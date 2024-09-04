Metabolic benefits afforded by estradiol and testosterone in both sexes: clinical considerations

In males, T is a hormone that binds the AR and a prohormone that provides a circulating reservoir of E 2 and DHT. T deficiency in males leads to sexual dysfunction, depressed mood, anemia, osteoporosis, metabolic syndrome and T2D, and CVD. In the following section, we discuss the effect of T on metabolic homeostasis separated into the effects induced by E 2 versus T/DHT.

T-to-E 2 conversion maintains bone mass in males. T’s conversion to E 2 by aromatase is instrumental to both normal bone development and preservation of healthy bone metabolism during aging. Support for the importance of E 2 in T’s action comes from studies in young males with inactivating mutations of either ERα or aromatase who exhibit abnormal bone growth and development as well as early osteoporosis (86, 87). Furthermore, T treatment of males rendered hypogonadal using gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRh) agonists improved bone mineral density, but this effect was abolished with simultaneous administration of an aromatase inhibitor, which blocks T’s conversion to E 2 (1). In aging men, E 2 is the dominant sex steroid preventing bone resorption, whereas both E 2 and T are important in increasing bone formation (88). It is estimated that in males, E 2 accounts for approximately 70% of the maintenance of bone mass, with T contributing 30%.

T is an anti-obesity hormone in males. T deficiency promotes VAT accumulation, and the development of metabolic syndrome in males (reviewed in ref. 89).

T’s aromatization to E 2 prevents visceral adiposity in male individuals. Orchiectomized male rodents treated with T or E 2 remained lean, while those treated with DHT, which cannot be converted to E 2 , developed obesity (90). Similarly, in human males rendered hypogonadal using GnRh agonists, T replacement prevented VAT accumulation, an effect that was blocked in the presence of an aromatase inhibitor (1). In addition, human and rodent studies confirmed that inactivating mutations of aromatase increase VAT in males (87, 91). The mechanism by which T’s conversion to E 2 prevents VAT in male individuals likely involves an inhibition of adipocytes and adipose progenitors as well as the promotion of lipid oxidation, as described in female individuals.

T has anti-obesity properties mediated via AR actions. In males with genetic androgen resistance (linked to CAG-repeat polymorphisms in the AR gene that decrease AR-mediated gene transcription), a low number of CAG repeats (which increases AR action) was associated with low adiposity and plasma insulin, demonstrating that intact AR action is necessary to prevent VAT accumulation (92). Second, male mice lacking AR developed late-onset visceral obesity and insulin resistance (93, 94). These effects of T on VAT are likely mediated via AR in skeletal muscle, as overexpression of AR selectively in muscle cells of male rats increased muscle mass, which elevated metabolic rate and reduced adipose tissue mass (95). In contrast, male adipocyte-specific AR-deficient mice exhibited no increase in VAT, demonstrating that direct AR action in adipocytes is not necessary for the control of VAT mass (96). In summary, in male individuals, T prevents VAT accumulation via E 2 ’s action on ERα in muscle and adipose (like in females) as well as T/DHT’s action on AR in skeletal muscle.

T prevents T2D in males. Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), the standard of treatment of prostate cancer, produces severe T deficiency and is a severe risk factor for developing T2D in males (97, 98). Moderate T deficiency also predisposes to T2D, while T replacement therapy (TRT) prevents or reverses T2D in T-deficient men (99). The antidiabetic effects of T are mediated via a decrease in VAT (described above), an increase in skeletal muscle mass and glycolytic capacity (both of which increase insulin sensitivity), and improved β cell function, as we describe below.

