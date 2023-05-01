Renal proximal tubule cells: power and finesse

Unicellular organisms sense extracellular phosphate directly via transmembrane proteins (11). The quest to identify a specific protein akin to the calcium-sensing receptor as the mammalian phosphate sensor has been futile to date. In another paper in the JCI, Zhou et al. (12) discover that proximal tubular glycolysis — a metabolic pathway, not a discrete protein — acts as a phosphate sensor in the kidney.

Unlike other cells in which glucose is the rate-limiting substrate for glycolysis, Zhou et al. demonstrated that phosphate was uniquely rate limiting in the proximal tubule. It is also unique that the source of phosphate was neither intracellular nor circulating, but rather phosphate that was reabsorbed from the glomerular filtrate via sodium phosphate cotransporter 2a (NPT2a). GAPDH, which catalyzes the phosphate-dependent step in glycolysis, was coupled with increased production of glycerol-3-phosphate (G-3-P) from dihydroxyacetone-phosphate (DHAP) by cytosolic G-3-P dehydrogenase 1 (GPD1). This step replenished NAD+, which was needed by GAPDH to maintain glycolysis. Importantly, phosphate-induced increases in glycolytic flux, leading to increased G-3-P production, was a feature specific to the kidney that was not observed in other tissues such as heart, liver, and skeletal muscle, which instead rely on lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) to replenish NAD+ for continued glycolysis. Once again, unlike other cells that transport G-3-P into the mitochondria to reform DHAP by GPD2, G-3-P was secreted via an unknown pathway into the circulation where it stimulated FGF23 production in bone. In turn, increased FGF23 completed the feedback loop by downregulating proximal tubular NPT2a, thereby reducing phosphate uptake, glycolytic flux, and thus, G-3-P production (Figure 1).

The finding that NAD+ recycling by GPD1 lies at the core of phosphate sensing is striking for many reasons. First, proximal tubule cells are laden with mitochondria that can regenerate NAD+ while synthesizing ATP, yet it is the less energy efficient regeneration of the cytosolic NAD+ pool that played a prominent role in the proposed mechanism. Second, GPD1 overshadowed LDH-catalyzed conversion of pyruvate to lactate, which usually is the preferred mechanism of cytosolic regeneration of NAD+. Perhaps favoring GPD1 over LDH helps the proximal tubule compartmentalize phosphate sensing from acid-base regulation that could be altered by undulating lactic acid production. Regardless, the mechanism by which activation of glycolysis led to flux through GPD1 in proximal tubule cells, but not other cell types, remains to be identified. Third, loss of carbon equivalents via extracellular G-3-P secretion in lieu of completion of the glycerol-phosphate shuttle to produce DHAP and FADH 2 in the mitochondria seems counterproductive in energy-intensive cells. Perhaps this process explains, in part, the primacy of GPD1 over LDH for NAD+ regeneration. An energy-intensive cell that sheds carbon equivalents for the purpose of phosphate homeostasis cannot afford to convert pyruvate to lactate instead of shuttling it to the mitochondria to form acetyl-CoA. Collectively, these findings indicate that the proximal tubule co-opts a fundamental and ubiquitous metabolic pathway — glycolysis — and converts it into a highly specialized transducer of the signal from kidney to bone that regulates phosphate homeostasis.

Great studies answer critical questions and simultaneously prompt numerous exciting new ones. Zhou et al. (12) solved the previously vexing question of how the bone seems to know to make more FGF23 in response to dietary-phosphate loading without an intermediate change in serum phosphate (13). The authors also address the previous paradox that FGF23 regulates serum phosphate, but increases in serum phosphate itself do not directly stimulate FGF23 production. Indeed, other investigators use calcium, or 1,25-vitamin D, but not phosphate, to stimulate FGF23 expression in vitro (14). However, the Zhou et al. study (12) did not address whether the proximal tubular G-3-P response was dependent on the phosphate concentration in the tubular lumen or the absolute amount of phosphate entering the proximal tubular cell. The human experiment reported by Zhou et al. involved an enormous 1.5-gram oral bolus of phosphate (and the mouse studies used large intravenous doses) that briefly increased the serum phosphate and, thus, the phosphate concentration in the glomerular filtrate (12). More typical 500 mg phosphate meals do not increase serum phosphate (13). If an increase in the absolute amount of reabsorbed phosphate is sufficient to drive G-3-P production, do stimuli that increase glomerular filtration and, thus, the amount of phosphate that must be reabsorbed, also increase G-3-P and FGF23? Furthermore, what happens during the fasting state and in patients with diabetes when a shift from glycolysis to gluconeogenesis reduces G-3-P production — do other stimuli intervene to regulate FGF23 (15, 16)? Or might the duration of G-3-P–mediated stimulation of FGF23 extend into the fasting state beyond the initial surge of G-3-P? The minimal diurnal variation in FGF23 levels despite periods of feeding and fasting supports differential durations of the G-3-P and FGF23 responses (17), but further study is needed.

The mechanism of the differential effects of G-3-P versus other stimuli on FGF23 regulation also warrants further investigation. Iron deficiency and inflammation stimulate FGF23 transcription in osteocytes and simultaneously increase intracellular cleavage of FGF23 (14, 18, 19). This mechanism results in elevated circulating concentrations of FGF23 fragments but normal levels of full-length, biologically active FGF23 and, thus, normal serum phosphate. In contrast, G-3-P drives increases in full-length FGF23, which lowers serum phosphate. The increase in full-length FGF23 suggests that G-3-P might coordinate pathways in which FGF23 production is upregulated while cleavage is simultaneously downregulated. This coordination could occur by modulating the degree of posttranslational glycosylation versus phosphorylation of FGF23 that determines whether it is cleaved or secreted intact (20). Alternatively, perhaps regulation of FGF23 cleavage differs across cells that respond to G-3-P, namely osteocytes versus bone marrow stromal cells.

Zhou et al. (12) build on a prior discovery by their research team related to increased renal production of G-3-P as the kidney’s distress signal to inform the bone to increase FGF23 levels in ischemic acute kidney injury (21). In this setting, recycling of NAD+ in the cytosol, by GPD1 and LDH, becomes absolutely essential because oxidative phosphorylation is impaired. In contrast, how might the mechanism of phosphate sensing described by Zhou et al. (12) map to CKD, in which NPT2a and proximal tubular phosphate reabsorption are downregulated and FGF23 levels are constitutively elevated? Perhaps the switch from β-oxidation of fatty acids to glycolysis as the proximal tubule’s primary energy source in CKD (22) results in sufficient ongoing G-3-P production to continuously stimulate FGF23 production. If so, the phosphate-sensing apparatus could become maladaptive in CKD if chronically exporting carbon in the form of G-3-P further depletes the cells of energy and promotes CKD progression. This hypothesis raises the intriguing possibility that inhibitors of sodium-glucose transporter 2 may limit proximal tubule glucose availability and, thereby, decrease G-3-P production and efflux as one of the elusive mechanisms through which these drugs protect against CKD progression (23).

In summary, Yoon et al. (4) and Zhou et al. (12) remind us that proximal tubular cells must be recognized not only for their power as the kidney’s reabsorptive workhorse cells, but also for their extraordinary endocrine finesse in regulating vitamin D and phosphate homeostasis.