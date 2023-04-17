Kidney glycolysis serves as a mammalian phosphate sensor that maintains phosphate homeostasis

Pi stimulates kidney-specific glycolysis and G-3-P production. As shown in Figure 1A, Pi is a substrate for a key, irreversible step in glycolysis catalyzed by Gapdh, raising the question of whether Pi may be substrate-limiting for glycolysis and G-3-P production. 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) enters glycolysis at the first committed step catalyzed by hexokinase, but then cannot be further metabolized because of an absent hydroxyl group. Using 18F-FDG PET scanning, we observed a significant increase in 18F-FDG signal in the kidney cortex for approximately 20 minutes following the administration of i.v. sodium Pi (6 mg) compared with equimolar saline (2.7 mg) in C57BL/6J mice (Figures 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164610DS1). Notably, this increase in kidney 18F-FDG signal was mirrored by a marked reduction in 18F-FDG signal in the bladder, demonstrating reduced urinary excretion of 18F-FDG in animals administered sodium Pi. No difference in 18F-FDG signal was observed in heart, liver, or skeletal muscle following administration of sodium Pi versus saline (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Phosphate stimulates kidney-specific glycolysis and G-3-P production. (A) Schematic illustration of Pi’s entry into glycolysis (light green) and G-3-P biosynthesis. (B and C) Representative whole–animal maximum intensity projection PET scan images (B) and kidney coronal MRI, PET, and fused images (C) 10 minutes after i.v. 18F-FDG and either sodium phosphate or sodium chloride. (D) 18F-FDG signal expressed as percent injected dose per cubic centimeter of tissue (%ID/CC) in renal cortex, bladder, liver, heart, and skeletal muscle following i.v. 18F-FDG and either sodium phosphate or sodium chloride in C57BL/6J mice (n = 4 per group). (E and F) Blood phosphate and G-3-P concentrations (E) and tissue G-3-P concentrations (F) 10 minutes after i.v. sodium phosphate or sodium chloride in C57BL/6J mice (n = 4 per group). (G) Blood phosphate and G-3-P concentrations 10 minutes after i.v. sodium phosphate or sodium chloride in C57BL/6J mice that were pretreated with empagliflozin 10 mg/kg by oral gavage 2 hours before injections (n = 4 per group). Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001. Unpaired Student’s t test (E and G) or ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (F).

To assess whether this kidney-specific increase in Pi-stimulated glycolysis was coupled to G-3-P production, we collected plasma and kidney, heart, liver, and skeletal muscle tissue from mice 10 minutes after i.v. administration of sodium Pi or saline. We confirmed a significant increase in G-3-P in plasma and kidney tissue (Figure 1, E and F), with no changes observed in other tissues (Figure 1F); the approximately 5.5-fold increase in kidney G-3-P level with sodium Pi was accompanied by an approximately 1.3-fold increase in the kidney lactate level(Supplemental Figure 1B). By contrast, sodium Pi did not increase blood G-3-P levels in C57BL/6J mice predosed with empagliflozin, an inhibitor of glucose uptake in the kidney proximal tubule (Figure 1G). Further, i.v. Pi had no impact on circulating G-3-P concentrations in mice that had undergone bilateral clamping of the renal arteries and veins, confirming that the kidney is the major source of Pi-stimulated G-3-P production (Supplemental Figure 1C). Finally, we found that blood G-3-P levels increase within 1 to 2 hours following oral Pi ingestion in healthy people (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

Pi-stimulated G-3-P production requires glycolysis. Using primary human proximal tubule cells, we found that Pi, but not sulfate, stimulated a dose-dependent increase in glucose consumption and G-3-P secretion (Figure 2, A and B and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Pi’s effect on G-3-P production in these cells was abrogated by the coadministration of empagliflozin; 2-deoxyglucose, a hexokinase inhibitor; and CGP 3466, a Gapdh inhibitor (Figure 2B) (14). By contrast, Pi-stimulated G-3-P production was unaffected by 1-thioglycerol, an inhibitor of glycerol kinase (Figure 2B) (15). Modifying media glucose or calcium did not have a marked effect on G-3-P production (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). All key findings were replicated in opossum proximal tubular (OK) cells (Supplemental Figure 2, E–H) (16, 17), with additional corroboration of the inhibitory effect of empagliflozin on Pi-stimulated glycolysis by real-time measurement of extracellular acidification (lactate secretion) (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2I).

