Pathophysiology of cerebral small vessel disease: a journey through recent discoveries

Brain arteriolosclerosis, a hallmark of cSVDs, affects small parenchymal arteries and arterioles and is defined by the degeneration and loss of SMCs, the concentric fibrohyalinotic (glassy-looking acellular) thickening of the arterial wall, the accumulation of ECM components, and subsequent narrowing of the lumen (52, 53). Arteriolosclerosis is highly prevalent in autopsy specimens from individuals over 70 years old, and its severity is significantly associated with the odds of lacunes, subcortical microinfarcts, and WM degeneration (54–56). Arteriole thrombosis and obliteration are only occasionally detected, although they are likely the cause of lacunar stroke (57). Arterial pathology is qualitatively similar between sporadic and hereditary cSVDs, but is quantitatively more aggressive in hereditary forms. In particular, degeneration and loss of arteriolar SMCs is especially severe in CADASIL and CARASIL patients (53). Although pericyte coverage was not specifically examined, a recent study reported a significant reduction in the number of capillary pericytes in the frontal deep WM, a region most frequently afflicted by cSVD, in postmortem tissues from patients with vascular dementia (58). Cerebral venules, which are often overlooked, can also display collagenosis (thickening of the walls with collagen), which has been associated with WM lesions (55, 56).

Brain arteries of aged rodents exhibit increased tortuosity (59–61). Age-related focal loss and degeneration of arterial SMCs can be detected in the superficial vascular network of the retina, a developmental extension of the brain that enables robust quantification at cellular resolution thanks to its stereotypical and planar angioarchitecture (62). Extensive, early loss of arterial SMCs is a feature of brains and retinas of mice completely lacking Notch3, a model of a very severe form of human cSVD (63–65). Interestingly, a recent study suggested that age-related arterial SMC loss might be attributable to a decline in NOTCH3 signaling (66). The cerebroretinal vasculature of Col4a1-mutant mice expressing heterozygous missense mutations that substitute critical glycine residues (G498V, G1064D, or G1344D) within the triple helical domain of COL4A1 also exhibits arterial SMC loss (65, 67, 68). Patients and mice with COL4A1 glycine-altering variants develop spontaneous ICHs in deep brain regions; importantly, pathological analyses of mutant mice indicate that ICHs originate from arteries with reduced SMC coverage, and demonstrate a strong correlation between ICH burden and the severity of arterial SMC loss (67). In contrast, spontaneous ICH is not observed in patients and mice completely lacking NOTCH3 protein, suggesting that loss of arterial SMCs is necessary but not sufficient to cause ICH (65). A major difference in vascular structural integrity between Notch3-KO and Col4a1-mutant mice resides at the level of the arteriole-capillary transition (ACT) zone that lacks an elastic lamina and is surrounded by contractile mural cells that possess more irregular ensheathing processes and a more rounded nucleus than SMCs (Figure 2) (65, 69–72). Here, Notch3-KO mice exhibit a loss of mural cells, whereas Col4a1-mutant mice show an increased number of mural cells in this zone with higher contractile protein content, a defect called “hypermuscularization.” Further genetic, functional, and computational modeling studies in Col4a1-mutant mice provided evidence that arteriole SMC loss and hypermuscularization of the ACT zone act as mutually reinforcing vascular defects to cause ICH, with the excessive ACT zone muscularization raising intravascular pressure in the upstream feeding arteriole and promoting arteriolar rupture at the site of SMC loss (Figure 3) (65). Molecular studies in Col4a1-mutant mice suggest that arterial SMC loss is driven by increased TGF-β activity, whereas the hypermuscularization of the ACT zone arises from increased NOTCH3 activity (65, 68). Regarding the capillary bed, 2D and 3D imaging in rodents revealed a small reduction in vascular length, branching density, and pericyte number, particularly in deep cortical layers and WM, in aged brains (59, 60). Pericyte coverage is reduced in Htra1-KO mice but, in striking contrast, pericyte density and/or coverage are preserved in Notch3-KO mice, Col4a1-mutant mice, and mice carrying an Arg169Cys mutation in NOTCH3 (hereafter referred to as CADASIL mice) (64, 67, 73, 74).

Figure 2 Integrated representation of the anatomy, cellular composition, and physiology of brain vessels. (A) Schematic of the arteriovenous axis with the four main vascular compartments, including the artery/arteriole, the arteriole-capillary transition (ACT) zone, the capillary bed and the venule/vein, and their associated cells: arterial endothelial cells (aECs), arterial SMCs (aSMCs), transitional cells (trans cells, orange), capillary endothelial cells (capECs), venous endothelial cells (vECs), and venous SMCs (vSMCs). Penetrating arteries and arterioles are separated from the brain parenchyma by a fluid-filled space (light green) that disappears as arterioles morph into capillaries and then reappears around veins. The perivascular space (inset) contains resident cells (PVMs and perivascular fibroblasts, PVFBs) and is delimited on the parenchymal side by the glia limitans formed by astrocytic endfeet. (B) Simplified depiction of the main brain vessel functions with respect to each vascular compartment. From top to bottom: (i) CBF autoregulation increases or decreases vessel diameter in response to BP decreases and increases, respectively. aSMCs are the primary sensors of BP changes and the primary effector cells driving changes in vessel diameter. (ii) Neurovascular coupling starts with the increase in local neural activity that leads to capEC hyperpolarization. Hyperpolarizing signal is propagated to upstream arterioles/arteries and transmitted to aSMCs, resulting in retrograde vasodilation. (iii) The BBB is formed by ECs, mural cells with their basement membrane, and astrocytic endfeet. Tight junctions between ECs prevent free paracellular transport of molecules; ECs express specific influx transporters and efflux pumps, which drive the active transport of specific solutes and metabolites into or out of the brain, respectively, and are enriched for the lipid transporter MFSD2A, which inhibits the rate of transcytosis (113, 166). (iv) The glymphatic system involves (a) CSF influx along the periarterial spaces, driven mainly by arterial pulsatility; (b) CSF entry into the brain supported by aquaporin 4 (AQP4) channel expression on the astrocytic endfeet, subsequent mix with the ISF, and flow through the extracellular spaces; and (c) the efflux of extracellular fluid and wastes along perivenous spaces.

Figure 3 Opposite changes in mural cells in the arteriole-capillary transition zone are associated with distinct cSVD features. Schematic representation of brain vessels in (A) the collagen IV–related cSVD, which manifests as recurrent spontaneous ICHs, and in (B) the NOTCH3 null–driven cSVD, which is characterized by recurrent deep infarcts. (A) In the collagen IV disease, the ACT zone shows an increased number of mural cells with higher contractile protein content, raising intravascular pressure in the upstream feeding arteriole, which exhibits loss of SMCs, and promoting arteriolar rupture at the site of SMC loss and hemorrhage (red). (B) In the NOTCH3 null–driven cSVD, the combination of loss of arterial SMCs and loss of mural cells in the ACT zone is predicted to decrease perfusion pressure and promote ischemic lesions in the deep brain regions (gray).

In summary, pathological changes can affect all microvascular compartments. Remarkably, however, structural defects can differ from one microvascular segment to another for a given cSVD and can differ between cSVDs for a given microvascular compartment. Loss and degeneration of arterial SMCs, which is often overlooked, is a key feature of cSVDs and not just an end-stage lesion. Loss of SMCs is especially prominent in severe cSVDs, suggesting that it is likely an important contributing mechanism.