T improves insulin sensitivity via conversion to E 2 and DHT, or via the effect of T itself. T promotes insulin sensitivity in skeletal muscle at least partially via an increase in peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-γ coactivator 1-α (PGC1α), which stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and skeletal muscle oxidative fibers, and is a molecular marker of muscle insulin sensitivity. A decrease in PGC1α in skeletal muscle was associated with insulin resistance in males (100). Similarly, men with low T exhibited low PGC1α expression in muscle (101). T’s effect on PGC1α is likely to be E 2 mediated, as E 2 treatment of males increases PGC1α in muscle (102). T’s improvement of insulin sensitivity also requires conversion to DHT. Dual inhibition of the T-to-DHT–converting enzymes 5α-R1 and -R2, but not inhibition of 5α-R2 alone, produced peripheral insulin resistance (103), which is associated with hepatic lipid accumulation in males (104). This suggests that T’s conversion to DHT via 5α-R1 is necessary for insulin sensitivity. T also promotes insulin sensitivity by increasing muscle mass. Surprisingly, the inhibition of T’s conversion to DHT by 5α-R inhibitors had no effect on the ability of T to increase muscle mass and strength (105), indicating that in this context, T directly binds AR and does not require conversion to DHT to promote muscle growth. T also promotes carbohydrate utilization, glycolysis, and glycogen synthesis in skeletal muscle (106, 107), which enhances insulin sensitivity via AR (106). Overexpression of AR in skeletal muscle of male mice produced hypertrophy of glycolytic muscle fibers and increased glucose metabolism (95). Activation of AR also increased glycolysis in male pancreatic islet β cells (108). In contrast, E 2 treatment of males (which also decreases T) enhanced lipid oxidation, decreased carbohydrate oxidation during exercise (109) and in cultured male myotubes (110), and increased skeletal muscle expression of medium chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase, a marker of lipid oxidation (102). Note that individuals assigned male sex at birth who were treated with estrogens (and androgen depletion) as gender-affirming therapy developed insulin resistance (111), suggesting that in males, E 2 improves insulin sensitivity in the presence of intact AR action. In summary, in males, T promotes insulin sensitivity with mixed actions of E 2 on ERα (insulin sensitivity), DHT on AR (insulin sensitivity), and T on AR (muscle mass).

T’s conversion to DHT enhances insulin secretion in male individuals. Human and rodent male β cells express 5α-R1, which is necessary to convert T to DHT and enhances glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in cultured islets (60). Male mice lacking AR in β cells (βARKO mice) developed β cell failure, leading to inadequate compensation for insulin resistance and hyperglycemia (112). βARKO islets displayed dysregulated genes involved in inflammation and insulin secretion (113). Thus, in the absence of AR in β cells, T cannot maintain normoglycemia, demonstrating the importance of the β cell AR pool to glucose homeostasis in the male. The mechanism involves DHT activation of AR, which amplifies the insulinotropic action of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) via its receptor in human β cells, thus enhancing the hypoglycemic and anabolic actions of insulin (108, 112, 114).

T’s conversion to E 2 is also important to β cell protection in males. First, male human β cells express aromatase, which is necessary to convert T to E 2 and enhances insulin secretion (60). Indeed, in male mice, T’s conversion to E 2 via aromatase was necessary to prevent β cell damage from the toxin streptozotocin (115). Second, in multiple male animal models of T2D or β cell failure, E 2 protected male islets in vivo from diabetic injuries such as glucolipotoxicity or ER stress (47, 49, 51, 115), suggesting that T’s conversion to E 2 is necessary to protect β cell function in males.

Endogenous T promotes cardiovascular health in males. Endogenous T directly protects the male cardiovascular system. T is a potent vasodilator that acutely increases coronary blood flow (116) and exerts beneficial effects on blood pressure (117). Observational studies demonstrate a direct association between low serum T concentrations and increased risk of CVD in males (118, 119). A meta-analysis of 70 studies concluded that patients with CVD exhibit lower T concentrations (120). Similarly, GnRh agonists, which suppress T production, promote vascular damage (121, 122). Accordingly, a retrospective examination of over 83,000 hypogonadal males showed that normalization of T levels by TRT decreased all-cause mortality, risk of MI, and stroke (123). Moreover, in men with T deficiency and high risk of CVD, the TRAVERSE trial using transdermal T confirmed that TRT does not increase the incidence of major adverse cardiac events (124), providing reassurance about the cardiovascular safety of TRT (125). In summary, despite controversy about T’s effects on CVD, endogenous T prevents CVD and accordingly low T predisposes to CVD. In hypogonadal men, TRT is safe regarding CVD.