Figure 2 Phosphate-stimulated G-3-P production requires glycolysis. (A) Media glucose consumption 6 hours after primary human proximal tubule cells were incubated with increasing concentrations of sodium phosphate (n = 5 per group). (B) Media G-3-P concentrations 6 hours after primary human proximal tubule cells were incubated with increasing concentrations of sodium Pi, ± empagliflozin (1 μM), 2-deoxyglucose (25 mM), CGP 3466 (5 μM), and 1-thioglycerol (10 mM) (n = 5 per group). (C) Extracellular acidification measured by Seahorse in OK cells treated with high phosphate ± empagliflozin (1 μM) (n = 16 per group). (D) Schema of hexokinase and Gapdh inhibition and rescue experiments. (E) Media G-3-P concentration 120 minutes after OK cells were incubated with 1 × or 10 × sodium phosphate, with or without 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG, 25 mM), CGP 3466 (5 μM), or koningic acid (KA; 33 μM), and with or without a mixture of 1 mM each dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (DHAP/gly 3-P) (n = 3 per group). (F) Immunoblot of FLAG and β-actin in OK cells transfected with FLAG-TK-GAPDH or control vector. (G) Media G-3-P concentration at 120 minutes from OK cells transfected with TK-GAPDH or control vector incubated with 1 × or 10 × sodium phosphate, with or without KA (33 μM) (n = 4 per group). 1 × Pi = 0.9 mM. Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001. ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A), ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (B, C, E, and G).

Importantly, we found that the addition of a mixture of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate and dihydroxyacetone phosphate was able to rescue Pi-stimulated G-3-P production in OK cells treated with 2-deoxyglucose (Figure 2, D and E). That is, hexokinase activity is not required for Pi-stimulated G-3-P production as long as downstream metabolites are available. By contrast, glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate and dihydroxyacetone phosphate were unable to rescue Pi-stimulated G-3-P production in OK cells treated with CGP 3466 or koningic acid, an additional Gapdh inhibitor (Figure 2E). Thus, Gapdh activity is required for Pi to stimulate G-3-P production, even when the G-3-P precursor dihydroxyacetone phosphate is provided. Further, expression of a koningic acid–resistant Gapdh isolated from T. koningii (TK-GAPDH) restored Pi-stimulated G-3-P production in koningic acid–treated cells, confirming the requirement for Gapdh activity in mediating its substrate’s, Pi, effect on G-3-P production (Figure 2, F and G) (18, 19). Pi did not stimulate G-3-P secretion in cultured osteocytes (Supplemental Figure 2J).

Pi stimulates G-3-P production in the fed state, without systematic changes in metabolic gene expression. The kidney proximal tubule upregulates gluconeogenesis during fasting and metabolic acidosis (20). Notably, all of the in vivo experiments described to this point were conducted in fed mice. To test whether Pi-stimulated G-3-P production was impacted by fasting, we administered i.v. sodium Pi (6mg) or equimolar saline (2.7mg) to C57BL/6J mice that were fasted for 12 hours and observed an attenuated response in blood G-3-P (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We further examined the effect of glycolytic versus gluconeogenic conditions in vitro and found that a combination of glucose- and insulin-free media and supplemental lactate caused OK cells to secrete glucose; under these conditions, Pi had no effect on G-3-P secretion, in sharp contrast to when exogenous glucose was provided (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

Next, we performed RNA-Seq of mRNA obtained from the kidney cortex of C57BL/6J mice after 3 days on a normal Pi (0.6%) or high Pi (1.2%) diet. Aside from a modest increase in expression of the glycolytic gene Pklr, which encodes Pyruvate kinase L/R (log2 = 0.34, Q = 0.045), no other significant changes in gene expression in glycolysis or gluconeogenesis were observed (Supplemental Figure 3E). There was also no change in the expression of more than 40 genes involved in fatty oxidation (Supplemental Figure 3F), G-3-P dehydrogenase 1 (Gpd1; log2 = 0.13, Q = 0.62), G-3-P dehydrogenase 2 (Gpd2; log2 = 0.16, Q = 0.93), or glycerol kinase (Gk; log2 = –0.0039, Q = 0.99) on high Pi diet. Finally, we found that i.v. and dietary Pi loading were not associated with a significant acid load and did not enhance kidney ammoniagenesis (Supplemental Figure 4). Thus, Pi stimulated kidney glycolysis in the physiologically relevant context of feeding — when both glucose and Pi were ingested — and enhanced glycolytic activity without systematic changes in metabolic gene expression.

