Infantile hemangioma: the common and enigmatic vascular tumor

Pharmacologic treatment for IH has evolved steadily, aided by unexpected discoveries. By investigating the mechanism of action of serendipitously discovered drugs on the cellular constituents in IH, new molecular insights of this fascinating tumor have emerged.

Corticosteroids. Corticosteroids given orally or by intralesional injection were the mainstay of treatment for problematic IHs for about 5 decades, although they were never FDA approved for this indication. Corticosteroids were discovered serendipitously for IH by misdiagnosis, with the first patient reported in 1968 (58). In an effort to control thrombocytopenia (interpreted as immune thrombocytopenia) in a 13-year-old patient with a concomitant large “hemangioma,” corticosteroids were effective in both treating the thrombocytopenia and the vascular tumor (58). Based on these observations, corticosteroids were given to patients with problematic IH in the following years, independent of presence of thrombocytopenia (30).

Mechanistically, corticosteroids were shown to inhibit the expression of VEGF-A in HemSCs, and, in turn, VEGF-A was shown to be required for de novo HemSC vessel formation (51). The experimental results were as follows: treatment of HemSCs in vitro with dexamethasone dramatically reduced VEGF-A mRNA and protein; pretreatment of HemSCs in vitro with dexamethasone inhibited the ability of HemSCs to form blood vessels in vivo; and silencing VEGF-A in HemSCs inhibited blood vessel formation. Consistent with these findings, VEGF-A protein was detected in the proliferating phase but absent in involuting phase IH specimens. Treatment of problematic IHs with corticosteroids has been largely replaced by treatment with propranolol. Prednisone or methylprednisolone are still prescribed for patients with IH with contraindications or inadequate response to propranolol (59). Acute and long-term side effects of corticosteroids in infants, however, are to be considered, including hypertension, growth retardation, gastrointestinal irritability, respiratory distress, immunosuppression, and adrenocortical suppression (60). Administering both propranolol and corticosteroids has been tested. Results support giving the combination for particularly challenging and life-threatening tumors (59).

Sirolimus (rapamycin). The mTOR inhibitor sirolimus is increasingly used to treat slow-flow vascular anomalies, such as venous malformations and complex lymphatic malformations (61–63). Based on its effects on HemSCs, sirolimus may be an adjunct or alternative therapy for complex and endangering IH. In vitro studies have shown that sirolimus reduces clonal expansion, stimulates mesenchymal differentiation of HemSCs, and inhibits de novo vessel formation by HemSCs (64). Moreover, sirolimus induced regression of IH blood vessels, consistent with its antiangiogenic activity. In contrast to corticosteroids, sirolimus has no effect on VEGF-A levels in HemSCs (64). This prompted a preclinical combination therapy experiment. Reduced doses of dexamethasone and sirolimus that were ineffective when used singly showed significant inhibition of HemSC vessel formation in mice when combined (64). This study underscores the potential for combining drugs with distinct mechanisms to block vascular overgrowth. Several case reports have described the efficacy of sirolimus alone or in combination with propranolol for IH (65–68). Safety was not a concern in this young patient cohort; sirolimus had been given previously to neonates with extensive lymphatic malformations (69, 70). A prospective randomized trial will be necessary to assess the efficacy and safety of sirolimus for treatment of IH.

Propranolol. Propranolol was serendipitously discovered to be an effective treatment for IH in a landmark study by Léauté-Labrèze and colleagues. Two infants were given propranolol for cardiac indications and showed significant regression of a concomitant complicated IH (71). A randomized controlled clinical trial followed (n = 460) demonstrating 60% complete or nearly complete IH resolution after propranolol treatment with 3 mg/kg/d. IH usually resolved within 6 months of age when administered early during the proliferative phase; IH regrowth after discontinuation of propranolol occurred in 10% (72). Propranolol is currently the only FDA-approved drug for IH.

Despite its success, propranolol can cause adverse events in infants: hypotension, bradycardia, peripheral vasospasm, diarrhea, hypoglycemia and seizures, bronchospasm, growth retardation, agitation, and sleep disturbance (72–74). As a lipophilic molecule, propranolol crosses the blood-brain barrier and has been reported to impact gross motor skills, such as walking (75). A long-term study on neurocognitive functioning of children aged ≥6 years revealed that male children who had been treated with propranolol or atenolol for IH had significantly lower IQ scores compared with treated female and male children of the general population (76). The potential for concerning untoward effects of propranolol underscores the need for understanding its molecular targets. Knowledge of such targets may help to refine IH therapy to provide maximal effect and minimal adverse events.

