Central conducting lymphatic anomaly: from bench to bedside

Investigation of the mechanisms underlying CCLA and validation of candidate genes hinges on effective in vitro and in vivo preclinical models to study lymphatic development and disease (Figure 3). In vitro models allow for efficient characterization of cellular behavior and molecular mechanisms (101). Vertebrate models such as zebrafish and mice can more effectively model physical anomalies and monitor phenotypes (101). Importantly, current models may help us identify novel human disease genes or validate candidate human disease genes. For rare diseases such as CCLA that do not have an effective treatment, these models can also allow for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy testing, leading to novel therapeutics for affected individuals.

Figure 3 Overview of preclinical models of CCLA. Various in vitro models can be used to investigate cell-specific gene expression, endothelial migration, barrier formation, and cell proliferation. Utilization of the zebrafish to express affected individual–specific gene variants can be used for fluorescence imaging of the lymphatics and pharmaceutical screening. The murine model allows for a more in-depth tissue analysis of lymphatic vessels in mutant models of affected individual–specific variants and for targeted drug evaluation.

In vitro models of CCLA. In vitro models using primary or derived human cell lines allow for more rapid investigation of the cellular and molecular mechanisms behind CCLA (Figure 3 and Table 2). Viral vectors allow for the transfection of aberrant proteins of interest into cell lines for downstream analysis of cellular mechanisms. Coupled with cell-specific assays, these allow for the investigation of the cellular mechanisms behind CCLA.

Table 2 Cellular models of CCLA

To investigate human-specific pathogenic variants in MDFIC (MyoD family inhibitor domain–containing protein), an autosomal recessive candidate gene for CCLA, researchers used primary adult human dermal LECs (HDLECs) and HEK293T cells (95). siRNA knockdown of MDFIC in HDLECs resulted in increased adhesion and decreased migration compared with controls. Ectopic expression of participants’ variants in HEK293T cells demonstrated truncation of the MDFIC p.M131fs* protein and that the truncated protein was not present at the cell surface. Furthermore, coexpression of MDFIC with GATA2 in HEK293T cells showed that the mutant protein did interact with GATA2, which plays an essential role in lymphatic development and maintenance. Overall, using a combination of different cells and traditional techniques such as immunoblotting, FACS, immunoprecipitation, adhesion, and migration assays, the researchers were able to define the cellular behavior of the mutant MDFIC.

RASopathy-associated pathogenic variants result in cellular defects as well as increased lymphangiogenesis. To evaluate this, researchers transduced mutant proteins of interest into HDLECs, followed by immunostaining for cytoskeletal proteins or conducting a spheroid sprouting assay (48, 82, 85). Expression of mutant ARAF protein led to increased internalization of VE-cadherin, abnormal actin cytoskeleton, and elongation of the cells, which was improved by trametinib treatment. Similar results were seen with expression of mutant KRAS proteins. Spheroid models are also an effective three-dimensional method for evaluating the effect of a variant on lymphangiogenesis (Figure 4A) (48, 82, 85). These assays demonstrated increased sprouting behavior, including cumulative sprout length and number of sprouts per sphere in ARAF, KRAS, BRAF, and RAF1 models, which was also reduced with trametinib (48, 82, 85). Additionally, lysates from spheroid models can be used in typical biochemical assays and demonstrated increased ERK phosphorylation at Thr202/Tyr204, which was inhibited by trametinib (48, 82, 85).