Gpd1 mediates Pi-stimulated G-3-P and FGF23 production to regulate systemic Pi homeostasis. Gpd1 is a cytosolic enzyme that converts the glycolytic intermediate dihydroxyacetone phosphate to G-3-P and oxidizes NADH back to NAD+. An inbred mouse strain with a spontaneous Gpd1 mutation resulting in absent enzyme expression has previously been described as viable and fertile (21). In addition, these mice were noted to have a buildup of glycolytic intermediates up to the Gapdh step and reduction of metabolites downstream of Gapdh in muscle, suggesting that Gpd1 deficiency causes a block in glycolysis at Gapdh (22). Therefore, we generated Gpd1–/– mice to examine the role of Gpd1 in Pi-stimulated G-3-P production (Figure 3, A and B and Supplemental Figure 5A). No difference was observed between Gpd1–/– mice and Gpd1+/+ littermates in body weight, food intake, or urinary Pi (Figure 3, C–E). On a normal Pi diet (0.6%), G-3-P levels were lower in Gpd1–/– mice than in their Gpd1+/+ littermates, but no difference was observed in Pi or FGF23 (Figure 3, F–H); in addition, no difference was observed in calcium or kidney function, but Gpd1–/– mice did have higher 1,25(OH) 2 D levels (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). As with i.v. Pi administration, an increase in dietary Pi content from 0.6% to 1.2% increased blood Pi and G-3-P concentrations in Gpd1+/+ mice, with a concomitant increase in intact FGF23 levels. By contrast, dietary Pi loading increased blood Pi concentrations, but had no effect on blood G-3-P or FGF23 levels in Gpd1–/– mice (Figure 3, F–H). Despite the significant difference in FGF23 levels, no difference in blood Pi concentration was observed between Gpd1–/– mice and their Gpd1+/+ littermates in response to the high Pi diet (Figure 3F), likely because of a compensatory increase in PTH in Gpd1–/– mice (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 Gpd1 mediates phosphate-stimulated G-3-P and FGF23 production. (A) Schema for targeted deletion of Gpd1. (B) Immunoblot of Gpd1, Gpd2, Gapdh, and β-actin in kidney tissue from Gpd1+/+ and Gpd1–/– mice. (C–E) Body weight (C), food consumption (D), and urine Pi (E) from Gpd1+/+ and Gpd1–/– mice on high phosphate diet (1.2%) for 7 days (note, food consumption and urine Pi were assessed per cage, n = 4 mice per diet group). (F–I) Blood phosphate (F), G-3-P (G), intact FGF23 (iFGF23) (H), and PTH (I) concentrations in Gpd1+/+ and Gpd1–/– mice fed a normal diet (0.6% Pi) and after 3 and 7 days on high phosphate diet (1.2% Pi) (n = 3–6 per group). Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001. Unpaired student’s t test (F–I).

We used 2 approaches to remove the compensatory effect of PTH on Pi regulation. First, we administered cinacalcet, a calcimimetic that reduces PTH production, and found that this yielded significantly higher Pi concentrations in Gpd1–/– mice compared with Gpd1+/+ littermates on high Pi diet (Figure 4, A and B). Second, we administered diphtheria toxin (DT) to Gpd1–/– and Gpd1+/+ mice with parathyroid-specific expression of the DT receptor to induce hypoparathyroidism (Figure 4C) (23). In DT-injected animals on a high Pi diet, we observed significantly higher Pi concentrations in Gpd1–/–-PTHcre-iDTR mice compared with Gpd1+/+-PTHcre-iDTR mice and Gpd1–/– littermates that did not express the DT receptor (Figure 4D). Importantly, administration of exogenous G-3-P to the DT–treated Gpd1–/–-PTHcre-iDTR mice increased FGF23 levels and reduced blood Pi concentrations back to levels observed in Gpd1+/+-PTHcre-iDTR mice (Figure 4, D–F). Together, these findings establish the role of Gpd1 in Pi-stimulated G-3-P production, subsequent synthesis of FGF23, and systemic Pi homeostasis in vivo.

