Connecting the dots: sex, depression, and musculoskeletal health

Sex differences in both depression (1, 2) and musculoskeletal health (3, 4) are well established. Depression and related disorders affect 4 of 10 people across the globe, and the incidence is overrepresented 2:1 in women compared with men (5). Moreover, sex differences in depression are consistently reported beginning in adolescence and extending across the lifespan (1). Similar to the overrepresentation of depression in women, multiple musculoskeletal ailments are also overrepresented in women (6). In young women, damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is up to 5 times more common than in young men (6, 7). In the context of aging, osteoporosis, a pathological reduction in bone mineral density (BMD) and deterioration of bone microarchitecture, is also overrepresented in women as compared with men (8). Differences in levels of physical activity by sex throughout the lifespan, with men typically reporting greater degrees of daily physical activity than women (9, 10), may contribute to sex differences in both depression and musculoskeletal health, but this explanation is incomplete. For instance, although physical activity was a key contributor to recovery from hip fracture for men, physical activity did not associate with metrics of resilience following hip fracture in women (11). For the purposes of this Review, we focus on sex as a biological factor. Gender is an important variable in both the understanding of depression (12) and musculoskeletal health (13, 14) and, with continued attention to carefully delineating biological sex from gender in research designs, data will become available to fill the current gaps in understanding regarding the variable of gender, as an intersecting factor with biological sex, on both brain and musculoskeletal health (14).

Attention to underlying mechanisms that fuel the correlation between depression and musculoskeletal health may generate novel therapeutic avenues that can improve overall health. To this end, a recent analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey database demonstrated that osteoarthritis (OA), a musculoskeletal disorder that affects both cartilage and bone, was positively associated with depression, and depression mediated the association between OA and cardiovascular mortality (15). Inflammation is a known underlying factor common to depression and OA as well as a mediator for increased mortality risk when these conditions are comorbid (16). In this Review, we highlight known associations among depression and musculoskeletal conditions, including inflammation, emphasizing implications and opportunities for women’s health (Figure 1). Our discussion will focus on cisgender women and cisgender men, as these are the groups primarily represented in the available literature.

Figure 1 Relationships among risk factors common to depression and decreased musculoskeletal health. The schematic highlights inflammation as the common link between these conditions. The solid lines represent established relationships, and the dashed line represents the proposed relationship explored in this Review.

The existence of a bone-to-brain axis first began to be recognized in the 1970s, with observations of the paradoxical effect of traumatic brain injury on fracture healing (17, 18), and study of the bone-to-brain axis largely focused on the relationships between bone health and neurodegeneration (19, 20). It is well established that aging leads to cognitive decline as well as osteopenia and sarcopenia, conditions of low bone and skeletal muscle mass, respectively. More recently, appreciation for interactions along the bone-to-brain axis have begun to consider mental health. Over the past 20 years, there has been an 80-fold increase in publications related to mental health and orthopedics, with a doubling from 2019 to 2021 (21). Significant depression symptoms have been reported among 35%–60% of patients waiting for orthopedic interventions, and many of these patients are not yet in care for depression (22, 23). Among those awaiting orthopedic interventions who report depressive symptoms, women are overrepresented, consistent with the extant literature on depression (22, 23). Importantly, while directionality is inherently difficult to discern in human studies, intervention studies consistently demonstrate that improving symptoms of depression can enhance orthopedic outcomes, including reducing pain and improving function (24, 25); however, the reverse is not necessarily true such that reducing pain and improving function is not clearly associated with improvements in depressive symptoms (26). The directionality of these observations demonstrates that depressed mood is not always simply a psychological response to change in physical ability or consequence of pain and can be a distinct biological event that requires primary attention (26). To this end, understanding the bidirectional relationship between depression and musculoskeletal health, and how biological sex may modify this relationship, is an essential step in precision medicine.