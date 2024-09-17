The impact of sex on HIV immunopathogenesis and therapeutic interventions

Due to the very early integration of HIV into the host cell genome, viral eradication presents a formidable challenge, and a preventive vaccine remains crucial to ending the epidemic. In this section, we explore sex-specific features of HIV acquisition, including through vertical transmission, that inform the development of protective vaccines and deployment of preventive strategies including pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Anatomic risks for HIV acquisition. HIV can be acquired via parenteral exposure to blood products or through sexual activity. Although we lack significant data about sex-differential risk related to parenteral exposures, as discussed below, there is emerging data in the context of vertical transmission.

There are clear distinctions in acquisition risk thresholds based on sexual transmission. Broadly, the risk of sexual acquisition is dictated by the availability of cells that can be infected. This, in turn, is determined by anatomy and the levels of local inflammation (16). Receptive anal intercourse has the highest risk of transmission (17), with studies suggesting that the density of CD4+ T cells and inflammatory environment conditioned by the microbiome may contribute to elevating risk of acquisition, and that this risk may change with age (18). Penile-vaginal intercourse is associated with a higher risk of transmission to the female partner in high-income countries, with a more modest difference in other settings, notably where male circumcision is less common (19). Langerhans cells and CD4+ T cells present in the vaginal mucosa and penile foreskin are the primary targets for early HIV-1 infection (16, 20, 21). Medical male circumcision has been shown to significantly decrease the risk of HIV acquisition, likely both by reducing the local target cell populations and by eliminating inflammatory components of the foreskin microbiome (22). For females, there has been significant debate about the effect of hormone exposure on the vaginal mucosal environment. Two meta-analyses reported an approximately 40% increase in risk of HIV acquisition associated with use of depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA, a contraceptive injection under the brand name Depo-Provera) (23, 24). Suggested mechanisms include alterations in the epithelial layer, change in frequency of target cells, and inflammation and alterations in the microbiome. However, this is not supported by the results of a prospective randomized trial comparing DMPA with other contraceptive methods, in which there was not a substantial increase in risk (25). Importantly, this study also highlights that hormone exposure must be considered in context of the alternatives, which here would be alternative contraceptive methods or a pregnancy with the associated maternal risks (26). Nevertheless, a greater understanding of the influence of hormones on the local environment may provide information on factors that favor transmission. Further exploration of the effect of exogenous sex steroid hormone exposure in transgender individuals will also be important in order to optimize and target prevention efforts in this population (27).

In parallel with the risk for HIV acquisition that is conferred by the local availability of targets at a mucosal site is the potential protection conferred by vaccine-induced HIV-specific immune responses at these mucosal sites. With respect to humoral immunity, a meta-analysis of mucosal antibody titers across six vaccine platforms of HIV envelope immunogens demonstrated a robust correlation between seminal plasma and rectal mucosal antibody titers in males but poor correlation between cervical and rectal antibody titers in females (28). The authors suggested that sex-specific features in the relationship between serum and genital/rectal mucosal antibody titers may affect the degree of protection (28). Emerging data from phase IIb trials of prophylactic administration of the broadly neutralizing antibody (bNAb) VRC01 provide some further insight into the function of humoral responses at mucosal sites (29). In these trials, one enrolling at-risk cisgender men and transgender individuals in Europe and the Americas and the other enrolling at-risk cisgender women in sub-Saharan Africa, VRC01 was not effective, but both trials showed a signal of preventive efficacy against viruses sensitive to neutralization by VRC01 that was linked to antibody concentration (29). In a separate analysis of the mucosal penetration of VRC01 in healthy volunteers, both rectal and vaginal explants demonstrated resistance to ex vivo challenge with sensitive strains of HIV (30). As strategies of combinations of antibodies for prevention with targeted modifications of the Fc region to enhance mucosal penetration and effector function are pursued, careful evaluation of the sex-specific accumulation and efficacy of these agents will be essential.

Impact of local inflammation on HIV acquisition. Both the efficacy of local immune responses and available target cells are directly affected by inflammation that may arise from either sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or as a result of the composition of the local microbiome. STIs including HSV-2, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia cause an increased risk of HIV acquisition during vaginal intercourse (31–35). A systematic review of the effect of herpes found that a relative risk of HIV acquisition was 2.7-fold higher with prevalent HSV-2 in the general population and 4.7-fold higher with incident infection, with no sex difference observed in the estimates (36). Likewise, an analysis of the impact of nonviral STIs demonstrated increased risk of HIV acquisition with coincident STI, although notably the data for males were sparse (37). Some of the enhanced risk may be attributable to behavioral patterns associated with STIs. Biological mechanisms include the influx of target cells to both the male and female genital tracts as a result of an STI (38–43); increased genital shedding of HIV driven by HSV-2 coinfection, which may directly influence HIV-1 acquisition (44); and disruption of the protective epithelial layer by genital ulceration in the setting of syphilis, chancroid, and HSV-2 infection (45, 46).