Propranolol is a lipophilic, nonselective antagonist of the GPCR β1-and β2-adrenergic receptors that has revolutionized treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its mechanism of action in IH is controversial. A possible inhibitory effect on vascular growth linked to β-adrenergic receptor antagonism has been suggested based on detection of β-adrenergic receptors in IH. Furthermore, decreased cAMP levels and MAPK pathway activation has been shown in propranolol-treated HemSCs (77, 78). Other proposed mechanisms include promotion of vasoconstriction, apoptosis, and inhibition of angiogenic sprouting, nitric oxide production, and an effect on the renin-angiotensin system (79–82). Many of these in vitro studies lack confirmation in vivo, and, moreover, drug concentrations often exceeded the correlative plasma levels found in patients.

Propranolol is a chiral drug that consists of mirror-image, nonsuperimposable molecules in an equimolar (1:1) mix of S(–) and R(+) enantiomers. The S(–) enantiomer of propranolol is a potent antagonist of β1- and β2-adrenergic receptors. The R(+) enantiomer is largely devoid of beta blocker activity unless used at high concentrations (83, 84). We decided to test effects of each enantiomer separately on IH-derived cells. R(+) propranolol blocked HemSC endothelial differentiation and HemSC de novo vessel formation in mice (85, 86). This suggested the beta blocker activity of propranolol is not required for inhibition of IH and pointed to an off-target mechanism of action. It has been reported that enantiomer induced changes in gene expression in HemSCs and in a murine endothelioma cell line, bEnd.3 (87).

Propranolol and SOX18. A case report of a patient with a rare vascular disease and unexpectedly minor symptoms, who was treated successfully with propranolol for aortic dilation (88), prompted Francois and colleagues to investigate a possible connection between the transcription factor sex-determining region Y (SRY) box transcription factor 18 (SOX18) and propranolol. The diagnosis was hypotrichosis-lymphedema-telangiectasia and renal syndrome (HLTRS), a disorder caused by a premature stop codon in SOX18 (89), which creates a dominant negative form of SOX18. Studies in the Ragged Opossum (RaOp) mouse, which has an analogous SOX18 mutation (90) and, thereby, serves as a preclinical model of HLTRS, showed that R(+) propranolol was sufficient to inhibit the abnormally extensive corneal neovascularization in the RaOp mouse (85). This discovery implicated SOX18 in the mechanism of action for propranolol in HLTRS — independent of β-adrenergic receptors.

SOX18 is a master transcriptional regulator of vascular development and differentiation. It is expressed in nascent blood and lymphatic endothelium as well as in adult endothelial progenitor cells in adults (91). SOX18 plays fundamental roles in arterial specification (92), lymphangiogenesis (93), and tumor angiogenesis (94). SOX18 regulates endothelial gene transcription in a homodimer or heterodimer configuration (95). The proposed mechanism in HLTRS is that mutant SOX18 “poisons” normal SOX18 dimers, resulting in faulty transcriptional complexes (96). Disruption of such poisonous dimers with R(+) propranolol in RaOP mice was postulated to restore normal SOX18 function (85). Of interest, the Notch signaling regulator recombination signal binding protein for the immunoglobulin k J region (RBPJ) is an important SOX18 protein binding partner (97). The small-molecule inhibitor Sm4 disrupts the transcriptional activity of SOX18 homodimers and SOX18-RBPJ heterodimers by perturbing the protein-protein interaction. This inhibition provides a pharmacologic tool for probing SOX18 function in vivo and in vitro (98). Sm4 inhibition of SOX18 suppresses vascular development in zebrafish, halts both tumor angio- and lymphangiogenesis in a breast cancer model (97, 98), and diminishes endothelial-specific viral responses (99, 100).

Studies demonstrating R(+) propranolol inhibition of corneal neovascularization in the RaOp mouse and the central role of SOX18 in endothelial differentiation and vascular development prompted us to investigate SOX18 and R(+) propranolol in IH. Our hypothesis was that SOX18 function in IH is dysregulated, leading to transient vascular overgrowth, i.e., the proliferating phase of IH. R(+) propranolol was shown to block HemSC endothelial differentiation at 5 μM as effectively as racemic propranolol or Sm4 (85). In vivo, R(+) propranolol inhibited HemSC de novo vessel formation in the xenograft model, comparable to racemic propranolol or Sm4 (86). Real-time single-molecule imaging of SOX18 interaction with chromatin showed that R(+) propranolol impeded the ability of SOX18 to survey chromatin, demonstrating on-target drug engagement in live cells (Figure 2). Furthermore, R(+) propranolol reduced protein-protein interactions with its dimerization partner RBPJ and reduced transcription of SOX18 target genes NOTCH1 and VCAM1. Finally, SOX18 and RBPJ were colocalized in endothelial nuclei of proliferating phase IH specimens (86).

