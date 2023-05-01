A parathyroid hormone/salt-inducible kinase signaling axis controls renal vitamin D activation and organismal calcium homeostasis

SIK inhibitors increase 1,25-vitamin D in mice by increasing renal Cyp27b1 expression. First, we sought to determine whether SIKs participate in any of the acute renal actions of PTH. PTH signaling inhibits SIK cellular activity, so direct small-molecule SIK inhibitors serve as valuable tools to study SIK-dependent and -independent aspects of PTH function (24, 26–28). Therefore, 13-week-old C57BL6 mice were treated with vehicle; the “first-generation” pan-SIK inhibitor, YKL-05-099; or PTH, and effects on mineral metabolism were assessed. Like PTH treatment, acute YKL-05-099 administration increased renal Cyp27b1 and decreased Cyp24a1 expression and increased circulating 1,25-vitamin D (Figure 1, A and B). Bulk RNA-Seq of these kidneys also showed increased Cyp27b1 and reduced Cyp24a1 mRNA levels (Figure 1, C and D). Moreover, differentially expressed genes were similar between YKL-05-099 and PTH treated kidneys, suggesting that a considerable number of PTH-regulated genes are also SIK dependent (Figure 1E; Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4).

Figure 1 Pharmacologic SIK inhibitors increase renal Cyp27b1 expression and vitamin D synthesis. (A and B) 13-week-old male C57BL6 mice were treated with vehicle (Veh), hPTH1-34 (300 μg/kg, s.c.), or YKL-05-099 (45 mg/kg, i.p.), and the animals were sacrificed 1 hour (PTH) or 3 hours (YKL) later for kidney RT-qPCR and 4 hours later for serum 1,25-vitamin D measurements. (C and D) Whole-kidney bulk RNA-Seq was performed following acute PTH or YKL-05-099 treatment. Volcano plots demonstrating effects of PTH (versus vehicle) and YKL-05-099 (versus vehicle) based upon RNA-Seq show increased Cyp27b1 and decreased Cyp24a1 expression, and (E) the correlation between these treatments is illustrated in the scatter plot. In an independent study, 8-week-old male C57BL6 mice were treated with vehicle or SK-124 (40 mg/kg, i.p.) and sacrificed after injection at the indicated times for (F) gene expression and (G) serum 1,25-vitamin D measurement. (H and I) Bulk RNA-Seq analysis demonstrated increased Cyp27b1 and reduced Cyp24a1 expression by SK-124 versus vehicle. (J) Heatmap showing normalized expression values (z score for each gene versus vehicle) for differentially expressed genes (rows) across individual mice (columns). Cyp27b1 and Cyp24a1 are indicated with red and blue asterisks. (K) Gene Ontology analysis of up- and downregulated genes by all 3 treatments (PTH, YKL-05-099, and SK-124) showed vitamin D metabolism and pathway as the top GO term. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test was used for A and B, and Student’s t test was used in F and G.

Because YKL-05-099 is a relatively promiscuous kinase inhibitor (26), we performed similar studies using SK-124, a selective SIK2/SIK3 inhibitor with improved specificity and bone anabolic action (29). SK-124 also increased Cyp27b1 and decreased Cyp24a1 expression and increased circulating 1,25-vitamin D levels (Figure 1, F and G; Supplemental Figure 1G; and Supplemental Table 5). At the transcriptomic level (Figure 1H), SK-124 showed more modest correlation with PTH than YKL-05-099 (Figure 1, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 1, D–F), perhaps because this compound only weakly inhibits SIK1 (29). Gene Ontology analysis of 34 upregulated genes and 1 downregulated gene by all 3 treatment methods (PTH, YKL-05-099, and SK-124) suggested that regulation of vitamin D metabolism is the key action of renal PTH/SIK signaling (Figure 1K), which is the focus of this study. No obvious acute changes in blood or urine calcium and phosphate or circulating PTH levels were noted in initial short-term pharmacologic studies with small-molecule SIK inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 1, H–M). These findings that SIK inhibitors mimic PTH actions in renal vitamin D metabolism suggest that SIKs are important mediators of PTH downstream signaling to stimulate 1,25-vitamin D synthesis.