Figure 4 Examples of in vitro and in vivo assays to model CCLA. (A) In vitro organoid model. Lymphatic organoids were transduced with KRAS WT, KRAS p.Gly12Asp, or KRAS p.Gly13Asp and treated with DMSO (control); scale bars: 300 μm (images reproduced from ref. 85). (B) Zebrafish model of CCLA. Images of representative zebrafish 7 days post-fertilization (dpf) that were either uninjected or injected at the one-cell stage with a RASopathy-causing genetic variant under control of a lymphovenous (mrc1a) promoter. The top images show larvae that contain the Tg(kdrl:mCherry) transgene to label veins and arteries and Tg(mrc1a:EGFP) transgene to label veins and lymphatics. Additionally, the blue channel shows the mosaic expression of the mrc1a:RIT1:EBFP2 transgene, which causes profound lymphovenous malformations. The bottom images show the area within the dashed lines in the top images, labeled to highlight the morphological defects in the CCLA model fish. (C and D) Central lymphatics in iLECKras mice were imaged on P20 with Evans blue dye. (C) The thoracic duct in iLECCtrl mice (n = 4) filled with Evans blue dye (arrow). (D) The thoracic duct and lymphatics on the chest wall filled with Evans blue dye (arrows) in 4 of 6 iLECKras mice. Images in C and D reproduced from ref. 24.

More-advanced techniques such as “organ on a chip” will allow for affected-individual specific cellular models that can mimic in vivo assays (102–104). Although previous work used isolated endothelial cells from individuals with CCLA for genomic analysis, some studies have isolated LECs from other lymphatic malformations and cultured these for downstream analysis (48, 105, 106). In combination with organ-on-a-chip models, this could facilitate investigations of mechanisms such as endothelial cell adhesion, membrane permeability, and fluid dynamics and personalized therapeutic approaches, benefitting individuals without an identifiable genetic cause (102–104).

Zebrafish as a model for CCLA. Zebrafish are a well-established model for developmental biology and have been an increasingly popular model organism of choice for vascular and lymphatic researchers since the characterization of the developing zebrafish lymphatic system (Figure 3) (6, 107–111). They are optically clear and externally fertilized, which allows for high-resolution analysis of developmental processes in living specimens. Augmenting the value of zebrafish in live imaging is the availability of an expansive collection of fluorescent marker lines, making imaging and identification of developing structures much easier (27, 110, 112, 113). Additionally, zebrafish yield fantastic opportunities for molecular investigation because they are highly manipulatable, have excellent genetic conservation, and have comparatively high fecundity, which allows for rapid and high-throughput pharmaceutical screening. Finally, zebrafish have striking morphological similarity to humans, including the presence of the thoracic duct, which models the thoracic duct in humans. With these characteristics taken together, zebrafish are an effective model to examine phenotype and developmental changes.

There are multiple methods available to model specific variants in the zebrafish (113). Loss-of-function variants can be modeled using CRISPR/Cas9 to decrease in the activity of the protein of interest. Although morpholinos (MOs) are still occasionally used for gene knockdown, mutant phenotypes may not be congruent with MO phenotypes (114). Gain-of-function variants can be expressed throughout the embryo or in a cell type–specific manner by either mRNA injection or the Tol2 transposase system (115, 116). Following a bedside-to-bench or forward-genetics workflow, pathogenic variants or variants of uncertain significance can first be identified in individuals affected by CCLA. Once a gene of interest is identified, researchers can choose the appropriate tool and create a zebrafish to model an affected individual. The utility of the zebrafish model goes beyond modeling phenotypical characteristics. As a result of the zebrafish’s highly conserved molecular pathways, downstream molecular analyses performed by isolating macromolecules from mutant embryos — including typical techniques such as quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR), RNA-Seq, and Western blotting — can also be utilized to continue to investigate the underlying pathways of CCLA.

A proof-of-principle example has already been demonstrated, wherein a splice site EPHB4 pathogenic variant was identified in an individual with CCLA and later modeled in Tg(fli1:EGFP) zebrafish using MO to knock down ephb4 gene expression (Table 3) (94). The Tg(fli1:EGFP) zebrafish line enables researchers to visualized blood and lymphatic vessel formation during development (117). The model displayed misbranching of the intersegmental vessels and cystic formation in the caudal plexus. Treatment with mTORC1, MEK1/MEK2, or PI3K/mTOR inhibitors led to a significant reduction in misbranching and cyst formation, confirming that both pathways are important for the development of this phenotype. However, as in other applications, MO may induce off-target p53 effects and is diluted over time, which reduces their efficacy, and thus is not conducive to long-term examination (114).

