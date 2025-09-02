Cyclin D1 overexpression induces replication stress and microhomology-mediated end-joining dependence in mantle cell lymphoma

Cyclin D1 increases DNA RS and associated DSBs. Before characterizing RS and critical DNA repair pathways in cyclin D1 overexpressed MCL cells, we sought to understand the effects of cyclin D1 overexpression in an isogeneic background. CCND1 cDNA was lentivirally transduced into U2OS cells, and the cells were assessed for RS markers and DNA damage (Figure 1, A–C). Indeed, cyclin D1–overexpressing U2OS cells exhibited elevated levels of phospho-RPA S33 (p-RPA), a well-established marker for RS (39), compared with empty vector–transduced (EV-transduced) control cells (Figure 1A). This increase in p-RPA correlated with increased DNA DSBs, as evaluated by γ-H2AX (Figure 1, B and C). Higher RS and unrepaired DNA damage were evident in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells, yet they proliferated more rapidly compared with EV-transduced cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193006DS1). This suggests that cyclin D1–overexpressing cells may depend more heavily on DSB repair pathways to cope with RS, ultimately preventing cell death and facilitating rapid cell growth.

Figure 1 Cyclin D1 overexpression increases DNA damage, RS, and MMEJ-mediated DNA damage repair. (A) RS assessed via p-RPA S33 foci using immunofluorescence microscopy in cyclin D1–overexpressing U2OS cells (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (B and C) DNA damage was assessed via γ-H2AX in the corresponding cells (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (D) DSB repair pathway assessment in cyclin D1–overexpressing reporter cells (experiments were done in quadruplicates, and P value was calculated using t test). (E and F) Assessment of POLΘ foci in cyclin D1–overexpressing U2OS cells in which endogenous POLΘ was tagged via V5 epitope (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). Scale bars: 1 μm. OE, overexpressed. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

Cyclin D1 overexpression specifically increases MMEJ pathway activity. To study the activation of DNA DSB repair pathways in response to cyclin D1 overexpression, we used U2OS cell–based standardized reporter assays to assess the HR, NHEJ, and MMEJ pathways (40–42). Cyclin D1 was overexpressed in the reporter cells using a lentiviral construct and validated by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 1B). These cells exhibited significantly increased MMEJ activity without enhancement of NHEJ or HR, suggesting that cyclin D1–overexpressing cells have specific dependency on MMEJ (Figure 1D).

Given that MMEJ is the major DSB repair pathway activated by cyclin D1 overexpression, we next assessed the localization and accumulation of POLΘ in cyclin D1–overexpressing U2OS cells. We generated a U2OS clone in which the biallelic N-terminus of the endogenous POLQ locus was tagged by a V5 epitope and validated the V5-tagged POLΘ cells through immunoblotting and assessing foci with CRISPR-induced depletion of POLQ (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Indeed, when cyclin D1 was overexpressed in these cells, there was an accumulation of POLΘ foci (Figure 1E), and some colocalized with γ-H2AX foci (Figure 1F). Therefore, the increased DNA damage resulting from cyclin D1 overexpression activated POLΘ recruitment and MMEJ to promote physiologic DSB repair.

MCL cells accumulate unrepaired DNA damage in mitosis, leading to cellular dependence on MMEJ. We next studied RS, DNA damage, and DNA repair in MCL cells carrying the t(11;14) translocation leading to high cyclin D1 expression (43). To delineate the importance of the MMEJ pathway in MCL, we used Jeko cells that carry a 3xFLAG tag at the N-terminus of the endogenous POLQ gene and generated isogeneic POLQ-deficient cells using CRISPR-Cas9 technology (Supplemental Figure 2A). This allowed us to assess the role of MMEJ in MCL by profiling replication-associated physiologic DNA damage in the presence or absence of POLΘ following the synchronization of cells at the G 1 /S boundary (Supplemental Figure 2B). Physiologic DNA damage associated with DNA replication begins as the cells enter S phase (Figure 2A). Importantly, this DNA damage was repaired in POLΘ-proficient Jeko cells after they traversed S phase and entered the mitotic phase of the cell cycle. However, unrepaired DNA damage persisted in mitosis in the absence of POLΘ. This suggests that in MCL cells, MMEJ is critical for resolving replication-associated mitotic DNA damage. In the absence of POLΘ, unrepaired DNA damage accumulates in mitosis, leading to genomic aberrations and cell death (6, 44).

