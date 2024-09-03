Revisiting sex as a biological variable in hypertension research

Clinical data first linked hypertension with alterations in the immune system more than 60 years ago, when autoantibodies to vascular antigens were found in arterial samples of hypertensive cadaver specimens (82). Subsequent studies identified elevated levels of circulating IgG in hypertensive patients (83–85), and data from clinical and preclinical studies definitively link immune system dysfunction to hypertension.

Human clinical evidence. Immune cell population differences exist between men and women. Men have higher basal circulating immunoglobulin levels and greater numbers of B cells (85, 86) and CD4+ T cells (85). As a result, women typically respond better to vaccination and have less severe outcomes in infection than men. However, women are more likely to experience autoimmune disease or transplant rejection (87). In the context of hypertension, few studies have been designed to examine sex differences in immune parameters. Clinical studies found that cell populations from hypertensive subjects display a unique inflammatory phenotype compared with those from normotensive subjects, including monocytes (88), CD8+ T cells (89), and memory T cells (90), but none reported sex differences. Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was measured in a large Taiwanese cohort to monitor its association with incident hypertension over 9 years. This study, stratified by sex, found that increased NLR associates with hypertension in older men (>60 years old), but not in women of any age (91). Another study assessing immune cell subsets in more than 4,000 women from Sister Study blood samples reported that those who developed hypertension had altered leukocyte populations prior to clinical diagnosis, specifically increased B cells and decreased naive CD4+ T cells (92), suggesting an immunological basis for hypertension in women. A large-scale Mendelian randomization study using UK Biobank population data found that increased circulating lymphocytes, monocytes, and neutrophils positively correlate with BP, but associations with sex, age, BMI, smoking, or alcohol intake were not detected (93). The authors acknowledged potential errors in the detection of confounding variables due to study design. Regardless, the potential to harness the immune system for improved BP control in men and women is intriguing.

Hormonal contributions to immune system function. Sex hormones influence immune cell differentiation, survival, and function (antibody production, cytokine secretion, phagocytic capacity) through estrogen and androgen receptors. Generally, endogenous estrogen enhances immune responses, while testosterone is immunosuppressive (94). The data on the interplay among sex hormones, immunomodulation, and BP in clinical research are primarily from studies involving hormone therapy. E2 binds to estrogen receptor α on T cells and inhibits proinflammatory cell expansion (95), resulting in protection from immune-mediated hypertension that is lost following menopause. Women receiving estrogen therapy have lower levels of soluble inflammatory markers including TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-8 and monocyte chemoattractant protein 1; but in general, estrogen therapy does not appear to significantly decrease BP in women (96–98). Data from the NHANES study show that men with testosterone deficiency have increased levels of circulating C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation. Testosterone therapy reportedly lowers BP and decreases CRP (99) while reducing cardiovascular risk (99, 100). In contrast, other studies suggest that testosterone therapy in men may be detrimental to cardiovascular health (reviewed in ref. 101), although markers of immunomodulation were not widely reported. As hormone levels fluctuate over time and with age in men and women, understanding their impact on the immune system could be critically important to improving BP control.

Preclinical studies. Despite the extensive use of animal models, the impact of SABV on innate immune cells and their role in the development of hypertension remain poorly understood. Most studies examining the link between innate immune cells and hypertension include only male animals in the experimental design. Data suggest that male mice lacking macrophages have a blunted hypertensive response to Ang II infusion and DOCA-salt (deoxycorticosterone acetate–salt) hypertension (102, 103). While males accumulate more macrophages than females in several animal models of hypertension (104, 105), a role for macrophages in hypertension in females has not been examined. DCs are also pivotal for the development of hypertension in male mice. Salt and other hypertensive stimuli activate DCs, promoting oxidative stress, the formation of neoantigens, and T cell activation to promote hypertension (106, 107). Whether this mechanism is the same in female mice is unclear; however, plasmacytoid DCs from females produce more type I interferons, and estrogen drives DC differentiation from bone marrow precursors (108, 109), suggesting that DCs may have a similar role.

The association between the adaptive immune system and hypertension was definitively demonstrated in a study showing that male Rag1–/– mice, which lack mature B and T lymphocytes, have a blunted BP response to Ang II that is restored with adoptive transfer of T cells (110). Subsequent studies showed that Ang II increased BP when male, but not female, T cells were transferred into male Rag1–/– mice (111), demonstrating an important role for sex. The T cell subtype is also important in the development of hypertension, and sex differences in the T cell profile of males and females are notable. Males have more total T cells, CD4+ T cells, and renal Th17 cells, while females have more Tregs (112, 113). The increased percentage of renal Tregs in females may be compensatory to prevent further BP increases (114). Tregs also protect against DOCA-salt hypertension only in females (115), and restoration of Tregs in autoimmune-associated hypertension lowers BP in females (116). B cells also contribute to the development of Ang II hypertension in male mice. Mice with depleted or deficient B cells have an attenuated hypertensive response to Ang II (117). The role of B cells in hypertension has not been compared between the sexes; however, circulating B cells are altered with the development of hypertension in women (92), and B cells and immunoglobulin-secreting plasma cells have a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune-mediated hypertension in females (118, 119).

Key questions. Preclinical models are instrumental for advancing our understanding of SABV in immune-mediated mechanisms of hypertension. However, research with large study populations is needed to understand the interplay among BP, sex hormones, and immunological changes, especially in populations not treated with hormonal interventions. Figure 2 summarizes major immunological changes known in human hypertension and preclinical models. Studies on the impact of antiinflammatory and immunomodulatory drugs on BP, including an analysis of the impact of SABV, are needed. In a secondary analysis of the Canakinumab Anti-inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Study (CANTOS) study, IL-1β inhibition did not reduce BP or incident hypertension; however, cardiovascular mortality, stroke, and MI were reduced in the hypertensive patients. This study did not stratify based on sex, and the population was largely (~75%) male (120). It is possible that antiinflammatory treatments work differently in males and females with respect to hypertension, particularly in pathologies that predominantly or exclusively affect women, such as autoimmunity or hypertension in pregnancy.