Avoid being trapped by your liver: ischemia-reperfusion injury in liver transplant triggers S1P-mediated NETosis

Liver transplantation remains the only life-saving option for patients with end-stage hepatic disease. A common postoperative complication, ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI), is the predominant driver of delayed graft function and increases the risk for poor long-term outcomes. IRI is a complex form of tissue damage triggered by the loss of arterial perfusion during the organ harvest procedure and the reconstitution of blood flow following engraftment. IRI is exacerbated by the recruitment and activation of recipient-derived inflammatory leukocytes. In the absence of observable infection, a high abundance of neutrophils within perioperative dysfunctional grafts is a canonical histological indicator of IRI. Activated neutrophils release a prodigious array of tissue-damaging molecules, including inflammatory cytokines, proteolytic enzymes, and reactive oxygen species. In this regard, experimental models of IRI repeatedly demonstrate that blocking neutrophil recruitment helps preserve perioperative graft function.

There is gathering evidence that neutrophils deliver inflammatory molecules using a potent process that promotes IRI in many transplanted organs including the liver (1). For reasons that are not yet clear, some but not all neutrophils can expel nuclear and mitochondrial DNA fibers that are bound with inflammatory cytokines, proteolytic enzymes, and histones. These extracellular DNA fibers, known as neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), were first reported to trap and kill pathogens (2), but can cause parenchymal tissue damage in the absence of observable infection (1). Most investigation has focused on elucidating the signals that promote NETosis. These studies have identified a wide variety of stimuli, including pathogenic or tissue damage–associated molecular patterns, cytokines, sodium urate crystals, platelet activation, and immune complexes. Finding molecules or pathways that inhibit NETosis has been more challenging, since they can be camouflaged by mechanisms that simply delay apoptosis. However, there are a few notable examples, including agonists that engage the sialic acid–binding Ig-like lectin 9 or the expression of the serine protease inhibitor serpin B1, both of which are reported to inhibit Pseudomonas aeruginosa–induced NETosis (3, 4).

In this issue of the JCI, Hirao, Kojima, and colleagues report on their examination of the role of carcinoembryonic antigen–related cell adhesion molecule 1 (CC1) expression on neutrophils (5). Neutrophil CC1 expression negatively regulated NETosis and inhibited IRI in a mouse orthotopic liver-transplantation model (5). This finding is surprising, given that CC1 has been primarily described as a transmembrane biliary glycoprotein in the liver, where it plays a critical role in maintaining epithelial cell polarity, controlling insulin sensitivity and hepatic cell regeneration. CC1 mRNA is spliced into short (S) or long (L) cytoplasmic domains in both humans and mice. On immune cells, CC1 isoforms are differentially expressed on leukocyte subsets. For example, CC1-S on regulatory CD4+ T cells induces suppression function, while CC1-L on T cells and neutrophils inhibits inflammatory cytokine secretion (6). Consistently, Hirao, Kojima, and others found that graft-infiltrating and bone marrow–derived neutrophils only express CC1-L, indicating that this is the isoform that intrinsically controls NETosis (5).