Single-cell transcriptomics defines epithelial subsets responsible for PTH and SIK inhibitor Cyp27b1 induction. Previous studies have used immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization to attempt to localize the cell types in kidney in which PTH induces Cyp27b1 expression. Moreover, single-cell chromatin accessibility profiling has suggested proximal tubule–specific regulatory regions that may control hormonal Cyp27b1 regulation (30). Together, these findings have suggested that PTH induces 1,25-vitamin D synthesis in the proximal tubule, though precise cellular resolution of this key endocrine action of PTH has remained elusive (31). To define the cell population responsible for PTH- and SIK-regulated Cyp27b1 induction, we performed droplet-based single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) in kidneys of mice treated acutely with vehicle, PTH, or SK-124 (n = 4 per treatment group). After applying quality control cutoffs, a total of 42,820 cells were analyzed (n = 15,209 cells from vehicle-treated mice; 14,219 from PTH-treated mice; and 13,392 from SK-124–treated mice). Supervised clustering using well-accepted kidney cell markers (32) demonstrated expected populations of epithelial, stromal, endothelial, and immune cell populations (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). As expected, overall cluster cellularity was not affected by acute PTH or SK-124 treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In contrast, cluster-specific differential gene expression analysis revealed multiple groups of transcripts within distinct renal cell populations with expression that was acutely regulated by PTH or SK-124 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). Consistent with broad gene regulatory effects of PTH throughout the kidney, PTH receptor (Pth1r) mRNA was highly expressed in both proximal and distal epithelial cells and in podocytes (Supplemental Figure 2D). Cyp27b1 induction and Cyp24a1 suppression by PTH occurred predominantly in proximal convoluted tubule S1 subsegment cells (PCT-S1) (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). The SIK2/SIK3 inhibitor SK-124 also showed PTH-like effects, including Cyp27b1 upregulation and Cyp24a1 downregulation in S1 segment of proximal tubules, although the degree of these changes was more modest than those seen after PTH treatment (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). In situ hybridization validated these scRNA-Seq data and demonstrated prominent Cyp27b1 induction in glomeruli-adjacent proximal tubular cells (Figure 2E). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that PTH stimulates broad cell type–specific patterns of gene expression changes in renal Pth1r-expressing cells and that PTH-induced Cyp27b1/Cyp24a1 regulation occurs predominantly in PCT-S1.

Figure 2 Single-cell RNA-Seq demonstrates cell type–specific renal PTH effects and proximal tubule segment 1–specific Cyp27b1 induction. (A) 8-week-old male C57B6 mice were treated with a single dose of vehicle, PTH (300 μg/kg), or SK-124 (40 mg/kg) and sacrificed 90 minutes or 2.5–3 hours later for PTH or SK-124 treatment, respectively. Single-cell suspensions from kidneys were made for scRNA-Seq. UMAP projection demonstrating expected populations of kidney cells in aggregate data from all 12 samples. (B) Heatmap (each line is an individual gene) showing overall patterns of cluster-specific differential gene expression analysis. Distinct groups of genes are regulated by PTH and SIK inhibitors across different renal cell types. (C) Volcano plot showing differential gene expression analysis in PCT-S1 cells in response to PTH (versus vehicle). (D) Dot plot showing that segment 1 (S1) of proximal convoluted tubule (PCT) is where PTH-induced Cyp27b1 change is the most prominent. The color of the dots shows average gene expression level, while the size of the dots indicates the percentage of cells expressing the gene of interest in each cluster. (E) Cyp27b1 in situ hybridization (brown, RNAscope) in paraffin-embedded kidney sections. Periodic acid–Schiff stain was performed to mark tubular morphology. Scale bars: 250 μm.

