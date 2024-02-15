Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia: from signaling insights to therapeutic advances

BMP9-10/ENG/ALK1/SMAD4 pathway. Endoglin and ALK1 are two transmembrane receptors mainly expressed on ECs, explaining why mutations in this pathway result in vascular abnormalities. BMP9 and BMP10 are the high-affinity ligands of the receptors ALK1 and endoglin (65, 66). Endoglin is a coreceptor for BMP9 and BMP10 and serves as a reservoir of these ligands on the surface of ECs (67), enhancing ligand-induced responses (65). In line wit endoglin’s role as an upstream coreceptor of the ALK1 pathway, it was shown that AVMs induced by endothelial loss of Eng could be corrected by overexpression of ALK1, whereas endoglin overexpression could not compensate for the loss of Alk1 (68). BMP9 or BMP10 recruits a heterocomplex of two type II receptors (BMPRII or ActRIIA, which are the main type II receptors expressed on ECs) and two type I receptors (ALK1) (1, 69). Upon BMP9 or BMP10 binding, the serine/threonine kinase type II receptor phosphorylates the serine/threonine kinase type I receptor ALK1, leading to its activation. Subsequently, activated ALK1 phosphorylates the transcription factors SMAD1/5, allowing their binding to SMAD4, which is a common downstream signaling mediator shared with the TGF-β pathway (Figure 2). The trimeric SMAD complex then migrates to the nucleus, where it interacts with other transcription factors to regulate the transcription of many target genes (1, 69). Accordingly, endothelium-specific Smad1/5 or Smad4 deletions resulted in AVM formation in the retina (70–72). In addition, few studies show that BMP9 and BMP10 can activate noncanonical BMP signaling pathways, including P38, ERK, Wingless (Wnt), and NOTCH signaling (73). It is widely accepted that BMP9 and BMP10 lead to vascular maturation and quiescence (74). The current working model suggests that BMP9-10/ENG/ALK1/SMAD4 signaling maintains vascular homeostasis via attenuation of proangiogenic pathways and, in particular, the VEGF signaling pathway. However, the mechanisms underlying this attenuation are still not fully characterized.

Figure 2 BMP9-10/ENG/ALK1/SMAD4 signaling pathway maintains vascular quiescence by repressing angiogenic pathways. HHT occurs due to LOF mutations in ENG, ALK1, SMAD4, and, more rarely, BMP9 (respective proteins indicated with red asterisks), which are all in the same signaling pathway. On endothelial cells, BMP9 or BMP10 recruits a heterocomplex composed of two type II receptors (BMPRII or ActRIIA, which are the main type II receptors expressed on ECs, and two similar type I receptors (ALK1), and the coreceptor ENG (endoglin). Upon BMP binding, the type II receptor phosphorylates ALK1, which subsequently phosphorylates the transcription factors SMAD1/5. SMAD1/5 bind SMAD4, which is shared with the TGF-β pathway, to regulate transcription of many genes (in association with other transcription factors). BMP9 and BMP10 maintain vascular quiescence (middle panel) via repression of angiogenesis pathways (right panel). VEGF-A (red) binds to VEGFR2, which activates the ERK1/2 and P38 MAPK pathways and the PI3K/AKT/mTORC1 pathway. In turn, the PI3K/AKT/mTORC1 pathway activates the signaling cascade P70S6K/S6. VEGF can also activate the calcineurin phosphatase, which activates, via dephosphorylation, the NFAT transcription factor family. The PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway is negatively regulated by the phosphatase PTEN, which is active when unphosphorylated. VEGF-A can also bind to VEGFR1, but this will not generate a signal. Two other members of the VEGF family, VEGF-B (yellow) and PlGF (blue), also bind to VEGFR1. BMP9 induces the expression of VEGFR1, thus inhibiting VEGF signaling. BMP9 also induces PTEN expression and phosphorylation, which inhibit AKT activity as well as the expression of SGK1 kinase, which can activate the mTORC1/P70S6K/S6 pathway. Moreover, BMP9 inhibits ERK activation and CDK4/6 kinases through not-yet-characterized mechanisms. Ang1 activates the TIE2 receptor to maintain vascular quiescence, and this pathway can be antagonized by Ang2.