Table 3 Zebrafish models of CCLA

Pathogenic variants in ARAF, RIT1, and KRAS were identified in individuals with CCLA (Table 1) (82, 85). Using the lymphatic- and venous-specific promotor mrc1a with Tol2-mediated transgenesis, researchers discovered that expression of these pathogenic variants led to pericardial edema and dilation of the thoracic duct (Table 3). In the ARAF-mutant model, treatment with cobimetinib, a MEK1/MEK2 inhibitor, resulted in significantly fewer larvae with severe dilation of the thoracic duct (82). Interestingly, in the KRAS-mutant models, there were genotype-specific differences. Treatment with sirolimus, an mTORC1 inhibitor, resulted in a significant reduction in the fraction of larvae with pericardial edema in the p.G13D but not the p.G12D model (85). In ongoing studies, approaches similar to those used for KRAS are being used to investigate pathogenic RIT1 variants, with similar results (Figure 4B). These results suggest that some pathway inhibitors may be efficacious for RASopathies; however, there may be nuances in therapy based on genotype that still must be investigated. Overall, the benefits of the zebrafish model allow for quick, personalized-medicine approaches for investigating therapies.

Mice as a model for CCLA. Mice offer several benefits in biomedical research, including their phylogenetic and physiological similarity to humans, the ease of breeding and housing in a laboratory setting, and the commercial availability of inbred strains. One of the most powerful advances offered by this model is the rich toolbox of existing genetic tools including Cre/loxP recombination, tetracycline-inducible expression, CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, Gateway transgenic recombination, and blastocyst chimeric injections (118). Genetic tools are used to induce expression of a certain gene or pathogenic variant in the specific cell populations or create a mutation in a mouse gene to produce a nonfunctional protein or completely prevent translation, called “knockin” or “knockout,” lines respectively. Mice have proven to be an ideal system for studying vascular development on multiple levels, from LEC proliferation to postnatal vessel branching and vascular-disease progression through adulthood (3). Utilizing the previously mentioned techniques, researchers can genetically manipulate a certain target gene and then characterize vascular development to understand the pathway by which a certain genetic target affects lymphatic biology. Like DCMRL in humans, dynamic imaging can be performed to evaluate the structural and functional competence of lymphatic vessels by revealing the flow of fluorescent-labeled tracers or Evans blue dye through the thoracic duct and adjacent lymphatics in mice (Figure 4, C and D) (24).

Currently, there are few published mouse models for CCLA (Table 4). Using CRISPR/Cas9, researchers generated a loss-of-function mouse model to evaluate the involvement of MDFIC after biallelic variants were found in seven individuals affected by CCLA (95). Like the affected individuals, MdficM131fs/M131fs homozygous mice had congenital chylothorax (95). They also demonstrated dysmorphic thoracic duct and intercostal lymphatics with retrograde lymph flow, increased amounts of LYVE1-positive macrophages, and defective lymphatic valves, which resulted in total perinatal lethality by 30 days (95). RASA1 is a GTPase-activating regulator of blood and lymphatic vessel development and is an autosomal dominant cause of capillary malformation–arteriovenous malformation syndrome (CM-AVM) and CCLA in humans (119). Like humans, mice lacking Rasa1 had extensive lymphatic vessel hyperplasia and leakage with chylothorax likely due to the loss of lymphatic endothelial cells in the valve leaflet (120–122). A RASA1 inducible-deletion model showed constitutive activation of Ras that led to LEC proliferation and lymphatic hyperplasia, which could be prevented through blocking the upstream growth factor receptor VEGFR-3 (121).