PTH/SIK signaling in human embryonic stem cell–derived kidney organoids increases Cyp27b1 expression and 1,25-vitamin D synthesis. Because no kidney proximal tubule cell line that shows PTH-regulated Cyp27b1 expression and 1,25-vitamin D synthesis has been reported, kidney organoids generated from H9 human embryonic stem cells were used (33). In this system, organoid maturation is accompanied by progressive upregulation of genes involved in mineral metabolism, including Pth1r, Cyp27b1, and Slc34a1 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). We confirmed functional PTH receptor expression by specific binding of tetramethylrhodamine-labeled (TMR-labeled) PTH (1-34) in Lotus Tetragonolobus Lectin–labeled (LTL-labeled) proximal tubule cells (Figure 3A) in a pattern consistent with in vivo TMR-PTH staining (34). In addition, organoid PTH treatment led to accumulation of phosphorylated PKA substrates in proximal tubule cells (Figure 3B), Cyp27b1 mRNA upregulation (Figure 3E), and accumulation of 1,25-vitamin D in culture media (Figure 3C). Importantly, we noted opposing hormonal regulation of 1,25-vitamin D synthesis by FGF23 (Figure 3D). Similar to their actions in vivo, the SIK inhibitors YKL-05-099 and SK-124 also triggered Cyp27b1 expression and increased 1,25-vitamin D (Figure 3, E–H). These data support the utility of human kidney organoids as a tool to study the regulation of vitamin D metabolism by hormonal cues.

Figure 3 PTH and SIK inhibitors increase Cyp27b1 expression and 1,25-vitamin D synthesis in human kidney organoids. (A) H9 human embryonic stem cell–derived kidney organoids were treated with TMR-labeled PTH and then stained with LTL. (B) Kidney organoids were treated with PTH1-34 for 30 minutes and immunostained with pPKA substrate antibody to show PTH responsiveness (Lotus Tetragonolobus Lectin [LTL] for proximal tubule; CDH1 for distal tubule; podocalyxin [PODXL] for podocytes; Sytox Blue as the nuclear dye). Scale bars: 100 μm. Quantification is shown in the histogram on the right. Student’s t test was performed for statistical analysis. (C) Day 28 organoids were treated for the indicated times with vehicle or PTH (242 nM), and 1,25-vitamin D was measured in the culture media by ELISA. (D) PTH-induced 1,25-vitamin D production was inhibited by cotreatment with FGF23 (100 nM). (E–G) Cyp27b1 gene expression was measured by RT-qPCR in response to treatment for the indicated times with PTH (242 nM) and SIK inhibitors, YKL-05-099 (10 μM) and SK-124 (20 μM). (H) Similar experiments in which 1,25-vitamin D was measured in the culture media by ELISA. (I) Pretreatment with H89 (10 μM), YM-254890 (10 μM), and bisindolylmaleimide I (10 μM) for 1 hour prior to 4-hour PTH treatment (242 nM) showed that cAMP/PKA pathway is responsible for PTH-induced Cyp27b1 upregulation. Data are shown as the mean ± SD, and each dot represents independent sample of 3–4 organoids pooled together. For C, Student’s t test were performed between PTH and Veh at each time point. For D, Student’s t test was performed against Veh (indicated by ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001) and to test the effect of FGF23 (indicated by ##P < 0.001). For E–H, 1-way ANOVA was performed, with Dunnett’s post hoc test, against Veh (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

PTH receptor stimulation can lead to increases in several second messengers, including cAMP/PKA and PKC/IP 3 -iCa2 (35). To test which signaling arm of PTH receptor is responsible for increasing Cyp27b1 expression, organoids were treated with DMSO, H89 (PKA inhibitor), YM-254890 (Gαq/11 inhibitor), or bisindolylmaleimide (PKC inhibitor) prior to PTH treatment. In agreement with current literature (36–38), H89 pretreatment blocked PTH-induced Cyp27b1 expression (Figure 3I), confirming that a SIK-dependent increase in Cyp27b1 expression by PTH in human kidney organoids is predominantly regulated through the Gs/cAMP/PKA signaling arm, rather than the PKC pathway.