Figure 2 MCL cells rely on POLΘ and MMEJ-mediated DSB repair to repair mitotic DNA DSBs and to mitigate detrimental RS. (A) Assessment of DNA damage as the MCL cell traverses through the different phases of the cell cycle in POLΘ-deficient and -proficient conditions. (B) Assessment of RS through p-RPA S33 foci in unsynchronized and mitotic synchronized cells based on POLΘ proficiency (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (C and D) Assessment of mitotic DNA damage in POLΘ-proficient and -deficient MCL cells via γ-H2AX foci and comet assay, respectively (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (E) Assessment of apoptotic marker (cleaved PARP) and DNA damage (γ-H2AX) in POLΘ-proficient and -deficient mitotically synchronized (validated by cyclin B1 expression) and unsynchronized MCL cells. (F and G) Assessment of chromosomal stability (red arrows show double minute chromosomes, and blue arrow shows a dicentric chromosome) in POLΘ-deficient and -proficient MCL cells (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (H and I) Prevalence of single-stranded DNA in MCL cells with and without POLΘ assessed through DNA fiber S1 nuclease assay (experiments were done in quadruplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

In addition, we assessed RS by probing for p-RPA and DNA damage through γ-H2AX expression and by using a comet assay in POLQ control and POLQ-deficient MCL cells. In the absence of POLΘ, the expression of p-RPA and γ-H2AX significantly increased, with the induction of comet tails. These effects were further enhanced when cells were synchronized in mitosis (Figure 2, B–D). MMEJ therefore plays a critical role in MCL in mitigating replication-associated DNA damage, a process that becomes critical in mitosis. Moreover, POLΘ-deficient MCL cells exhibited increased expression of apoptotic markers (e.g., cleaved PARP) (45) along with increased γ-H2AX when synchronized in mitosis (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2C). These data indicate that the inhibition of MMEJ in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells compromises survival, with death likely occurring predominantly in mitosis.

The absence of POLΘ causes chromosomal instability in MCL. Since the accumulation of unrepaired DNA damage in mitosis is more evident with POLΘ deficiency in high cyclin D1–expressing MCL cells, we asked whether reduced POLΘ expression is also associated with chromosomal instability. To address this question, we assessed the number of chromosomal aberrations at a given time in isogeneic WT and POLΘ-deficient MCL cells. Indeed, in Jeko cells, the absence of POLΘ caused a significant increase in chromosomal aberrations (double minute chromosomes and dicentric chromosomes) correlating with the increased levels of RS, unrepaired DNA damage during mitosis, and increased expression of apoptotic markers (Figure 2, E–G).

The absence of POLΘ in MCL causes RS by increasing single-strand DNA gaps and confers sensitivity to ATR or PARP inhibition. Given the increased RS in MCL cells lacking POLΘ, we assessed the effects of POLΘ deficiency on DNA replication using DNA fiber assays. POLΘ-deficient MCL cells demonstrated a significant increase in single-strand DNA gaps compared with POLΘ-proficient isogeneic cells (Figure 2, H and I). Single-strand DNA gaps exacerbate RS and are detrimental to cell proliferation and survival, suggesting a mechanism for RS-induced apoptosis in POLΘ-deficient MCL cells (2, 46).

We also looked at the susceptibility of POLΘ-deficient cells to ataxia-telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) inhibition, a key kinase known to promote the resolution of RS (2). Confirming the heightened RS in POLΘ-deficient MCL cells, these cells showed increased sensitivity to ATR inhibition compared with POLΘ-proficient MCL cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). We also asked whether POLΘ deficiency conferred PARP inhibitor sensitivity. Parental Jeko cells are HR repair proficient and PARP inhibitor resistant (47). However, PARP inhibitors can increase RS by trapping PARP on DNA (48), accelerating replication fork speed (49) and impeding the maturation of nascent DNA strands (50). Indeed, the PARP inhibitor olaparib reduced the viability of POLΘ-deficient cells, whereas control cells were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 2E). These results further confirm the increased RS experienced by HR-proficient MCL cells in the absence of POLΘ that exceeds a lethal threshold upon challenge with ATR or PARP inhibition.