Figure 4 Gpd1–/– mice with induced hypoparathyroidism develop hyperphosphatemia that is rescued by G-3-P. (A) Blood phosphate concentrations in Gpd1+/+ and Gpd1–/– mice fed a normal (0.6% Pi) or high phosphate (1.2% Pi) diet supplemented with cinacalcet for 3 and 7 days (n = 5 per group). (B) Blood PTH concentrations in Gpd1+/+ and Gpd1–/– mice fed a high phosphate diet supplemented with cinacalcet for 7 days (n = 5 per group). (C–F) Blood PTH (C), phosphate (D), G-3-P (E), and intact FGF23 (iFGF23) (F) concentrations in DT–treated Gpd1+/+-PTHcre-iDTR, Gpd1–/–, and Gpd1–/–-PTHcre-iDTR mice on a normal diet, after 5 days on a high phosphate diet, and after an additional 3 days on a high phosphate diet plus daily i.p. G-3-P (300 mg/kg) (n = 4 per group). Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001. Unpaired student’s t test (A and B) or ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (C–F).

Phosphate-stimulated glycolysis and Gpd1 activity are coupled through cytosolic NAD+ recycling. The reactions catalyzed by Gapdh and Gpd1 act in parallel, not in series, raising the question of why a Pi-stimulated increase in Gapdh activity also increased Gpd1-mediated G-3-P production. In glycolysis, glucose metabolism is coupled to the reduction of cytosolic NAD+ to NADH. The flow of electrons from cytosolic NADH to an available electron acceptor restores cytosolic NAD+ and permits ongoing glycolysis. To test a potential role for Gpd1-mediated NAD+ regeneration in Pi-stimulated G-3-P production, we examined primary proximal tubular cells isolated from Gpd1–/– and Gpd1+/+ mice. As with primary human proximal tubule and OK cells, Pi stimulated an increase in glucose consumption and G-3-P production in Gpd1+/+ primary proximal tubular cells (Figure 5, A and B). By contrast, Pi stimulated an increase in glucose consumption but had no effect on G-3-P production in Gpd1–/– cells. Under basal conditions, the media pyruvate/lactate ratio, a surrogate for cytosolic NAD+/NADH (24), was reduced in Gpd1–/– cells compared to Gpd1+/+ cells (Figure 5C), consistent with a role for Gpd1 in cytosolic NAD+ recycling. In both, the addition of Pi further decreased the media pyruvate/lactate ratio, which was as expected with increased glycolysis.

Figure 5 Phosphate-stimulated glycolysis and Gpd1 activity are coupled through cytosolic NAD+ recycling. (A–C) Media glucose consumption (A), media G-3-P concentration (B), and media pyruvate/lactate ratio (C) from primary proximal tubular cells isolated from Gpd1+/+ and Gpd1–/– mice treated for 6 hours with increasing concentrations of phosphate (Pi) (n = 3 per group, with 3 technical replicates per sample for C). (D) Cytosolic NAD+/NADH measured in SoNar-expressing OK cells treated with rotenone (0.5 μM) or increasing concentrations of phosphate for 2 hours (n = 12 per group). (E) Schema for LDH-mediated NAD+ recycling; AKB, α-ketobutyrate; AHB, α-hydroxybutyrate. (F) Cytosolic NAD+/NADH measured with SoNar in OK cells treated with rotenone or increasing concentrations of phosphate ± AKB (1 mM) (n = 3 per group). (G) Media G-3-P concentrations from OK cells treated with rotenone (0.5 μM) or increasing concentrations of phosphate ± AKB (1 mM) for 2 hours (n = 3 per group). 1 × Pi = 0.9mM. Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001. ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A–D) or ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (G).