Global, inducible SIK mutant mice show increased 1,25-vitamin D and Cyp27b1 expression, with PTH suppression. To complement our pharmacologic studies with SIK inhibitors, we created global, tamoxifen-inducible SIK mutant mice. Ubiquitin-CreERt2;Sik1fl/fl;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice lost body weight shortly after tamoxifen injection (Figure 4A). These mice had elevated blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels without obvious renal histopathology (Figure 4, B and C) and poor survival rate (see below). Analysis of surviving mice revealed expected changes in bone remodeling (25) (Figure 4, D and H). Inducible SIK triple-KO (iTKO) mice also showed increased serum 1,25-vitamin D levels due to increased renal Cyp27b1 expression (Figure 4, D and E). In contrast to effects of short-term pharmacological SIK inhibition, Cyp24a1 expression was increased in SIK-KO mice (Figure 4E), likely due to chronically elevated 1,25-vitamin D, which is a potent inducer of both Cyp24a1 (39–41) and Trpv5 (Figure 4F) (42). iTKO mice showed dramatic hypercalcemia (Figure 4G) with suppressed PTH levels (Figure 4G), likely due to high 1,25-vitamin D levels and increased bone resorption. Interestingly, serum phosphorus levels were comparable between control and iTKO mice (Figure 4G). We hypothesized that hypercalcemia was responsible for the poor survival rate in these mice. Therefore, we treated SIK iTKO mice with OPG-Fc, a potent inhibitor of bone resorption and, therefore, skeletal calcium release (Figure 4, H and I). Indeed, OPG-Fc partially rescued accelerated lethality in iTKO animals (Figure 4I), suggesting that hypercalcemia contributes in part to the accelerated mortality seen upon global/inducible deletion of all 3 SIK isoforms.

Figure 4 Global/inducible deletion of all 3 SIK isoforms causes PTH-independent hypercalcemia and lethality. (A) 6-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes were treated with tamoxifen. Body weights of male and female inducible SIK triple-KO (iTKO) mice were obtained at the time of sacrifice. (B) Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) measurement in control and iTKO mice. (C) Renal histology (H&E stain) from control and iTKO animals revealing no obvious differences between genotypes. Scale bars: 250 μm. (D) Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and 1,25-vitamin D measurement in control and iTKO mice. (E and F) Renal gene expression of Cyp27b1, Cyp24a1, and Trpv5 by RT-qPCR. (G) Serum analysis of calcium, PTH, and phosphorus in control and iTKO mice. (H) TRAP staining of decalcified, paraffin-embedded tibia sections reveals increased osteoclasts in iTKO mice. Osteoclasts are essentially absent following OPG-Fc treatment. Scale bars: 500 μm. (I) Survival curve of iTKO mice treated with or without OPG-Fc (200 μg/mouse) (n = 42 Ctrl, n = 14 iTKO, n = 13 iTKO + OPG-Fc). Data are shown as the mean ± SD, and each dot represents an individual mouse. Student’s t test was performed for statistical analysis, and P values are shown.

“Pseudohyperparathyroidism” in kidney-specific SIK mutant mice. Skeletal SIK deletion in global iTKO mice likely contributed to hypercalcemia and early lethality. Therefore, we generated kidney-specific SIK mutant mice by crossing mice with a series of loxP-flanked (floxed) SIK isoforms with Six2-Cre mice (43) (Supplemental Figure 4). We were unable to generate surviving Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/fl;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl triple-KO mice. Instead, we first analyzed Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice to evaluate the deletion of 5 of 6 SIK alleles in the kidney. Whole-kidney (including hematopoietic and stromal cells that lack Six2-Cre activity) DNA and mRNA analysis in these animals showed approximately 50% deletion efficiency (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). However, in sorted tdTomato+ cells, which showed increased Cyp27b1 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 5C), Sik2 and Sik3 gene deletion efficacy was more than 98%, as assessed by RT-qPCR (Figure 5, A–C). Mutant mice were born smaller compared with their littermate controls, a phenotype that became less dramatic with age (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6). BUN levels were statistically higher in SIK mutants than controls but still were within the normal mouse reference range (Figure 5E). We detected no obvious renal histological abnormalities (Figure 5F). At present we cannot distinguish between BUN overproduction and slight reduction in eGFR due to hypercalcemia as the cause of elevated BUN in these animals. Similar to pharmacologic studies with systemic SIK inhibitors, renal SIK deletion also led to increased serum 1,25-vitamin D (Figure 5G) due to elevated renal Cyp27b1 expression (Figure 5H). Ultimately, these changes led to mild PTH-independent hypercalcemia (Figure 5I), a renal pseudohyperparathyroidism phenotype likely caused by downstream activation of the PTH receptor signaling cascade by SIK gene deletion. Further evidence supporting biologic actions of high 1,25-vitamin D included changes in renal Cyp24a1, Trpv5, and Calbindin D28k expression (Figure 5, J and K); circulating intact and C-terminal FGF23 levels (Supplemental Figure 6, W and X); and hypercalciuria (Figure 5L). Despite increased renal Cyp24a1 mRNA and circulating FGF23, which both inhibit the production of 1,25-vitamin D (44, 45), serum 1,25-vitamin D levels were still elevated, demonstrating a strong stimulatory effect of renal SIK deletion on vitamin D metabolism despite counterregulatory mechanisms.