Cyclin D1 promotes MMEJ by directly upregulating POLQ promoter activity. Since CCND1 is an essential gene for MCL, its CRISPR knockout is lethal at the cellular level. Therefore, we used CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) technology to stably decrease the expression of cyclin D1 (51). As depicted in Figure 3A, we generated a stable knockdown of cyclin D1 in Jeko cells, in which the endogenous POLQ gene is tagged with 3xFLAG. The decreased expression of cyclin D1 had a minimal effect on cell cycle progression (Supplemental Figure 3A). Interestingly, we observed that decreased cyclin D1 expression also resulted in decreased POLΘ protein and POLQ mRNA expression and decreased physiologic DNA damage (Figure 3, A and B). Similarly, engineered MCL cells carrying the MMEJ reporter confirmed that decreased expression of cyclin D1 reduced MMEJ-mediated DSB repair (Figure 3C). Cells with reduced cyclin D1 expression were also less sensitive to pharmacologic POLΘ inhibition (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Cyclin D1 overexpression specifically increases the expression of POLQ through binding to the POLQ promoter, which leads to increased MMEJ-mediated DNA damage repair. (A) Assessment of POLQ expression and DNA damage (γ-H2AX) in MCL cells (Jeko) when cyclin D1 expression is decreased through CRISPRi technology. (B) Quantification of POLQ and CCND1 transcription in Jeko cells with decreased cyclin D1 expression (experiments were done in quadruplicates, and P value was calculated using t test). (C) Assessment of MMEJ-mediated DNA damage repair in Jeko cells with decreased cyclin D1 expression (experiments were done in quadruplicates, and P value was calculated using t test). (D) Assessment of sensitivity to POLΘ inhibition (ART558) in Jeko cells with decreased cyclin D1 expression (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using t test). (E) Assessment of POLQ expression with lentiviral-mediated cyclin D1 overexpression in multiple NHL cell lines belonging to T cell lymphoma (SR786 and Karpas 299) and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (Ly1, Ly19, and DHL6) (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using t test). (F) Evaluation of cyclin D1 binding to the POLQ promoter region through ChIP in HA-tagged cyclin D1–overexpressing MCL cells (Jeko cells with endogenous cyclin D1 expression stably decreased) (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (G) Assessment of the transcriptional activity of the POLQ promoter using a luciferase assay in cells with cyclin D1 overexpression (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). Fluc, Firefly luciferase; Rluc, Renilla luciferase; OE, overexpressed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

To confirm the results obtained in the MCL cells, cyclin D1 was ectopically overexpressed in other NHL cell lines, followed by measurement of POLQ expression via quantitative PCR (qPCR). As predicted, a significant increase in POLQ transcripts was observed in other NHL cell lines overexpressing cyclin D1 (Figure 3E), suggesting that our results may apply to other malignancies harboring cyclin D1 overexpression.

Following observing increased POLQ gene expression when cyclin D1 is overexpressed, we investigated whether cyclin D1 directly binds to the POLQ promoter (52). To explore this possibility, we overexpressed HA-tagged cyclin D1 in Jeko cells with knocked-down endogenous cyclin D1 (Supplemental Figure 3B) and in U2OS cells (Supplemental Figure 3C) and performed ChIP with an anti-HA antibody, followed by qPCR. The ATM gene was utilized as a negative control because alterations in cyclin D1 expression did not affect ATM gene expression in either U2OS or Jeko cells (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). We found that cyclin D1 directly binds to the POLQ promoter (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). Subsequently, we determined the transcriptional activity of the POLQ promoter using a luciferase assay. After normalizing the transfection efficiency with Renilla activity, POLQ promoter–driven Firefly luciferase activity was significantly increased in HEK cells when cyclin D1 was overexpressed (Figure 3G). These data indicate that cyclin D1 binds to the POLQ promoter and enhances its transcriptional activity, leading to upregulation of POLQ gene expression.