Next, we transfected OK cells with SoNAR, a genetically encoded fluorescent sensor that permits real-time assessment of cytosolic NAD+/NADH ratio (25). Consistent with the media pyruvate/lactate results in primary mouse cell culture, Pi supplementation lowered directly measured cytosolic NAD+/NADH in OK cells (Figure 5D). α-ketobutyrate (AKB) is a lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) substrate that can increase the cytosolic NAD+/NADH ratio without contributing carbon molecules to metabolism (Figure 5E) (26). We found that increasing LDH activity with AKB prevented the reduction in cytosolic NAD+/NADH following supplemental Pi, and, further, abrogated Pi-stimulated G-3-P production (Figure 5, F and G). Together, these findings identified cytosolic NAD+ availability as a key biochemical link between Gapdh and Gpd1 activity and aligned with recent work highlighting the cytosolic NAD+/NADH ratio as an important causal mediator in cellular metabolism (27–30).

Npt2a inhibition reduces G-3-P production in vitro and in vivo. Whereas glycolysis and Gpd1 are ubiquitous, the type II sodium-phosphate cotransporters (Npt2a and Npt2c) are primarily expressed in the kidney proximal tubule. Humans and mice deficient in Npt2a, which makes the dominant contribution to renal Pi reabsorption, have urinary-Pi wasting and low blood–Pi concentrations (31–33). To assess whether Npt2a may confer kidney specificity to Pi-stimulated Gpd1 activity, we first examined the effect of reduced Npt2a action on Pi-stimulated G-3-P production in vitro. We found that pretreatment with PTH, which reduced tubular cell Npt2a (and Npt2c) expression (17, 34), significantly attenuated Pi-stimulated glucose consumption and G-3-P production in primary human proximal tubule cells and OK cells (Figure 6, A and B and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Similarly, we found that PF-06869206, a small molecule Npt2a inhibitor (35), also attenuated Pi-stimulated glucose consumption and G-3-P production in these cells (Figure 6, C and D and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D), reinforcing the view that intracellular Pi is substrate-limiting for proximal tubular cell glycolysis and G-3-P production. To corroborate these findings in vivo, we dosed C57BL/6J mice with a single dose of PF-06869206 by oral gavage, sampling blood immediately before and 1 hour after dosing. As shown in Figure 6, E and F, the drop in blood Pi following inhibition of proximal tubule Pi reabsorption acutely lowered circulating G-3-P. Similarly, we found that the drop in blood Pi following administration of recombinant FGF23 also resulted in reduced blood G-3-P levels (Figure 6, G and H).

Figure 6 Npt2a inhibition reduces G-3-P production in vitro and in vivo. (A and B) Media glucose consumption (A) and G-3-P concentration (B) from primary human proximal tubule cells treated with increasing concentrations of Pi ± PTH (0.1 μM) for 6 hours (n = 5 per group). (C and D) Media glucose consumption (C) and G-3-P concentration (D) from primary human proximal tubule cells treated with phosphate ± PF-06869206 (10 μM) for 6 hours (n = 5 per group). (E and F) Blood phosphate (E) and G-3-P concentrations (F) in C57BL/6J mice before and 1 hour after PF-06869206 dosing (300 mg/kg) (n = 5–6 per group). (G and H) Blood phosphate (G) and G-3-P concentrations (H) in C57BL/6J mice 12 hours after i.p. recombinant human FGF23 (5 μg) or vehicle (n = 8 per group). 1 × Pi = 0.9mM. Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001. ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A–D) or unpaired student’s t test (E–H).

Npt2a is required for kidney glycolytic Pi sensing. Finally, we examined Npt2a–/– mice to reinforce the causal relationships among kidney-specific Pi uptake, kidney-derived G-3-P, and FGF23. In addition to wasting urinary Pi with resultant hypophosphatemia, these animals are known to have reduced FGF23 levels (33). Consistent with this, we found that basal levels of G-3-P were lower in Npt2a–/– mice relative to control mice. Further, we found that the increase in kidney cortex 18F-FDG signal observed in C57BL/6J mice following i.v. Pi was markedly attenuated in Npt2a–/– mice (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), and that neither i.v. Pi administration (Figure 7B) nor dietary Pi loading increased blood G-3-P levels if Npt2a was lacking (Figure 7, C and D). In turn, dietary Pi loading did not increase FGF23 levels in Npt2a–/– mice (Figure 7E). As with C57BL/6J and Gpd1–/– mice, however, exogenous G-3-P administration caused a significant increase in FGF23 levels in Npt2a–/– mice (Figure 7F), confirming that G-3-P was the key circulating factor — downstream of Pi-stimulated Gpd1 activity in the kidney proximal tubule — that stimulated FGF23 synthesis in bone.