Figure 5 Renal pseudohyperparathyroidism upon kidney-specific SIK deletion. (A and B) Six2-Cre and Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice were crossed with Ai14 tdTomato reporter mice, and tdTomato-positive cells were sorted to assess gene deletion efficiency more accurately without other cell types, including blood and immune cells. Single-cell suspensions from kidneys were generated, and tdTomato-positive and -negative cells were sorted as shown. (C) tdTomato-positive cells showed approximately 98% Sik2 and Sik3 gene deletion efficiency in Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice, and tdTomato-negative cells did not show any change in Sik mRNA expression levels. (D) Body weights and (E) serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN) are shown, (F) along with kidney histology (H&E stain) images from the indicated animals. No overt histologic differences were noted in mutants. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) 1,25-vitamin D measurement in control and SIK mutant mice. (H) Renal Cyp27b1 expression by RT-qPCR. (I) Serum calcium, phosphorus, and PTH measurements are shown. (J and K) Renal RNA was isolated to measure 1,25-vitamin D–induced genes (Cyp24a1, TRPV5, and Calbindin D28k [Calb1]) by RT-qPCR. (L) Urine calcium and phosphorus are normalized to creatinine. (M) Bulk RNA-Seq from whole-kidney RNA from control and mutant mice showed increased Cyp27b1. (N) GO terms from dysregulated genes in SIK mutant mice. Data are shown as the mean ± SD, and each dot represents an individual mouse. Student’s t test was performed for statistical analysis, and P values are shown.

To complement ELISA-based 1,25-vitamin D measurements, we also confirmed that 1,25-vitamin D, but not other vitamin D metabolites, was high in SIK mutants (Supplemental Figure 5D) using LC-MS/MS. Age and sex did not influence the mineral metabolism phenotype (Supplemental Figure 6). Importantly, SK-124 treatment did not further increase Cyp27b1 expression in Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice, suggesting that this agent stimulates Cyp27b1 induction via targeting renal SIK isoforms (Supplemental Figure 7). Renal PTH actions promote phosphaturia (46). However, we did not observe changes in blood or urine phosphate levels upon SIK deletion in global/inducible (Figure 4G) and renal-specific (Figure 5, I and L and Supplemental Figure 6, U and Z) SIK mutant models. Moreover, PTH, but not SK-124, reduced Npt2a immunostaining in human kidney organoids and blocked Npt2a-dependent phosphate uptake in cultured opossum kidney cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Taken together, these observations suggest that SIKs may not be involved in the renal phosphaturic actions of PTH.

We assessed the overall transcriptomic effects of renal SIK gene deletion by performing bulk RNA-Seq (Supplemental Table 8). Cyp27b1 was 1 of 27 upregulated genes (Figure 5M), and “vitamin D metabolism” was the top GO term when 57 dysregulated genes were analyzed (FDR < 0.05; FC > 1.5) (Figure 5N). Thus, kidney-specific SIK deletion in mice resulted in Cyp27b1 stimulation, which led to PTH-independent, 1,25-vitamin D–dependent hypercalcemia. These results provide important genetic confirmation that SIKs are involved in renal 1,25-vitamin D synthesis.