Figure 2 Propranolol targets the endothelial transcription factor SOX18 to inhibit vasculogenesis in IH. (A) The R(+) enantiomers of propranolol and atenolol and the small-molecule SOX18 inhibitor Sm4 inhibit hemangioma stem cell (HemSC) to hemangioma endothelial cell (HemEC) differentiation in vitro and ability of HemSCs to form de novo vessels in vivo. R(+) propranolol inhibits SOX18 by interfering with its search patterns along chromatin, its homodimer (SOX18:SOX18) or heterodimer formation with RBPJ (SOX18:RBPJ), and its transcriptional activation of target genes. In patient tissue, SOX18 expression (magenta) coincides with nuclei (blue) and colocalizes with UEA (gray), indicating its presence in endothelial cells of proliferating IH tissue. The inset confocal image was acquired with a Zeiss LSM 880 by AH. Scale bar: 10 μm. Adapted with permission from the Journal of Clinical Investigation (86). (B) Summary of differential drug mechanisms of action inhibiting IH vasculogenesis. Corticosteroids inhibit the expression of VEGF-A; sirolimus reduces stemness and self-renewal of HemSC; R(+) propranolol and R(+) atenolol act on SOX18 as described in A. SOX18 expression increases over the course of HemSC to HemEC differentiation.

These experiments strongly implicate SOX18 in propranolol therapy for IH. Our findings suggest that using the R(+) enantiomer of propranolol could increase its efficacy and safety in treatment of IH. More studies will be required to unravel the SOX18 transcriptional targets that drive the dysregulated vascular growth in IH and potentially in IH involution. In a broader perspective, and based on propranolol use for other vascular anomaly entities (101–103), it is tempting to speculate that SOX18, as a key regulator of angio- and lymphangiogenesis, may also play a role in other vascular anomalies. Selective inhibitors of SOX18 and its transcriptional targets may provide novel therapies for these vascular anomaly entities.

Other beta blockers. Alternatives to propranolol, oral atenolol and nadolol, have been used to treat IH. As a selective β1-adrenergic receptor blocker, atenolol has a lower risk of bronchospasm and hypoglycemia (104). Like propranolol, atenolol is a combination of R(+) and S(–) enantiomers, and the R(+) enantiomer is devoid of beta blocker activity (84). Seebauer and colleagues showed that R(+) atenolol blocks HemSC endothelial differentiation in vitro and HemSC vessel formation in vivo at the same dosage as R(+) propranolol. This suggests that atenolol exerts a β-adrenergic receptor–independent effect in IH, analogous to the R(+) enantiomer of propranolol (86).

Nadolol is a nonselective β1- and β2-adrenergic receptor blocker with no intrinsic sympathomimetic activity and little myocardial depressant effect (105). Caution is warranted regarding its pharmacokinetics. Nadolol is not metabolized and is excreted unchanged mostly in feces. Thus, gastrointestinal passage results in reabsorption and accumulation. The drug has been largely abandoned after one reported death of an infant with IH linked to nadolol (106). Furthermore, a murine model demonstrated that beta blockers induce the release of nitric oxide and nitric peroxide in the hypothalamus as a result of their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and, hence, may have deleterious neurological side effects (107).

As an alternative to systemic beta blockers, a topical timolol maleate solution (0.5%) was evaluated for early treatment of IH in infants younger than 60 days. A randomized phase IIa pilot clinical trial (n = 69) demonstrated that, while timolol is well tolerated, it does not significantly improve the outcome (108).

Alternative drugs and treatments. Historically, vincristine and α interferon were used, but they are no longer recommended, considering their unfavorable safety and outcomes (18). The ACE inhibitor captopril has been suggested as an alternative to beta blockers based on the proposed implications of the renin-angiotensin system in the pathophysiology of IH. Its efficacy was shown to be inferior to propranolol (109).

Pulse-dye laser therapy for residual telangiectasia and discoloration of involuted IH is well established (18). Evidence is lacking for early laser therapy in proliferating IH to prevent growth or to treat ulcerated IH (110). Interventional procedures in the management of IH have been largely superseded by medical treatment. A crucial role remains for properly timed and executed resection and/or interventional radiology procedures for those IHs that are life-threatening (e.g., causing acute airway obstruction or large tumors resulting in high-output cardiac failure), function-impairing (e.g., vision), and/or are recalcitrant to medical treatment (111, 112).