Expanding the functional repertoire of macrophages as remote healers

Since their initial description, macrophages have been regarded as prototypical immune cells, guardians of the organism that protect the host by engulfing invaders through phagocytosis (4). However, macrophage heterogeneity in both identity and function is now well established across tissues and pathological contexts (5). Reparative RTMs in wounds, adipose tissue macrophages in metabolic diseases, or tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in cancer, among others, have been described and characterized, each displaying distinct, context-adapted, transcriptional and metabolic profiles. For example, TAMs favor tumor development by stimulating angiogenesis and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transitions and by maintaining an immunosuppressive environment in tumors (6). Therefore, the spectrum of RTM functions extends far beyond phagocytosis, and these cells constantly integrate signals from their immediate environment to adapt their biology. In the context of microlesions where individual cells are damaged, RTMs can extend membrane protrusions and sequester the damage, preventing initiation of an energy-demanding, potentially harmful, and ultimately futile general host immune response (7). In larger injuries, RTMs adapt their phenotype to sequentially phagocytose dead cells and any present invading pathogens, secrete factors that promote tissue repair, contribute to collagen maturation, and support the restoration of newly formed tissue (8).

But with this new study, Salm et al. have revealed a previously unrecognized repair function of RTMs operating at a distance (Figure 1). Briefly, they activated large peritoneal macrophages (LPMs) in a mouse model by performing a small laparotomy and studied the effects of LPM activation on a distant skin injury induced by a biopsy punch (3). Wounds in mice with activated LPMs displayed dramatically faster and cleaner resolution as compared with wounds in the nonactivated control mice. Strikingly, this effect was preserved in a parabiosis model, in which LPM activation was performed in one partner of a parabiotic pair and wound healing assessed in the other partner, supporting the notion that LPMs exert their action at a distance. While remarkable, such remote action is not entirely without precedent. Seminal studies have notably revealed that renal macrophages could regulate cardiac pressure through secretion of granulocyte-monocyte colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) (9). Another example of distant macrophage connection is the reprograming of lung macrophages after myocardial infarction, which protects from subsequent pneumonia (10). These studies support the idea that macrophage populations do not function in isolation but rather participate in distributed interconnected organ networks.

Figure 1 Activated peritoneal macrophages produce fibronectin to accelerate distant wound healing. In their study, Salm et al. (3) demonstrated that, upon activation by a small laparatomy, peritoneal macrophages produced fibronectin, which circulated and enhanced wound healing at a distant site.

This initial observation raised the quite natural hypothesis that LPMs migrate to the wound and act there. A prior study performed by the same group showed that LPM migration did occur in the context of sterile liver injuries (11). Indeed, in that study, LPM number declined after stimulation, consistent with the phenomenon of macrophage disappearance reaction, first described in the 1960s (12). This reaction characterizes the decline of peritoneal macrophage levels following certain inflammatory and immunological stimuli and has yet to be fully understood. In the present work, Salm et al. demonstrated that LPMs were surprisingly not recruited to the injury site, using an elegant dual recombinase/flippase LPM tracing mouse model. Of note, what is happening to activated LPMs in this context remains an intriguing open question. But a central insight from the study by Salm et al. was that macrophages promoted tissue repair without physically migrating to the site of injury. Rather, they acted through the remote secretion of fibronectin, which functions as a systemic effector of extracellular remodeling.