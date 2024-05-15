Shear stress and pathophysiological PI3K involvement in vascular malformations

Vascular malformations are caused by genetic defects in endothelial cells (ECs) that line the interior of blood and lymphatic vessels. Most vascular anomalies arise during early vascular development and are characterized by abnormal life-long localized vessel growth. This can cause severe chronic pain, morphological deformations, bleeding, and even life-threatening conditions. Sporadically, vascular anomalies can also occur with a later onset.

For decades, vascular research had a strong focus on the identification of EC activation programs that drive developmental angiogenesis. Yet, more recent advances in vascular biology have demonstrated that, instead, fully differentiated and quiescent ECs are sensitive and responsive to physiological changes in their microenvironment and act as guardians of vascular homeostasis (1–3). These discoveries are highly relevant for understanding the etiology of vascular anomalies, some of which are recognized as resulting from disrupted developmental programs, while others result from a localized loss of EC quiescence of fully differentiated vessels. Loss of EC quiescence triggers a weakening of cellular junctions and promotes proliferation, ultimately leading to vascular dysfunction and disease progression. Therefore, identifying and understanding what regulates the balance between EC activation and quiescence is a high priority in the field of vascular biology.

The search for factors that trigger lesion formation led to the discovery that an overactivation of PI3K signaling plays a central role in the disease etiology of many types of vascular anomalies (summarized in Table 1). PI3K overactivation can be caused either through genetic gain-of-function (GOF) mutations in the gene encoding its catalytic α subunit PI3Kα/p110α (PIK3CA) or upon a physiological overstimulation by upstream regulators. The PI3K family of lipid enzymes consists of eight distinct catalytical isoforms grouped into three major classes based on their structure and substrate preferences. When stimulated, class I family members PI3Kα, PI3Kβ, PI3Kδ, and PI3Kγ phosphorylate phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate (PIP2) to phosphatidylinositol-3,4,5-trisphosphate (PIP3). Genetic targeting of PI3K isoforms revealed that PI3Kα is essential for development of the blood and lymphatic vasculature (4, 5) and indispensable for the acquisition of a venous fate during vasculogenesis (6). The PI3Kβ isoform plays a role in ischemic heart disease by restricting VEGF-induced PI3Kα/AKT activation (7), and PI3Kδ is associated with inflammatory processes (8). Among class II family members, PI3K-C2α regulates vesicular trafficking, which has a crucial role in vascular development and homeostasis (9). The PI3K-C2α isoform is also involved in primary cilium function (10), suggesting that there is some involvement of this protein with EC responses to fluid shear stress (FSS). Recently, the class II PI3K-C2β isoform was shown to restrict activation of mTORC1-mediated EC size during angiogenic growth (11). Functions of PI3K-C2γ and of the only class III isoform, Vps34, in ECs have not yet been documented.

Table 1 Gain of PI3K signaling in vascular anomalies

The production of PIP3 at the plasma membrane by class I PI3Ks results in an activation of AKT protein kinases (12, 13). While the three AKT isoforms display redundant roles during embryonic vascular development (14), the endothelial isoform AKT1 is essential for maintaining vascular integrity (15). AKT acts upstream of forkhead box O (FOXO) family transcription factors (16) that promote cell survival and metabolic reprogramming via cMYC (17) or mTOR (18, 19), which initiates protein synthesis. PI3K/AKT represents a major signaling hub that determines EC fate as well as EC growth, migration, actin cytoskeleton remodeling, metabolism, and vesicular trafficking. PI3Kα exerts functions also beyond AKT and regulates actomyosin contractility by fine-tuning the activity of the myosin light chain through activation of the small GTPase RhoA and the myosin light chain phosphatase (5, 20, 21).

This research points at PI3Kα as a central player in the development, homeostasis, and integrity of vessel beds, providing new angles for therapeutic interventions in a wide range of vascular anomalies associated with an overactivation of this kinase (22–27). The discovery that PI3Kα predominantly affects low-perfused vessel beds hints at its homeostatic role in ECs situated in regions of the blood and lymphatic vasculature that experience only low levels of FSS.

The role of mechanobiology in the development of vascular anomalies has raised much interest. FSS resulting from blood flow against the vessel wall exerts mechanical forces upon ECs. Mechanical transduction of FSS triggers biomechanical signaling and transcriptional changes, which maintain ECs in a quiescent state and ensure a healthy physiology of vessel beds (reviewed in refs. 28–33). Several biomechanical signaling pathways have been implicated in FSS sensing, including the PI3K/AKT/mTOR, RAS/MAPK, NOTCH, TGF-β/BMP, NF-κB, MEKK3/ERK5/KLF2/4, and HIPPO pathways (reviewed in refs. 34–40). The genetic and molecular identification of these divergent signaling pathways led to the realization that they control the maintenance of EC quiescence in different regions of the vasculature that are exposed to characteristic and distinct levels of FSS (Figure 1). This has also reinforced the concept that defective FSS sensing and responses in ECs disrupt the homeostasis of vessel beds, thus contributing to vascular anomalies.

Figure 1 Laminar FSS regulates the balance of EC remodeling and quiescence. The magnitude of FSS (dynes/cm2) activates/suppresses divergent signaling pathways, promoting the remodeling versus quiescence of ECs. This involves varying intensities of TGF-β (pSMAD2/3), BMP (pSMAD1/5), NF-κB, KLF2/4, and pAKT pathway activation. This notion has been reinforced by the finding that defective sensing of FSS by ECs disrupts vascular homeostasis.

This Review discusses the critical physiological role of PI3K in mediating EC responses to FSS in healthy vessels. We address recent advances in understanding how increased PI3K signaling, resulting from either genetic mutations or nongenetic overstimulation, affects the etiopathology of a continuum of molecularly related vascular anomalies that arise in regions of the vasculature that are characterized by slow fluid flow. These include venous malformations (VMs) and cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMs). We also highlight the surprising link between PI3K signaling and the development of arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), considered fast-flow pathologies of the vasculature, that occur in hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT) and other contexts. The role of PI3K in the development of lymphatic malformations has already been the focus of a number of excellent reviews and will not be discussed here.