HIV seroconversion is also more likely when there is more inflammation, as defined by cervicovaginal levels of inflammatory cytokines such as MIP-1α, MIP-1β, and IP-10, which actively recruit target cells for HIV (47). In the absence of an STI, the specific composition of the vaginal microbiota, including when this shifts to a clinical diagnosis of bacterial vaginosis, is linked to increased risk of HIV acquisition (48–51). Inflammation driven by microbiota can activate Langerhans cells and CD4+ T cells, raising the risk of HIV acquisition (52, 53). Specific formulations of oral contraceptives have been linked to more-favorable vaginal microbial communities and to a lower frequency of STIs, suggesting that hormone modulation is a potential risk-modifying strategy (54, 55). The vaginal microbiome is also a critical consideration for topical pre-exposure prophylaxis, as certain species metabolize the antiviral drug tenofovir, lowering its preventive efficacy for HIV (56). Thus, the vaginal microbiome can confer risk, and understanding variations based on region, ethnicity, and local environment will be important to optimize prevention interventions (51, 57, 58). In parallel, the penile microbiome comprises specific microbial components that promote risk of acquisition, with the notable difference that medical male circumcision can significantly ameliorate, although not eliminate, the risk of seroconversion (22, 59, 60).

Vertical transmission. Intrauterine transmission is an emerging area of sex differential HIV transmission. In a recent single-site cohort study of infants with intrauterine acquisition of HIV, females outnumbered males 1.7:1, consistent with prior studies. This ratio contrasts with the sex ratios of HIV-exposed but uninfected infants and to the overall ratio of sex at birth in the study region (50.6% male) (61). Since the 1990s, multiple studies have assessed the risk of vertical transmission in the context of intrapartum antiretroviral therapy (ART), ART during pregnancy, and various approaches to infant treatment, with very early signals of an increased risk for female infants (62). In a large cohort study in Zimbabwe of 4,495 women living with HIV and their infants between 1997 and 2000, female infants were at greater risk of in utero acquisition (OR 1.53, 95% CI 1.23–1.91), despite 50.4% of all births being male (63, 64). An analysis of more than 2,000 women in Malawi in the 1990s reported higher rates of intrauterine acquisition in female infants (OR 1.4, 95% CI 0.2–2.2) and, notably, in 8 sets of sex-discordant twin pairs, 7 female infants and 1 male infant acquired HIV in utero (65). This finding is important, as it implies a selective pressure from the infant, given that the maternal environment of these twin pregnancies is identical. Separate work from Malawi in the early 2000s again reported a higher risk for female infants (OR 2.06, 95% CI 1.49–2.85), and this estimate was adjusted for maternal viral load, a strong independent predictor of transmission (66). Beyond the African context, the European Collaborative Study of vertical transmission noted that among infants delivered by elective cesarean section (effectively eliminating risk of intrapartum transmission), female infants are at higher risk (2.14, 95% CI 1.14–4.00) after adjustment for antenatal ART use and time period (67). An Italian registry had similar findings of lower risk for male infants (68). While modern ART has substantially reduced vertical transmission, the enhanced risk in female infants appears to persist. A prospective infant treatment trial screened 10,622 infants between 2015 and 2018, identified 42 with HIV within 96 hours of birth, and enrolled 40. Of the 40 infants enrolled in the trial, 78% were female (69). While there are multiple features to consider — including maternal ART, survival of male versus female infants independent of HIV risk, and differences in transmission risk across the timing of delivery — the weight of the collective data indicates that there is a higher risk of intrauterine transmission of HIV to female infants.

The mechanism of this differential risk is unclear; the twin data suggest that there are features of the infant that drive the difference. Of note, recent work has indicated that viruses recovered from female infants were more likely to be interferon resistant and have differences in replication capacity (61, 70). Production of type I interferon in response to TLR7 stimulation is a prominent feature of sex differential immune responses, as discussed below, and may contribute to this difference in early life.