Enhancement of RS by concomitant depletion of ATM. Approximately 45% of MCLs harbor ATM deficiency (36–38, 53). ATM regulates the DNA damage response, and its absence may reroute more DSB repair to the MMEJ pathway (54). Given this clinical and therapeutic relevance, we determined whether ATM deficiency could further increase RS and DSB repair pathway dependency, specifically in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells. Indeed, ATM deficiency in cyclin D1–overexpressing U2OS cells exacerbated RS, as assessed by increased p-RPA (Figure 4A). As expected, the increased RS was associated with increased γ-H2AX expression (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Concurrent deficiency in ATM with cyclin D1 overexpression augments RS, mitotic DNA damage, and MMEJ-mediated DNA damage repair. (A) RS assessment via p-RPA S33 foci and (B) DNA damage assessment via γ-H2AX in cyclin D1–overexpressing and ATM-deficient U2OS cells (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (C) Assessment of DNA damage via γ-H2AX in mitotically synchronized POLΘ-deficient Jeko cells with ATM inhibition (1 μM AZD0156) after mitotic synchronization using RO-3306 (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (D) Assessment of RS through a validated marker (phosphorylated CHK1) in POLΘ-proficient and -deficient Jeko cells with and without ATM inhibition in unsynchronized and mitotically synchronized cells using RO-3306 (lanes were run in the same gel but displayed separately to facilitate comparison within the unsynchronized and mitotic arrested groups). (E) MMEJ-mediated DNA DSB repair assessment through a validated reporter in cyclin D1–overexpressed and ATM-deficient backgrounds in U2OS reporter cells (experiments were done in quadruplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (F) Assessment of POLQ mRNA expression in isogeneic Mino cell line with and without ATM deficiency (experiments were done in quintuplets, and P value was calculated using t test). OE, overexpressed; ATMi, ATM inhibitor. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

We next validated this finding in MCL using our isogeneic Jeko cells treated with an ATM inhibitor. When POLΘ-deficient Jeko cells were treated with the ATM inhibitor AZD0156 (55), a significant increase in unrepaired mitotic DNA damage was observed compared with vehicle-treated WT and POLΘ-deficient cells (Figure 4C). Furthermore, a significant increase in p-CHK1, a validated biomarker for RS (2), was detected when POLΘ-deficient Jeko cells were treated with AZD0156; this increased p-CHK1 was more evident when cells were synchronized in mitosis (Figure 4D).

Using the U2OS cells engineered with DNA repair pathway reporters, we assessed HR, NHEJ, and MMEJ activity in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells in both ATM-proficient and -deficient backgrounds (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). The upregulation of the MMEJ pathway that occurred with cyclin D1 overexpression was further enhanced by concomitant ATM deficiency, suggesting an increased dependency of these cells on MMEJ when ATM is absent (Figure 4E). The activity of the HR and NHEJ repair pathways was not increased with cyclin D1 overexpression and ATM deficiency, suggesting that these co-occurring alterations uniquely upregulate MMEJ, dictating MMEJ dependence for DSB repair (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J).

We then assessed the POLQ expression in MCL in relation to ATM alteration using isogeneic Mino cells. In ATM-deficient Mino cells, POLQ expression significantly increased when compared with ATM-proficient cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4D). This observation was further confirmed in cyclin D1–overexpressing U2OS cells with and without ATM deficiency (Supplemental Figure 4, A and E). After confirming in isogeneic cell lines, we then studied POLQ expression in primary MCL cells. The POLQ expression was increased in primary ATM-deficient MCL cells, which was further confirmed by a publicly available MCL gene expression dataset that showed significantly increased POLQ expression with no change to CCND1 expression levels in ATM-mutated MCL compared with ATM-WT MCL (Supplemental Figure 4, F–H) (56). Taken altogether, these data indicate that in cells with cyclin D1 overexpression, especially in MCL, ATM deficiency further leads to increased expression of POLQ compared with ATM-proficient cells.

Consistent with increased POLQ gene expression when ATM is deficient in the background of cyclin D1 overexpression, POLΘ protein expression in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells was further enhanced by ATM deficiency (Figure 5A). Furthermore, the accumulation of POLΘ as foci into replication-induced DNA damage sites was significantly increased with concomitant cyclin D1 overexpression and ATM deficiency compared with cells with monogenic altered counterparts (Figure 5, B and C). These data suggest that ATM deficiency exacerbates RS in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells, with consequent DNA damage causing increased MMEJ dependence.

Figure 5 POLΘ protein expression is further increased by ATM deficiency in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells. (A) Evaluation of POLΘ expression (endogenous POLQ tagged with V5 epitope) in U2OS cells with cyclin D1–overexpressed and ATM-deficient settings. (B and C) Assessment of γ-H2AX foci and POLΘ foci in cyclin D1–overexpressed and ATM-deficient background in U2OS cells (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). Scale bars: 1 μm. OE, overexpressed. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

