were sorted for DNA1 and DNA2 channel content using CATALYST v.1.24.0 (75) function cluster; cells with low DNA content were removed. To annotate the remaining cells, consecutive rounds of CATALYST cluster applications were performed over informative channels. Markers associated with specific cell types were used to separate CD4+, CD8+, Tregs, Neutrophils, Macrophages, B cells, and Fibroblasts. Additional cells without specific markers with high expression of Granzyme B and MHCII were classified as such. Stromal cells were separated into skin/muscle cells, endothelial cells, collagen-rich cells and FN-rich cells based on their location and dominant marker expression. Remaining unclassified cells were labelled as undefined. After classification, differential abundance testing was performed over cell types between conditions using edgeR v.3.4.2. (76) as described in chapter 6 of “Multi-Sample Single-Cell Analyses with Bioconductor” at https://bioconductor.org/books/3.13/OSCA.multisample/ (77). Cell counts per donor mouse were pooled together. Collagen and FN intensity per image were quantified using Fiji v.2.16.0 (71)

Proteomics

Shotgun proteomic analysis. Shotgun proteomics was performed on the previously described flash-frozen supernatant of peritoneal fluid, that was being stored at –80°C. Total protein concentrations for each sample were then determined using a ThermoFisher BCA kit.

As previously described samples were prepared using the filter-assisted separation of peptides (FASP) method. 100 μg of protein was precipitated by adding trichloroacetic acid (TCA) followed by an incubation on ice. Samples were then centrifuged at 14,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C, washed 3 times in ice cold acetone, and stored at –20°C. Samples were resuspended in 8M tris-urea solution by shaking and then denatured with the addition of 10 mM DTT at 37°C for 30 minutes. 50 mM iodoacetamide was added in the dark at room temperature to complete carbamidomethyl modification of the cystines. Samples were moved to the top of a 30 kDa filter along with 100 uL of wash solution and were then centrifuged at 14,000 x g for 15 minutes. Samples were then washed 3 times with 8 M tris-urea and 3 times with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate. The samples were trypsinized at 37°C overnight at a ratio of 1:10 trypsin: total protein, and subsequently, eluted off the filter membrane by washing with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate. Samples were labeled with light formaldehyde or heavy formaldehyde, 40 mM of formaldehyde was added followed by 20 mM final of sodium cyanoborohydride. The pH was adjusted to 6.5 before incubation at 37 °C for 2 hours. Samples were then mixed in a 1:1 ratio before they were subjected to a c18 clean up with waters solid-phase extraction (SPE) column, according directions from the manufacturer, before injection on the orbitrap mass spectrometer In DDA mode.

High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and mass spectrometry (MS). Using a process previously described by Gordon et al., 2019, tryptic peptides were analyzed on an Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid mass spectrometer (Thermo Scientific) operated with Xcalibur (version 4.4.16.14) and coupled to a Thermo Scientific Easy-nLC (nanoflow Liquid Chromatography) 1200 system. A total mass of 2 μg tryptic peptides were loaded onto a C18 trap (75 um x 2 cm; Acclaim PepMap 100, P/N 164946; ThermoScientific) at a flow rate of 2 μl/min of solvent A (0.1% formic acid in LC-MS grade water). Peptides were eluted using a 120 min gradient from 5 to 40% (5% to 28% in 105 min followed by an increase to 40% B in 15 min) of solvent B (0.1% formic acid in 80% LC-MS grade acetonitrile) at a flow rate of 0.3 μL/min and separated on a C18 analytical column (75 μm x 50 cm; PepMap RSLC C18; P/N ES803; ThermoScientific). Peptides were then electrosprayed using 2.1 kV voltage into the ion transfer tube (300°C) of the Orbitrap Lumos operating in positive mode. The Orbitrap first performed a full MS scan at a resolution of 120000 FWHM to detect the precursor ion having a m/z between 375 and 1575 and a +2 to +7 charge. The Orbitrap AGC (Auto Gain Control) and the maximum injection time were set at 4e5 and 50 ms, respectively. The Orbitrap was operated using the top speed mode with a 3 sec cycle time for precursor selection. The most intense precursor ions presenting a peptidic isotopic profile and having an intensity threshold of at least 5000 were isolated using the quadrupole and fragmented with HCD (30% collision energy) in the ion routing multipole. The fragment ions (MS2) were analyzed in the ion trap at a rapid scan rate. The AGC and the maximum injection time were set at 1e4 and 35 ms, respectively, for the ion trap. Dynamic exclusion was enabled for 45 sec to avoid of the acquisition of same precursor ion having a similar m/z (plus or minus 10 ppm).

Proteomic data and bioinformatics analysis. Spectra data obtained during mass-spectrometry were matched to peptide sequences from a Mouse FASTA reference file obtained from Uniprot on Aug 11th 2017 using MaxQuant (v.2.4.9.0). Variable modifications included Oxidation on Methionine, Acetylation on any N-terminus, and Deamidation on Asparagine and Glutamine. Samples were requantified and matched between runs. The first search peptide tolerance was set to 10, the minimum peptide length was set to 5, and the maximum mass was set to 6,600 Da. The minimum score for the modified peptides was set to 20. All other MaxQuant settings were set to default.