Table 4 Mouse models of complex lymphatic anomalies

Other mouse models recapitulate other complex lymphatic anomalies and serve as a valuable tool for therapeutic screening in a bench-to-bedside model. A mouse model of GLA used the lymphatic vessel–specific Prox1-CreERT2 inducible mouse and LSL-Pik3caH1047R mice to drive expression of the p.His1047Arg somatic pathogenic Pik3ca variant in LECs expressing the fluorescent marker GFP (123). Rapamycin was shown to both prevent and improve progressive lymphatic vessel disease in mice and reduce pain and functionality in humans (123). PIK3CAVEGFR3-CreER mice expressed a constitutively active p110 protein chimera and developed phenotypes similar to those of humans, including vessel lymphatic malformations, chylothorax-associated lesions, gastrointestinal anomalies, and leaky vessels (124). Treatment with alpelisib (20 mg/kg), a PIK3CA inhibitor, starting on the last day of Cre induction rescued PIK3CAVEGFR3-CreER mice by restoring normal lymphatic vascular distribution and integrity by 30 days after induction and reducing the size of existing lymphatic malformations by an average of 90.6% (124). Gorham-Stout disease (GSD) has also been studied in the iLECKRAS mouse model using Prox1-CreERT2 to drive LEC-specific expression of KRAS (G12D), after an activating somatic variant in KRAS (G12V) was identified in one individual with GSD (24). The iLECKRAS model recapitulated phenotypes including the development of ectopic lymphatics in bone tissue; and changes to vessel structure, including lymphatic valve regression, which was shown to be prevented by treatment with trametinib from P0 to P12 (24). Interestingly, iLECKRAS mice showed abnormal posterior intercostal flow with IN injection, similar to the abnormal flow visualized by DCMRLs in humans with RASopathies (24, 61, 79–81).

Pathogenic variants in connexin genes cause lymphatic disease as a part of various syndromes in humans, and although CCLA has not been reported in these syndromes, evidence linking connexins to CCLA has been reported in mice. Variants in CX43, encoded by GJA1, and CX47, encoded by GJC2, cause lymphedema in humans, which can be a clinical manifestation of CCLA (125–127). In mice, loss of CX43 and CX37 led to lethal chylothorax, lymphedema, and bloody lymphatic vessels in the intestine and skin despite normal blood vasculature structure, whereas the lymphatic-specific ablation of CX43 resulted in a delay in lymphatic vessel formation — with fewer lymphatic valves that were immature and leaky due to incomplete leaflet elongation — but also lethal chylothorax (128, 129). Further research demonstrated significant valve defects; and evaluation of pressure back-leak in vessels through quantification of vessel dilation and use of the servo-null micropressure system demonstrated the valve leaflet regression and valve dysfunction observed in Cx43- and Cx37-mutant mice (130, 131).

Across the past two decades, researchers have used these genetic techniques to identify proteins important in lymphatic development that likely will be discovered as causes of CCLA. A novel adipocyte-specific VEGF-C overexpression model recapitulated the enlarged lymphatic vasculature and leakage phenotypes observed in human chylothorax patients when visualized with rhodamine-labeled Ricinus communis agglutinin I (RCA I) lectin tracer injection (132). α 9 β 1 Integrin is a receptor for extracellular adhesion proteins, such as osteopontin, tenascin-C, and vascular cell–specific immunoglobin adhesion molecules (133). Homozygous null mutants lacking the α 9 subunit developed edema and lymphatic vessel infiltration of the chest wall that ultimately led to death within 1–2 weeks due to accumulation of fluid in the lungs (133). A hypomorphic mutant lacking the NET DNA–binding domain, a serum response element repressor of vasculogenesis, showed vascular defects including lymphatic vessel dilation and chylothorax-induced respiratory failure (134). Loss of NET was associated with upregulation of EGR-1, a transcription factor known to be a downstream target of ERK and AKT signaling and activator of VEGF-A (134). Endothelial cell MAP4K4 has been shown to be essential to lymphatic vascular development by use of an endothelial cell–specific Cre-inducible loss-of-function mutant model (135). MAP4K4-deficient mice to develop lethal postnatal chylothorax in addition to lymphatic capillary dilation, reduced valve numbers in the collecting lymphatics, and impaired lymphatic flow (135).

Mouse models have proven to be a fruitful tool for expanding the currently limited body of research on lymphatic anomalies, including phenotypic modeling and development of targeted therapies. Additional techniques to isolate the endothelial cells from mouse collecting vessels in combination with in vitro systems can act in concert with mouse models to provide a deeper insight into the basic biology of lymphatic development and disease (136).