Endogenous T promotes cardiovascular health in males via conversion to E 2 , as demonstrated by the development of endothelial dysfunction and CAD in a young male with absence of functional ERα (126, 127). In middle-aged healthy males, circulating concentrations of E 2 , not T, are positively associated with FMD (128), while a reduction in plasma E 2 , through aromatase inhibition, decreases FMD (129). This effect is likely mediated via NO production, as in females. However, the beneficial effect of E 2 in males seems to occur within a tight physiological window and in the presence of physiological T concentrations. The early Coronary Drug Project, designed to evaluate the ability of high doses of oral CEE to prevent CAD in males with prior MIs, was discontinued because of increased incidence of MI (130). Similarly, high-dose diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic estrogen, increased the incidence of atherothrombotic disease in males (131), and high-dose ethinyl estradiol, a potent synthetic estrogen used for contraception, increased CVD risk when used as a gender-affirming therapy in transgender individuals assigned male sex at birth (132). However, lower doses of CEE, ethinyl estradiol, or E 2 for shorter duration in transgender individuals on gender-affirming therapy improved vascular function (133), enhanced endothelial function and arterial reactivity (134), and promoted endothelium-dependent vasodilation in the microcirculation (135). In older hypogonadal males, E 2 enhanced endothelium-mediated vasorelaxation, attenuated vasoconstriction, and reduced blood pressure (136). Estradiol also induced male human coronary relaxation in vitro (137). Studies using genetically modified mice confirmed that the beneficial effects of E 2 on vasodilation in male mice, as in female mice, are mediated by ERα (138). Taken together, these data demonstrate that E 2 at physiological doses is beneficial for male vascular health.

The T/E 2 ratio seems to be a critical parameter for optimal male CVD protection. In the general male population, the T/E 2 ratio (both in pg/mL) ranges between 150 and 200 (Figure 2D). In males with existing atherosclerotic disease, a low T/E 2 ratio (<120) was associated with increased systemic inflammation and inflammatory plaques, as well as an increased risk of future major adverse cardiovascular events compared with males with a higher T/E 2 ratio (>160) (139). In older males, low T and high E 2 levels (which decrease the T/E 2 ratio) were also associated with an unhealthy artery wall on ultrasound (140, 141). In these studies, the low T/E 2 reflected low T with higher E 2 concentrations, but still in the physiological range. Thus, it is possible that higher E 2 production in the face of low T reflects an endogenous compensatory increase in aromatase activity to lower E 2 output in tissue and developing atherosclerosis. The importance of the T/E 2 ratio and the stoichiometry of T and E 2 ’s actions may explain why data in male or transgender patients receiving gender-affirming therapy with high-dose estrogens, which suppress T, display increased CVD risk (130–132). However, in transgender individuals receiving gender-affirming therapies, psychosocial stressors may also be implicated in CVD risk (142).

T supplementation decreases HDL in hypogonadal men (143), but produces no change in cholesterol efflux capacity (CEC) of serum HDL, a more reliable CAD risk predictor (144). This decrease in HDL is likely mediated via AR and reproduced by a selective AR modulator (145). In contrast, T is likely to improve atherogenic lipids via conversion to E 2 , as men with aromatase mutations exhibit low HDL, high LDL, and increased triglycerides, which are corrected by E 2 treatment (87, 146). In fact, in males, oral E 2 increased HDL (136) and decreased LDL (147), as it does in females. Oral E 2 also decreased triglyceride and homocysteine (147). In summary, in males, T promotes vascular protection via conversion to E 2, likely by increasing NO and promoting a less atherogenic lipid profile. Consequently, low T, which is associated with low E 2 , predisposes to CVD. Figure 4 summarizes T’s actions in males.