MSstatsShiny UI (v0.1.0; https://msstatsshiny.com/app/MSstatsShiny) running MSstats (v.4.2.0) was used to run the statistical analysis. The MaxQuant files “ProteinGroups” and “evidence” were used for the analysis, while the annotation file was created according to directions provided by MSstats. Unique peptides were included in the analysis. For data processing, log 2 was defined for data transformation and equalize medians was the method chosen for normalization. The options that were enabled for this analysis were “Use all features”, “assume all NA as censored”, “Do not apply cutoff to censor missing values”, and “Model based imputation”. Statistical inference was performed using custom pairwise comparisons, and the data was imported to excel for final assessment. Significant enriched proteins for each group were found using a p-value cut off of 0.05.

Bulk RNAseq

RNAseq data processing. Data were obtained previously published liver (control samples only) (45) and cavity macrophages (peritoneal macrophages samples only) (36). Reference for alignment was built using salmon (78) v.1.10.0 index function using a decoy-aware transcriptome (79). ENSEMBL (80) mouse genome GrCm39 release 110 combined with its transcriptome was used as a transcriptome input and genome itself as a decoy; k-mer size was set to 21. RNAseq studies were aligned to the resulting reference and quantified using salmon quant function with --libType A, --validateMappings, and otherwise default parameters.

RNAseq data analysis. Processed data were imported into into R v.4.3.0 in Rstudio v.2024.9.0 using tximport (81) package v.1.32.0 and analyzed using DRIMseq (82) v.1.32.0 Protein encoding FN isoforms were classified as cellular when containing any of the extra domain A (EDA) or extra domain B (EDB), and plasma if both are absent (83).

Single cell RNA sequencing

Single cell analysis. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data were analyzed using the Scanpy pipeline (v1.10.1) (84, 85). To ensure data quality, cells were filtered using predefined thresholds. Cells with fewer than 500 or more than 30,000 detected genes, or with mitochondrial gene content exceeding 20%, were excluded. Genes expressed in fewer than 20 cells were removed, and a minimum threshold of 150 genes per cell was applied.

Raw count data were normalized using `sc.pp.normalize_total` function and subsequently log-transformed. Highly variable genes (HVGs) were identified using `sc.pp.highly_variable_genes`, retaining the top 4,000 HVGs for downstream analyses. Dimensionality reduction and batch correction were performed using scVI, a deep generative modeling framework (86). Two-dimensional visualization was generated using Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) (87), and clustering was performed with the Leiden algorithm at a resolution of 0.05. Cluster annotation was carried out using a multimodal approach. Differentially expressed genes were identified with `scanpy.tl.rank_genes_groups` (Wilcoxon test) to determine the top marker genes per cluster (Supplemental Figure 7A). Final cluster identities were assigned through manual annotation based on established marker genes from the literature combined with differential expression results.

FN ELISA

FN levels in human serum were quantified using the Human FN SimpleStep ELISA Kit (ab219046, Abcam). The assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, standards and samples were added to the wells pre-coated with specific antibodies, followed by the addition of a detection antibody. After incubation, the wells were washed, and TMB substrate was added for color development. Absorbance was measured at 450 nm, and FN concentrations were calculated by comparing sample absorbance to the standard curve.

Compounds

Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from E. coli O111:B4 (Sigma-Aldrich, L4130; 20 μg in 200 μl) or ATPγS (Jena Bioscience, NU-406–50) was administered as indicated. Clodronate liposomes (Liposoma, C38J0719) and control (PBS) liposomes (Liposoma, P35J0619) were used for macrophage depletion experiments.

Bacteria

E. coli K12 was administered intraperitoneally as described above.

Statistics

The sample size was determined based on prior experience with similar hypothesis-testing experiments. Data are presented as individual values, with mean ± SD from one representative experiment, unless otherwise specified in the figure legends. Independent experimental repeats produced similar findings. Generally, each data point represents a biological replicate (n). The number of independent repetitions of each experiment (N) and the number of biological replicates (n) are indicated in the figure legends.

Statistical analyses were conducted using GraphPad Prism software or R (RStudio). Two-tailed Student’s t tests were used for comparisons between 2 groups. For comparisons of more than 2 groups, ordinary 1-way ANOVA was performed. When ANOVA was applied, multiple comparisons were corrected using Tukey’s test where appropriate. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval

Animal experiments were carried out in accordance with Swiss federal regulations and approved by the Animal Care Committee of the Canton Bern, Switzerland (BE16/2022). The experiments conducted in Canada were approved by the institutional animal care committee of the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada (AC 19-0128, AC 23-0166) and were in compliance with the guidelines from the Canadian Council for Animal Care. The human cohort study was approved by the the Cantonal Ethics Committee of Bern, Switzerland (KEK 2017-00573).

Data and material availability

All data are available upon request from the corresponding author. The bulk RNA sequencing dataset analyzed in this study was previously published by Deniset et al. (36) and is available in the Gene Expression Omnibus under accession number GEO: GSE131724. The human single cell sequencing dataset of peritoneal cells analyzed in this study was previously published by Han et al. (13) and is publicly available under accession number: GSE228030. The mouse single cell sequencing dataset of peritoneal cells analyzed in this study was previously published by Han et al. (13) and is publicly available under accession number: GSE225668. RAW data were deposited to ProteomeXchange via the Proteomics Identification Database (PRIDE) under accession number (PXD066819). Raw and processed IMC datasets are available at 10.5281/zenodo.18775203. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. All reagents and materials used in this study are commercially available. Any request for further information should be directed to and will be fulfilled by the corresponding author.