The immunosuppressor tacrolimus (FK506) has been identified in two independent screens as a potent activator of SMAD1/5 signaling using a reporter assay based on the Id1 promoter (75, 76). However, the mechanism by which tacrolimus activates this pathway is not clearly understood. Tacrolimus is a macrolide with immunomodulatory and antiangiogenic properties commonly used in patients who have undergone organ transplantation (77). It inhibits the phosphatase calcineurin, which dephosphorylates NFAT proteins (Figure 3) (78, 79). Activation of calcineurin has also been shown to be downstream of VEGF (80) (Figure 2). Interestingly, we have previously shown that BMP9 regulates the calcineurin/NFAT pathway in lymphatic differentiation (81). Tacrolimus can also activate the BMP signaling pathway by blocking 12 kDa FK506 (FKBP12) (Figure 3) (82), which is known to bind and suppress ALK1 activation (76). In ECs, it was shown that tacrolimus activated SMAD1/5 signaling and inhibited AKT and P38 phosphorylation induced by VEGF (75). The same group showed that tacrolimus injection in BMP9/BMP10-immunodepleted postnatal retinas prevented hypervascularization (Table 2). However, the molecular mechanisms involved in this protective effect of tacrolimus are not yet fully elucidated.

Figure 3 Therapeutic targets of antiangiogenic drugs tested in preclinical models and in HHT patients. Figure shows the targets of drugs tested in completed clinical trials (red), drugs currently under testing or with a case report (orange), and drugs tested only in preclinical models (blue). For further details, see Table 1 and Table 2. Drugs have been developed to block VEGF-A signaling using neutralizing anti–VEGF-A mAbs (bevacizumab) or soluble trap/decoy receptors that bind VEGF-A (red), VEGF-B (yellow), and PlGF (blue) (aflibercept), or neutralizing anti-VEGFR2 antibodies (D5B1 and DC101). Drugs developed to block intracellular signaling, such as tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitors that block VEGFR2 activity but also other receptors, are currently undergoing testing: pazopanib (VEGFR, PDGFR, c-KIT, and FGFR) and nintedanib (VEGFR, PDGFR, and FGFR). Drugs have also been developed to block PI3K and AKT (VAD044), as well as mTORC1 (sirolimus) and calcineurin and FKBP12 (tacrolimus). Immunomodulatory imide drugs (IMIDS), such as thalidomide and pomalidomide, have been tested in HHT patients. Other drugs have been tested so far only in preclinical models, such as the neutralizing anti-Ang2 monoclonal antibodies (LC10) and inhibitors of CDK4/6 (palbociclib and ribociclib).

VEGF/VEGFR2 pathway. VEGFs, which include VEGF-A, VEGF-B, and PlGF (placenta growth factor), are some of the most potent and extensively studied angiogenic factors. VEGF signaling occurs through its binding to the receptor tyrosine kinase VEGFR2, which activates several downstream pathways (Figure 2). These include the ERK1/2 pathway, the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, the SRC and small GTPases pathways, and others that are poorly understood, including the p38 MAPK pathway (80, 83) (Figure 2). The PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway is negatively regulated by the phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN), which is active when unphosphorylated. VEGF-A, VEGF-B, and PlGF can also bind VEGFR1 with higher affinity than VEGFR2, but the former exhibits low kinase activity, making VEGFR1 a decoy receptor (80). VEGF signaling is thus modulated by the different relative expression levels of VEGFR2 versus VEGFR1 in ECs.