Genetic and pharmacologic MMEJ pathway disruption has antiproliferative effects in MCL cells. Next, we explored targeting POLΘ as a therapeutic strategy in MCL. To assess the impact of POLΘ on cell proliferation and survival, we conducted a competitive proliferation assay in different MCL cell lines after knocking out POLQ. POLQ genetic depletion caused dampening of cell proliferation in all cell lines tested, with the Granta and UPN2 cell lines being more sensitive compared with the Jeko, JVM-2, and Z138 cell lines (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Subsequently, we used 2 independent POLΘ inhibitors, novobiocin (NVB), an inhibitor of the helicase domain (57), and ART558, an inhibitor of the polymerase domain (58), to validate this antitumor effect in multiple MCL cell lines (Figure 6, B and C). All MCL cell lines were sensitive to both POLΘ inhibitors; again, Granta and UPN2, as well as MCIR cells, which are ATM-deficient MCL cell lines, demonstrated relatively more sensitivity. Consistent with our observations of increased RS and MMEJ pathway dependence when ATM is depleted in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells, ATM-deficient cell lines were hypersensitive to POLΘ inhibition (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 6 POLΘ inhibition induces a significant antitumor effect in MCL and is augmented by concurrent ATM deficiency. (A) Assessment of proliferation rate and viability using a competitive assay in 2 MCL cell lines (Jeko-ATM proficient and UPN2-ATM deficient) with genetic depletion of POLQ (experiments were done in triplicates). (B and C) Cell viability assessment of MCL cell lines using 2 POLΘ inhibitors, ART558 and NVB (experiments were done in triplicates). (D) Assessment of antiproliferative and apoptotic effect with POLQ and ATM genetic depletion using Jeko cell line (experiments were done in quadruplicates, and P value was calculated by 2-way mixed-model ANOVA). (E) Graph illustrating the sensitivity to POLΘ inhibition by NVB in ATM-deficient and -proficient Mino cells (experiments were done in triplicates). (F and G) Assessment of cell killing and synergy (Bliss synergy score of 72.91) in Jeko cells with concurrent inhibition of ATM using AZD0156 and POLΘ with ART558 (experiments were done in triplicates). (H) Genetically depleted POLQ in Jeko cells treated with AZD0156 to assess cell killing in POLQ-deficient and -proficient backgrounds (experiments were done in triplicates). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as the mean ± SD.

To assess the effect of ATM inhibition in a POLΘ-deficient background in MCL, we performed a competitive assay using isogeneic cells with ATM and POLQ deficiency. Indeed, as shown in Figure 6D, POLQ depletion, but not ATM depletion, significantly decreased the proliferation of Jeko cells. The simultaneous depletion of ATM with POLQ significantly increased the antiproliferative and pro-apoptotic effects compared with POLQ depletion alone. We also generated isogeneic ATM-depleted MCL cells in the Mino cell line, an ATM-WT cell line. ATM-deficient Mino cells were more sensitive to pharmacologic inhibition of POLΘ with NVB than ATM-proficient Mino cells (Figure 6E). Furthermore, cotreatment of ATM-proficient Jeko cells with the ATM inhibitor AZD0156 and the POLΘ inhibitor ART558 caused synergistic antitumor activity (Figure 6, F and G; average synergy Bliss score of 72.91). Conversely, isogeneic POLQ-depleted Jeko cells were more sensitive to AZD0156-mediated ATM inhibition than POLQ-proficient Jeko cells (Figure 6H).

In addition to validating the enhanced antitumor effect with POLQ depletion in cyclin D1–overexpressing and ATM-deficient MCLs, we also recapitulated this effect using U2OS cells. Indeed, cyclin D1–overexpressing cells were more sensitive to POLΘ inhibition by ART558 and NVB. Additionally, pharmacologic POLΘ inhibition had a greater antitumor effect in cyclin D1–overexpressing cells lacking ATM compared with cyclin D1-overexpressing cells that were ATM proficient (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Taken together, our data indicate that ATM-deficient MCL cells are especially sensitive to POLΘ inhibition. These results may broadly apply to other cyclin D1–overexpressing tumor cells that are also ATM deficient, as a similar phenotype was also seen in U2OS cells, an osteosarcoma cell line. In contrast, cyclin D1–overexpressing tumor cells that are ATM proficient may be highly vulnerable to combined POLΘ and ATM inhibition.