Osteopenia and increased bone resorption in renal-specific SIK mutant mice. Bone-specific SIK deletion leads to increased bone formation and trabecular bone mass (25). These results indicate that the skeletal actions of PTH preferentially stimulate bone formation. Generation of renal-specific SIK mutant mice provides an opportunity to test the effects of renal pseudohyperparathyroidism on bone. As predicted from elevated 1,25-vitamin D levels, Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice showed increased serum bone turnover markers (P1NP and CTx) compared with control littermates (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) and mildly reduced cortical bone mineral density (Supplemental Figure 9, C–I). Because osteoclast numbers were unchanged yet osteoclast surfaces were increased (Supplemental Figure 9, J–L), it is likely that high circulating 1,25-vitamin D levels drive osteoclastogenesis by increasing RANKL, decreasing OPG, and increasing the expression of osteoclastic adhesion molecule, αVβ3 integrin (47). Larger osteoclasts are known to possess more resorbing activity than smaller osteoclasts (48–50). Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl bones were shorter than those of control littermates, as expected from the smaller body size of these mutants (Supplemental Figure 9H and Figure 5, G and H). Overall, this analysis confirms endocrine actions of high 1,25-vitamin D in renal-specific SIK mutant mice on bone and suggests that the renal actions of PTH may mitigate the ability of this hormone, over the long term, to optimally boost bone mass.

Identification of SIK2 and SIK3 as the isoforms responsible for Cyp27b1 regulation. Next, we examined which SIK isoforms are responsible for these mineral metabolism effects. All combinations of SIK isoforms were deleted using Six2-Cre mice (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). SIK deletion was deemed adequate in mice, with the exception, for reasons that we do not currently understand, of Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/fl;Sik2fl/fl mice which were therefore excluded from further analysis. Similar to Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice, only Six2-Cre;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice showed increased Cyp27b1 expression and serum 1,25-vitamin D levels, mild (but statistically significant) hypercalcemia, and PTH suppression (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 10, D–H). Consistent with our results in Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice, Six2-Cre;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl animals also showed increased FGF23 levels and elevated bone turnover markers (Supplemental Figure 10, I–L). Furthermore, global inducible Sik2 and Sik3 deletion using Ubiquitin-CreERt2 also showed a similar mineral metabolism phenotype (Supplemental Figure 11). Taken together, these data demonstrate that SIK2 and SIK3 are the key isoforms responsible for Cyp27b1 gene regulation downstream of renal PTH signaling.

Figure 6 Allelic series of kidney-specific SIK mutant mice reveals a key role for SIK2 and SIK3 in controlling Cyp27b1 expression. The indicated strains were analyzed. In all cases, littermate control mice were floxed for the indicated SIK mutant allele but negative for the Six2-Cre transgene. (A) Serum calcium, (B) phosphorus, (C) 1,25-vitamin D, and (D) PTH were measured, (E) along with kidney RNA for Cyp27b1 and (F) the 1,25-vitamin D target gene Cyp24a1. Only SIK2/SIK3 double-KO mice showed a comparable phenotype as Six2-Cre;Sik1fl/+; Sik2fl/fl; Sik3fl/fl animals, with increased Cyp27b1, mild hypercalcemia, 1,25-vitamin D, and suppressed PTH. Data are shown as the mean ± SD, and each dot represents an individual mouse. Student’s t test was performed against littermate controls for each genotype, and P values of less than 0.05 are shown. See also Supplemental Figure 10 for gDNA and mRNA gene deletion and urine data.