Awareness of the beneficial effect of blocking VEGF signaling in HHT patients dates back to 2006, when an HHT patient suffering from a malignant mesothelioma unexpectedly showed amelioration of HHT symptoms following antiangiogenic cancer treatment with an anti-VEGF-A monoclonal antibody (bevacizumab) (84). The following year, BMP9 and BMP10 were identified as two high-affinity ligands for the receptors ALK1 and endoglin (65, 66). It was shown that these two ligands inhibited angiogenesis in vitro (EC proliferation and migration) and in ex vivo models (66, 85). A few years later, the first clinical trial using bevacizumab showed very positive results on 25 patients suffering from HHT (Table 1) (86). Since then, preclinical HHT models have been developed in order to test different therapeutic approaches. The main model used is the murine retina, a two-dimensional–like vascular structure that forms via angiogenesis during early postnatal days. It has been shown that the loss of Alk1, Eng, Smad1/5, Smad4, or Bmp9/Bmp10 led to spontaneous AVMs in the retina (46). Using these models, it was shown that blocking VEGF signaling reduced the development of vascular malformations (51, 55). These mouse models supported that AVM formation involved aberrant EC responses, including enhanced proliferation, impaired flow-migration coupling, and abnormal cellular behavior in response to angiogenic signals such as VEGF (46).

To date, there is a limited understanding of how BMP9 or BMP10 mitigates VEGF signaling. It has been found that BMP9 induces the expression of VEGFR1, thus restricting downstream VEGF signaling (87) (Figure 2). Conversely, inhibiting ALK1 signaling in ECs using ALK1 ligand trap (ALK1-Fc) promoted an elevation of several key proangiogenic regulators (DLL4, ANGPT2 [encoding angiopoietin 2], and KDR [encoding VEGFR2]) (75). Accordingly, it was shown that Alk1+/– mice presented a reduced level of VEGFR1 expression and that VEGFR1 levels were reduced in skin biopsies from HHT2 patients (88).

Concerning the molecular mechanisms involved downstream of the VEGF signaling pathway, studies in mice have shown that the loss of Alk1 or Smad4 resulted in the activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway (70, 89, 90). Similar results were obtained in vitro in HUVECs using siRNA against ALK1 (70, 90). Inversely, BMP9 treatment for 2 hours in HUVECs was found to increase PTEN expression and activity, leading to a decrease in AKT activity (Figure 2) (89, 90). Activated AKT subsequently activates the mTORC1 complex, which in turn activates the signaling cascade P70S6K/S6 (Figure 2). Interestingly, this pathway has been found activated in skin telangiectases from HHT patients (89, 91). In HUVECs, BMP9 was also found to induce the expression of SGK1 kinase, which can also activate the mTORC1/P70S6K/S6 pathway (92). In this work, it was proposed that activation of this pathway would play a role in regulating protein synthesis. Additionally, BMP9 was also shown to inhibit ERK activation, although the specific mechanism behind this inhibition remains unclear (Figure 2). In parallel, BMP9 and BMP10 have been shown to inhibit endothelial cell proliferation, but the underlying mechanism is not yet clearly characterized. One study showed that BMP9-induced inhibition of EC proliferation was SMAD1/5 dependent and required the expression of the CDK4/6 inhibitor P27KIP (93). In contrast, Smad4 loss enhanced flow-mediated KLF4/TIE2/PI3K/AKT signaling, leading to cell-cycle progression, which was inhibited using CDK4/6 inhibitors (94). Accordingly, the CDK4/6 inhibitors and ribociclib inhibited the formation of retinal AVMs and the knockdown of CDK6 prevented the development of retinal AVMs (Table 2) (94, 95).

Angiopoietin/Tie2 pathway. Genetic HHT mouse models have also shown an increase in Angiopoietin 2 (Ang2) levels (96, 97). The angiopoietin/Tie2 pathway is critical for maintaining vessel stability by regulating, as for VEGF, the PI3K/AKT pathway (Figure 2). Angiopoietin 1 (Ang1), produced by mural cells, activates the receptor tyrosine kinase TIE2 to maintain VSMC coverage. An increase in TIE2 antagonist Ang2 produced by ECs inhibits Ang1-mediated TIE2 activation, leading to destabilization of VSMC-EC interaction and a decrease in vascular quiescence (83, 98). Accordingly, it was recently shown that blocking Ang2 (using LC10 monoclonal antibody) can prevent or reduce AVMs and other HHT-associated abnormalities in mice (96, 97) (Figure 3). However, in contrast with these mouse models, Ang2 circulating levels in HHT patients tend to be reduced compared with those in healthy individuals (99, 100). Thus, although Ang2 seems to be a promising new therapeutic target, further work is needed before pursuing clinical trials (101).