Mechanisms underlying sex differences in autoimmunity

Although genetic factors are important in the development of autoimmune disease, twin studies indicate that environmental factors are a significant contributor (99–103). However, disentangling environmental from genetic contributions to autoimmune disease is complicated by epigenetic regulation of genes by the environment. Examples of environmental exposures associated with autoimmune diseases include infections, pesticides, solvents, endocrine-disrupting agents such as bisphenol A (BPA), occupational exposure to respirable particulates and fibers, and personal factors such as cigarette smoking history and diet (21, 104–107) (Figure 3).

Role of epigenetics. DNA methylation, histone modification, and regulation by miRs are important epigenetic mechanisms that influence the development of autoimmune disease (108, 109). Estrogen has been found to regulate DNA methylation in breast and endometrial cancers (110–112) and to enhance global hypomethylation of CD4+ T cells from patients with SLE, promoting disease (113) (Figure 3). Thus, estrogen-induced epigenetic regulation of gene expression could increase the susceptibility of women to autoimmune disease.

miRs are short (22 nucleotides), single-stranded, noncoding RNAs that form complementary base-pairs with the 3′ untranslated region of target mRNAs within the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) and block the function of protein-coding mRNAs (86). It has been reported that the human genome contains approximately 2,500 mature miRs that regulate approximately 60% of mRNAs (114). As mentioned above, the X chromosome has been estimated to regulate 10% of miRs (91). Additionally, miR transcription has been found to be regulated through ERα and ERβ in a tissue-specific and cell-dependent manner (86), producing so-called estrogen-related miRs. Estrogen-related miRs, such as miR-125 and miR-155, are thought to mediate the ability of estrogen to activate B cells to increase antibody/autoantibody production (86, 115) (Figure 3). Based on these findings, we would expect many miRs to differ by sex. Evidence for this includes a study by Dai et al. that reported sex differences in lupus-associated miRs in the NZB/WF1 mouse model of SLE (66), indicating their potential role in driving autoimmune disease in females. An avid area of research for many diseases, including autoimmune diseases, examines whether circulating EVs with specific miR content have the potential to be effective biomarkers of disease (116).

Role of endocrine disruptors. An important environmental factor that may influence sex differences in immune function is endocrine disrupting chemicals such as phenols (e.g., BPA, BPS), parabens, and phthalates, which can change immune function by altering binding of sex hormones to their receptors or sex hormone production (106, 109, 117, 118) (Figure 3). Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are now ubiquitous not only in the environment at large, but also in the environment of our animal models and cell culture experiments (e.g., there are endocrine-disrupting chemicals in culture media and leaching from warm plastic culture trays; and mice are housed in plastic cages with plastic water bottles and estrogenic compounds in their food and bedding). For example, BPA is a nonsteroidal xenoestrogen that exhibits 10–4 the activity of E2 and can inhibit the androgen receptor (119). Studies of the effect of BPA on immune cells in culture and animal models are abundant, revealing varied effects (reviewed in ref. 119). Some studies indicate that exposure to BPA or other endocrine disruptors can make disease worse, such as collagen-induced arthritis in male DBA/J mice (120), type 1 diabetes (reviewed in ref. 121), SLE in various models (122–124), and myocarditis in male and female BALB/c mice (106, 125). BPA is also able to disrupt DNA methylation (109, 126). Importantly, these effects are transgenerational (126, 127), and exposures continue after birth. Exposure to BPA has been found to lead to hypomethylation of CD4+ T cells in SLE and other autoimmune diseases compared with controls and to contribute to disease (126, 128), similar to the effects of estrogen. Because this is a new area of research there are only a few studies reporting the effects of endocrine disruptors on miRs (reviewed in refs. 86, 109), but with the high regulation of miRs by estrogen, endocrine disruptors may influence their production. However, more research is needed in animal models and human disease to confirm the role of endocrine disruptors in specific autoimmune diseases.

Role of infection. For many decades, viral and other infections have been suspected as “triggers” of autoimmune disease (90, 129), but mechanisms for how this could occur have been difficult to establish (130, 131). The COVID-19 pandemic brought viral infections back into the focus, as SARS-CoV-2 was found to increase myocarditis by at least 15-fold, from around 1–10 cases per 100,000 before COVID to 150 cases per 100,000 or more during the pandemic (132, 133). Additionally, several new diseases emerged from the pandemic that were reminiscent of autoimmune diseases, such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and long COVID in women (134–136).

Recent findings indicate that many viruses target mitochondria for a replicative advantage and subvert EV pathways to hide within EVs and evade the immune response, such as coxsackievirus, influenza, HIV, and SARS-CoV-2 (reviewed in refs. 137–142). In this process, EVs are created that contain mitochondria/mitochondrial and virus/viral components, altered miRs, and typical EV content (138, 143, 144). These EVs are expected to be highly immunogenic, because many of the constituents of the mitochondria within the EVs — e.g., mitochondrial cardiolipin, cytochrome c, and ATP — are known to activate TLR4 (145–149). Increased levels of extracellular mitochondria (likely housed in EVs) are observed in patients with rheumatic autoimmune diseases and are thought to contribute to disease (reviewed in ref. 150). Activation of innate immune cells by these mitochondrion-containing EVs may generate autoimmune responses against antinuclear cellular components, particularly antinuclear antibodies (ANAs), which are primary autoantigens in rheumatic autoimmune diseases (Figure 3). Additionally, antimitochondrial antibodies (e.g., antibodies that target cardiolipin, mitofusin 1, mitochondrial DNA, or mitochondrial RNA) are commonly found in patients with rheumatic autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, SLE, and antiphospholipid syndrome (150). Elevated levels of EVs containing mitochondria are positively associated with increased SLE disease activity, proinflammatory cytokines, and anti-dsDNA antibodies, suggesting that EVs with mitochondrial components may be involved in disease pathogenesis (150, 151). Elevated mitochondrial levels in red blood cells have been found to increase IFN responses in patients with SLE (152, 153). TLR4/inflammasome activation by mitochondrial components can lead to elevated IFNs via IL-18, which was initially called IFN-inducing factor, in addition to traditional IFN pathways such as MAVS/STING (154). These findings suggest that damage to mitochondria from viral infections, drugs, or toxins may increase autoimmune responses and serve as a common mechanism in the pathogenesis of several autoimmune diseases.

The question is whether viral infection or other causes of damage to mitochondria can increase susceptibility to autoimmune disease in females. Mitochondrial energetics (that is, morphology, biogenesis, respiration, reactive oxygen species, etc.) are known to differ by sex (155, 156). For example, mitochondria from the hearts of female rodents and human cardiomyocytes in culture are known to have greater efficiency, fatty acid utilization during exercise, and calcium retention; whereas males have more mitochondrial content, reactive oxygen species production, and a higher calcium uptake rate (28, 157). A major transcriptional regulator of mitochondrial genes and function is ER-related receptor α (ERRα) (158, 159), which, although it does not have estrogen as a ligand, is associated with sex differences in mitochondrial function in a number of animal models (137, 160–162). PPARγ coactivator 1α (PGC1α), which is a known master regulator of mitochondrial function, is a cofactor for ERRα transcription (163). Thus, it would be expected that interference of mitochondrial function by viruses or other pathogens or toxins may differ by sex, and the release of EVs with mitochondrial content may promote sex-specific immune responses, increasing the risk of autoimmune disease in females (Figure 3). Future studies are needed to confirm this hypothesis.