POLΘ inhibition produces significant antitumor effects in MCL in vivo. To examine the in vivo efficacy of POLΘ inhibition in MCL, immunodeficient mice were subcutaneously engrafted with isogeneic ATM-deficient (ATM–/–) and ATM-proficient (ATM+/+) Mino cells. Intraperitoneal NVB treatment commenced twice daily after tumor engraftment (100 mm3). Tumor growth was significantly reduced in ATM-proficient Mino xenografts treated with NVB compared with vehicle (Figure 7A). However, tumor growth inhibition was enhanced considerably in ATM-deficient Mino xenografts. No treatment-related morbidity or mortality was seen in the mice, and animal weights were similar in all groups (Supplemental Figure 6). Moreover, overall survival significantly increased in mice bearing ATM-proficient Mino xenografts treated with NVB (Figure 7B), which was further enhanced in ATM-deficient xenografts. Histopathological analyses showed a significant increase in RS marked by p-RPA32 S4/S8 (Figure 7, C and D) and unrepaired DNA damage evidenced by γ-H2AX (Figure 7, E and F) in ATM-proficient xenografts treated with NVB, and these biomarkers were further increased in NVB-treated ATM-deficient xenografts.

Figure 7 POLΘ depletion induces a significant antitumor effect in the in vivo MCL model, which is augmented with ATM deficiency. (A) Using immunodeficient mice, ATM-deficient and -proficient isogeneic Mino cells were engrafted and treated with NVB or vehicle (PBS). Each treatment group had 8 mice in total (4 females and 4 males; P value was calculated by 2-way mixed-model ANOVA). The antitumor effect was assessed through tumor measurements. (B) Overall survival of mice carrying MCL tumors with respective genotypes treated with NVB or vehicle (survival analysis using the Kaplan-Meier method was done using 4 mice per group). (C and D) Assessment of RS marker p-RPA S4/S8 via IHC in MCL tumor tissue following treatment with either NVB or vehicle (4 mice [1:1 male and female] per group; P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (E and F) Assessment of DNA damage marker γ-H2AX in respective tumor types following treatment with either NVB or vehicle (4 mice [1:1 male and female] per group; P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

POLΘ inhibition reduces the viability of primary MCL cells. Having validated the effect of POLΘ inhibition in MCL using human cell lines, we next assessed the dependence on POLQ expression of primary tumor cells from patients with NHL. MCL exhibited the highest expression of cyclin D1 compared with most other NHL subtypes (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Consistent with our finding that cyclin D1 overexpression increases POLQ expression in cells, MCL primary cells exhibited the highest POLQ expression compared with other types of NHL, such as follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and diffuse large B cell lymphoma, where cyclin D1 overexpression is not commonly observed (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 POLQ is overexpressed in MCL compared with other NHLs, and its inhibition showed an antitumor effect in primary tumor cells. (A) Cyclin D1 expression was assessed through IHC in MCL compared with other NHLs (×400 original magnification). (B) Assessment of POLQ expression in MCL compared with other types of NHL primary cells (n = 8 FL, n = 8 DLBCL, n = 17 CLL/SLL, n = 11 MZL, n = 27 MCL; P value was calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (C and D) POLΘ inhibition by ART558 causes a significant antitumor effect in primary MCL patient samples with increased antitumor effect seen in ATM-deficient compared with ATM-proficient primary MCL cells (experiments were done in triplicates, and P value was calculated by t test). (E and F) Concurrent inhibition of ATM and POLΘ increases the antitumor effect compared with POLΘ inhibition alone in primary MCL cells (experiments were done in triplicates). FL, follicular lymphoma; DLBCL, diffuse large B cell lymphoma; MZL, marginal zone lymphoma; PTCL, primary cutaneous T cell lymphoma; CLL/SLL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma; Pt, patient. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM in B and D and the mean ± SD in C, E, and F. Red triangles in B represent ATM-deficient MCL primary samples. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Subsequently, we tested the antitumor activity of POLΘ inhibition in primary MCL cells. Treatment of primary cells obtained from 24 MCL patients with ART558 showed significantly compromised viability (Figure 8C). Indeed, validating our cell line data, primary MCL cells with ATM deficiency were more affected by ART558 compared with ATM-proficient primary MCL cells (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 7B). As in the MCL cell lines, simultaneous inhibition of ATM and POLΘ showed enhanced antitumor activity in primary ATM-proficient MCL primary cells compared with POLΘ inhibition alone (Figure 8, E and F). In summary, these results in primary MCL cells confirm that inhibition of POLΘ is effective for ATM-mutated MCL and that concurrent inhibition of ATM and POLΘ is a promising therapeutic strategy for ATM-proficient MCL.