Renal SIKs control CRTC2 phosphorylation, nuclear localization, and Cyp27b1 enhancer binding. Next, we sought to understand how SIKs control Cyp27b1 expression. The transcription factor CREB binds kidney-specific, PTH-responsive enhancers near the Cyp27b1 gene (13). We focused on CRTC2 because members of the CRTC family are well-established SIK substrates that stimulate CREB activity (23), and CRTC2 was the most highly expressed isoform of CRTC family in kidney (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B, shows renal CRTC and SIK isoform gene expression counts). CRTC2 nuclear translocation occurs in human kidney organoids treated with either PTH or SIK inhibitors (Figure 7A). Moreover, SK-124 stimulated CRTC nuclear translocation in a heterologous subcellular localization assay (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B; EC 50 32 nM). Next, we measured phospho-CRTC2 protein abundance by immunoblotting in opossum kidney cells, a PTH-responsive proximal tubule cell line (51) (Supplemental Figure 12C). Treatment with both PTH and SIK inhibitors reduced CRTC2 phosphorylation (Figure 7B) and increased CRTC2 nuclear translocation (Supplemental Figure 13, C–E). To examine whether CRTC2 associates with Cyp27b1 gene regulatory regions, CRTC2 ChIP-Seq was performed in mouse kidneys after acute PTH or SIK inhibitor injection. We observed significant increases in CRTC2 binding to both M21 and M1 Cyp27b1 enhancers at early time points following acute PTH or SIK inhibitor treatment (Figure 7, C and D, genome browser and quantification tracks from ref. 52). Ubiquitin-CreERt2;Sik1fl/fl;Sik2fl/fl;Sik3fl/fl mice also showed increased CRTC2 M1 enhancer binding (Figure 7C). Next, we examined the functional role of CRTC2 in human kidney organoids. Following CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing, single-cell H9 clones with CRTC2 indel mutations that lead to absent CRTC2 protein were identified (Supplemental Figure 14) and used to generate kidney organoids. Control and CRTC2-deficient organoids showed comparable staining for proximal tubule, distal nephron, and podocyte markers (Figure 7E). Upon SIK inhibitor treatment, CRTC2-deficient organoids failed to increase Cyp27b1 expression or 1,25-vitamin D production (Figure 7, F and G), demonstrating a key role of CRTC2 in SIK-mediated vitamin D gene regulation in human kidney organoids.

Figure 7 CRTC2 plays a crucial role in Cyp27b1 transcriptional control downstream of PTH/SIK signaling. (A) Kidney organoids were treated with DMSO, PTH (242 nM), or SK-124 (10 μM) for 3 hours and immunostained to show CRTC2 nuclear translocation in Lotus Tetragonolobus Lectin–positive (LTL-positive) proximal tubules. Images on the top and bottom are identical with the exception that images on the lower row are shown without the LTL channel (LTL for proximal tubule; CDH1 for distal tubule; podocalyxin [PODXL] for podocytes; Sytox Blue as the nuclear dye). Scale bars: 50 μm. Quantification is shown in the histogram on the right, with P values from 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) Opossum kidney (OK) cells were treated for the indicated times with PTH (242 nM), YKL-05-099 (10 μM), and SK-124 (20 μM), followed by total and phospho-CRTC2 S275 immunoblotting. (C) Top: Mice were treated with PTH (230 ng/g, 30 min, i.p.) or vehicle followed by ChIP-Seq for CRTC2 or phospho-CREB (n = 3 per treatment). Bottom: Control and inducible/global SIK1/2/3 TKO mice (n = 3 per genotype) (see Figure 4) were treated with tamoxifen and sacrificed 48 hours later followed by kidney ChIP-Seq. Quantification of peak density is shown on the right for the various M21 enhancer subpeaks, along with the M1 enhancer and the Cyp27b1 promoter (CP). Fold change (versus vehicle) or peak density is shown, with asterisks indicating inducible binding of the indicated protein (CRTC2 on the top, pCREB on the bottom) at each site. (D) CRTC2 ChIP-qPCR using M1 enhancer primers was performed on kidneys from mice treated for 30 minutes as indicated. Recovered DNA relative to input samples is shown. (E) Representative images of Px459 and CRTC2-KO organoids show the development of nephron segments including proximal tubules by LTL staining. (MEIS for stromal cells; CDH1 for distal tubule; CD146 for vasculature; Sytox-Blue is for nucleic acid, staining all the cells.) Scale bars: 123.5 μm. (F and G) Cyp27b1 expression and 1,25-vitamin D secretion after SIK inhibitor treatment with YKL-05-099 (10 μM) and SK-124 (20 μM) in PX459 and CRTC2-KO kidney organoids are shown. Blue dots in G indicate the baseline 0-hour control for both YKL-05-099 and SK-124 drugs.

