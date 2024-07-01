Hearts apart: sex differences in cardiac remodeling in health and disease

Pressure overload. AS is a calcific valve disease that increases LV afterload and is present in more than 5% of the population over 65 years of age (99, 100). The frequency of AS is similar between males and females, although the disease is likely underdiagnosed in women (100, 101). AS progresses at a similar rate in both sexes (102); however, women maintain better systolic and diastolic function, regardless of AS severity (102–109). All-cause mortality with AS has been reported as not being different between sexes, although some studies found reduced mortality in women (100, 102, 110). The sex difference in systolic function stems from maintenance of higher peak LV pressures in women, which is due to differing LV geometry (106, 107, 109). LV mass index is typically lower in women, and they develop a more concentric form of hypertrophy, while maladaptive LV dilation is more prevalent in men with chronic pressure overload (Figure 3C) (103, 104, 108, 111). This leads to female hearts having greater relative LV wall thickness (107, 109). Male hearts have higher extracellular volume, suggestive of more fibrosis (106), which is supported by the finding that LVs from male AS patients have higher collagen gene expression (111). Female sex is associated with suppression of extracellular matrix (ECM) and inflammatory gene expression (111). AS severity in men directly correlates with circulating natriuretic factor levels, whereas these biomarkers do not track with disease severity in women (106, 108).

Preclinical studies of pressure overload use the transverse aortic constriction (TAC) rodent model (112). Cardiac hypertrophy and induction of pathological molecular factors are observable within 1 week after TAC (113). Most studies show that the extent of hypertrophy 2–4 weeks after TAC is similar in males and females (114–116); however, males develop greater LV hypertrophy with longer-term pressure overload that is associated with increased fibrosis (115, 117, 118). As in humans, female rodents develop a more concentric form of hypertrophy and maintain higher peak LV pressures, while males transition into heart failure earlier, experience greater systolic dysfunction, and display LV dilation (114, 118). Reduced systolic function in males arises from suppression of contractile reserve (116). At the cellular level, dysfunction is linked to reduced sarcoplasmic reticulum calcium ATPase (SERCA2A) and increased β-myosin heavy chain (MYH7) expression (116). Male hearts also have increased expression of ECM genes, suppression of mitochondrial antioxidant factors, and increased apoptosis after TAC (115, 117–120). Fibrotic remodeling in males stems from androgen-dependent TGF-β activation, and inhibiting this pathway through TGF-β neutralization or gonadectomy prevents fibrosis (119). Sex differences with regard to pressure overload are also linked to ERβ signaling. Mouse studies found that protection against fibrosis and apoptosis in females was abolished with ERβ knockout, which also led to greater hypertrophy in females after TAC (117, 118, 121). Mechanistically, ERβ helps maintain cardiac function after TAC through inhibition of inflammatory pathways and maintenance of mitochondrial metabolism (117, 120). ERα ablation has no effect on hypertrophy development with pressure overload (121). Together, the human and rodent data support the conclusion that estrogen is protective against maladaptive pressure overload–induced remodeling through modulation of ECM deposition and cardiac inflammation, while testosterone enhances pathology in disease contexts.

Volume overload. Pathological cardiac remodeling can also arise in conditions of chronic volume overload — although this is a less-common cause than pressure overload — as occurs with aortic regurgitation and mitral regurgitation. Volume overload induces eccentric remodeling due to the increased pressure against the LV walls resulting from higher chamber volume. Sex differences in responses to chronic volume overload are consistent with those observed for pressure overload, and females generally experience less adverse remodeling. Clinical studies found reduced LV volume, reduced LV mass, and increased LV ejection fraction in women compared with men across the spectrum of aortic regurgitation severity (122–126). However, the female heart exhibits greater expansion of extracellular volume relative to the male heart, suggesting an association between chronic volume overload and higher levels of fibrosis (122). A study of skinned cardiac fibers from male and female patients with mitral regurgitation found that female fibers had higher developed force at maximum calcium concentrations, indicating that sex differences in the response to volume overload extend to the myofilament level (127). In a rat model of volume overload, hearts from males displayed increased LV hypertrophy and chamber dilation compared with female hearts (128). Males also had 10-fold-higher mortality, further supporting that females are protected against pathology involving volume overload (128). In mice with aortic regurgitation, LV remodeling in males was associated with activation of CaMKII and Akt, increased fetal gene expression, and induction of apoptosis factors, including Bax and cleaved caspase-3 (129). Another study showed that volume overload from atrioventricular shunt caused apoptosis and increased Bax and caspase-3 and -9 expression in the male rat heart, while hearts from females did not exhibit increased apoptosis, which was estrogen dependent (41). Despite evidence of reduced adverse remodeling in the female heart in response to pathological volume overload, women are more likely to experience symptoms with aortic regurgitation, are older at the time of diagnosis, and have worse prognosis (122, 124, 125), suggesting that the condition may be underdiagnosed.

Ischemia. Coronary artery disease (CAD) contributes to increased risk of myocardial infarction (MI), the number one cause of death and morbidity in the United States, and manifests differently in men and women (130, 131). MI occurs a decade earlier on average in men due to earlier development of CAD (132); however, despite maintaining higher LV ejection fractions and stroke volumes than men after MI (131), women have an increased risk of developing heart failure and display higher mortality, especially at younger ages (133–136). Adverse remodeling occurs in half of all patients after MI, irrespective of sex, and is denoted by LV chamber dilation, wall thinning, and systolic dysfunction (137). However, men display significantly larger normalized LV chamber size and mass (134, 138, 139). Differences in remodeling are reflected at the cellular level, where myocyte volume and length are also greater in males (138). Transcriptional responses to MI also differ, with one study identifying 271 differentially expressed genes between sexes in LV biopsy samples from patients with ischemic heart disease (140). Pathway analysis of these genes identified oxytocin- and estrogen-dependent signaling as the top two significantly enriched pathways in the female heart (140).

In rodent models of MI from coronary artery ligation, female sex is associated with protection against adverse structural and functional outcomes (59, 141–143). Males have higher rates of cardiac rupture and neutrophil infiltration after MI, while female hearts display greater recruitment of macrophages and reparative monocytes (142, 144, 145). The increased proinflammatory response and activation of MMPs in males contribute to scar thinning (144, 146); however, one study found that MMP inhibition reduced rupture incidence by half (146). Both male and female mouse hearts display increased activation of MAPK signaling, denoted by phosphorylation of P38 and ERK1/2, while females additionally show activation of STAT3, which is estrogen dependent (147). In ovariectomized females, estrogen replacement is associated with worse outcomes in the acute phase after MI but better LV structure and function with chronic exposure (148), which may explain the increased risk of mortality in young women. Estrogen-dependent signaling is linked to improved long-term remodeling and reduced apoptosis and inflammation (144). These benefits are conferred by ERβ, and knockout of the receptor ablates protection from ischemic heart disease in female mice (143). Meanwhile, testosterone causes greater hypertrophy development and increased cardiac rupture risk in males (59, 142, 149). Interestingly, E2 administration in male mice suppresses the post-MI decline in systolic function and mitigates some of the adverse LV remodeling (59, 144). E2 administration in males is also associated with a reduction in proinflammatory cytokines and suppression of P38-dependent apoptosis (144). These collective findings support the conclusion that testosterone-dependent signaling in the heart worsens pathology in the context of ischemia, while the effects of estrogen are timing dependent.