To assess the functional role of Cyp27b1 M1 and M21 enhancers in SIK inhibitor–induced gene regulation in vivo, M1/M21-KO mice, which show defective basal and PTH-stimulated Cyp27b1 expression (53), were treated with PTH and the SIK inhibitor YKL-05-099. As previously reported (53), these mice showed no PTH-induced Cyp27b1 expression, while another target gene of PTH/SIK pathway, Nr4a2 (24), showed preserved upregulation (Figure 8, A–C). Importantly, SIK inhibitor–induced Cyp27b1 upregulation also depended on the presence of these CRTC2-binding enhancers. Cyp24a1 mRNA in M1/M21-KO mice is undetectable due to absent 1,25-vitamin D levels and dramatic secondary hyperparathyroidism (53). Next, the same experiment was conducted in M1/M21-KO mice first fed a high-calcium/phosphorus rescue diet for 4 months to normalize serum calcium, phosphorus, and PTH levels (53). Importantly, “rescued” M1/M21-KO mice with detectable renal Cyp24a1 expression also selectively lacked PTH- and SIK inhibitor–induced Cyp27b1 expression (Figure 8, D–F). Together, these studies show that both PTH and SIK inhibitors signal through a pathway involving CRTC2, CREB, and the kidney-specific M1 and M21 enhancers to induce Cyp27b1 expression and 1,25-vitamin D synthesis.

Figure 8 M1 and M21 Cyp27b1 enhancers are required for SIK inhibitor–stimulated gene regulation. (A–C) Control and M1/M21 Cyp27b1 enhancer double-KO (DIKO) mice were treated with a single injection of vehicle, PTH (230 ng/g, 30 min, i.p.), or YKL-05-099 (45 mg/kg, 60 min, i.p.), and kidney RNA was isolated for RT-qPCR of the indicated gene. (D–F) Mice were fed a rescue diet to normalize calcium, phosphorous, and PTH for 16 weeks and then treated with a single dose of Veh, PTH, or YKL-05-099, followed by kidney RNA isolation and RT-qPCR. Data are shown as the mean ± SD, and each dot represents an individual mouse. One-way ANOVA within the same genotype followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was performed for statistical analysis. Adjusted P values are shown.

SIK inhibitor treatment increases 1,25-vitamin D in mice with CKD-MBD. In CKD-MBD, renal 1,25-vitamin D synthesis decreases despite secondary hyperparathyroidism (also known as PTH resistance or hyporesponsiveness) (54, 55). Elevated FGF23 levels also contribute to defective renal 1,25-vitamin D production (46). In addition, downregulation of PTH receptors could contribute to this complex pathophysiology (55). Thus, we hypothesized that targeting downstream signaling steps with SIK inhibitors might induce 1,25-vitamin D stimulation, even in the setting of early-stage kidney injury, by bypassing defects due to PTH receptor downregulation and high serum levels of FGF23. Doxycycline-inducible, podocyte-specific CTCF ablation mice (56) were selected for their gradual CKD development and clinically relevant CKD-MBD manifestations. After access to doxycycline-containing water for 6.5 weeks, a time point when proteinuria, defective renal function, and hyperparathyroidism with elevated FGF23 and low 1,25-vitamin D are present, mice were treated once with vehicle or SK-124 and euthanized 4 hours later (Figure 9A), a time point determined based on initial assessment of the kinetics of SK-124–induced Cyp27b1 induction and serum 1,25-vitamin D increases in control and CKD mice (Supplemental Figure 15). The development of CKD-MBD was confirmed by the presence of high serum BUN, creatinine, and phosphate (Figure 9, B–D) as well as FGF23 and PTH levels (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B) without significant differences between the acute drug administration (vehicle versus SK-124) groups. Remarkably, acute SK-124 treatment stimulated 1,25-vitamin D production by increasing Cyp27b1 and decreasing Cyp24a1 expression in both control and CKD-MBD mice (Figure 9, E–G). These SIK inhibitor changes in Cyp27b1 mRNA and 1,25-vitamin D levels occurred without changes in PTH, FGF23, serum and urine calcium, or urine phosphate at this 4-hour time point (Supplemental Figure 16). Overall, these findings demonstrate that SIK inhibitors can stimulate 1,25-vitamin D synthesis in CKD-MBD despite FGF23 excess.